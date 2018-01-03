Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? (22430 Views)

So i saw this on Instagram and decided to share it here. Who is to wash the dishes in this scenario.



the sister should be washing while the fiancee should be rinsing as they gossip together.

first of all my mum is out of the question because my sister is already in the scene (and I'll assume its my younger cuz it wasn't stated), so to me a sensible person that has had a swell time with my family from the description, shows that she has been welcomed by my sis and mum which is usually very rare for Nigerian families, so I think as my sis is doing it, she can give a helping hand....it would even give Mumsy and I time for her appraisal, because take it or leave if the parents and family accept you....work don finish 35 Likes

Your fiancée is a guest. Courtesy demands she isn't bothered so your sis should wash the dishes, but in a situation the lady is uncomfortable for not doing anything and she insist on washing, persist she doesn't. 25 Likes

Your sister is suppose to do the dishes since she is around and your finance can lend a helping hand,they can be gisting and getting to know each other better while on it. 3 Likes 1 Share

Guy's only sister, please. The fiancée is a guest but if she doesn't mind assisting, she's allowed to help. 10 Likes

Your Sis should do the needful since your fiancee is a guest. However, your fiancee can decide to use her church mind to assist. 3 Likes

The sister of course because fiancee is just a guest there. 1 Like

Na in go kon dey wash plate In those days when my bae use to visit me, we wud be in my room, som of my brothers and sisters may not even knw she's around...Na in go kon dey wash plate 3 Likes





The sister should be washing while the fiancee rinses.. The fiancee and the sister should wash them..The sister should be washing while the fiancee rinses.. 1 Like

Everybody should go to the kitchen and wash 5 Likes

Firstly, your mom is out of it.

Secondly you don't involve your Fiance in this, she coming for the very first time, you have a sister who is hale and healthy....



You don't give your Fiance the impression that she is coming to work her whole life in your Life.....

Note... Your fiance might decide to do it...She's just being nice....

But courtesy demands your sister to wash those dishes. #Sefini 4 Likes

Sister.



The fiancé is a visitor and can only assist. But the first person to make a move is the sister.

Anyone.....very irrelevant question...... 1 Like

Sister and Fiancee



Both should have conscience na



On a normal day the sister does it, so its not bad if the fiancees decides to help out, even if no be from her mind.. Who knows, that gesture might make the sister to tell her not to worry and do it all by herself. 1 Like

sister wash why his fiance rinse 1 Like

sister-duty

fiancé-could 3 Likes