'Signs showing that the elections are near? Here's one of such.



The pictures you're seeing here is that of Hon Micky Kazzim a member of HoR representing Abeokuta North, Obafemi Owode and Odeda federal constituency.



Obviously he's seeking reelection, hence this deceitful show of serving humanity with humility. In the last two to three years, no one has seen him doing this.



Nigerians should expect more of such public display from some politicians that have abandoned them for long'





Lol. Nigerian politicians are a joke.



So what is his aim of doing this? Don't these people realise that we're far wiser than they think? 24 Likes 1 Share

9 Likes

Laughing hard. Politrickcians self,in his little mind,he will win election by doing this? 9 Likes

Brown roofs everywhere.



He should help them change their roofing sheets.

So much poverty in the South wåste 3 Likes

if God wan punish am wella now... upon all the show off wey hin do and the kaya, he no go win the election.



I can't just wait to see him lose that election.... 2 Likes

See his cone head 3 Likes

DieBuhari:

Brown roofs everywhere.



He should help them change their roofing sheets.

So much poverty in the South wåste



if dem ask you now, you sef go claim say u get sense abi?





na still thesame southwest una dey come put una business....





see we will keep setting the pace in Nigeria and keep deciding who rules the nation.... yet, you can't do anything to it. Hoobi!!! if dem ask you now, you sef go claim say u get sense abi?na still thesame southwest una dey come put una business....see we will keep setting the pace in Nigeria and keep deciding who rules the nation.... yet, you can't do anything to it. Hoobi!!! 11 Likes 1 Share

Drabeey:







if dem ask you now, you sef go claim say u get sense abi?





na still thesame southwest una dey come put una business....





see we will keep setting the pace in Nigeria and keep deciding who rules the nation.... yet, you can't do anything to it. Hoobi!!!

See this Bus driver, is it those your divided votes that decide who rules the nation? Keep driving bus for your Igbo master. See this Bus driver, is it those your divided votes that decide who rules the nation? Keep driving bus for your Igbo master. 9 Likes

orisiirisii chumchin nawa

Evablizin:

Laughing hard. Politrickcians self,in his little mind,he will win election by doing this?

If Fayose the god of ipob can by just eating pumo impress ipob yoot and easily make them forget cownu then tell why a little manual labour cannot work? If Fayose the god of ipob can by just eating pumo impress ipob yoot and easily make them forget cownu then tell why a little manual labour cannot work?

I swear to God they will all be punished one day





That was how Aisha, the suicide bomber from Yola deceived us with her Akara frying skills. Her husband on the other hand drank Milo satchet with Lipton just before the elections. "Such humility", I fell for that crap.



Now 2019 is by the corner, Nigerians should expect more of this gesture from our polithiefcians. Don't fall for their gimmicks. Shine your eyes! 5 Likes

DieBuhari:





See this Bus driver, is it those your divided votes that decide who rules the nation? Keep driving bus for your Igbo master.







bus driver that can feed you....





e pain am!!!!



layiwola sunmondere! bus driver that can feed you....e pain am!!!!layiwola sunmondere! 4 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm....

bunch of clowns...

Vote them all out 2 Likes





Wash

Desperate thief

Hmmmm

What's now my own!!!





They have started again ooooo. Buharis wife will start frying Akara next year They have started again ooooo. Buharis wife will start frying Akara next year 1 Like

We have seen him.

Lol polithiefcians

Na so...... Na their way

Afonja people are the easiest to deceive, a law maker was sharing lipton and gala to public aplomb in Oyo and now this.



No wonder they have thieves and ex convicts as leaders like Gani Adams,Tinubu and Obasanjo . 1 Like

And he's of the APC...if it were to be PDP he will be sharing money



APC Thiers is to deceive

Liars