|Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by Tiwaz2: 10:47pm On Jan 05
According to a Twitter user
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by doctokwus: 10:50pm On Jan 05
The Northern part of Nigeria is a big problem to our collective sanity and unity of purpose as a people and a country.
How can you cheer the same person that is causing your misery if you are not hypnotized with glue sniffing?
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by xlander(m): 10:54pm On Jan 05
HAPPY PEOPLE
They're patriots in Sarki's voice
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by madridguy(m): 10:54pm On Jan 05
Sai Baba the people's choice.
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by tyup(m): 10:56pm On Jan 05
this people are just cursed to always be backward all their lives
can you just imagine
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by Okoroawusa: 10:59pm On Jan 05
Who no like better thing?
sai baba!
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by Obijulius: 11:01pm On Jan 05
The Zombie’s choice m
madridguy:
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by jamesibor: 11:02pm On Jan 05
Tiwaz2:
This is the real "suffering and smiling"
Stockholm syndrome.
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by Mrkumareze(m): 11:04pm On Jan 05
That's why I imagine most time the kind of people living in this country if they are all human
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by SalamRushdie: 11:05pm On Jan 05
Low IQ at work ...Zombies AKA living dead
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by Evablizin(f): 11:06pm On Jan 05
madridguy:Which people? Sai baba,the screwed and dullard zombie's choice.
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by tonytony208(m): 11:07pm On Jan 05
I hope we can now see why buhari will win 2019 election?
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by HsLBroker(m): 11:10pm On Jan 05
tonytony208:
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by nwanza1: 11:11pm On Jan 05
thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter aisha masha Allah amin
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by yanshDoctor: 11:17pm On Jan 05
2012 Oil Was $111.67, Fuel Price With Subsidy N65 & Without Subsidy N141
When Jonathan attempted to remove subsidy there was a nationwide protest from north and West.
and at the time price of petrol increased from 65 naira ($0.40; £0.26) per litre to at least 141 naira in filling stations, and a barrel of crude was $111.67.
Now a barrel of crude is $69 with subsidy at N145 and we are told without subsidy it might get to N200.
the question now is what if the oil price get to $111? Nigerians will buy fuel at N1000?
the Buhati government failed in all ramification. people like oshiomohle with big mouth and ugly face. we are not seeing them to condemn this government.
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by Vessi: 11:18pm On Jan 05
never have i seen so many idiots at the same time.. i can see ngeneukwenu and patriot sarrki
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by Alikote: 11:24pm On Jan 05
Tiwaz2:that my problem with democracy a phd holder will be grouped with almajiri to make choice on who leads and the almajiris more in number without critical taught process tumb print pmb and likes into power
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by daniska3yaro(m): 11:32pm On Jan 05
This was a truck of fuel tank not buhari,if it was buhari definitely u will some power bikes n convoy ahead, stop dey spread lies abeg.
Filling station has turn to gladiators arena that nobody is smiling
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by rinzaugustine: 11:39pm On Jan 05
doctokwus:They are just parasites drawing southern nigeria back.Find your way ,they no gree.Before the discovery of oil they were the ones threatning the whole country with seccesion and the british pampered and begged them to stay them
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by sirequity(m): 11:51pm On Jan 05
Slaves in love with their chains
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by DeKen: 12:55am
This is serious. Suffering and smiling. Senator Sanni already said that these people will still happily vote their god even with empty stomach.
I've never seen this kind of loyalty.
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by fitzmayowa: 1:07am
doctokwus:
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by bugidon(m): 4:16am
Awusa people are the most clueless set of people in Africa
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by nnachukz(m): 4:36am
These are party agents, where is the picture of the filling station? Op just choose to tag them as people on fuel queue.
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by CaptainJeffry: 4:49am
It can only happen there. The cows up North still follow their rearer whether hungry or full.
Fools.
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by Karlovich: 5:09am
they are probably high on the gworo jubrin has been taking
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by jacyhelen(f): 7:18am
jamesibor:
bubu till 2090
I will vote buhari in 2019 as a payback to those mad ppl that voted for him in 2015....
we must finish this pepper together....
ndi ara.....
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by Symphony007: 7:30am
doctokwus:forget that thing, was it not in the west, Lagos to be precise where the vice president went to a filling station and instead of the struggling masses to lunch him, they were taking selfies with him and hailing him. Nigeria is just a nation of serfs and scourgers.
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by jacyhelen(f): 7:33am
Obijulius:
bubu till 2090
I will vote buhari in 2019 as a payback to those mad ppl that voted for him in 2015....
we must finish this pepper together....
ndi ara.....
|Re: Buhari Receiving Cheers From Motorists On Fuel Queue In Kaduna (photo) by jacyhelen(f): 7:35am
Evablizin:
bubu till 2090
I will vote buhari in 2019 as a payback to those mad ppl that voted for him in 2015....
we must finish this pepper together....
ndi ara.....
