|Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by Lovintus2(m): 4:51pm On Jan 06
Life can sometimes be unpredictable and therefore we make choices that can either make or mar us, the latter very unfortunate. For many years I've been saddled with the responsibility of seeking for the answers to these questions; "can a soldier or any uniformed personnel who is in the force decide to change his/her career and therefore resign?" "can he/she walk up to his/her commander and say 'sir I don't want to be a soldier anymore?"
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by OceanmorganTrix: 4:55pm On Jan 06
Them no force you enter na
If you can not be allowed to resign then there shouldn't be retirement also
4 Likes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by dayo2me(m): 5:05pm On Jan 06
i think, it is possible. if the reason is good enough to go by otherwise he/she will stay there for 20years of service.
#justsaying
4 Likes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by Maychang(f): 5:06pm On Jan 06
I know soldiers can be dismissed from service. Its possible one can resign.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by Ayoemrys(m): 5:07pm On Jan 06
Of Cuz Yes You Can, Even Trump Can Resign, The Only People That Don't Resign Are Parents, Mothers Are Always Mother Even After Death
32 Likes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by Lovintus2(m): 6:25pm On Jan 06
But someone said when you resign before your retirement, you are tagged a terrorist because you've already learnt the military tactics and therefore may use it negatively. It's a do or die affair
12 Likes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by adetoroamos(m): 6:51pm On Jan 06
kk
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by uzoclinton(m): 7:19am
following
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by saintruky(m): 7:19am
Who force am join b4?
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by Sermwell(m): 7:20am
God bless you OP for this thread! Just last week, a soldier approached me that I should get him some slippers to wear! I was wondering why but he told me that he excaped the guard room and that he wants to returned to his people! While I was making the arrangement, some 7 soldiers stormed our house and drag the soldier back to the barrack!
The story was that he didn't want to continue in the army! I was now wondering IS IT BY FORCE??
30 Likes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by okonja(m): 7:20am
Yes but you have to pay for all the training instilled in you... Atleast 5Milla
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by Marcoassensio: 7:21am
;Duntil I kill somebody until I kill somebody
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by saintruky(m): 7:21am
Ayoemrys:
You forgot to add Buhari to d unresigned crew
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by qualityGod(m): 7:21am
Resign go where kwa
You must serve your fathers land ooooo
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by Brightglory77: 7:23am
I have a brother that resigned from from SSS' work having spent 5 years there.I think there should be a way to go about it
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by Inyanga(m): 7:23am
Why not... But I think you must have served for a minimum number of years before doing that
Or better put, call it retirement...
1 Like
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by alfredo4u(m): 7:23am
You must finished what u started.
FTC
5 Likes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by martineverest(m): 7:24am
yes...after 10 yrs
2 Likes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by hoygift: 7:24am
Resigning from service hmm, sure a soldier can resign but have not seen any, I always see the run away soldiers, DAT one na still resignation
1 Like
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by enjoy1100: 7:24am
Yes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by hakeem4(m): 7:25am
Yes you can resign
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by martineverest(m): 7:25am
dayo2me:10yrs not 20
6 Likes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by chronique(m): 7:25am
I think there is a particular no of years you must serve in the military, before you can be eligible for retirement.
3 Likes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by maina55: 7:26am
Lovintus2:No oooo,,, I have a uncle who resign from the military,, he is now working with CBN and I also know someone who resign from police,, so you can resign
2 Likes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by Movingcoil(m): 7:26am
What would make me resign from military?
1 Like
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by autonomous22: 7:26am
I heard u can resign after you v d stayed for like 10years....
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by 12345baba: 7:27am
Yes u can. Na before them no dey gree. U can also resign by giving urself injury by yourself . Seriously resigning is possible these days
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by booqee(f): 7:28am
yes you can resign... simply because its miliatary doesn't mean it's a do or die affair
1 Like
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by 12345baba: 7:28am
Movingcoil:when RPG fly pass your head for battle field
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by ruffDiamond: 7:29am
for where!
until after 10 years... i think
or you'll be declared wanted for deserting...
meaning you are coward DESERTER!a very grave offence
sorry no way
2 Likes
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by bibiking7(m): 7:29am
I don't know about Nigerian military. Most of the ones that I know, you start with a Contract of a couple of years, you can choose to leave when it expires or you can extend. If you chose to leave while your Contract is on. Then you are AWOL or seen as a deserter and hunted down. You cannot even leave the Nigerian defence academy just like that. The French Foreign legion starts with a 5 years contract I think, then upon completion you could pick shorter durations
, if you leave while having a valid contract, head hunters will track you down. If you are a soldier, ask your commanding officer how you can get out. I have a feeling that you cannot even discuss this in North Korea.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? by osuofia2(m): 7:29am
You can resign after 10 years, or on health ground
3 Likes
