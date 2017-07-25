



In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also challenged the APC to immediately test its popularity among Nigerians by conducting free, fair and credible local council elections in states under its contro‎l.



The party said Nigerians have re-connected with it because of the inability of the APC-led government to deliver good governance.



"Instead of facing the people, APC governors who are now scared stiff of the looming disgrace awaiting them, are busy running to Abuja for help, forgetting that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency will also face an inevitable crushing defeat in 2019.



"The APC knows it cannot face the more than 8 million Nigerians it has rendered jobless with its reckless policies. They know that judgment awaits them from thousands of workers who were unjustly sacked in the states where APC governors rule, particularly Kogi and Kaduna.



"The APC cannot also return to the states where countless helpless families' breadwinners painfully paid the supreme price due to untold hardship under their misrule.



"The party also knows it cannot return to the families of those slaughtered in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Borno and other parts of the country by marauders encouraged and emboldened by the indifference of the federal government and the unguarded comments from unpatriotic Presidential aides.

"We all know that the APC is mortally afraid of going into any election, particularly at the grassroots, as Nigerians across board are bitter with them for their deceit and the wrecking of our once robust economy.



"Nigerians are also at pains over the poor welfare direction of the ruling party which has resulted in the penetrating hardship now being suffered under the APC controlled federal government.



"The APC is petrified because Nigerians have renewed their interest in the PDP as the only genuine people-oriented party. This new thinking among Nigerians has been clearly demonstrated with ‎PDP’s sweeping victory in Osun senatorial bye election as well as the recent local council polls in Ekiti and Delta states.



"Today, the APC knows it cannot go back to the same electorate it scammed in 2015 with lies and empty promises; promises of bogus jobs, monthly stipends, free meals, free houses, reduction of fuel price, bringing the dollar to the same value with the naira and other phantom promises," the PDP said.



