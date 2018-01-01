₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by BloggersNG: 5:58pm
Love at First sight does exist, A handsome looking Nigerian Man Sochi Infiniti is celebrating his 5yr wedding Anniversary with his Lovely, and he just shared how he did wedding Introduction the very first day he set his eyes on her, their story is one you really need to read, the couple are blessed with 2 beautiful kids, read his post below!
News From Ebiwali-- https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/handsome-nigerian-man-reveals-how-he.html
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by PMWSpirit(m): 6:01pm
Story for the gods, shebi you don hustle for abroad and you don hold cash. Why wont she gree.
Sha sha i know you have put jara for the story . You didnt tell us when she dey send you nudes and open pata for you on cam . Infact the two of you together dey mad. Science studentss oshi
32 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by Chikita66(f): 6:03pm
She told you to come to her village cos she knew you will do the needful.
Smart babe, I like her format.
12 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by pocohantas(f): 6:05pm
She done use totolin finish this bros, very addictive something
Happy Anniversary to them.
I wish them more peaceful years together.
9 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by Snow02(m): 6:07pm
blah blah blah
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by samfy2662: 6:09pm
Akuko
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by TheHistorian(m): 6:11pm
#GGMU!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by xxxtedyxxx(m): 6:11pm
he bleeped he first, before he proposed.
no doubt
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by Dimples129(f): 6:12pm
Wow...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by iamJ(m): 6:13pm
make i hear word biko
4 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by Yian1(m): 6:13pm
Chikita66:
Baby, let's emulate them maybe it can work for us too
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by Chikita66(f): 6:18pm
Yian1:Abeg I no wan laugh.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by optional1(f): 6:29pm
I didn't read
Too long..
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by UbanmeUdie: 6:47pm
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by nezzar: 6:51pm
pocohantas:Not all ladies are like you
7 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by Gungnir: 6:54pm
Dimples129:
What glory be that?
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by newslifeop: 6:57pm
Really
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by Dimples129(f): 7:01pm
Gungnir:
Love is the glory
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by Gungnir: 7:02pm
Dimples129:
Okay
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by pocohantas(f): 7:05pm
nezzar:
Zero sense in your comment.
Every woman should sexually satisfy her husband.
So, I wonder where being like me comes in. Or you're seeking cheap likes?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by nezzar: 7:08pm
pocohantas:Shut up, What you and your likes can only bring to the table is nothing but sex, when they start saying ladies are known for sex, you would start chanting for equal rights.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by Jodha(f): 7:11pm
Jealousy eer'where...his wife is beautiful... Happy anniversary to them...
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by majekdom2: 7:14pm
Babe wey get sense... No be those ones wey go wan come your house know the kind of house you live in or the kind of car you drive. Simple, come my papa house come fetch me if you get mind... Bleep boys no dey get that kind mind. She knows her worth and the kind of man that deserves her. A man who is fearless, go getter, motivated and friendly. Dude is a real man tho, knew what he wanted and took the risk. Thumbs up
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by pocohantas(f): 7:20pm
nezzar:
I knew you were masking your idiocy with smileys. Who are my likes? Sweetie, look at the topic again, this is a couple's anniversary thread, not random bf and gf.
Guys like you go about talking about women bringing nothing to the table but sex. You go into a shop and pick something out of several items on display, then you try to blame the seller? Ain't you silly?
If you're a man who knows his worth, you don't need to talk too much. You package yourself and your charisma will speak for you. Mediocres can't even thrive near you. The problem is, are you this kinda man? No, you are not, so you'll keep getting just sex, till the day you decide to stop nibbling on mediocrity, then you'll attract better.
What do you bring apart from your refurbished prick?
Or because you're a man, we're just supposed to assume you're superior and bring something worthwhile? Real recognises real. Swerve ahbeg.
16 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by nezzar: 7:25pm
pocohantas:Like I said, not all women are hoes,The man said he loves his wife, he didn't mention anything like sweet punnany here.
I guess because you have been used by fùckboys, you will now generalise that all men are the same.
Don't quote me again
8 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by pocohantas(f): 7:29pm
nezzar:
You're not very smart.
So, only a hoe satisfies her husband sexually?
You're the one that has obviously been dealing with lots of refurbished oloshos. You quoted me first, don't try to play mature now...it doesn't fit you.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by nezzar: 7:32pm
pocohantas:HellHOE you said it was the pus*y that brought the man closer 2 her and btw I don't deal with your people like u stated in ur last mention
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by jodiva: 7:34pm
Stop ruining the party it's an anniversary people
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by pocohantas(f): 7:35pm
nezzar:
Poor comprehension might lead you to the gallows soon.
Where did I say pussy brought him closer? And what if sexual satisfaction brings a husband closer? Is it bad?
This is how you guys in this section, keep jumping on comments by ladies. Hoping to drop your overused savage comments. You picked on the wrong one this time. Take your madness to another thread, this is a joyful thread.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by nezzar: 7:37pm
pocohantas:Madam stop trying u 2 save ur face
You said the woman don use totolin finish the bros, what does that mean??
4 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by pocohantas(f): 7:38pm
nezzar:
It means she has sexually satisfied her husband.
How does it correlate with all your dumb rants?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Did His Wife's Wedding Introduction The 1st Day They Met Marks 3rd Year by nezzar: 7:39pm
pocohantas:Then when I said that what you just know is sex, u started insulting me
isn't it the truth??
4 Likes
