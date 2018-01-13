₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by ceometromedia: 7:04pm
NTA’s Cyril Stober Weds Elizabeth Banu
http://www.nta.ng/news/20180113-ntas-cyril-stober-weds-elizabeth-banu/
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Lomprico2: 7:06pm
Dude never got married or what?
Ok missed this. Congrats to them.
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by kennygee(f): 7:07pm
Is this the wedding photo?
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by RentedReality(m): 7:08pm
Congrats Cyril
Born a Sierra Leonean, raised a Nigerian
Happy you've found love, again
I guess I'll call this a Nigerian dream
“Good evening I am Cyril Stober and this is NTA news.”
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 7:10pm
And my name is....... Cyril Sober. That dude sabi give better news sha when me and my siblings ain't interested but Popsi want make we Follow trend
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by AnodaIT(m): 7:12pm
So this is what have been going on after news
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by newyorks(m): 7:13pm
my dad never go a day without listening to his 9pm news at a time i was compelled to...this kain advance marriage sef where him for get strength to handle this lady as i dey observe so.
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Nogodye(m): 7:23pm
Living Legend...
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by iamJ(m): 7:25pm
this man
if i remember how many times my pops forced me to watch him talking on tv eh say na news, its good for me
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by LionDeLeo: 7:35pm
Cyril Stober had been married, noted. But is it that Elizabeth Banu had been single all these while?
Though, it may not be impossible because I understand even late Tokumbo Ajayi never married.
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by desreek9(f): 8:37pm
wow, congrats to the two legends
according to my dad, cyril stober is the only reporter that brings life to nta news
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by ezex(m): 8:37pm
Wao.Cool
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by DollarAngel(m): 8:38pm
Iyam konfused
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by rayblings(m): 8:38pm
Bang DE DE deng!!!
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Alariiwo: 8:39pm
Office romance made official
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by StarUp: 8:39pm
... after the two have been in an unexposed relationship for quite some time within and outside the station...
They had been b@nging within and outside the station hitherto? No wonder Elizabeth Banu and Cyril Stober always smile in a way that makes you think they are enjoying something no one knows about...Cyril the bahd guy
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Gungnir: 8:39pm
When will Nta resdesign this their design ehn? Which kain lack of creativity is this?...
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by DukeNija(m): 8:39pm
Cyril Stober the legend. If you don’t know these two people you are either not Nigerian or a millenium baby
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by BruncleZuma: 8:41pm
chinekeme thought this bros has gotten married? Men nah Frank Olize una go soon born.
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by udemejack(m): 8:41pm
so this man never marry.... Hmmmmm
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Lescalier: 8:41pm
I had a shot. We all had a shot.
Hearing about this is like hearing about a sale a day late.
I have been tripping for Elizabeth banu for like forever. And she ends up with old man Cyril? It means I had a chance.
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by room089: 8:41pm
Congrats to the two legends!
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by purplekayc(m): 8:41pm
ceometromedia:e son they wet ibdey hear dz Cyril stoner
News line!!
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Sunnycliff(m): 8:41pm
I doubt if it's an achievement for a man to marry the first daughter of his agemate
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by KemjikaEme: 8:42pm
Interesting!
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by cowleg(m): 8:42pm
Cyril's sharp guy go dey knack that Elizabeth for NTA toilet for a long time. Now he decided to make it real
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by stanleyy2k(m): 8:43pm
Is it that pretty Elizabeth Bank has bn single? Cyril d badt guy. U get eyes o. Congrats to them.
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by blaqroy: 8:43pm
I just want eldest men in ebonyi,I mean ndi okpu red to gather and swear for our politicians....imagine almighty Benue state
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by mybestlove(m): 8:43pm
This dude no dey retire? Started seeing him in NTA news in my primary school days, I'm now a father of 5 children and he's still in NTA. I tire o
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by MichaelSokoto(m): 8:43pm
LionDeLeo:Tokumbo Ajayi don die?
chai chai chai!
|Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by GIDIBANKZ(m): 8:43pm
Cyril Stober.....hohoho Back dn in 2006....long live man
