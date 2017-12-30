Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oritsefemi's Wife Nabila Fash Reacts To Prostitution Allegation (19572 Views)

She took to instagram to air her displeasure 3 Likes 1 Share





she didn't deny it







meanwhile its my hat trick of FTC today !!! hmmmmshe didn't deny itmeanwhile its my hat trick of FTC today !!! 49 Likes 2 Shares

what is her response ?



not every one can read those tiny words . 8 Likes

So she's truly a hoe.....





Gentlemen, let the bashing begin... 69 Likes 5 Shares

She didnt deny it neither. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Ok. Atleast no denial between nice achievement tho' ...more grease to ur elbow 11 Likes 1 Share

Bsc, MBA, bla bla bla she issa hoe. respect ko disgrace ni mitchewww 16 Likes

They accuse them of being hos and the next thing for them to do is come up with some BS "Been through the fire" tales for their fellow sisters.



Na so dem call out Toke and that one came with her own story as well.



All these people wey go dey spoil the image of women, only to marry and start acting like they suffered as much as Mary the Mother of Jesus 43 Likes 4 Shares

If she was an ashawo and so, Girls that F..uck for free are they not stupid and useless 7 Likes 1 Share

She didnt deny it.. but she z childish with all dos MBA & Distinction sh*t... tho 7 Likes

Childish response..smh



Ok even if she's a former hoe..and so what? He married her..it's oritsefemi's headache to deal with. People should learn to mind their business. Oritsefemi also brought it on himself by ranting unnecessarily about his wedding.



Btw, it has become disgusting for men to want to insult women especially on social media and start by calling her olosho, ashawo, prostitute etc when they have nothing else to say to you..they call you a hoe. Even here on nairaland. That nonsense has to stop! Not every woman is automatically a hoe. Stop slutshaming! 49 Likes 7 Shares

i see say you dey vex, pele buh there is nothing we can do about it. you lot are oloshos. how many men don sample you before you marry? i see say you dey vex, pele buh there is nothing we can do about it. you lot are oloshos. how many men don sample you before you marry? 25 Likes 4 Shares

unapapadeycraze:











i see say you dey vex, pele buh there is nothing we can do about it. you lot are oloshos. how many men don sample you before you marry? seen.



u can now move on to the next moniker and troll seen.u can now move on to the next moniker and troll 15 Likes 3 Shares

same childish reply. sheeee your husband married you as a virgin? shagonbugo. olosho get variety, nor be all of them dey stay road. awon olosho se online business nowadays. same childish reply. sheeee your husband married you as a virgin? shagonbugo. olosho get variety, nor be all of them dey stay road. awon olosho se online business nowadays. 21 Likes 2 Shares

unapapadeycraze:









same childish reply. sheeee your husband married you as a virgin? shagonbugo. olosho get variety, nor be all of them dey stay road. awon olosho se online business nowadays. ok ok 8 Likes

One thing I have come to realize in life is that everyone has a past and again no one is a saint.All these people talking are behaving as if they are God.If God Almighty seer of our sins in darkness can forgive us,then who the hell is man to condemn?. 9 Likes

What's with the certification brag? 3 Likes

na be say na true.

before the thing go pain the full family e be say na true. no babe way people no day call asharwooh. if man no call you, your fellow girlfriend go call you when una day quarrel. for the thing to pain the girl so, na be say na true. You husband don come the guy say e go beat celebrity status comot from him body, you still come again. dem don make the guy popular be that. that name don tag her. if to say she keep quiet the thing for pass people for no notice am. them don make the matter spread. so she will forever be referenced as asharwarma in ikeja.



the way smelly pussie take gum Linda Ikeji. Nabila you suppose get sense. that guy has nothing to lose. 3 Likes

safarigirl:

They accuse them of being hos and the next thing for them to do is come up with some BS "Been through the fire" tales for their fellow sisters.



Na so dem call out Toke and that one came with her own story as well.



All these people wey go dey spoil the image of women, only to marry and start acting like they suffered as much as Mary the Mother of Jesus

Different deeeks na fire na!!!



I don't think she is hoe, but I think she had an active sex life prior to marriage. That's synonymous to being a hoe in our society na.

She should enjoy her husband and advise him to keep shut small. Different deeeks na fire na!!!I don't think she is hoe, but I think she had an active sex life prior to marriage. That's synonymous to being a hoe in our society na.She should enjoy her husband and advise him to keep shut small. 10 Likes 2 Shares

In as much as i don't support slut shaking and you can call me out wherever i have done so. But can someone honestly tell me how stopping slut shaming solve the problems in the world?



I mean it will solve the middle east crisis? 12 Likes

Hmmm, well done oooo.



She didn't have to reply, just lock up since your husband is already monitoring the guy. 4 Likes 1 Share

Your present girlfriend has been in previous relationships, she's been f**ked for free before you came to continue. So what are you guys now saying? Get a life jare 8 Likes 1 Share