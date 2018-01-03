₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by LesbianBoy(m): 3:41pm
So i saw this on Instagram and decided to share it here. Who is to wash the dishes in this scenario.
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by LesbianBoy(m): 3:41pm
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by LesbianBoy(m): 3:41pm
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by kilokeys(m): 3:42pm
sister or sister and fiancee..
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by FreshBoss007: 3:42pm
sister of course
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by wahles(m): 3:42pm
2 should, den 3 would b like leme assist u
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by free2ryhme: 3:43pm
if you ask me, na who i go ask
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by kaybestt(m): 3:46pm
in other nt to cause wahala... the guy should kuku wash it joor...
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by DeadRat(m): 3:50pm
Guy's Sister Of Cause... You Dont Expect My Babe to Come And Wash Plate When My Sister Is There
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by busterr(m): 3:57pm
the sister should be washing while the fiancee should be rinsing as they gossip together.
we're bothered about foolani herdsmen and their godfather buhari you're here asking us who'll wash plate it's like your head is paining you op.
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by yungbillionaire(m): 3:58pm
first of all my mum is out of the question because my sister is already in the scene (and I'll assume its my younger cuz it wasn't stated), so to me a sensible person that has had a swell time with my family from the description, shows that she has been welcomed by my sis and mum which is usually very rare for Nigerian families, so I think as my sis is doing it, she can give a helping hand....it would even give Mumsy and I time for her appraisal, because take it or leave if the parents and family accept you....work don finish
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by kimbraa(f): 4:09pm
Your fiancée is a guest. Courtesy demands she isn't bothered so your sis should wash the dishes, but in a situation the lady is uncomfortable for not doing anything and she insist on washing, persist she doesn't.
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:14pm
Your sister is suppose to do the dishes since she is around and your finance can lend a helping hand,they can be gisting and getting to know each other better while on it.
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by Blackhawk03: 4:15pm
Guy's only sister, please. The fiancée is a guest but if she doesn't mind assisting, she's allowed to help.
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by Treasure17(m): 4:18pm
Your Sis should do the needful since your fiancee is a guest. However, your fiancee can decide to use her church mind to assist.
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by Cladez(m): 4:19pm
The sister of course because fiancee is just a guest there.
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by amani63(m): 4:24pm
Fiancé
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by cummando(m): 4:31pm
Dish washer
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by purem(m): 4:32pm
In those days when my bae use to visit me, we wud be in my room, som of my brothers and sisters may not even knw she's around...
Na in go kon dey wash plate
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by LesbianBoy(m): 4:58pm
Lalasticlala I sight you
Do the needful
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by zagorakis(m): 5:10pm
The fiancee and the sister should wash them..
The sister should be washing while the fiancee rinses..
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by mediocre(m): 5:30pm
Oga that is twitter
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by veekid(m): 6:12pm
Everybody should go to the kitchen and wash
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by PsalmieD(m): 6:12pm
Firstly, your mom is out of it.
Secondly you don't involve your Fiance in this, she coming for the very first time, you have a sister who is hale and healthy....
You don't give your Fiance the impression that she is coming to work her whole life in your Life.....
Note... Your fiance might decide to do it...She's just being nice....
But courtesy demands your sister to wash those dishes. #Sefini
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by Vince77(m): 6:13pm
Sister.
The fiancé is a visitor and can only assist. But the first person to make a move is the sister.
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by babyfaceafrica: 6:13pm
Anyone.....very irrelevant question......
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by LesbianBoy(m): 6:13pm
Sinaj you will wash the dishes when i propose to you and we go see papa and mama lesbianboy
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by SlimBrawnie(f): 6:13pm
Sister and Fiancee
Both should have conscience na
On a normal day the sister does it, so its not bad if the fiancees decides to help out, even if no be from her mind.. Who knows, that gesture might make the sister to tell her not to worry and do it all by herself.
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by ruggedtimi(m): 6:14pm
sister wash why his fiance rinse
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by drips8(m): 6:14pm
sister-duty
fiancé-could
|Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by cupidFlint(m): 6:14pm
the fiance and the sister should wash it together and get to know each other while doing so.
