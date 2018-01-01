Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds (24231 Views)

see below!



News From Ebiwali-- Two Grown up men are currently causing havoc on Twitter as they quarrel over a woman, It all started when the twitter user above, while highlighting the his 2017, proudly said he used to bang his one of his follower's wife in his car, However the message cut acrossed and the man he was referring to replied accusing him of a sexual assaulter, and the turn out is really messy, continue below!see below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/husband-disgraces-his-wifes-ex-on.html

Online Talk Is Nothing! Stand Face To Face And Kill Each Other 35 Likes





This is what you get when your wife previously dated immature guys. Marry a virgin, they will not hear.This is what you get when your wife previously dated immature guys. 96 Likes 5 Shares

elantraceey:

Marry a virgin, they will not hear.





This is what you get when your wife previously dated immature guys. so what are you na saying? so what are you na saying? 8 Likes

elantraceey:

Marry a virgin, they will not hear.





This is what you get when your wife previously dated immature guys. 1 Like 1 Share

lilmax:

so what are you na saying?

I've already said what I wanted to say I've already said what I wanted to say 21 Likes 2 Shares

Maturity is not the accumulation of years.



Some men sha.. 19 Likes

The Husband made a mistake, he shouldn't have replied. 39 Likes 1 Share

elantraceey:





I've already said what u wanted to say alright alright







So this kind of immaturity still run in some people's vein like blood? 4 Likes

Kiss and tell is one problem Nigerian guys are suffering from.

Rubbish! 9 Likes

Weak personalities boast of having sex with others.

Low self esteem,

they think that they will hurt those they had sex with if they boast of it, but instead they don't actually get the happiness they thought the boasting would bring.

they remain miserable. 11 Likes 4 Shares

Sips Green tea ..... 1 Like



So boasted the 42sec man. So boasted the 42sec man. 1 Like

Imagine that?

God please kill whoever is bleeping my future wife right now 3 Likes

Egbon but why did you marry a Nymphomania? any woman you f*ck in a car is a Nymphomania/cheer full giver...why can't she wait till you guys get home? 5 Likes

Stupendous foolishity of the highest order, imagine the madness displayed by these grown-up men in diapers.







But women still won't learn. 1 Like

BUHARI SELF 1 Like

elantraceey:



I've already said what u wanted to say Are You A Virgin Are You A Virgin 4 Likes

. Anyway lemme nor talk too much because today na my day beti, some married women are hoes and won't stop cheating on their husbands, they are shame to womenhood I can't stop laughing. Anyway lemme nor talk too much because today na my day beti, some married women are hoes and won't stop cheating on their husbands, they are shame to womenhood 1 Like

1 Like

NA SMALL BOY THE DO THIS ONE

Two fools with Internet connection. 2 Likes