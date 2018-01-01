Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) (2639 Views)

According to a Twitter user



President Mohammadu Buhari receiving cheers from motorists on fuel queue in Kaduna yesterday. Nigerians know where their problems lie.



See Below..

Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/01/buhari-receiving-cheers-motorists-fuel-queue-kaduna-photo/

The Northern part of Nigeria is a big problem to our collective sanity and unity of purpose as a people and a country.

How can you cheer the same person that is causing your misery if you are not hypnotized with glue sniffing? 49 Likes 4 Shares

HAPPY PEOPLE

They're patriots in Sarki's voice 8 Likes 2 Shares

Sai Baba the people's choice.





can you just imagine this people are just cursed to always be backward all their livescan you just imagine 27 Likes 2 Shares

Who no like better thing?

sai baba! 3 Likes

madridguy:

The Zombie's choice m

Tiwaz2:





CC: Ishilove, Lalasticlala

This is the real "suffering and smiling"





Stockholm syndrome.

That's why I imagine most time the kind of people living in this country if they are all human 9 Likes 2 Shares

Low IQ at work ...Zombies AKA living dead 5 Likes

madridguy:

Sai Baba the people's choice. Which people? Sai baba,the screwed and dullard zombie's choice. Which people? Sai baba,the screwed and dullard zombie's choice. 7 Likes

I hope we can now see why buhari will win 2019 election? 2 Likes

tonytony208:

O hope we can now see why buhari will win 2019 election?

thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin

Thunder scatter aisha masha Allah amin

Buhari is a terrorist

aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute 2 Likes

2012 Oil Was $111.67, Fuel Price With Subsidy N65 & Without Subsidy N141



When Jonathan attempted to remove subsidy there was a nationwide protest from north and West.



and at the time price of petrol increased from 65 naira ($0.40; £0.26) per litre to at least 141 naira in filling stations, and a barrel of crude was $111.67.



Now a barrel of crude is $69 with subsidy at N145 and we are told without subsidy it might get to N200.



the question now is what if the oil price get to $111? Nigerians will buy fuel at N1000?



the Buhati government failed in all ramification. people like oshiomohle with big mouth and ugly face. we are not seeing them to condemn this government. 6 Likes

never have i seen so many idiots at the same time.. i can see ngeneukwenu and patriot sarrki 14 Likes

that my problem with democracy a phd holder will be grouped with almajiri to make choice on who leads and the almajiris more in number without critical thought process tumb print pmb and likes into power

This was a truck of fuel tank not buhari,if it was buhari definitely u will some power bikes n convoy ahead, stop dey spread lies abeg.

Filling station has turn to gladiators arena that nobody is smiling 4 Likes

doctokwus:

The Northern part of Nigeria is a big problem to our collective sanity and unity of purpose as a people and a country.

They are just parasites drawing southern nigeria back.Find your way ,they no gree.Before the discovery of oil they were the ones threatning the whole country with seccesion and the british pampered and begged them to stay them

Slaves in love with their chains

This is serious. Suffering and smiling. Senator Sanni already said that these people will still happily vote their god even with empty stomach.

I've never seen this kind of loyalty. 2 Likes

doctokwus:

The Northern part of Nigeria is a big problem to our collective sanity and unity of purpose as a people and a country.

How can you cheer the same person that is causing your misery if you are not hypnotized with glue sniffing?





Awusa people are the most clueless set of people in Africa

These are party agents, where is the picture of the filling station? Op just choose to tag them as people on fuel queue.

It can only happen there. The cows up North still follow their rearer whether hungry or full.



Fools.

they are probably high on the gworo jubrin has been taking

bubu till 2090

I will vote buhari in 2019 as a payback to those mad ppl that voted for him in 2015....

we must finish this pepper together....

bubu till 2090

I will vote buhari in 2019 as a payback to those mad ppl that voted for him in 2015....

we must finish this pepper together....

ndi ara.....

doctokwus:

The Northern part of Nigeria is a big problem to our collective sanity and unity of purpose as a people and a country.

How can you cheer the same person that is causing your misery if you are not hypnotized with glue sniffing? forget that thing, was it not in the west, Lagos to be precise where the vice president went to a filling station and instead of the struggling masses to lunch him, they were taking selfies with him and hailing him. Nigeria is just a nation of serfs and scourgers. forget that thing, was it not in the west, Lagos to be precise where the vice president went to a filling station and instead of the struggling masses to lunch him, they were taking selfies with him and hailing him. Nigeria is just a nation of serfs and scourgers.

Obijulius:

