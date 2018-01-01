Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari (8627 Views)

Nigerians however has been voicing out their frustrations on the way Buhari is handling the Fulani Herdsmen massacre in every medium they see fit and this has given rise to a Twitter trending hashtag #BenueMourns.



Below is what Nigerians are saying about the mayhem..





My heartfelt sympathy.



This is tragic



I pray their souls find rest from the carnivorous hate feeding away at what is left of the Middle belt.



The food basket of the nation, not any more - death has taken residency as farmers and herdsmen clash.



This is most aggravated by the Anti-Grazing law, which ever since it's announcement, killings seems to have increased.



My only ask from Government, is to have a long and deep look at what is happening - especially with 2019 next door.



And Nigerians, 2019 is next year - My question to you is - "To be, or not to be?" 5 Likes

I will vote for buhari in 2019...as payback to all those people that voted him in 2015. Una think say na only una dey sabi wicked? 17 Likes

Nomadic herding was replaced by the almighty ranching so many years ago, the earlier the fulani herdsmen forcefully sinks-in-assimilation the better for everyone. Change iis just a non negotiable constant that fulanis must embrace. 1 Like

Enough is Enough. If Benue People can not armed and Protect themselves no one, not even United Nation will.



#OurMumuDonDo 6 Likes

RIP

We shall be free

Buhari is incompetent beyond redemption... 9 Likes

Hmmm.. Let's join hands and fight this..

#onenigerian



The only thing Nigerians know is to react on social media. Too lazy to act. 12 Likes 2 Shares

RIP

#benuemourns

Nigerians are complicit too. When the secessionists were on a high, insulting everyone, etc., many Nigerians asked them to stop asking for war. Now some persons are killing and we are not selling that Narrative.



He's complicit. Buhari can pretend but I'm not deceived. Simply change the name Fulani Herdsmen to IPOB members or Shia Members and watch him activate some demonic brain cells.

Nigerians are complicit too. When the secessionists were on a high, insulting everyone, etc., many Nigerians asked them to stop asking for war. Now some persons are killing and we are not selling that Narrative.

what am bothered about is y this cow of mine looks malnourished.....i need to invest more money into feeding them for they r my priority now... 1 Like

wow



And Buhari thinks Yusuf will survive?



Bloody Joker!!



He will join them and RIP 14 Likes

So sad.d reward of our votes. 1 Like

Even Lai done tire to defend buhari 1 Like

Rip.......fulani herdsmen should be ready for all out war....... 1 Like

Buhari himself is a herdsman which explains why he isn't so moved about his brothers' atrocities. 6 Likes 1 Share

God will judge Mbuhari

Where are the two ediots that spam every thread ? sarkki and leo something? 1 Like 1 Share

May Buhari and everyone that has hand in this satanic act never know peace in this life and the one after.

how did we got here 1 Like

My thoughts and prayers are with their families.



May their souls rest in perfect peace!!

May there souls rest in perfect peace... This is so sad.

RIP... May your souls rest in perfect peace. Sobering moment...