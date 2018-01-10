₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,941,871 members, 4,017,767 topics. Date: Wednesday, 10 January 2018 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete (4291 Views)
Man Posing As Female Prostitute In Abuja Taken Home By Married Man With 4 Wives / Man Refuses To Pay Lady Her Money, Says I Only Romanced (Video, Photos) / Two Men Fight Over A Prostitute In Lagos, One Stabbed To Death (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by dre11(m): 5:55pm
This was Recorded a few hours ago and it happened in Abraham Adesanya Estate Ajah as prostitute was fighting for her money to be paid in full
http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2018/01/asawo-in-public-altercation-because-her.html?m=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb4ywshVoZ8
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by iamJ(m): 5:58pm
5k ordinary 5k, poor man, poor olosho, wetin u want carry 5k tdb olosho do? wen ur mates dey pay 50k
dirty girl, the guy need beatings, spit
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by LionDeLeo: 6:01pm
Oboy, see confidence.
See the way she is saying "dey want fvck me raw but I no gree" as per very good business.
Chai, I dey even shame for her sef.
6 Likes
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by pocohantas(f): 6:10pm
Though prostitution is morally unacceptable to lots of us, I must admit I love her confidence in fighting for her pay. If only she can channel that tenacity into something else.
From the conversation, it was a tirisome.
They agreed N5000, paid N3000 and connived to publicly bully her into walking away in shame. Something she refused to fall for. They didn't finally pay the balance. That's the typical Nigerian, always shying away from paying for services after it has been rendered.
Well, since that's the part she has chosen for herself, she should upgrade and be professional about it. Prepayment is allowed. She can also go cashless.
5 Likes
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by coolcharm(m): 6:13pm
Chai.... 'Afraid' dey catch me whalai.
You mean.... The two boys kolobi this girl all through the night?
Na person future wife so o. If at all she hasn't started praying for a rich and God fearing man already.
Person go just marry ashewo him no go know.
God forbid!
3 Likes
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by Snow02(m): 6:18pm
iamJ:50k for olosoho?? ah deh craze?? you know the kin babe we ah fit get with 50k (and my personal swag) ??
1 Like
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by iamJ(m): 6:26pm
Snow02:if u see beta thing, 50k go small for ur eye i swear
1 Like
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by mikejj(m): 6:31pm
and som1 was filming the scenerio!
1 Like
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by Lalas247(f): 6:32pm
No yansh.... too bad
Lefulefu is it me or does her arm look like a guys
1 Like
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by iamJ(m): 6:35pm
pocohantas:see how u channel ur time into calculating olosho pay and giving her career enhancement tips, oluwa poca
10 Likes
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by pocohantas(f): 6:39pm
iamJ:
LOL. Anything worth doing, is what doing well na. She'll continue to fight customers on the road if she doesn't upgrade.
Jokes apart, it's a lesson for everyone that provides services
1 Like
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by lefulefu(m): 7:27pm
Lalas247:weda she's yanshless or her arms be like john cena own.. Some men will still kpansh . Some of these ashawo wey guys dey patronize u will see dat most of them look unkempt but den guys dey still plug their schlong inside dem . Any man in this day and age wey dey fight over money with ashawo needs a big stone tied around his neck and thrown into river Niger .na poverty dey afflict such men .
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by deeLima86(m): 8:06pm
In 2018 niggas still want to Bleep olosho without protection and those guys definitely have normal girlfriends and the babes too go still dey give other guys the tin based on normal settings and the chain goes on, tell me how man pikin want take free yamaya wey dey follow sex?
What is really the bleeping difference between condom sex and skin to skin? Wey boys go dey endanger their lives.
As for me, I'm so condom friendly i cannot come and kill myself biko!
2 Likes
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by johnstar(m): 8:42pm
Na der way
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by lonelydora(m): 8:42pm
Why do some men do and not want to pay?
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by engrjacuzzi: 8:43pm
the change we voted for that has forced so many of our girls to go into prostitution.
2 Likes
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by lonelydora(m): 8:44pm
pocohantas:
True talk. Casablanca and Ocabique girls in Port Harcourt have upgraded. They are on Prepaid system.
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by pennywys: 8:45pm
Booked
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by ipobarecriminals: 8:46pm
spit on those miserable bois that eat without paying. for service.She should drag dem to Ogombo/Ajiwe police station
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by Donjazzy12(m): 8:46pm
dre11:Confirm again, 90% of Nigerian girls are prostitutes and lesbians!
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by veacea: 8:47pm
I dey come back cum watch the video
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by socialmerchant: 8:47pm
And whoever was filming wasn't bold enough to show the guys' faces too
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by terrytileo: 8:47pm
Hahaha public disgrace
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by dubemnaija: 8:47pm
Afonja people.
Always disgracing themselves
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by aspirebig: 8:47pm
Someone's future wife
One man will be in one place praying to marry her.
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by dubemnaija: 8:47pm
Afonja people..
Always disgracing their selves
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:48pm
Tufiakwa
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by SHAKABOOM: 8:49pm
Lol
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by dontbothermuch: 8:49pm
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by centboy123456(m): 8:49pm
Lalas247:
show us ur yansh Na as if u get yansh pass her
Olosho no be work oh
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by Mrkumareze(m): 8:49pm
Na person PIKIN be this so.
|Re: Ajah Lagos Prostitute Fights Publicly Because Her Money Was Not Complete by elibest360(m): 8:50pm
Buhari
Fresh From A Ban And Am Only Here Again Till I Get Hotie Tima's Digits / My Girlfriend Broke Up With Md Because Of My Dad. / Love And Money
Viewing this topic: DonHummer(m), Dimade(m), amjoseph19, opsylojay(m), GIsrael(m), oscarpet, chibuike53(m), Thatnawtichick(f), XVIER(m), Mrkumareze(m), royalchallenge(m), Ugoerico(m), Next2Bezee(m), pweedieolamide, Flamme, Nuheights(m), balogz(m), gowis, Ashamu75(m), ducramsey99(m), juliusocean(m), SIRTee15, HOLYDICK(m), hatedisplace, masterpieceboss(m), lizzypro(f), sanmori(m), Aidenehi, mentro, akdjr(m), ruffbamreal(m), StCapital, wasulaiman(m), lionlee216(m), Ogbuefi20(m), isagbe, smulti(m), samchild(m), evidencechigo(m), friidA22, eistien(m), Iwanttoto, Surelay, Smartlife(m), epitomeofgrace, MrEgghead(m), danjumakolo, Magicdon(m), segsman(m), lovebless, Oluola89(m), Deoboss(m), dontbothermuch, enigmagu1(m), kokomaster3d, Rider01(m), Noblebrown7(m), FabulousJay(m), peace2all(m), alossy, 2345uthupbe, arikibe, djpaparazzi(f), abhosts(m), Hahnemann, ovieigho(m), elibest360(m), SHAKABOOM, Scoffield90(m), Prime4Val(m), Elvixbeatz, paragon40(m), jagabanban, dantewest, Psalm45(f), majola(m), Samfitz, breezy119, Doerstech(m), Proffdada, destinysaid(m), dawno2008(m), Mekky2010, Solosolojohquay, Baddyguy, casnido2, CaptainJeffry, shortgun(m), akigbemaru, megababajo, elisha4gabriel(m), Teehyy, Marvyx(m), ScalarD(m), occasion007, Philip2940(m), Paretomaster(m), davo90tico(m), Divine501, sigiyaya(m), Jeroboy(m), cenofmekzy, sirwilli(m), ny2kx1, oyekan1997(m), Nehyooh(m), victormartyn, africanb(m), Oloniyan, FloraEC(f), oz4real83(m), Zabilon007(m), horlah005(m), Need2learnmuch, profosa, eliyke(m), COdeGenesis, kingviny, kingz3330, vivalavida(m), Tunagee, Guest1, anthony86(m), orumba(m), Anacondaprick, nurex01(m), chubaba1990, Krissjones, osas4ty, obiZEAL(m), bigerboy200, freshkpomo, originalKsp(m), MakeSenceAlways, SayeJoe(m), gifty99200(f), IHEKE123, olenyi(m), oloyeagbaakin(m), wykcool(m), miikyphil(m), omofolahanmi1(m), mario74, khayouhz, mrmax1(m), J500(m), curatorX, Greene66, gypsey(m), samidogs, ibroopeyemi(m), Deyemith, lumion, id911, magiki(m), Ariyojoel(m), Samogbo1(m), masterP042(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), chiefojiji(m), Venica(f), priceaction, Tunsboy17(m), aspirebig, Viktor1000(m), iBlaze7(m), seunmohmoh(f), skyfada, morayo08(m), Steve4545, walexyll(m), Fixed, olasco18(m), zlatan10(m), MyICThub, couragemurphy(m), leadzeal(m), rhemmiedream(m), coded06(m), SIaye, mummyz, honeyjoyce(f), chihes(f), onyokometer, pjewelSilva(f), sainttwist1(m), usba, Iyalayaibomaku, Abdul6, teireal(m), Amazondepth(m), butterbread, somy405(m), tobechi20(m), pelpel, almudeer, yerilistik, Obynobyl(m), africanman85, uyplus(m), 14teenK, wajaja, eliteruth(f), gloriteyemi(m), Oyembete, ukren, Double194(m), Atro(m), amanze2020(m), Neimar, seunayeni(m), Kingdolo(m), DAntivirus(m), celeiyke1(m), Klinee, Awoleesu, PurplePatch(m), bomsybomsy(m), infinitemiles, adisarasaq(m), Fabuloski(m), Mitchely, tobidam, lexyman(m), not4sure(m), Leesah(f), SLOVFO(m), longman22, Almaiga, Donald3d(m), Flexlord2, IamaNigerianGuy(m), nicemuyoo, ceezarhh(m), FUCKyouALL, vikoputa, buchai, Tonnie2014, jobbitto(m), babsseyimike(m), murtala120, Ennybouy(m), ade95, tunazi(m), Ozid(m), kunty, cmt1(m), Onikkalaw, rayblings(m), dlaw70, ola4567, Dezzx(m), yahaya1(m), bibelo, WealthPhillips(m), Dammylois(f), taofeek123(m), lefulefu(m), ogilivictor, crystal09(f), tobidipity(m), francisbarrack(m), ProfDumbledor(m), FODA(m), Olalan(m), Sugar97(f), youngnerd, GRACESPRINGPHC and 356 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30