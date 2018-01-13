Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo (20291 Views)

NTA’s Cyril Stober Weds Elizabeth Banu



NTA veteran broadcaster who served and retired from service in 2015 is set to marry yet another TV broadcaster with same TV station.



The Network news and TuesdayLive legend, Cyril stober is to tigh the knot with his hearthrob and fellow colleague, on NTA Network news.



Elizabeth Banu is the lucky woman to grab Cyril after many years of courtship.



The two broadcasters are known to be the legends in NTA’s news department for their role in casting news on the NTA TV station.



Today is merry making after the two have been in an unexposed relationship for quite some time within and outside the station.



Cyril was born in Minna, also had been previously married decided to take his relationship and courtship to next level.



http://www.nta.ng/news/20180113-ntas-cyril-stober-weds-elizabeth-banu/ 3 Likes





Dude never got married or what?





Congrats to them.

Is this the wedding photo? 1 Like

Congrats Cyril



Born a Sierra Leonean, raised a Nigerian



Happy you've found love, again



I guess I'll call this a Nigerian dream





“Good evening I am Cyril Stober and this is NTA news.” 33 Likes 1 Share

And my name is....... Cyril Sober. That dude sabi give better news sha when me and my siblings ain't interested but Popsi want make we Follow trend 47 Likes 1 Share

So this is what have been going on after news 15 Likes 1 Share

my dad never go a day without listening to his 9pm news at a time i was compelled to...this kain advance marriage sef where him for get strength to handle this lady as i dey observe so. 26 Likes

Living Legend... 3 Likes





if i remember how many times my pops forced me to watch him talking on tv eh say na news, its good for me this manif i remember how many times my pops forced me to watch him talking on tv ehsay na news, its good for me 21 Likes 1 Share

Cyril Stober had been married, noted. But is it that Elizabeth Banu had been single all these while?



Though, it may not be impossible because I understand even late Tokumbo Ajayi never married.

wow, congrats to the two legends

according to my dad, cyril stober is the only reporter that brings life to nta news 3 Likes

Wao.Cool

Iyam konfused





Bang DE DE deng !!! !!! 5 Likes

Office romance made official 7 Likes

... after the two have been in an unexposed relationship for quite some time within and outside the station...





They had been b@nging within and outside the station hitherto? No wonder Elizabeth Banu and Cyril Stober always smile in a way that makes you think they are enjoying something no one knows about...Cyril the bahd guy They had been b@nging within and outside the station hitherto? No wonder Elizabeth Banu and Cyril Stober always smile in a way that makes you think they are enjoying something no one knows about...Cyril the bahd guy 8 Likes

When will Nta resdesign this their design ehn? Which kain lack of creativity is this?... 13 Likes

Cyril Stober the legend. If you don’t know these two people you are either not Nigerian or a millenium baby 8 Likes

chinekeme thought this bros has gotten married? Men nah Frank Olize una go soon born.

so this man never marry.... Hmmmmm

I had a shot. We all had a shot.



Hearing about this is like hearing about a sale a day late.



I have been tripping for Elizabeth banu for like forever. And she ends up with old man Cyril? It means I had a chance. 2 Likes

Congrats to the two legends!

http://www.nta.ng/news/20180113-ntas-cyril-stober-weds-elizabeth-banu/ e son they wet ibdey hear dz Cyril stoner

News line!! e son they wet ibdey hear dz Cyril stonerNews line!!

I doubt if it's an achievement for a man to marry the first daughter of his agemate

Interesting!



Cyril's sharp guy go dey knack that Elizabeth for NTA toilet for a long time. Now he decided to make it real Cyril's sharp guy go dey knack that Elizabeth for NTA toilet for a long time. Now he decided to make it real

Is it that pretty Elizabeth Bank has bn single? Cyril d badt guy. U get eyes o. Congrats to them. Is it that pretty Elizabeth Bank has bn single? Cyril d badt guy. U get eyes o. Congrats to them.

I just want eldest men in ebonyi,I mean ndi okpu red to gather and swear for our politicians....imagine almighty Benue state

This dude no dey retire? Started seeing him in NTA news in my primary school days, I'm now a father of 5 children and he's still in NTA. I tire o

LionDeLeo:

Cyril Stober had been married, noted. But is it that Elizabeth Banu had been single all these while?



Though, it may not be impossible because I understand even late Tokumbo Ajayi never married. Tokumbo Ajayi don die?



chai chai chai! Tokumbo Ajayi don die?chai chai chai!