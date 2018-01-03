₦airaland Forum

Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by LesbianBoy(m): 3:41pm
So i saw this on Instagram and decided to share it here. Who is to wash the dishes in this scenario.

Please let's use the LIKE button to vote

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by LesbianBoy(m): 3:41pm
Click LIKE for guy's only sister

386 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by LesbianBoy(m): 3:41pm
Click LIKE for guy's fiancee

65 Likes

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by kilokeys(m): 3:42pm
sister or sister and fiancee..

87 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by FreshBoss007: 3:42pm
sister of course

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by wahles(m): 3:42pm
2 should, den 3 would b like leme assist u

60 Likes

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by free2ryhme: 3:43pm
if you ask me, na who i go ask

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by kaybestt(m): 3:46pm
in other nt to cause wahala... the guy should kuku wash it joor...

83 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by DeadRat(m): 3:50pm
Guy's Sister Of Cause... You Dont Expect My Babe to Come And Wash Plate When My Sister Is There

7 Likes

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by busterr(m): 3:57pm
the sister should be washing while the fiancee should be rinsing as they gossip together.



we're bothered about foolani herdsmen and their godfather buhari you're here asking us who'll wash plate it's like your head is paining you op. sad sad

223 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by yungbillionaire(m): 3:58pm
first of all my mum is out of the question because my sister is already in the scene (and I'll assume its my younger cuz it wasn't stated), so to me a sensible person that has had a swell time with my family from the description, shows that she has been welcomed by my sis and mum which is usually very rare for Nigerian families, so I think as my sis is doing it, she can give a helping hand....it would even give Mumsy and I time for her appraisal, because take it or leave if the parents and family accept you....work don finish

35 Likes

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by kimbraa(f): 4:09pm
Your fiancée is a guest. Courtesy demands she isn't bothered so your sis should wash the dishes, but in a situation the lady is uncomfortable for not doing anything and she insist on washing, persist she doesn't.

25 Likes

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:14pm
Your sister is suppose to do the dishes since she is around and your finance can lend a helping hand,they can be gisting and getting to know each other better while on it.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by Blackhawk03: 4:15pm
Guy's only sister, please. The fiancée is a guest but if she doesn't mind assisting, she's allowed to help.

10 Likes

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by Treasure17(m): 4:18pm
Your Sis should do the needful since your fiancee is a guest. However, your fiancee can decide to use her church mind to assist.

3 Likes

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by Cladez(m): 4:19pm
The sister of course because fiancee is just a guest there.

1 Like

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by amani63(m): 4:24pm
Fiancé
Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by cummando(m): 4:31pm
Dish washer

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by purem(m): 4:32pm
In those days when my bae use to visit me, we wud be in my room, som of my brothers and sisters may not even knw she's around...

Na in go kon dey wash plate

3 Likes

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by LesbianBoy(m): 4:58pm
Lalasticlala I sight you

Do the needful grin grin grin
Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by zagorakis(m): 5:10pm
The fiancee and the sister should wash them..
The sister should be washing while the fiancee rinses.. undecided

1 Like

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by mediocre(m): 5:30pm
Oga that is twitter

1 Like

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by veekid(m): 6:12pm
Everybody should go to the kitchen and wash

5 Likes

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by PsalmieD(m): 6:12pm
Firstly, your mom is out of it.
Secondly you don't involve your Fiance in this, she coming for the very first time, you have a sister who is hale and healthy....

You don't give your Fiance the impression that she is coming to work her whole life in your Life.....
Note... Your fiance might decide to do it...She's just being nice....
But courtesy demands your sister to wash those dishes. #Sefini

4 Likes

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by Vince77(m): 6:13pm
Sister.

The fiancé is a visitor and can only assist. But the first person to make a move is the sister.
Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by babyfaceafrica: 6:13pm
Anyone.....very irrelevant question......

1 Like

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by LesbianBoy(m): 6:13pm
Sinaj you will wash the dishes when i propose to you and we go see papa and mama lesbianboy angry
Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by SlimBrawnie(f): 6:13pm
Sister and Fiancee

Both should have conscience na

On a normal day the sister does it, so its not bad if the fiancees decides to help out, even if no be from her mind.. Who knows, that gesture might make the sister to tell her not to worry and do it all by herself.

1 Like

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by ruggedtimi(m): 6:14pm
sister wash why his fiance rinse

1 Like

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by drips8(m): 6:14pm
sister-duty
fiancé-could

3 Likes

Re: Who Is To Wash The Dishes In This Scenario? by cupidFlint(m): 6:14pm
the fiance and the sister should wash it together and get to know each other while doing so.

3 Likes

