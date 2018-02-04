₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by LRNZH(m): 6:43pm
Photo on Instagram of long but orderly fuel queue in Abuja today.
Are you still experiencing fuel scarcity?
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by dingbang(m): 6:44pm
This kind of orderliness can't be seen in rivers state...
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by taylor88(m): 6:45pm
Na so
Even in Buharis backyard
This man don grind Nigeria economy like cassava
If Buhari handle USA economy for 2months US citizens will port to Afghanistan
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by Atiku2019: 6:45pm
FCT?
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by jonero4(m): 6:45pm
it shall nt be well wit PMB
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by Hofbrauhaus: 6:46pm
dingbang:
We are not talking about orderliness here...We are talking about fuel scarcity, all thanks to SaiBaba..
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:48pm
Whoever is the minister of petroleum should resign immediately....
And be ready for prosecution..
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by dingbang(m): 6:50pm
Hofbrauhaus:I am not blind.. I read it clearly.. I only observed something else.
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by ShyCypher(m): 6:53pm
The queue should stretch to Aso Rock, knock down sarrki on its way there & chase Buhari out of his office faster than those patriotic rats did last year.
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by Hofbrauhaus: 6:54pm
dingbang:
....who ask you?
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by LRNZH(m): 7:06pm
Hofbrauhaus:
People bad abeg. som1 cant play witue again?
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by eneojoedu(m): 7:06pm
see orderliness, abi soldiers dey around ni?
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by OreMI22: 7:09pm
jonero4:
He just does not care what Nigerians think.
I believe he is getting ready to rig the next elections.
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by otokx(m): 7:20pm
its 180 per litre in Port Harcourt no queue.
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by OrestesDante(m): 7:26pm
☣ ☠
∆ Whether orderly or not queue is queue. Scarcity is Scarcity
Buhari is out come 2019 ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by oderemo(m): 7:32pm
This is a failed country, seriously a problem not experienced by less known country is bitting us in the bum all the time.
Really
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by SalamRushdie: 7:48pm
Zombies be like Thanks to Buhari our fuel queues are now orderly
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by LRNZH(m): 7:59pm
SalamRushdie:
Yesso. Is that not an improvement?
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by miqos02(m): 8:56pm
Seen
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by ruggedtimi(m): 8:58pm
fuel dey scarce..who cares about orderliness
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by Gracespecial101(m): 8:59pm
What fuel scarcity can cause!!!
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by visijo(m): 8:59pm
Upgrading in Nigeria
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by jashar(f): 8:59pm
In a Country that has oil, should there even be a queue in the first place?
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by Ireboya(m): 9:00pm
Booharry don to suffer boys
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by AfriSurvey: 9:00pm
Hmmm, orderliness indeed.
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by pointstores(m): 9:00pm
nawa
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by felix10(m): 9:01pm
FG & NNPC has refused to tell us when this queue will end,nobody seem to be saying anything.Na like this we go de dey.
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by Gracespecial101(m): 9:02pm
Things fuel scarcity can cause!!!
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by eTECTIVe(m): 9:02pm
Una Neva see anything... Here's an orderly change.. In d voice of e-diots "We are our own problems".. Let us kip queing for d product afta having to pay 145 .. How Nigerians have taken dis scarcity in gud faith and suddenly become "deaf and dumb"
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by sapientia(m): 9:04pm
Buhari can collapse China and USA economy under 2 months.
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by Ngokafor(f): 9:10pm
Hofbrauhaus:
I tell you...These people are something else.
Dont be surprised when folks like ngeneukwenu,lauretta onochie and co brings that up as one achievement of buhari
Here we go:
..BMC employees:...'Buhari through his BODY LANGUAGE caused Nigerians to conduct themselves in an orderly manner by filing out in a single loooong queues at fuel stations'
|Re: Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja by megaplux: 9:10pm
L
