Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Limitednow: 6:21pm
SENATOR representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district, Isah Misau, has said that all the appointments being made by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration are the handiwork of the cabals.



Misau who stated this on Thursday at the Senate plenary, pointedly told his colleagues that Mr. Buhari was not the one running the affairs of this nation.

He was speaking on the menace of alleged Fulani herdsmen and the need to reform the Nigeria Police Force, citing that the police was doing nothing to arrest the situation of killings across the country which has increased even after the chamber gave the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, an ultimatum to arrest the culprits so they could face the wrath of the law.

The senator said over fifty percent of those appointed by this government were incompetent as their portfolio were assigned to them by the cabals who determines those to be appointed.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, President Buhari is not in charge, but the cabals. They determine who and who to be appointed,” he said.

The lawmaker also said a minister was fronting the removal of the red chamber’s president, Bukola Saraki, while they went for the Christmas and New year holiday stating that their reason was that Saraki may leave the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Misau who urged Saraki to call the executive to order said it was time to jettison ethnicity, tribe, and religion to work for the betterment of the country.

Calling names, he said: “The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was almost a nuisance.”

He also faulted the recent appointment of a Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) pointing out that his appointment was the handiwork of the cabals.

HEADLINE recalls that this is not the first time a lawmaker in the senate was attacking the president insisting that he is not in charge of the government.

Last year, a senator representing Ekiti-south senatorial district, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, had made the same allegation as Misau.

Mrs. Olujimi said President Buhari had lost his authority as ‘nobody’ was in charge of the current administration.

She was reacting to the face-off which would have turned bloody between two agencies which are under the control of the president.

“Right now, we have a situation whereby nobody is in charge of anything and we cannot honestly blame anyone for what is happening. The truth is that you cannot go to the house of a security agent, a man who had kept the secrets of Nigeria for so long, and just try to arrest him like chicken.

“Mr. President, there has to be someone that we can hold responsible when two brothers are fighting. The person that is supposed to be held responsible has not done anything, is not doing his work.

“This is the first time we’ll see gross irresponsibility in government whereby there is no arbiter. No one to come in between two agencies that belong to only one person. The two agencies report to one person, the presidency and now we find them fighting on the pages of the newspapers, it’s a shame. We are calling on the President, he has to sit up, he should be up and doing. Call these people to order,” she said.

As at press time, effort to get to get the reaction of the presidency on Misau allegation proved abortive as calls placed to the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, repeatedly rang unanswered.

lalasticlala
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Limitednow: 6:22pm
Good.

Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by TheAnimatorsHub: 6:22pm
Cabals be doing falafolo.... Let's give every big party RED CARD come the next election

Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by BankeSmalls(f): 6:23pm
This is the best president ever - By Afonjascheesy

Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Paperwhite(m): 6:27pm
Nigerians know that-waiting for 2019 to flush them out.Buhari have been a failure & will remains a failure.

Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by ifyan(m): 6:28pm
Why always blamed everyone except the President or are they scared of him.

Oh l remembered Jubrin on Sudan is on sit.

Shithole country
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Annie939(f): 6:31pm
buhari himself is incompetent

Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by buhariguy(m): 6:36pm
I can't take this.
Misau and sani shehu must pay for their disloyalty.

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will wail for you
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Nutase(f): 7:10pm
The boldest senator.

Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by mbaboy(m): 7:45pm
This senator has said what Tinibu could not say. Thanks for speaking without fear
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Limitednow: 7:47pm
mbaboy:
This senator has said what Tinibu could not say. Thanks for speaking without fear

That's nigga for you, even lalasticlala won't speak ill of his boss else...

Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Histrings08(m): 9:52pm
Hnmm
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by desreek9(f): 9:52pm
Buhari appointed the so called cabals so he is the incompetent one
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:52pm
Limitednow:

Misau who stated this on Thursday at the Senate plenary, pointedly told his colleagues that Mr. Buhari was not the one running the affairs of this nation.

Source: https://www.headlineng.com/cabals-appointing-incompetent-people-buharis-government-senator/

Even the law makers knew this and you are all keeping quiet

You are all part of the canal and the blood of these people killed are on you!

Are you waiting for them to kill your children before you impeach him undecided
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by oshe11(m): 9:53pm
Fulani Herdsmen MILKING AND SUCKING NIGERIA LIKE.....

Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by yanshDoctor: 9:54pm
..the cabals really missed up this administration if truly they are the brain behind this government.

the southern part of the country already lost trust and confident on this administration.
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by yeyerolling: 9:54pm
Bulharry never reshuffle cabinet since 2015. Eleribu person
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Mcsenior(m): 9:55pm
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Kingspin(m): 9:55pm
See country

Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by free2ryhme: 9:55pm
Incompetence begat incompetence

Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by bedspread: 9:56pm
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Elukapendragon(m): 9:56pm
I am a Nigerian, but people call my country poo hole and my government proves them right

Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by TheKingdom: 9:56pm
Maybe “Cabals” are proscribing IPOB too...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cfZEY3R6Io
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by afbstrategies: 9:57pm
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by eddyslim(m): 9:57pm
Okay na. Shey em ban me? God pass them
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by lmo1stson: 9:57pm
We vote Buhari again and again. We are in this mess together.
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by 1shortblackboy: 9:57pm
All these people trying hard to shift blame from Buhari. Which kind nonsense cabal. The man is just incompetent jor
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by DrToche: 9:57pm
we all know
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by hucienda: 9:58pm
It must always be someone else's fault not Buhari's.

Dunno if his sycophants are afraid he will flog them or sth.
Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Krafty006: 9:58pm
