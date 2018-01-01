₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by Bhelamblog: 4:54pm
Two Grown up men are currently causing havoc on Twitter as they quarrel over a woman, It all started when the twitter user above, while highlighting the his 2017, proudly said he used to bang his one of his follower's wife in his car, However the message cut acrossed and the man he was referring to replied accusing him of a sexual assaulter, and the turn out is really messy, continue below!
see below!
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by Bhelamblog: 4:55pm
More
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by benzene00: 4:56pm
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by DeadRat(m): 5:01pm
Online Talk Is Nothing! Stand Face To Face And Kill Each Other
35 Likes
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by elantraceey(f): 5:09pm
Marry a virgin, they will not hear.
This is what you get when your wife previously dated immature guys.
96 Likes 5 Shares
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by lilmax(m): 5:14pm
elantraceey:so what are you na saying?
8 Likes
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by femolacqua(m): 5:16pm
elantraceey:
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by elantraceey(f): 5:16pm
lilmax:
I've already said what I wanted to say
21 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by Smellymouth: 5:18pm
Maturity is not the accumulation of years.
Some men sha..
19 Likes
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by Agritech(m): 5:21pm
The Husband made a mistake, he shouldn't have replied.
39 Likes 1 Share
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by lilmax(m): 5:25pm
elantraceey:alright
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by OrestesDante(m): 5:36pm
∆ ∆
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by Daronyk(f): 6:19pm
So this kind of immaturity still run in some people's vein like blood?
4 Likes
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by Purebeerry(f): 6:23pm
Kiss and tell is one problem Nigerian guys are suffering from.
Rubbish!
9 Likes
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by MrHistorian: 7:09pm
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by teemanbastos(m): 7:10pm
Weak personalities boast of having sex with others.
Low self esteem,
they think that they will hurt those they had sex with if they boast of it, but instead they don't actually get the happiness they thought the boasting would bring.
they remain miserable.
11 Likes 4 Shares
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by Lalas247(f): 7:11pm
Sips Green tea .....
1 Like
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by lilbest4(m): 7:11pm
So boasted the 42sec man.
1 Like
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by NubiLove(m): 7:11pm
Imagine that?
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by swiz123(m): 7:11pm
God please kill whoever is bleeping my future wife right now
3 Likes
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by ebujany(m): 7:11pm
Egbon but why did you marry a Nymphomania? any woman you f*ck in a car is a Nymphomania/cheer full giver...why can't she wait till you guys get home?
5 Likes
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by CzarChris(m): 7:11pm
Stupendous foolishity of the highest order, imagine the madness displayed by these grown-up men in diapers.
But women still won't learn.
1 Like
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by caseclosed147: 7:12pm
BUHARI SELF
1 Like
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by Edopesin(m): 7:12pm
elantraceey:Are You A Virgin
4 Likes
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by sureheaven(m): 7:12pm
I can't stop laughing . Anyway lemme nor talk too much because today na my day beti, some married women are hoes and won't stop cheating on their husbands, they are shame to womenhood
1 Like
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by FisifunKododada: 7:12pm
1 Like
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by ogwoliun: 7:12pm
NA SMALL BOY THE DO THIS ONE
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by DRISKLEF(m): 7:12pm
Two fools with Internet connection.
2 Likes
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by phemmyfour: 7:12pm
elantraceey:What about virgins that had given mouth action in the past
1 Like
Re: Man Boasts Of Sleeping With His Ex In His Car; The Lady's Husband Responds by ipobarecriminals: 7:13pm
Why Do Men Cheat??? / Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos / Why Rush Into Marriage?
