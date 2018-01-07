Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Can A Soldier Resign From The Force? (7343 Views)

Janet John: Pretty Soldier Promoted In The Nigerian Army (Photos) / Most Loved, Two Official Cars, Then Mysteriously Asked To Resign / Photos Of My Office And Why I May Resign To Pursue My Music Career (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Life can sometimes be unpredictable and therefore we make choices that can either make or mar us, the latter very unfortunate. For many years I've been saddled with the responsibility of seeking for the answers to these questions; "can a soldier or any uniformed personnel who is in the force decide to change his/her career and therefore resign?" "can he/she walk up to his/her commander and say 'sir I don't want to be a soldier anymore?"

Them no force you enter na

If you can not be allowed to resign then there shouldn't be retirement also 4 Likes

i think, it is possible. if the reason is good enough to go by otherwise he/she will stay there for 20years of service.



#justsaying 4 Likes

I know soldiers can be dismissed from service. Its possible one can resign. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Of Cuz Yes You Can, Even Trump Can Resign, The Only People That Don't Resign Are Parents, Mothers Are Always Mother Even After Death 32 Likes

But someone said when you resign before your retirement, you are tagged a terrorist because you've already learnt the military tactics and therefore may use it negatively. It's a do or die affair 12 Likes

kk

following

Who force am join b4?

God bless you OP for this thread! Just last week, a soldier approached me that I should get him some slippers to wear! I was wondering why but he told me that he excaped the guard room and that he wants to returned to his people! While I was making the arrangement, some 7 soldiers stormed our house and drag the soldier back to the barrack!

The story was that he didn't want to continue in the army! I was now wondering IS IT BY FORCE?? 30 Likes

Yes but you have to pay for all the training instilled in you... Atleast 5Milla

;Duntil I kill somebody until I kill somebody

Ayoemrys:

Of Cuz Yes You Can, Even Trump Can Resign, The Only People That Don't Resign Are Parents, Mothers Are Always Mother Even After Death

You forgot to add Buhari to d unresigned crew You forgot to add Buhari to d unresigned crew 7 Likes 2 Shares





You must serve your fathers land ooooo Resign go where kwaYou must serve your fathers land ooooo 5 Likes 1 Share

I have a brother that resigned from from SSS' work having spent 5 years there.I think there should be a way to go about it

Why not... But I think you must have served for a minimum number of years before doing that



Or better put, call it retirement... 1 Like

You must finished what u started.











FTC 5 Likes

yes...after 10 yrs 2 Likes

Resigning from service hmm, sure a soldier can resign but have not seen any, I always see the run away soldiers, DAT one na still resignation 1 Like

Yes

Yes you can resign

dayo2me:

i think, it is possible. if the reason is good enough to go by otherwise he/she will stay there for 20years of service.



#justsaying 10yrs not 20 10yrs not 20 6 Likes

I think there is a particular no of years you must serve in the military, before you can be eligible for retirement. 3 Likes

Lovintus2:

But someone said when you resign before your retirement, you are tagged a terrorist because you've already learnt the military tactics and therefore may use it negatively. It's a do or die affair No oooo,,, I have a uncle who resign from the military,, he is now working with CBN and I also know someone who resign from police,, so you can resign No oooo,,, I have a uncle who resign from the military,, he is now working with CBN and I also know someone who resign from police,, so you can resign 2 Likes

What would make me resign from military? 1 Like

I heard u can resign after you v d stayed for like 10years....

. Seriously resigning is possible these days Yes u can. Na before them no dey gree. U can also resign by giving urself injury by yourself. Seriously resigning is possible these days

yes you can resign... simply because its miliatary doesn't mean it's a do or die affair 1 Like

Movingcoil:

What would make me resign from military? when RPG fly pass your head for battle field when RPG fly pass your head for battle field 15 Likes 2 Shares

!







until after 10 years... i think









or you'll be declared wanted for deserting...





meaning you are coward DESERTER!a very grave offence







sorry no way for whereuntil after 10 years... i thinkor you'll be declared wanted for deserting...meaning you are coward DESERTER!a very grave offencesorry no way 2 Likes







I don't know about Nigerian military. Most of the ones that I know, you start with a Contract of a couple of years, you can choose to leave when it expires or you can extend. If you chose to leave while your Contract is on. Then you are AWOL or seen as a deserter and hunted down. You cannot even leave the Nigerian defence academy just like that. The French Foreign legion starts with a 5 years contract I think, then upon completion you could pick shorter durations

, if you leave while having a valid contract, head hunters will track you down. If you are a soldier, ask your commanding officer how you can get out. I have a feeling that you cannot even discuss this in North Korea.









24 Likes 1 Share