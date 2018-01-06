₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by kahal29: 6:05am
AMID subtle moves by power brokers ahead of the 2019 general elections, facts have emerged that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may have lost some of his age-long political allies in his quest to contest the next presidential election.
Prominent among them is the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who has not only been Atiku’s political ally but a long time business partner. During the 2007 general elections when Atiku was denied the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it was Tinubu who provided the former vice president the platform of the Action Congress(AC) and both of them remained together until 2014 when the Waziri Adamawa contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress(APC), which he lost to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.
A very close associate of the former Lagos governor and who is also a leader of the APC told Saturday Sun on condition of anonymity that Tinubu opted to support Buhari as against Atiku because he believes strongly that Atiku would not honour a single term agreement if allowed to take a shot at the presidency.
He said Buhari would be finishing his second term in 2023, thus putting the South West and possibly Tinubu in a good stead to vie for the presidency. The source said that Tinubu believes that if he is not going to contest in 2023, rallying the South West to sup- port Buhari now would put the zone in a van- tage position to get the support of the North at the expiration of the Buhari presidency.
He observed that beyond politics, there had been a cold relationship in recent time between Tinubu and Atiku because their stakes in the oil giant, Oando have really been battered by the dwindling economic fortunes of the company.
Beside, Tinubu, it was gathered that most PDP governors are not particularly comfortable with Atiku because they believe that he belongs to Buhari’s age bracket, which they intend to make a campaign issue in 2019.
As a result, the various caucuses especially the most dominant one controlled by the South South governors led by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike have been shopping for a younger candidate.
Saturday Sun learnt that the move had led the caucus to look in the direction of the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.
Besides all these, Atiku is also having issues with his close friends in APC who are angry that he never consulted well before leaving for the PDP. Saturday Sun learnt that one of such friends is a former governor in Benue State and an influential member of the current Sen- ate who recently met Atiku and protested the former Vice President’s hasty exit from the APC. A close friend to Atiku who disclosed the protest to Saturday Sun said the aggrieved Benue lawmaker was angry that Atiku would be left stranded in the PDP because the opposition party’s governors might have made up their minds to give their presidential ticket to a younger candidate.
A member of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) told Saturday Sun that notwithstanding the alignment going on among stakeholders, the party has decided to throw its door open to any aspirant interested in the presidential race.
But reacting to the development, Tinubu who spoke through his media adviser, Tunde Rahman, said the issue of supporting Atiku Abubakar or not is a ‘moot point.’
He said: “Asiwaju Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku belong to two different political parties. Asiwaju will support his party and the party’s candidate any day. Moreso, Asiwaju’s position on the presidency is very clear. He has said time and again that for as long as that patriotic leader, President Mu- hammadu Buhari, is on the saddle or seeks to run, he would not contest against him.
“He played a yeoman’s role in bringing this government to power and he believes President Buhari is confronting the nation’s problems head on. He is not saying there are no challenges but he has always said he has implicit confidence in President Buhari to tackle these problems.
“Those who are busy fishing for other reasons for this undiluted support for PMB are free to do so. It’s their opinion and they are entitled to it.”
But in his response, Atiku who also spoke through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said he has become the issue in Nigerian politics because Nigerians have seen him as the best option in the face of the monumental challenges they are facing and for which the current administration has no solutions except blame gaming.
He said: “As such, he will be the subject of falsehoods and accusations. It comes with the territory. These conjectures are baseless and without foundation whatsoever and I will not dignify them with a further response. Nigerians are jobless; poverty and hopelessness is rife.
“Our own Nigerian Bureau of Statistics revealed that over 10 million Nigerians have lost their jobs under this administration even as unemployment currently stands at 18.8 percent. Meanwhile, the cost of everything from food, to petrol, to electricity has gone up.
“Waziri Atiku Abubakar knows how to create jobs and opportunities and his focus is to alleviate the pains of the long suffering Nigerian people who spent their Christmas at fuel stations and from all indications may spend the early part of the New Year also at fuel stations rather than with loved ones.”
http://sunnewsonline.com/2019-presidency-atiku-tinubu-blow-hot/
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by xreal: 6:06am
So SUN paper is now 250 naira?
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by Kingsley10000: 6:09am
ATIKUCHUKWU SHOULD GO AND REST,HE MUSTN'T BE A PRESIDENT TO CHANGE THE FORTUNE OF THIS NATION,HE'S AN ENTREPRENUER AND WE APPRECIATE HIM FOR THAT
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by Atiku2019: 6:09am
2019 is still Pregnant, Eight months to 2019 Presidential election will surely be filled with lots of cross-carpeting and political re-alignment....Even GEJ thought he had the full PDP beside him before the New PDP fall out..
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by Jabioro: 6:16am
Empty saturday news
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by Pavore9: 6:18am
How can one expect TInubu to support a possible presidential candidate outside his own party?
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by LilSmith55(m): 6:25am
That's una wahala..... Nigeria might be better without a president
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by lordkush: 6:32am
well Mr tinubu you will want to sit and think about this critically
buhari doesn't mean well
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by Meajor(m): 6:41am
This tinubu sef, is a clear definition of self centeredness... Is it that he is not thinking of the Igbo's come 2023 or what?....
Politics in Nigeria is no longer based on what I want to do, but on who I want to get even with...
I support the one that supports restructuring shikenan
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by Ahmed0336(m): 6:44am
Pavore9:I tire o, d mata weak me self.
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by fakeprophet(m): 6:46am
Tinubu is entitle to just a PVC
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by modath(f): 6:50am
Meajor:
.... Oh oh.... So when your house & your neighbor's are both on fire, you'd leave yours to tend to another man's issue while leaving your's unattended to... So "smart"!!!
As for get even.... Mba, it's all man for himself !
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by wristbangle(m): 7:00am
Happy new year modath.
Meanwhile Atiku is too desperate for this presidential seat which had him lost ground to catch up winning primary election let alone the grand finale.
PDP would make a huge mistake fielding this man as their sole candidate.
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by donneco(m): 7:02am
I dont mind voting a goat come 2019, provided the Daura President is swept out of Aso rock.
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by Bede2u(m): 7:05am
donneco:Yeah. I want to Atikulate in 2019...but if Atiku is not selected by pdp, i will still vote any pdp candidate...even a goat. Buhari must go
Click like to vote a goat
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by bamidelee: 7:09am
fakeprophet:Age dey worry you small pikin
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by Flets: 7:10am
To fools like Tinubu, it's all about personal interest. The fulani killings, the fuel scarcity, the battered economy and everyday ridiculing of the Nigerian human is all politics.
Shame on Nigerian masses, fool's everywhere
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:14am
Bede2u:
Has Nairaland "Likes" replaced Voters Cards In Biafra?
Deluded IPOB Yoots..
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by merit455(m): 7:16am
smulti:You don start ohhh,Mr Okoro......respect urself
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by modath(f): 7:17am
wristbangle:
Same to you my bros.. ..
As for the topic under review, I don't see PDP even fielding Atiku, he's carrying around too much baggage.... All they need is his financial war chest ... Once done, they'd pull the "umbrella" from his head at the last minute just when the rain turns stormy.....
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by Omeokachie: 7:17am
" Tinubu opted to support Buhari as against Atiku because he believes strongly that Atiku would not honour a single term agreement if allowed to take a shot at the presidency."
Tinubu thinking about his personal selfish interest, packaged as national interest for the gullible.
He could afford for the country to continue on this path of destruction for another 4yrs just so he can have a go at holding the purse strings at the federal level.
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by modath(f): 7:20am
NgeneUkwenu:
Mz...you ehn... you can never taya Awayu? wishing you a bright & beautiful 2018. ..Take care..
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by zombieTRACKER: 7:21am
NgeneUkwenu:
Mister.... They say you no dey see your period again... Is it true?
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by zombieTRACKER: 7:23am
So tinubu wants Aso rock after 2023....
Nawa ooo
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by MrPolitics: 7:23am
Obviously Tinubu will not support a man from another party. Not that Tinubu himself can deliver as many votes as some like to think, but he controls many of the media and have great political strategists on his side. I'm sure Atiku was aware he won't get Tinubu's support which would have been one of the reasons for leaving the APC. He doesn't stand a chance of winning their primaries at all esp against a sitting president.
And it's obvious he's nursing a presidential ambition come 2023. That's why I've told some here including that igbodefender person that Igbo can't get APC's ticket in 2023.
The best chance of Igbo getting a presidential ticket is under PDP and even that is not etched in stone.
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by aolawale025: 7:25am
fakeprophet:
Frankly Tinubu's control of the SW is over-rated
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by Bede2u(m): 7:26am
NgeneUkwenu:But u guys were conducting many online polls in 2015 to show that Buhari was ahead of gej
Now that Atiku is ahead of Bubu in every recent online poll, u want to change goal post.
I sha dey pity you. Na army remain last last for ur boss to take win election again in this country
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by fakeprophet(m): 7:27am
aolawale025:my brother is purely over-rated, don't mind those zombies
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by icedfire(m): 7:28am
He said Buhari would be finishing his second term in 2023, thus putting the South West and possibly Tinubu in a good stead to vie for the presidency. The source said that Tinubu believes that if he is not going to contest in 2023, rallying the South West to sup- port Buhari now would put the zone in a van- tage position to get the support of the North at the expiration of the Buhari presidency.
this Here is the reason why i would personally vote for that cow rearing old boko Haram fulani herdsman from d daura. the suffering can't be worse than this. but come 2023 God sparing us, we would have our first Igbo president. except they want a nationwide crises. Atiku and buhari are the same. they are both Northerners so i see no difference. a vote for atiku means the igbos and middle belt will wait till 2027!!! haba that's too long a time
|Re: Tinubu To Atiku: Why I Can't Support Your 2019 Presidential Ambition by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:29am
modath:
My Sis, It is a patriotic duty to My country.... Since these never-do-wells have decided to Hate Buhari and Nigeria for no good reason except that their corrupt Hero was voted out in 2015...
I have also decided to like and Support Buhari and Nigeria Without "Any Fault"....If they can't bear it, let them take a cue from their Urine Provider and exit the space...
Wishing the same too....Have a wonderful Year!
