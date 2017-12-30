₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,935,926 members, 3,997,268 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 December 2017 at 07:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari (8516 Views)
I Have Spent Salaries I Received – Herman Hembe, Sacked Rep Begs Supreme Court / Uju Rochas-Anwuka Appointed Board Member Of Federal College Of Education, Omoku / Jibrin Links Dogara And Hembe With Prostitutes (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by temitemi1(m): 3:59pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Herman Hembe, a sacked lawmaker, as the board chairman of the Michael Imoudo National Institute for Labour Studies (MINLS).
The Benue lawmaker was one of the 209 chairmen appointed to fill board positions.
Hembe was on June 23 sacked by the Supreme Court of Nigeria as led by Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
He was removed on the basis that he did not win the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to represent Vandeikya/Konshisha federal constituency at the national assembly.
The five-man panel of judges led by Onnoghen had declared Dorathy Mato as the winner of the primary election of the APC.
Hembe was ordered to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office within 90 days and pay N700,000 to Mato, while APC was also mandated to pay Mato and the court N300,000 each.
In an affidavit seen by TheCable, Hembe pleaded with the apex court to set aside the order to repay all the salaries he received in office, on the grounds that he had spent all the monies and did not save.
“I have tried very hard to raise a loan to enable me comply with the above order of the honourable court, but have not yet succeeded,” read the affidavit.
HEMBE’S CONTROVERSIAL TRACK RECORD
Hembe became one of the youngest federal lawmakers in Nigeria in 2007, when he was elected — at 31 — to represent his constituency at the green chamber. At the time, he was with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
By 2011, he was re-elected and later selected as the chairman of house committee on capital market and other financial institutions.
As the chairman, he led a probe of the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), and in the course of the probe, Arunma Oteh, director-general of the commission, accused Hembe of soliciting a bribe of N40 million from SEC.
He denied the allegation, saying it was Oteh who offered him N30 million bribe. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged him to court but could not secure a conviction.
By February 2016, now an APC lawmaker, Hembe was appointed to head a committee of the house to probe the $18 billion centenary city project.
Anyim Pius Anyim, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) in charge of the project under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, also accused Hembe of asking for a bribe.
Again, Hembe denied the allegations.
In 2017, after 10 years as a federal lawmaker, Hembe was sacked by the supreme court, as a result of irregularities in the election that got him to claim the seat as the APC candidate.
‘PRODUCT OF IMPUNITY’
Hembe approached the supreme court for redress, asking the apex court to reverse itself on the payment of two-year salary.
The CJN said: “If somebody has been in the House where he is not supposed to be and has reaped the benefits which it should not be, you mean we should close our eyes to this product of impunity?
“No, we cannot go back to that because the imposter has no right to it. Whatever he collected should be refunded. This court is sending a message to everybody so that right from the primaries, the right thing should be done.”
Hembe will, with immediate effect lead the MINILS board, under the ministry of labour and employment.
Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) was established vide Act Cap 261 of the Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1990 as the only tripartite institution in the West African sub-region responsible for providing workers’ education.
https://www.thecable.ng/buhari-picks-hembe-sacked-lawmaker-as-board-chair-institute-for-labour-studies
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by 2cato: 4:00pm
Clowns doing what they know best
If you know that buhari is the solution to nigeria problem click like
If you know buhari the biggest problem nigeria is having click share
16 Likes 87 Shares
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by raker300: 4:03pm
Buhari was just mad that the stealing going on wasn’t going to his pocket..
He’s changing all that by appointing thieves and dead people to loot for him.
People will still shout sai baba
24 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by temitemi1(m): 4:04pm
SMH...
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by madridguy(m): 4:08pm
Typing.....
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by FortifiedCity: 4:10pm
Buhari is a Typical failure
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by raker300: 4:16pm
Nothing Buhari can do to surprise me again..
Am sure shekau and lord luggard will get appointments soon
26 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by sholatech(m): 4:18pm
And Garba Shehu defended the ghosts in the list based on the fact that they didn't tamper with the list submitted since 2015. Mtchew
3 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by TheUbermensch: 4:24pm
There's nothing I fear more than people who still have faith in this government.
37 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by Saaruman(m): 4:29pm
This govt is seriously becoming an embracement to hardcore zombies. If Vegetable has any dignity in him, he just tender his resignation. This govt is the worst since Lucifer was thrown out of heaven.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by omenkaLives(m): 4:45pm
Andrew would certainly be the happiest man alive right now.
1 Like
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by Wanice: 5:11pm
sholatech:Abi how come Hembe’s name is now on the list when he was a lawmaker as at 2015. Garba Shehu been decieving people since 2015. He must have been added on the list after husband sack by Thebes Apex court which means Garba Shehu lied.
21 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by Wanice: 5:12pm
omenkaLives:who Ben Andrew o
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by desreek9(f): 6:13pm
This man has a track record of bribery, he is deceitful, he was sacked by the supreme court as recent as june, so how is it possible that Buhari and his cohorts didnt know all this, or they just choose to overlook because he is in apc.
Smh
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by Blackfyre: 6:14pm
This man wey Madam Oteh wash that year?
9 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by kolawoleibukun: 6:14pm
na so so appointment. the ones way dem appoint how far? See Fashola sef. nobody no weda e die or e day live. these men are croooks all of them. they no day respect their age. them day thief like small pikin. no shame! people granddads. no feelings no conscience. they just want only their own pockets and their family. Buhari's mentality is still backforward to 1983. He does not erason like a homo sapien. See many governors as they just just sit down doing nothing but stealing.
God no be man sha. one by one we go day count them. to even see how their children useless, with all the money, none fit carry first class. none fit win grammy, none fit befriend Beyonce or Trump pikin. outside here, they are just ordinary as ordinary can be. I trust american police, they are pulled over like rabbits and their big bellies searched like old thieves.
dirty old men.
4 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by BeReaSonAble(m): 6:14pm
Seems the president don't wait a sharper mind in his government. I really can't vote for this man ooooo..... by the way I didn't even voted for him.
After reading I only understand that Buhari is behind all the evil that were happening in the last administration. appointing those that worked for him into his government, even those that had broken the law of the land.
If social media can decide who wins in an election, buhari and co won't near aso rock after 2019.
Twenty first century thinking isn't in their brains
3 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by hakeem4(m): 6:14pm
Do you think there should be retirement age for politicians
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by Felixalex(m): 6:15pm
Nawa o, they will soon tell us the list was hacked
2 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by everlymoore86(m): 6:16pm
President Buhari should also call back the suspended staff of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, how can 800+ staff and their dependents go starving, please let him be a voice to these voiceless.
2 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by Starboywrites(m): 6:16pm
Is it not the same Buhari that appointed a dead person and a convicted Fraudulent official?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by exlinkleads(f): 6:17pm
politics = family business
sai baba
2 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by Jesusloveyou(m): 6:17pm
What?.
1 Like
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by NubiLove(m): 6:17pm
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by MISTAICEY02288(m): 6:18pm
Well what do you expect from an illierate who is only fortunate to be voted into Aso rock?
Nothing this dullard does surprises me anymore..
A man who wasnt even sure of his own age
A man whose WAEC certificate became a bone of contention during the election preparations
A man who wrecked the economy when he was a Military president and played the blame game then which he is still doing again now since 2015 he was sworn into power
And now, the first Nigerian President in history to Appoint dead and corrupt men into board members
Here comes the change...
Sarrki, come and defend your Popsy again ooo and lick/suck his balls as usual...
4 Likes
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by Bolustical: 6:18pm
Ok
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by Praktikals(m): 6:18pm
Nice one
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by obaataaokpaewu: 6:19pm
Lol.... At least he will be able to repay the amount the CJN asked him to pay back Funny government
1 Like
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by Fellywood(m): 6:20pm
TheUbermensch:All of those you see here on NL ARE under a spell...that is why they are ZOMBIES. They don't a mind of thier own.
1 Like
|Re: Hembe, Sacked Lawmaker, Appointed Board Chairman By Buhari by TIDDOLL(m): 6:21pm
It is.. Micheal Imodu, in Ilorin shey... If am right
Not Imuodo or wathever is up there..
The Gang-up Against Emeagwali Is Ethnically Motivated / Power Generation Was 6000MW In 1990... True?? / Lagos INEC Yet To Recieve 400,000 PVCs
Viewing this topic: Cheriepet, lampidoo, Thanlease, ojiakuchike1(m), jibbish(m), emecheboy2(m), kokosin, okogbemyk(m), Myde4naija(m), janzguy, UltimatedeBest(m), ilotriouzAY(m), victor1, debuscket(m), guru03(m), suxkill, mattychuks2017, kayzat, engrhorla(m), emnite(m), slowice(m), skerries, OyiboOyibo, francoray(m), Issfat, Milly02(m), Quality20(m), Pontaboki, Amebo1(m), brudiga, timojerry, abusodiq, Hope1, diransom, fularm(m), Muh(m), kulboy(m), Mykcool(m), Jascon4, Sunbassen(m), inspector44, Alchemist0303, Ginison1, Ezezima2012(m), Ikonz(m), passwelle, Oloyebo(m), Clue147, kenn4rill(m), frankwyte, latosin, gbokun(m), simons17, Agebrown(m), EOA1, Alanzazani, ivolt, binajiya(m), oct27, wunmi590(m) and 120 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19