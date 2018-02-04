Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of Orderly Fuel Queue In Abuja (18598 Views)

Photo on Instagram of long but orderly fuel queue in Abuja today.



Are you still experiencing fuel scarcity?

This kind of orderliness can't be seen in rivers state... 27 Likes 1 Share

Even in Buharis backyard







This man don grind Nigeria economy like cassava







If Buhari handle USA economy for 2months US citizens will port to Afghanistan 48 Likes 1 Share

FCT?

it shall nt be well wit PMB 56 Likes 2 Shares

dingbang:

This kind of orderliness can't be seen in rivers state...

We are not talking about orderliness here...We are talking about fuel scarcity, all thanks to SaiBaba..





And be ready for prosecution.. Whoever is the minister of petroleum should resign immediately....And be ready for prosecution.. 52 Likes 2 Shares

Hofbrauhaus:





I am not blind.. I read it clearly.. I only observed something else.

The queue should stretch to Aso Rock, knock down sarrki on its way there & chase Buhari out of his office faster than those patriotic rats did last year. 30 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

I am not blind.. I read it clearly.. I only observed something else.

....who ask you?

Hofbrauhaus:





....who ask you?



People bad abeg. som1 cant play witue again? 2 Likes

see orderliness, abi soldiers dey around ni?

jonero4:

it shall nt be well wit PMB

He just does not care what Nigerians think.

He just does not care what Nigerians think.

I believe he is getting ready to rig the next elections.

its 180 per litre in Port Harcourt no queue.



∆ Whether orderly or not queue is queue. Scarcity is Scarcity

Buhari is out come 2019 ∆





Really This is a failed country, seriously a problem not experienced by less known country is bitting us in the bum all the time.Really 3 Likes

Zombies be like Thanks to Buhari our fuel queues are now orderly 41 Likes 2 Shares

SalamRushdie:

Zombies be like Thanks to Buhari our fuel queues are now orderly



Yesso. Is that not an improvement? 15 Likes 1 Share

Seen

fuel dey scarce..who cares about orderliness 6 Likes

What fuel scarcity can cause!!!

Upgrading in Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share





In a Country that has oil, should there even be a queue in the first place? 2 Likes

Booharry don to suffer boys 1 Like





nawa

FG & NNPC has refused to tell us when this queue will end,nobody seem to be saying anything.Na like this we go de dey. 4 Likes

Things fuel scarcity can cause!!! 1 Like

Una Neva see anything... Here's an orderly change.. In d voice of e-diots "We are our own problems".. Let us kip queing for d product afta having to pay 145 .. How Nigerians have taken dis scarcity in gud faith and suddenly become "deaf and dumb" 3 Likes

Buhari can collapse China and USA economy under 2 months. 20 Likes

Hofbrauhaus:





We are not talking about orderliness here...We are talking about fuel scarcity, all thanks to SaiBaba..



I tell you...These people are something else.

Dont be surprised when folks like ngeneukwenu,lauretta onochie and co brings that up as one achievement of buhari

Here we go:

I tell you...These people are something else.

Dont be surprised when folks like ngeneukwenu,lauretta onochie and co brings that up as one achievement of buhari

Here we go:

..BMC employees:...'Buhari through his BODY LANGUAGE caused Nigerians to conduct themselves in an orderly manner by filing out in a single loooong queues at fuel stations'