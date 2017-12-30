₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,939,625 members, 4,009,867 topics. Date: Saturday, 06 January 2018 at 08:37 PM

Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot (20452 Views)

Curvy Ugandan Female Musician Goes Topless In Body Paint On IG, / Queen Somma Onyinye Ilechukwu's Body-Paint Birthday Photos / Woman Wore Body Paint Instead Of Clothes For A Day To See If Anyone Would Notice (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by FastestTech(m): 4:59pm
This photo has divided the internet in the last hours.

While some say its trashy, others think its very artistic .. What are your Thoughts on this?

Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/art-or-trash-checkout-this-ladys-unclad-trending-photo/

9 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by FastestTech(m): 5:00pm
See more of the photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/art-or-trash-checkout-this-ladys-unclad-trending-photo/
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by OceanmorganTrix: 5:02pm
Trash Art

21 Likes

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by lefulefu(m): 5:03pm
nice body

18 Likes

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Forzap(m): 5:04pm
art... make sense smiley wink smiley

7 Likes

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Dimples129(f): 5:04pm
Art grin

lefulefu:
nice body

I knew you'd be here grin

4 Likes

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by samuelizz(m): 5:06pm
Make sense.. cheesy

6 Likes

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by HeyCorleone(m): 5:13pm
What is the difference between this and all those half dressed ladies littering the streets of Lagos.

I even find this more dignifying.

15 Likes

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by ReorxTohGan(m): 5:14pm
chai...see as body be like candy sweet!!!...
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by lefulefu(m): 5:15pm
Dimples129:
Art grin



I knew you'd be here grin
wow it seems u have a curvy figure frm the little i can see on ur DP wink.hmm u just look like Oshiomole"s wife wink...chai! cheesy cheesy

8 Likes

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by BrainnewsNg(f): 5:23pm
HeyCorleone:
What is the difference between this and all those half dressed ladies littering the streets of Lagos.

I even find this more dignifying.

Oh no

Really?

1 Like

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by BrainnewsNg(f): 5:24pm
lefulefu:

wow it seems u have a curvy figure frm the little i can see on ur DP wink.hmm u just look like Oshiomole"s wife wink...chai! cheesy cheesy
grin
lefulefu:

wow it seems u have a curvy figure frm the little i can see on ur DP wink.hmm u just look like Oshiomole"s wife wink...chai! cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Duchessree(f): 5:27pm
cool smiley
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by BrainnewsNg(f): 5:50pm
Duchessree:
cool smiley
Really?
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Crossbow(m): 6:35pm
See curves... nice body, brilliant art.

1 Like

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by BrainnewsNg(f): 6:52pm
Crossbow:
See curves... nice body, brilliant art.

embarassed
Crossbow:
See curves... nice body, brilliant art.
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by DaddyFreeze: 6:59pm
And when they rape this one tomorrow, she would be acting innocent. Her Waterloo is near, rubbish creatures everywhere.
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by donblade85555(m): 6:59pm
Black is beauty
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Flexherbal(m): 6:59pm
Very artistic !

1 Like

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Iyajelili(f): 7:00pm
I'm not really bother about the lady anymore but OP which internet has she divided and into many parts? Mtcheew

6 Likes

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by baby124: 7:00pm
I will do this oooo. I like going nude grin. Fresh air cheesy

1 Like

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Xda59: 7:00pm
lefulefu:
nice body

Fake boobs
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Ulue: 7:01pm


People need to just pay some visit to hospital or operating wards to reconnect back to reality.... All these are ephemeral!

3 Likes

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by CaptainJeffry: 7:01pm
Mehn, the lady set.
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by hedonistical: 7:02pm
Curvy? Who is that particular supermod that likes that word 'curvy' (Lalasticlala I assume)'? Na every girl dey be curvy for your eye?

2 Likes

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by pol23: 7:02pm
See sweet things.
Yummy...
Yoruba say sweet things kill...But man go die somehow..
Just that I want to eat many sweet things before I leave this earth..this lady included.
I will find you and suck your boobs...(Somebody help me with that picture)
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Jaykolo10(m): 7:02pm
Abeg go and siddon for one place Unclad is Unclad

2 Likes

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Xda59: 7:02pm
ReorxTohGan:
chai...see as body be like candy sweet!!!...

With those old dirty feet and palms? She should have done cosmetic surgery on them too. She is one of those fake bitche's walking around with fake body parts.
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Abusule007(m): 7:02pm
One of the rare girls with standing b**bs

1 Like

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Khriskal: 7:02pm
She looks a nice





Hey guys! I wrote an Erotica(18+). Y'all can like to check it out.



https://paskalchris.wordpress.com/2017/12/30/i-just-wanted-to-fk/
Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by ceezarhh(m): 7:02pm
I just love "BODY ARTS"

1 Like

Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by festwiz(m): 7:03pm
shocked

That's a hot body. That's amazing art. That's confidence. That's a beautiful woman.

#...

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Is It Right To Punish Your Partner By Denying Him/her intimacy? / How To Celebrate Val When Your Lover Is Not Around / Ladies: Would You Marry a Younger Man?

Viewing this topic: cadre88(m), FitnessDoctor, john4affiliate, balosunky(m), Israel17(m), mathslord, azeezbaba(m), Babanick, Rihamz(m), aigboeben(m), 009(m), rebecon, sholay2011(m), achael(m), wane01(m), thedewunmi(m), iamdotune(m), ally457, kullozone(m), webmatic, jeff2222(m), Suplexx, adebolamide(m), Inspectahdeck(m), abuabk(m), jamislaw(m), lovelyjay, Ojim07(m), edoboy33(m), yekparikpa(m), simonjo, Raphaelchima1, ciouxox(m), McDreKing(m), RuggedArab, Teewhy2, DanielsParker(m), obutex2(m), karlnyeno, Yeezyayo(m), ademigos, Goovo(m), watino, Zhirinovsky, August2Four, olamy7, smilingfortune(m), akashi01(m), 2mineax, postulate321(m), Favoured35, Aurobindo(m), randomme, memories1(f), hidee20(m), Slimmummy, Lukmann(m), bonechamberlain(m), Cliffordjr10, Mmirianu, seye001, Olafdan(m), yakuza1(m), ucosuagwu(m), teejet, Stallion93(m), czay(m), Confirmer(m), Enmas078(m), priestchurch(m), Orpe7(m), ibj55, Kabir20, fabrestove, ibisomi(m), zubym2(m), Kkposky, Papajendor, segunjowo(m), cloudview(m), andrewegbuna, Tplklaw(m), MaestroKels(m), Biibibii(m), SammieJayh(m), AYODEJI4LOVE(m), iretex1(m), hardon1(m), Opracus(f), quadreyatom(m), ofalu047(m), sir05za(m), DMLords, ogunyemy(m), dboyoji, empress101(f), Achor1111(m), enenuene, pharrel1539, kaadibia(m), Skerere, Unbeliever(m) and 211 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.