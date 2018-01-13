₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,943,666 members, 4,023,991 topics. Date: Saturday, 13 January 2018 at 09:35 PM

Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo (20291 Views)

Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba / Maureen Cyril And GoodGirl Company Take Love To Lagos Street On Valentine's Day / Elizabeth Okoro Celebrates Her 29th Birthday In Bikini, Pant And Bra (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by ceometromedia: 7:04pm
NTA’s Cyril Stober Weds Elizabeth Banu

NTA veteran broadcaster who served and retired from service in 2015 is set to marry yet another TV broadcaster with same TV station.

The Network news and TuesdayLive legend, Cyril stober is to tigh the knot with his hearthrob and fellow colleague, on NTA Network news.

Elizabeth Banu is the lucky woman to grab Cyril after many years of courtship.

The two broadcasters are known to be the legends in NTA’s news department for their role in casting news on the NTA TV station.

Today, the traditional wedding took place at Banu’s home town Yola, the Adamawa’s state capital.NTA veteran broadcaster and Network news legend, Cyril stober is about to tigh the knot with his fellow colleague, on NTA Network news, Elizabeth Banu. The two broadcasters a known to be the legends in NTA’s news department. Today, the traditional wedding took place at Banu’s home town in Garkida, Adamawa’s state.

Today is merry making after the two have been in an unexposed relationship for quite some time within and outside the station.

Cyril was born in Minna, also had been previously married decided to take his relationship and courtship to next level.


http://www.nta.ng/news/20180113-ntas-cyril-stober-weds-elizabeth-banu/

3 Likes

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Lomprico2: 7:06pm
shocked

Dude never got married or what?


Cyril was born in Minna, also had been previously married decided to take his relationship and courtship to next level.

Ok missed this. Congrats to them.

7 Likes

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by kennygee(f): 7:07pm
Is this the wedding photo?

1 Like

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by RentedReality(m): 7:08pm
Congrats Cyril

Born a Sierra Leonean, raised a Nigerian

Happy you've found love, again

I guess I'll call this a Nigerian dream


“Good evening I am Cyril Stober and this is NTA news.”

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 7:10pm
And my name is....... Cyril Sober. That dude sabi give better news sha when me and my siblings ain't interested but Popsi want make we Follow trend

47 Likes 1 Share

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by AnodaIT(m): 7:12pm
So this is what have been going on after news

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by newyorks(m): 7:13pm
my dad never go a day without listening to his 9pm news at a time i was compelled to...this kain advance marriage sef where him for get strength to handle this lady as i dey observe so.

26 Likes

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Nogodye(m): 7:23pm
Living Legend...

3 Likes

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by iamJ(m): 7:25pm
this man angry angry angry

if i remember how many times my pops forced me to watch him talking on tv eh angry angry angry say na news, its good for me angry angry angry angry

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by LionDeLeo: 7:35pm
Cyril Stober had been married, noted. But is it that Elizabeth Banu had been single all these while?

Though, it may not be impossible because I understand even late Tokumbo Ajayi never married.
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by desreek9(f): 8:37pm
wow, congrats to the two legends
according to my dad, cyril stober is the only reporter that brings life to nta news

3 Likes

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by ezex(m): 8:37pm
Wao.Cool
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by DollarAngel(m): 8:38pm
Iyam konfused
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by rayblings(m): 8:38pm
shocked shocked

Bang DE DE deng!!!

5 Likes

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Alariiwo: 8:39pm
Office romance made official

7 Likes

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by StarUp: 8:39pm
... after the two have been in an unexposed relationship for quite some time within and outside the station...


They had been b@nging within and outside the station hitherto? No wonder Elizabeth Banu and Cyril Stober always smile in a way that makes you think they are enjoying something no one knows about...Cyril the bahd guy grin

8 Likes

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Gungnir: 8:39pm
When will Nta resdesign this their design ehn? Which kain lack of creativity is this?...undecided

13 Likes

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by DukeNija(m): 8:39pm
Cyril Stober the legend. If you don’t know these two people you are either not Nigerian or a millenium baby

8 Likes

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by BruncleZuma: 8:41pm
chinekeme thought this bros has gotten married? Men nah Frank Olize una go soon born.
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by udemejack(m): 8:41pm
so this man never marry.... Hmmmmm
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Lescalier: 8:41pm
I had a shot. We all had a shot.

Hearing about this is like hearing about a sale a day late.

I have been tripping for Elizabeth banu for like forever. And she ends up with old man Cyril? It means I had a chance.

2 Likes

Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by room089: 8:41pm
Congrats to the two legends!
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by purplekayc(m): 8:41pm
ceometromedia:



http://www.nta.ng/news/20180113-ntas-cyril-stober-weds-elizabeth-banu/
e son they wet ibdey hear dz Cyril stoner
News line!!
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by Sunnycliff(m): 8:41pm
I doubt if it's an achievement for a man to marry the first daughter of his agemate
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by KemjikaEme: 8:42pm
Interesting!
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by cowleg(m): 8:42pm
grin wink wink
Cyril's sharp guy go dey knack that Elizabeth for NTA toilet for a long time. Now he decided to make it real
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by stanleyy2k(m): 8:43pm
shocked Is it that pretty Elizabeth Bank has bn single? Cyril d badt guy. U get eyes o. Congrats to them.
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by blaqroy: 8:43pm
I just want eldest men in ebonyi,I mean ndi okpu red to gather and swear for our politicians....imagine almighty Benue state
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by mybestlove(m): 8:43pm
This dude no dey retire? Started seeing him in NTA news in my primary school days, I'm now a father of 5 children and he's still in NTA. I tire o
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by MichaelSokoto(m): 8:43pm
LionDeLeo:
Cyril Stober had been married, noted. But is it that Elizabeth Banu had been single all these while?

Though, it may not be impossible because I understand even late Tokumbo Ajayi never married.
Tokumbo Ajayi don die?

chai chai chai! shocked
Re: Elizabeth Banu Weds Cyril Stober. Traditional Wedding Photo by GIDIBANKZ(m): 8:43pm
Cyril Stober.....hohoho Back dn in 2006....long live man

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

See The 20 Sexiest Women In The Philippines / Van Vicker Is He Liberian Or Ghanain Or Dutch: Or Hes Not Pride Of Liberian Peo / Nigeria Comedian And Nollywood Actor Caught In The Act

Viewing this topic: dannywil03, GlassDoc, Adebowhales(m), Alphamale2017(m), Arijude(m), Adenikelizabeth, donbabajay, Blessedman3056, Topol99, jimmbones, Felix51, edgeklaus(m), smartty68(m), dammyloye(m), lanrecole(m), Lanre4uonly(m), oblo(m), Caliphas55(m), Neyoalao(m), Petmayor, oludyke, masada, okezie007(m), almajirin(m), wolverine1987, bamangar, Divinehenrich(m), tempest12, Raphew, fargo(m), Larrytrendy(f), Sophyrocks, Hardrock1(m), baruzeez(m), mechouk1, Chukazu, mariellasmenu, Austinio, exeasy(m), Txsharp(m), ogbiwa, Ishaq717(m), Daviddson(m), Buchika(m), edumamas(m), Tonero231(m), obinnauma, rockyfela(m), geozone, hensben(m), habax(m), Pureheart12(m), RentedReality(m), dboy07, Boll2010(m), icebot, godwon01, donsiqua(m), damiBJ, shalomtemmy(f), aquarist01(m), Judolisco(m), JumiR, fishobi, delxmaverick(m), sly100, Duru009(m), Samotoh, omotoshoabdul(m), lafiask, fav444(f), entrepreneurmic, press005, ironheart(m), Ofemini(m), Kingx4sure, gratefulheart(m), GodnGold, cerowo(f), bennexboy(m), Iykolysis, Damoxy(m), iambijo(m), highbee02, faheez(m), ecurtbeth(m), columnar, AlvaroMorata(m), Dreambeat, Icaretoo, foxyk(m), unimagin, austinonyii(m), SydneyAlaekwe, temijoshuaa, haywhy146(m), goke4all(m), HooxJnr(m), Olupery(m), waky15(m), harzheez(m), luchee(f), Fididiguy(m), Kingspin(m), easiaq, aribs(m), adedejidamilare(m), royalamour(m), shaddoww, amdx21, Swissheart(f), symbian123(m), sirBLUNT(m), ifeoluwasegun(m), ffl07join14, dele55, mannatech, stitcheD(m), samobe, victoroscar(m), Dove1998(m), odetola, ade014ril(m), 2shure, Jozprecious, richieroxy(f), Trone, kestkrest, halleauthority(m), feb4real, EepCrood(f), Hearthynukeh(f), Asazwalingwa, baqina(m), bosunayoola, vampireofmoney(m), aniland, Nkjay(f), bayus2003(m), ConcernedNL, dimanche4real(m), chuddykay(m), eremakpe(m), frozen70(f), wasak(m), Daisythof, careytommy7(m), jamesjude, olagamalin(m), Quadre, david27617, Lanrewaju62, busop18, cherieb2(f), Codeblues(m), somto7(m), anthonykezy(m), tyehmi(m), Naaseer01(m), powerbike, modernWays, AlBaqir(m), Emmarchie09(m), Yinkami00, puregrace, xeleb(m), iCliff, marvel2011, manuelfolarin, abolore80, Hussainmaaji, FactsTruths, agborichard, lamidi21(m), Kanta89(m), Ladobzy(m), kenny5811(m), Danladi7, begwong, omofem, flowbjones(m), DAVEZONIGLTD, chydon22, Jerrosky1986(m), mukty12, eazylifer(m), efela, hemanewton, satysaca, NaijaTalkTown(m), soluwunmi(m), oluwafemim(m), Agwoden(m), Solatium(m), emydnoble(m), KemjikaEme, victor101(m), diehard(m), noucompact(m), Lionhearted, danny086(m), Gungnir, AceVentura, yemi15(m), BABYOLICO(f), checkedout, ISHAQSD, Ishilove, TwinQleJ(f) and 375 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.