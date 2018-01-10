₦airaland Forum

Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by dre11(m): 5:55pm
This was Recorded a few hours ago and it happened in Abraham Adesanya Estate Ajah as prostitute was fighting for her money to be paid in full


http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2018/01/asawo-in-public-altercation-because-her.html?m=1



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb4ywshVoZ8

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by iamJ(m): 5:58pm
5k shocked shocked shocked shocked ordinary 5k, poor man, poor olosho, wetin u want carry 5k tdb olosho do? wen ur mates dey pay 50k angry angry angry

dirty girl, the guy need beatings, spit
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by LionDeLeo: 6:01pm
Oboy, see confidence.

See the way she is saying "dey want fvck me raw but I no gree" as per very good business.

Chai, I dey even shame for her sef.

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by pocohantas(f): 6:10pm
Though prostitution is morally unacceptable to lots of us, I must admit I love her confidence in fighting for her pay. If only she can channel that tenacity into something else.

From the conversation, it was a tirisome.
They agreed N5000, paid N3000 and connived to publicly bully her into walking away in shame. Something she refused to fall for. They didn't finally pay the balance. That's the typical Nigerian, always shying away from paying for services after it has been rendered.

Well, since that's the part she has chosen for herself, she should upgrade and be professional about it. Prepayment is allowed. She can also go cashless.

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by coolcharm(m): 6:13pm
Chai.... 'Afraid' dey catch me whalai.

You mean.... The two boys kolobi this girl all through the night?

Na person future wife so o. If at all she hasn't started praying for a rich and God fearing man already.

Person go just marry ashewo him no go know.

God forbid!

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by Snow02(m): 6:18pm
iamJ:
5k shocked shocked shocked shocked ordinary 5k, poor man, poor olosho, wetin u want carry 5k tdb olosho do? wen ur mates dey pay 50k angry angry angry

dirty girl, the guy need beating, spit
50k for olosoho?? ah deh craze?? you know the kin babe we ah fit get with 50k (and my personal swag) ??

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by iamJ(m): 6:26pm
Snow02:
50k for olosoho?? ah deh craze?? you know the kin babe we ah fit get with 50k (and my personal swag) ??
if u see beta thing, 50k go small for ur eye i swear

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by mikejj(m): 6:31pm
and som1 was filming the scenerio!

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by Lalas247(f): 6:32pm
No yansh.... too bad grin

Lefulefu is it me or does her arm look like a guys

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by iamJ(m): 6:35pm
pocohantas:
Though prostitution is morally unacceptable to lots of us, I must admit I love her confidence in fighting for her pay. If only she can channel that tenacity into something else.

From the conversation, it was a tirisome.
They agreed N5000, paid N3000 and connived to publicly bully her into walking away in shame. Something she refused to fall for. They didn't finally pay the balance. That's the typical Nigerian, always shying away from paying for services after it has been rendered.

Well, since that's the part she has chosen for herself, she should upgrade and be professional about it. Prepayment is allowed. She can also go cashless.
see how u channel ur time into calculating olosho pay and giving her career enhancement tips, oluwa poca cheesy

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by pocohantas(f): 6:39pm
iamJ:
see how u channel ur time into calculating olosho pay and giving her career enhancement tips, oluwa poca cheesy

LOL. Anything worth doing, is what doing well na. She'll continue to fight customers on the road if she doesn't upgrade.

Jokes apart, it's a lesson for everyone that provides services grin

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by lefulefu(m): 7:27pm
Lalas247:

No yansh.... too bad grin

Lefulefu is it me or does her arm look like a guys
weda she's yanshless or her arms be like john cena own.. Some men will still kpansh cheesy. Some of these ashawo wey guys dey patronize u will see dat most of them look unkempt but den guys dey still plug their schlong inside dem cheesy. Any man in this day and age wey dey fight over money with ashawo needs a big stone tied around his neck and thrown into river Niger cheesy.na poverty dey afflict such men cheesy.
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by deeLima86(m): 8:06pm
In 2018 niggas still want to Bleep olosho without protection and those guys definitely have normal girlfriends and the babes too go still dey give other guys the tin based on normal settings and the chain goes on, tell me how man pikin want take free yamaya wey dey follow sex? undecided

What is really the bleeping difference between condom sex and skin to skin? Wey boys go dey endanger their lives.


As for me, I'm so condom friendly i cannot come and kill myself biko! grin

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by johnstar(m): 8:42pm
grin

Na der way
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by lonelydora(m): 8:42pm
Why do some men do and not want to pay?
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by engrjacuzzi: 8:43pm
the change we voted for that has forced so many of our girls to go into prostitution.

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by lonelydora(m): 8:44pm
pocohantas:
Though prostitution is morally unacceptable to lots of us, I must admit I love her confidence in fighting for her pay. If only she can channel that tenacity into something else.

From the conversation, it was a tirisome.
They agreed N5000, paid N3000 and connived to publicly bully her into walking away in shame. Something she refused to fall for. They didn't finally pay the balance. That's the typical Nigerian, always shying away from paying for services after it has been rendered.

Well, since that's the part she has chosen for herself, she should upgrade and be professional about it. Prepayment is allowed. She can also go cashless.

True talk. Casablanca and Ocabique girls in Port Harcourt have upgraded. They are on Prepaid system. grin
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by pennywys: 8:45pm
Booked
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by ipobarecriminals: 8:46pm
sad spit on those miserable bois that eat without paying. for service.She should drag dem to Ogombo/Ajiwe police station
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by Donjazzy12(m): 8:46pm
dre11:
This was Recorded a few hours ago and it happened in Abraham Adesanya Estate Ajah as prostitute was fighting for her money to be paid in full


http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2018/01/asawo-in-public-altercation-because-her.html?m=1



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb4ywshVoZ8

Confirm again, 90% of Nigerian girls are prostitutes and lesbians!
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by veacea: 8:47pm
I dey come back cum watch the video
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by socialmerchant: 8:47pm
And whoever was filming wasn't bold enough to show the guys' faces too
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by terrytileo: 8:47pm
Hahaha public disgrace
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by dubemnaija: 8:47pm
Afonja people.

Always disgracing themselves
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by aspirebig: 8:47pm
Someone's future wife


One man will be in one place praying to marry her.
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by dubemnaija: 8:47pm
Afonja people.. angry

Always disgracing their selves grin
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:48pm
Tufiakwa
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by SHAKABOOM: 8:49pm
Lol
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by dontbothermuch: 8:49pm
smiley
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by centboy123456(m): 8:49pm
Lalas247:
No yansh.... too bad grin
Lefulefu is it me or does her arm look like a guys



show us ur yansh Na as if u get yansh pass her



Olosho no be work oh
Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by Mrkumareze(m): 8:49pm
Na person PIKIN be this so.

Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by elibest360(m): 8:50pm
Buhari
grin

