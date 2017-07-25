₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by zakim(m): 4:21pm
The opposition party said APC governors have been rushing to Abuja to meet Buhari in order to have soft landing because of their poor performance, adding that Buhari himself would be "inevitably" defeated.
In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also challenged the APC to immediately test its popularity among Nigerians by conducting free, fair and credible local council elections in states under its control.
The party said Nigerians have re-connected with it because of the inability of the APC-led government to deliver good governance.
"Instead of facing the people, APC governors who are now scared stiff of the looming disgrace awaiting them, are busy running to Abuja for help, forgetting that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency will also face an inevitable crushing defeat in 2019.
"The APC knows it cannot face the more than 8 million Nigerians it has rendered jobless with its reckless policies. They know that judgment awaits them from thousands of workers who were unjustly sacked in the states where APC governors rule, particularly Kogi and Kaduna.
"The APC cannot also return to the states where countless helpless families' breadwinners painfully paid the supreme price due to untold hardship under their misrule.
"The party also knows it cannot return to the families of those slaughtered in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Borno and other parts of the country by marauders encouraged and emboldened by the indifference of the federal government and the unguarded comments from unpatriotic Presidential aides.
"We all know that the APC is mortally afraid of going into any election, particularly at the grassroots, as Nigerians across board are bitter with them for their deceit and the wrecking of our once robust economy.
"Nigerians are also at pains over the poor welfare direction of the ruling party which has resulted in the penetrating hardship now being suffered under the APC controlled federal government.
"The APC is petrified because Nigerians have renewed their interest in the PDP as the only genuine people-oriented party. This new thinking among Nigerians has been clearly demonstrated with PDP’s sweeping victory in Osun senatorial bye election as well as the recent local council polls in Ekiti and Delta states.
"Today, the APC knows it cannot go back to the same electorate it scammed in 2015 with lies and empty promises; promises of bogus jobs, monthly stipends, free meals, free houses, reduction of fuel price, bringing the dollar to the same value with the naira and other phantom promises," the PDP said.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/buhari-won-t-save-you-in-2019-pdp-tells-apc-governors.html
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by tribalistseun: 4:23pm
That's obvious, since all APC members said Buhari is the only person in the party with integrity, that means they're officially dead by 2019
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by madridguy(m): 4:28pm
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by aolawale025: 4:29pm
Buhari himself would be clutching at straws by 2019
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by surgical: 4:31pm
tribalistseun:True talk.
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by yarimo(m): 5:01pm
FAYOSE and WIKE have succeeded in turning PDP to house of comedians
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by doctokwus: 5:04pm
My man of the moment, Kola has released another incisive press release.
This guy would go and take PDP to places with the way he is performing his publicity role.
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by stonemasonn: 5:59pm
doctokwus:PDP had to pick a Yoruba man as publicly secretary, good choice though, Yorubas are good with roforofo fights.
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Ofunaofu: 6:07pm
The magnitude of defeat awaiting the APC led govt both states and federal is still gathering momentum
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Omeokachie: 6:13pm
APC governors running to Buhari...
Can a blind man lead another?
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by usba: 6:15pm
But na Atiku go swerve unah go rock bottom abi?
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by tuniski: 7:30pm
stonemasonn:Absolutely!
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by IllegalMoney: 8:06pm
The opposition party said APC governors have been rushing to Abuja to meet Buhari in order to have soft landing because of their poor performance, adding that Buhari himself would be "inevitably" defeated.
End of Discussion
Buhari and his pro second term Governors are disaster, that will be eradicated in 2019
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Paperwhite(m): 8:20pm
IllegalMoney:
Ofunaofu:
Lobatan.Bunch of clueless idiots in power.
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by mysteriousman(m): 9:21pm
Politicians are not different irrespective of party
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Snow02(m): 9:21pm
Nigerian politics these days everyone comes with the intentions to do trial and error but they give us promises as if they can solve our problems with in 2 years personally I don't care who comes in next as long as it is not Buhari pdp or apc is it not same people??
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Fynestboi: 9:21pm
Lol shey he wan dey hunt them up and down ni.
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by nairavsdollars: 9:21pm
G
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Oricha62(m): 9:21pm
Especially YAHAYA BELLO
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by TheKingIsHere: 9:22pm
Two useless parties
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Akinz0126(m): 9:22pm
in other words,dem dey beat barca 2:0 still first half thou look like na today dere own unbeaten record too go capside
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by omenkaLives(m): 9:23pm
PDP, worry about the idiot you want to put forward and not about another party's candidate.
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Fesomu(m): 9:24pm
PDP shut the hell up. In 16yrs, u gave us 4000megawatt and left us with 29B$ in reserve and u still wan rule. Oloriburuku ma ni awon politicians yi ke
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 9:24pm
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by slawomir: 9:24pm
only if apc and pdp will still be in existence in 2019
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by bedspread: 9:24pm
Buhari is a playing out the Game plan to Islamise the nation....
But they all have failed...
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by ItsTutsi(m): 9:24pm
according to 0.001% on nairalan
aolawale025:
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Johnrake69: 9:25pm
.
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Boleyndynasty2(f): 9:26pm
... Y'all will be surprised when buhari wins 2019 election
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by nwanza1: 9:26pm
omenkaLives:
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
zarah is a shameless slutt
Yusuf is a useless criminal
kiss the truth
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Exponental(m): 9:26pm
Unfortunately, PDP is not playing good opposition against APC
|Re: Buhari Won't Save You In 2019, PDP Tells APC by Sunnycliff(m): 9:26pm
Voting Buhari a second time is a crime against humanity, nevertheless, those stupid APC governor stooges
