|Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by FastestTech(m): 4:59pm
This photo has divided the internet in the last hours.
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/art-or-trash-checkout-this-ladys-unclad-trending-photo/
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by FastestTech(m): 5:00pm
See more of the photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/art-or-trash-checkout-this-ladys-unclad-trending-photo/
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by OceanmorganTrix: 5:02pm
Trash Art
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by lefulefu(m): 5:03pm
nice body
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Forzap(m): 5:04pm
art... make sense
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Dimples129(f): 5:04pm
Art
lefulefu:
I knew you'd be here
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by samuelizz(m): 5:06pm
Make sense..
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by HeyCorleone(m): 5:13pm
What is the difference between this and all those half dressed ladies littering the streets of Lagos.
I even find this more dignifying.
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by ReorxTohGan(m): 5:14pm
chai...see as body be like candy sweet!!!...
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by lefulefu(m): 5:15pm
Dimples129:wow it seems u have a curvy figure frm the little i can see on ur DP .hmm u just look like Oshiomole"s wife ...chai!
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by BrainnewsNg(f): 5:23pm
HeyCorleone:
Oh no
Really?
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by BrainnewsNg(f): 5:24pm
lefulefu:
lefulefu:
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Duchessree(f): 5:27pm
cool
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by BrainnewsNg(f): 5:50pm
Duchessree:Really?
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Crossbow(m): 6:35pm
See curves... nice body, brilliant art.
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by BrainnewsNg(f): 6:52pm
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by DaddyFreeze: 6:59pm
And when they rape this one tomorrow, she would be acting innocent. Her Waterloo is near, rubbish creatures everywhere.
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by donblade85555(m): 6:59pm
Black is beauty
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Flexherbal(m): 6:59pm
Very artistic !
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Iyajelili(f): 7:00pm
I'm not really bother about the lady anymore but OP which internet has she divided and into many parts? Mtcheew
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by baby124: 7:00pm
I will do this oooo. I like going nude . Fresh air
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Xda59: 7:00pm
lefulefu:
Fake boobs
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Ulue: 7:01pm
People need to just pay some visit to hospital or operating wards to reconnect back to reality.... All these are ephemeral!
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by CaptainJeffry: 7:01pm
Mehn, the lady set.
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by hedonistical: 7:02pm
Curvy? Who is that particular supermod that likes that word 'curvy' (Lalasticlala I assume)'? Na every girl dey be curvy for your eye?
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by pol23: 7:02pm
See sweet things.
Yummy...
Yoruba say sweet things kill...But man go die somehow..
Just that I want to eat many sweet things before I leave this earth..this lady included.
I will find you and suck your boobs...(Somebody help me with that picture)
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Jaykolo10(m): 7:02pm
Abeg go and siddon for one place Unclad is Unclad
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Xda59: 7:02pm
ReorxTohGan:
With those old dirty feet and palms? She should have done cosmetic surgery on them too. She is one of those fake bitche's walking around with fake body parts.
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Abusule007(m): 7:02pm
One of the rare girls with standing b**bs
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by Khriskal: 7:02pm
She looks a nice
Hey guys! I wrote an Erotica(18+). Y'all can like to check it out.
https://paskalchris.wordpress.com/2017/12/30/i-just-wanted-to-fk/
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by ceezarhh(m): 7:02pm
I just love "BODY ARTS"
|Re: Lady Wows In Body Paint Photoshoot by festwiz(m): 7:03pm
That's a hot body. That's amazing art. That's confidence. That's a beautiful woman.
#...
