|Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by shadrach77: 1:04pm
She took to instagram to air her displeasure
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by majamajic(m): 1:18pm
hmmmm
she didn't deny it
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by smulti(m): 1:23pm
what is her response ?
not every one can read those tiny words .
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by plessis: 1:29pm
So she's truly a hoe.....
Gentlemen, let the bashing begin...
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by bmxshop: 1:37pm
She didnt deny it neither.
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by datfreshdoc(m): 1:39pm
Ok. Atleast no denial between nice achievement tho' ...more grease to ur elbow
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by Elnino4ladies: 1:43pm
Bsc, MBA, bla bla bla she issa hoe. respect ko disgrace ni mitchewww
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by safarigirl(f): 1:56pm
They accuse them of being hos and the next thing for them to do is come up with some BS "Been through the fire" tales for their fellow sisters.
Na so dem call out Toke and that one came with her own story as well.
All these people wey go dey spoil the image of women, only to marry and start acting like they suffered as much as Mary the Mother of Jesus
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by Neymar1095(m): 2:04pm
If she was an ashawo and so, Girls that F..uck for free are they not stupid and useless
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by mavinjay1: 2:09pm
She didnt deny it.. but she z childish with all dos MBA & Distinction sh*t... tho
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by booqee(f): 2:11pm
Childish response..smh
Ok even if she's a former hoe..and so what? He married her..it's oritsefemi's headache to deal with. People should learn to mind their business. Oritsefemi also brought it on himself by ranting unnecessarily about his wedding.
Btw, it has become disgusting for men to want to insult women especially on social media and start by calling her olosho, ashawo, prostitute etc when they have nothing else to say to you..they call you a hoe. Even here on nairaland. That nonsense has to stop! Not every woman is automatically a hoe. Stop slutshaming!
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by unapapadeycraze: 2:43pm
booqee:
i see say you dey vex, pele buh there is nothing we can do about it. you lot are oloshos. how many men don sample you before you marry?
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by booqee(f): 2:55pm
unapapadeycraze:seen.
u can now move on to the next moniker and troll
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by unapapadeycraze: 3:04pm
booqee:
same childish reply. sheeee your husband married you as a virgin? shagonbugo. olosho get variety, nor be all of them dey stay road. awon olosho se online business nowadays.
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by Donjazzy12(m): 3:30pm
shadrach77:Oritse Femi married a hoe!
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by booqee(f): 3:45pm
unapapadeycraze:ok
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by IfeomaRash(f): 4:57pm
One thing I have come to realize in life is that everyone has a past and again no one is a saint.All these people talking are behaving as if they are God.If God Almighty seer of our sins in darkness can forgive us,then who the hell is man to condemn?.
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by airex(m): 5:04pm
booqee:You didn't deny it either
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by MrHistorian: 5:10pm
What's with the certification brag?
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by kolawoleibukun: 5:10pm
na be say na true.
before the thing go pain the full family e be say na true. no babe way people no day call asharwooh. if man no call you, your fellow girlfriend go call you when una day quarrel. for the thing to pain the girl so, na be say na true. You husband don come the guy say e go beat celebrity status comot from him body, you still come again. dem don make the guy popular be that. that name don tag her. if to say she keep quiet the thing for pass people for no notice am. them don make the matter spread. so she will forever be referenced as asharwarma in ikeja.
the way smelly pussie take gum Linda Ikeji. Nabila you suppose get sense. that guy has nothing to lose.
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 5:11pm
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by pocohantas(f): 5:11pm
safarigirl:
Different deeeks na fire na!!!
I don't think she is hoe, but I think she had an active sex life prior to marriage. That's synonymous to being a hoe in our society na.
She should enjoy her husband and advise him to keep shut small.
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by Blackfyre: 5:12pm
In as much as i don't support slut shaking and you can call me out wherever i have done so. But can someone honestly tell me how stopping slut shaming solve the problems in the world?
I mean it will solve the middle east crisis?
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by olamil34(m): 5:12pm
Hmmm, well done oooo.
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by udemzyudex(m): 5:12pm
She didn't have to reply, just lock up since your husband is already monitoring the guy.
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by NubiLove(m): 5:12pm
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by NLProblemChild(m): 5:13pm
Bet9ja has ruined my life
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by Vecharry(m): 5:13pm
Your present girlfriend has been in previous relationships, she's been f**ked for free before you came to continue. So what are you guys now saying? Get a life jare
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by yeyeboi(m): 5:14pm
|Re: Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation by BabaDem(m): 5:14pm
so she even highlighted her qualifications in the Olosho job! BSc, MBA (distinction), and other professional certificates.. wow.. she's gone far. Hope she won't further more for more certificates?!.
