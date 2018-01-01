₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:42pm
According to an online media influencer Emmanuel Ojo,HOR member seeking reelection in Ogun state turned himself into a loader.Below is what he wrote....
'Signs showing that the elections are near? Here's one of such.
The pictures you're seeing here is that of Hon Micky Kazzim a member of HoR representing Abeokuta North, Obafemi Owode and Odeda federal constituency.
Obviously he's seeking reelection, hence this deceitful show of serving humanity with humility. In the last two to three years, no one has seen him doing this.
Nigerians should expect more of such public display from some politicians that have abandoned them for long'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/hor-member-seeking-reelection-in-ogun.html
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:43pm
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 6:43pm
Lol. Nigerian politicians are a joke.
So what is his aim of doing this? Don't these people realise that we're far wiser than they think?
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 6:45pm
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:45pm
Laughing hard. Politrickcians self,in his little mind,he will win election by doing this?
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by DieBuhari: 6:56pm
Brown roofs everywhere.
He should help them change their roofing sheets.
So much poverty in the South wåste
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 7:03pm
if God wan punish am wella now... upon all the show off wey hin do and the kaya, he no go win the election.
I can't just wait to see him lose that election....
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by zombieTRACKER: 7:06pm
See his cone head
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 7:08pm
DieBuhari:
if dem ask you now, you sef go claim say u get sense abi?
na still thesame southwest una dey come put una business....
see we will keep setting the pace in Nigeria and keep deciding who rules the nation.... yet, you can't do anything to it. Hoobi!!!
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by DieBuhari: 7:10pm
Drabeey:
See this Bus driver, is it those your divided votes that decide who rules the nation? Keep driving bus for your Igbo master.
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Preetiex(f): 7:12pm
orisiirisii chumchin nawa
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by usba: 7:13pm
Evablizin:
If Fayose the god of ipob can by just eating pumo impress ipob yoot and easily make them forget cownu then tell why a little manual labour cannot work?
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by nely(m): 7:16pm
I swear to God they will all be punished one day
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 7:18pm
That was how Aisha, the suicide bomber from Yola deceived us with her Akara frying skills. Her husband on the other hand drank Milo satchet with Lipton just before the elections. "Such humility", I fell for that crap.
Now 2019 is by the corner, Nigerians should expect more of this gesture from our polithiefcians. Don't fall for their gimmicks. Shine your eyes!
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 7:19pm
DieBuhari:
bus driver that can feed you....
e pain am!!!!
layiwola sunmondere!
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by yanabasee(m): 7:36pm
Hmmmm....
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by punisha: 8:34pm
bunch of clowns...
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 8:59pm
Vote them all out
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by DieBuhari: 8:59pm
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Cyrealmusic(m): 9:00pm
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 9:00pm
Wash
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by tribalistseun: 9:00pm
Desperate thief
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 9:01pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Creditcard23: 9:01pm
What's now my own!!!
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Nukilia: 9:01pm
They have started again ooooo. Buharis wife will start frying Akara next year
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by magiki(m): 9:02pm
We have seen him.
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by magoo10(m): 9:02pm
Lol polithiefcians
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:02pm
Na so...... Na their way
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Shayneward1: 9:03pm
Afonja people are the easiest to deceive, a law maker was sharing lipton and gala to public aplomb in Oyo and now this.
No wonder they have thieves and ex convicts as leaders like Gani Adams,Tinubu and Obasanjo .
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Nackzy: 9:03pm
And he's of the APC...if it were to be PDP he will be sharing money
APC Thiers is to deceive
Liars
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Lonestar124: 9:04pm
|Re: Micky Kazzim Carrying Items On His Head In Ogun (Photos) by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:04pm
HeyCorleone:We are wiser? Where? Just months back, we sold our votes for 2000 naira in Edo and Anambra elections. Poverty is still their ally.
