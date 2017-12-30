Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot (20452 Views)

This photo has divided the internet in the last hours.



While some say its trashy, others think its very artistic .. What are your Thoughts on this?

See more of the photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/art-or-trash-checkout-this-ladys-unclad-trending-photo/

Trash Art 21 Likes

nice body 18 Likes

art... make sense 7 Likes





I knew you'd be here ArtI knew you'd be here 4 Likes

Make sense.. 6 Likes

What is the difference between this and all those half dressed ladies littering the streets of Lagos.



I even find this more dignifying. 15 Likes

chai...see as body be like candy sweet!!!...

I knew you'd be here wow it seems u have a curvy figure frm the little i can see on ur DP .hmm u just look like Oshiomole"s wife ...chai! wow it seems u have a curvy figure frm the little i can see on ur DP.hmm u just look like Oshiomole"s wife...chai! 8 Likes

Oh no



Really? Oh noReally? 1 Like

cool

See curves... nice body, brilliant art. 1 Like

And when they rape this one tomorrow, she would be acting innocent. Her Waterloo is near, rubbish creatures everywhere.

Black is beauty

Very artistic ! 1 Like

I'm not really bother about the lady anymore but OP which internet has she divided and into many parts? Mtcheew 6 Likes

. Fresh air I will do this oooo. I like going nude. Fresh air 1 Like

People need to just pay some visit to hospital or operating wards to reconnect back to reality.... All these are ephemeral! People need to just pay some visit to hospital or operating wards to reconnect back to reality.... All these are ephemeral! 3 Likes

Mehn, the lady set.

Curvy? Who is that particular supermod that likes that word 'curvy' (Lalasticlala I assume)'? Na every girl dey be curvy for your eye? 2 Likes

See sweet things.

Yummy...

Yoruba say sweet things kill...But man go die somehow..

Just that I want to eat many sweet things before I leave this earth..this lady included.

I will find you and suck your boobs...(Somebody help me with that picture)

Abeg go and siddon for one place Unclad is Unclad 2 Likes

With those old dirty feet and palms? She should have done cosmetic surgery on them too. She is one of those fake bitche's walking around with fake body parts. With those old dirty feet and palms? She should have done cosmetic surgery on them too. She is one of those fake bitche's walking around with fake body parts.

One of the rare girls with standing b**bs 1 Like













I just love "BODY ARTS" 1 Like