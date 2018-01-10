Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete (4291 Views)

http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2018/01/asawo-in-public-altercation-because-her.html?m=1







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb4ywshVoZ8 This was Recorded a few hours ago and it happened in Abraham Adesanya Estate Ajah as prostitute was fighting for her money to be paid in full

ordinary 5k, poor man, poor olosho, wetin u want carry 5k tdb olosho do? wen ur mates dey pay 50k



dirty girl, the guy need beatings, spit

Oboy, see confidence.



See the way she is saying "dey want fvck me raw but I no gree" as per very good business.



Chai, I dey even shame for her sef. 6 Likes

Though prostitution is morally unacceptable to lots of us, I must admit I love her confidence in fighting for her pay. If only she can channel that tenacity into something else.



From the conversation, it was a tirisome.

They agreed N5000, paid N3000 and connived to publicly bully her into walking away in shame. Something she refused to fall for. They didn't finally pay the balance. That's the typical Nigerian, always shying away from paying for services after it has been rendered.



Well, since that's the part she has chosen for herself, she should upgrade and be professional about it. Prepayment is allowed. She can also go cashless. 5 Likes

Chai.... 'Afraid' dey catch me whalai.



You mean.... The two boys kolobi this girl all through the night?



Na person future wife so o. If at all she hasn't started praying for a rich and God fearing man already.



Person go just marry ashewo him no go know.



God forbid! 3 Likes

50k for olosoho?? ah deh craze?? you know the kin babe we ah fit get with 50k (and my personal swag) ?? 50k for olosoho?? ah deh craze?? you know the kin babe we ah fit get with 50k (and my personal swag) ?? 1 Like

if u see beta thing, 50k go small for ur eye i swear

and som1 was filming the scenerio! and som1 was filming the scenerio! 1 Like





Lefulefu is it me or does her arm look like a guys No yansh.... too badLefulefu is it me or does her arm look like a guys 1 Like

Though prostitution is morally unacceptable to lots of us, I must admit I love her confidence in fighting for her pay. If only she can channel that tenacity into something else.



From the conversation, it was a tirisome.

They agreed N5000, paid N3000 and connived to publicly bully her into walking away in shame. Something she refused to fall for. They didn't finally pay the balance. That's the typical Nigerian, always shying away from paying for services after it has been rendered.



Well, since that's the part she has chosen for herself, she should upgrade and be professional about it. Prepayment is allowed. She can also go cashless. see how u channel ur time into calculating olosho pay and giving her career enhancement tips, oluwa poca

see how u channel ur time into calculating olosho pay and giving her career enhancement tips, oluwa poca 10 Likes

see how u channel ur time into calculating olosho pay and giving her career enhancement tips, oluwa poca

LOL. Anything worth doing, is what doing well na. She'll continue to fight customers on the road if she doesn't upgrade.



Jokes apart, it's a lesson for everyone that provides services LOL. Anything worth doing, is what doing well na. She'll continue to fight customers on the road if she doesn't upgrade.Jokes apart, it's a lesson for everyone that provides services 1 Like

No yansh.... too bad



Lefulefu is it me or does her arm look like a guys weda she's yanshless or her arms be like john cena own.. Some men will still kpansh . Some of these ashawo wey guys dey patronize u will see dat most of them look unkempt but den guys dey still plug their schlong inside dem . Any man in this day and age wey dey fight over money with ashawo needs a big stone tied around his neck and thrown into river Niger .na poverty dey afflict such men . weda she's yanshless or her arms be like john cena own.. Some men will still kpansh. Some of these ashawo wey guys dey patronize u will see dat most of them look unkempt but den guys dey still plug their schlong inside dem. Any man in this day and age wey dey fight over money with ashawo needs a big stone tied around his neck and thrown into river Niger.na poverty dey afflict such men

In 2018 niggas still want to Bleep olosho without protection and those guys definitely have normal girlfriends and the babes too go still dey give other guys the tin based on normal settings and the chain goes on, tell me how man pikin want take free yamaya wey dey follow sex?



What is really the bleeping difference between condom sex and skin to skin? Wey boys go dey endanger their lives.





As for me, I'm so condom friendly i cannot come and kill myself biko! 2 Likes





Na der way Na der way

Why do some men do and not want to pay?

the change we voted for that has forced so many of our girls to go into prostitution. 2 Likes

Though prostitution is morally unacceptable to lots of us, I must admit I love her confidence in fighting for her pay. If only she can channel that tenacity into something else.



From the conversation, it was a tirisome.

They agreed N5000, paid N3000 and connived to publicly bully her into walking away in shame. Something she refused to fall for. They didn't finally pay the balance. That's the typical Nigerian, always shying away from paying for services after it has been rendered.



Well, since that's the part she has chosen for herself, she should upgrade and be professional about it. Prepayment is allowed. She can also go cashless.

True talk. Casablanca and Ocabique girls in Port Harcourt have upgraded. They are on Prepaid system. True talk. Casablanca and Ocabique girls in Port Harcourt have upgraded. They are on Prepaid system.

Booked

spit on those miserable bois that eat without paying. for service.She should drag dem to Ogombo/Ajiwe police station spit on those miserable bois that eat without paying. for service.She should drag dem to Ogombo/Ajiwe police station

This was Recorded a few hours ago and it happened in Abraham Adesanya Estate Ajah as prostitute was fighting for her money to be paid in full





Confirm again, 90% of Nigerian girls are prostitutes and lesbians! Confirm again, 90% of Nigerian girls are prostitutes and lesbians!

I dey come back cum watch the video

And whoever was filming wasn't bold enough to show the guys' faces too

Hahaha public disgrace

Afonja people.



Always disgracing themselves

Someone's future wife





One man will be in one place praying to marry her.





Always disgracing their selves Afonja people..Always disgracing their selves

Tufiakwa

Lol

No yansh.... too bad

Lefulefu is it me or does her arm look like a guys





show us ur yansh Na as if u get yansh pass her







Olosho no be work oh show us ur yansh Na as if u get yansh pass herOlosho no be work oh

Na person PIKIN be this so.