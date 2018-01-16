Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Killings: Buhari Tells Benue Leaders To Restrain Their People (3947 Views)

Buhari, in a statement later by his spokesman Mr Femi Adesina, called on the government and people of the state to exercise restraint following the recent attacks on some communities.

The president assured that all the perpetrators of violence in the state would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Your Excellency, the governor, and all the leaders here, I am appealing to you to try to restrain your people. I assure you that the Police, the Department of State Security and other security agencies had been directed to ensure that all those behind the mayhem get punished.

“I ask you in the name of God to accommodate your country men. You can also be assured that I am just as worried, and concerned with the situation,’’ the president said.

He said all those involved in the conflict that culminated in loss of lives would not escape justice, including any illegally armed militia in the state.

He commiserated with all the victims of the attacks, and the families who lost loved ones and properties, noting that the government would make efforts to ameliorate the situation of all the victims.

President Buhari said relevant agencies had been directed to start catering for the humanitarian needs.

He told the delegation that his administration had already begun a process of finding lasting solution to the perennial challenge of herdsmen conflict with farmers and communities around the country.

He said the Inspector-General of Police had been directed to relocate to the state to provide security for lives and properties, urging all Benue indigenes to trust the security agencies and report all suspicious cases of movements in the state.

The statement quoted Governor Sam Ortom, who led the delegation, as saying the tension would be reduced with the Federal Government’s intervention to find a lasting solution to the herdsmen attacks.

“We will leave here to rebuild confidence in our people,’’ he said.

Kindly make the arrests as quickly as possible. The souls of the innocent are crying for justice 6 Likes

Ok o

h

Promise and promise till Benue people are annihilated!

In other words you are telling dem to do nothing while they are being slaughtered abi? 15 Likes





Buhari, may your household be restrained when faced with difficulties. Idddiootic old man with idiotic aides. Has Buhari ever called on Miyetti Allah to restrain their Fulani herdsmen?Buhari, may your household be restrained when faced with difficulties. Idddiootic old man with idiotic aides. 48 Likes 5 Shares

Buhari is a green snake in a green grass. I can bet that he knows when the next attack by the herdsmen will happen. 12 Likes

Buhari is a disease that must be cured (removed from Aso Rock) before his kinsmen kill every nonfulani. Did he make promises against Shiites or Ipob? No, he took action and we saw the gory result of that actions. But against these murderers he will only make promises but no action.

This man and his supporters are murderers. If you attempt to defend yourself, he will take actions against you, not promising to act.

Can't everyone see the dark mind of that murderer. 7 Likes 1 Share

We are yet to hear him call macban the umbrella body of fulani herdsmen to restrain their terrorist members, now he knows the people are ready to give it back to them in their own coin he is talking crap. 4 Likes

And The Action Should Be Taking Fastly, They Should Arrest The Real Culprit Behind The Incident 3 Likes

" He said all those involved in the conflict that culminated in loss of lives would not escape justice, including any illegally armed militia in the state."





The so-called illegally armed militia are the main target here.



Everything will be done to make sure the people remain vulnerable and unable to defend themselves even after government has failed to do so. 8 Likes 1 Share

President of the Sh|t Hole 5 Likes

Donald trump was right finally finally... 8 Likes

PA Buhari will never invite Miyetti people!

Benue people (Militia) has the right of self defense 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari will go after the vigilantee groups form to protect their communities than touch foolani terrorists herdsmen. 5 Likes



Cattle rustling in Zamfara which is all about fulani stealing cow from his fellow fulani but army was sent there to quell that!

Army was sent to crush and pillage IPOB!

Army was sent to intimidate and crush Niger delta militant!

Army was sent to crush mambilla people for dearing to confront fulani!

Same army and aerial bombardment was sent to Numan!

But genocide in Benue Buhari sent Police led by Ibrahim Idris to protect you?? Can you smell the coffee already??

Read through here and understand this is a glaring genocide and ethno-religious cleansing by a dark, vicious, satanic,devious,heinous thick grand jihadic conspiracy for land and kingdom expansion by blood thirsty and demonic fulani herdsman!



https://dailywatchng.org/conspiracy-herdsmen-attack-land-conquest/



This is all planned out and you have to be vigilant and be on red alert ooo.

Now you have your president pleading for you to secede your land to accommodate your fellow country men in marauding blood thirsty fulani herdsman just to complete their mission!

It is taking ages to arrest the blood thirsty fulani marauder but already about 60 people were arrest in Markurdi yesterday for suspicion and he is sending relief materials to you where you have been displaced to while your deserted land is been pillage and rampaged by fulani!

Please dont take this warning lightly ooo...And if you are in doubt; events that will follow in months to come will clear every doubt.

Peace! Just like i have been sounding the alarm all over the internet space, Benue people watch your back oooo!! IGP Ibrahim Idris will not keep you safe....He is an in law to Etsu Nupe who is a close ally of Sultan Sokoto and they are all down for this Jihad.Cattle rustling in Zamfara which is all about fulani stealing cow from his fellow fulani but army was sent there to quell that!Army was sent to crush and pillage IPOB!Army was sent to intimidate and crush Niger delta militant!Army was sent to crush mambilla people for dearing to confront fulani!Same army and aerial bombardment was sent to Numan!But genocide in Benue Buhari sent Police led by Ibrahim Idris to protect you?? Can you smell the coffee already??Read through here and understand this is a glaring genocide and ethno-religious cleansing by a dark, vicious, satanic,devious,heinous thick grand jihadic conspiracy for land and kingdom expansion by blood thirsty and demonic fulani herdsman!This is all planned out and you have to be vigilant and be on red alert ooo.Now you have your president pleading for you to secede your land to accommodate your fellow country men in marauding blood thirsty fulani herdsman just to complete their mission!It is taking ages to arrest the blood thirsty fulani marauder but already about 60 people were arrest in Markurdi yesterday for suspicion and he is sending relief materials to you where you have been displaced to while your deserted land is been pillage and rampaged by fulani!Please dont take this warning lightly ooo...And if you are in doubt; events that will follow in months to come will clear every doubt.Peace! 9 Likes 1 Share

Same way arewa youth terrorist were arrested.



Mad people everywhere 2 Likes

This man is truly a bastar.d! 2 Likes

Buhari is a really the parochial,bigoted and clannish man that he is and will ever be.Imagine the president of a country. 5 Likes 1 Share

If this news is true then, we have a president with children brain, accomodate who 2 Likes

Senseless dullard 2 Likes

Imagine the bigot president. 2 Likes

Something is really wrong with this man I swear 2 Likes

Trump should have said that African leaders are sh*t holes not the African populace.

The so called president is even finding it difficult to condemn the massacre. 2 Likes

Your Excellency, you have spoken as a leader should, and the people of Benue state would take your advice and remain calm, believing you will do as you said and your instruction to the various security agencies will be carried out.



But if there should be more killings in Benue state, it will be very difficult to restrain the people, so in other for us not have anarchy in the state, please all hands should be on deck to ensure this those not happen again in the state and other state.



It may interest you to know that your coming back to office will be determine by how you are able to manage this herds men issues,just like GEJ regime was decided by Chibok Girls and Boko haram and Corruption, as for your regime, you have failed in terms of fighting corruption, becasue your government has been linked to multiple corrupt cases by high government ranking officials, the fight against Boko Haram is getting worse, and now the herds men are on a killing spree.



Mr. President pls do the needful to stop this herdsmen. Your Excellency, you have spoken as a leader should, and the people of Benue state would take your advice and remain calm, believing you will do as you said and your instruction to the various security agencies will be carried out.But if there should be more killings in Benue state, it will be very difficult to restrain the people, so in other for us not have anarchy in the state, please all hands should be on deck to ensure this those not happen again in the state and other state.It may interest you to know that your coming back to office will be determine by how you are able to manage this herds men issues,just like GEJ regime was decided by Chibok Girls and Boko haram and Corruption, as for your regime, you have failed in terms of fighting corruption, becasue your government has been linked to multiple corrupt cases by high government ranking officials, the fight against Boko Haram is getting worse, and now the herds men are on a killing spree.Mr. President pls do the needful to stop this herdsmen.

Buhari couldn't just disappoint his critics small, fùckin ethnic irredentist 4 Likes

While you should get the forces under your command to restrain those psychotic herds creatures! Being president is not all about dollars, AC's, munching chicken and gisting with ass kissers! 1 Like

Govt by d people, of d CATTLE and for d CATTLE... CATTLOCRACY 1 Like

what's happening in this country na?? if war happen now someone cannur chat or browse again... Wetin na?? 1 Like

Buhari is daft.

He is sending his message to the wrong people. 1 Like