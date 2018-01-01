₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by bumi10: 5:32pm
Nigerians mourns as 73 dead Benue State residents, including farmers, wife and children were buried in a mass burial on Thursday 11th January 2018 and President Buhari in his inhumane treatment of Nigerian citizens, couldn't even attend.
Nigerians however has been voicing out their frustrations on the way Buhari is handling the Fulani Herdsmen massacre in every medium they see fit and this has given rise to a Twitter trending hashtag #BenueMourns.
Below is what Nigerians are saying about the mayhem..
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by TheHistorian(m): 5:33pm
My heartfelt sympathy.
May God grant their relatives the fortitude to bear the loss.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by RentedReality(m): 5:35pm
This is tragic
I pray their souls find rest from the carnivorous hate feeding away at what is left of the Middle belt.
The food basket of the nation, not any more - death has taken residency as farmers and herdsmen clash.
This is most aggravated by the Anti-Grazing law, which ever since it's announcement, killings seems to have increased.
My only ask from Government, is to have a long and deep look at what is happening - especially with 2019 next door.
And Nigerians, 2019 is next year - My question to you is - "To be, or not to be?"
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by geostrata(m): 7:50pm
I will vote for buhari in 2019...as payback to all those people that voted him in 2015. Una think say na only una dey sabi wicked?
17 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by priiince(m): 7:50pm
Nomadic herding was replaced by the almighty ranching so many years ago, the earlier the fulani herdsmen forcefully sinks-in-assimilation the better for everyone. Change iis just a non negotiable constant that fulanis must embrace.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by Troublemaker007(m): 7:50pm
Enough is Enough. If Benue People can not armed and Protect themselves no one, not even United Nation will.
#OurMumuDonDo
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by amani63(m): 7:50pm
RIP
We shall be free
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by princechurchill(m): 7:51pm
Buhari is incompetent beyond redemption...
9 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by Skynet23(m): 7:51pm
Hmmm.. Let's join hands and fight this..
#onenigerian
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:51pm
The only thing Nigerians know is to react on social media. Too lazy to act.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by chuks34(m): 7:52pm
RIP
#benuemourns
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by Angelou(m): 7:52pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:52pm
He's complicit. Buhari can pretend but I'm not deceived. Simply change the name Fulani Herdsmen to IPOB members or Shia Members and watch him activate some demonic brain cells.
Nigerians are complicit too. When the secessionists were on a high, insulting everyone, etc., many Nigerians asked them to stop asking for war. Now some persons are killing and we are not selling that Narrative.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/who-is-sympathetic-to-fulani-herdsmen/
7 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by dynicks(m): 7:52pm
Kai that wan is ya kwonsain...
what am bothered about is y this cow of mine looks malnourished.....i need to invest more money into feeding them for they r my priority now...
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by BiafranBushBoy: 7:53pm
wow
And Buhari thinks Yusuf will survive?
Bloody Joker!!
He will join them and RIP
14 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by Philinho(m): 7:53pm
So sad.d reward of our votes.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by 12345baba: 7:53pm
Even Lai done tire to defend buhari
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by Alao96(m): 7:53pm
Rip.......fulani herdsmen should be ready for all out war.......
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by ODVanguard: 7:53pm
Buhari himself is a herdsman which explains why he isn't so moved about his brothers' atrocities.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by Osu175(m): 7:54pm
God will judge Mbuhari
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by johnstar(m): 7:54pm
Where are the two ediots that spam every thread ? sarkki and leo something?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by olaskul(m): 7:54pm
May Buhari and everyone that has hand in this satanic act never know peace in this life and the one after.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by psychologist(m): 7:55pm
how did we got here
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by kurt09(m): 7:55pm
My thoughts and prayers are with their families.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by Mintayo(m): 7:56pm
There death will surely be avenged...
Please help save Anu...http://www.nairaland.com/4239439/please-save-sisters-life
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by Myketuale(m): 7:57pm
May their souls rest in perfect peace!!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by Nutase(f): 7:57pm
May there souls rest in perfect peace... This is so sad.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by horlarlorwor(m): 7:59pm
RIP... May your souls rest in perfect peace. Sobering moment...
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari by capatainrambo: 8:00pm
TheHistorian:as if you buhari supporters care. pls get back to your asslicking job
1 Like
