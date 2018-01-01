₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Limitednow: 6:21pm
SENATOR representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district, Isah Misau, has said that all the appointments being made by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration are the handiwork of the cabals.
Source: https://www.headlineng.com/cabals-appointing-incompetent-people-buharis-government-senator/
lalasticlala
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Limitednow: 6:22pm
Good.
1 Like
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by TheAnimatorsHub: 6:22pm
Cabals be doing falafolo.... Let's give every big party RED CARD come the next election
2 Likes
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by BankeSmalls(f): 6:23pm
This is the best president ever - By Afonjas
2 Likes
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Paperwhite(m): 6:27pm
Nigerians know that-waiting for 2019 to flush them out.Buhari have been a failure & will remains a failure.
3 Likes
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by ifyan(m): 6:28pm
Why always blamed everyone except the President or are they scared of him.
Oh l remembered Jubrin on Sudan is on sit.
Shithole country
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Annie939(f): 6:31pm
buhari himself is incompetent
2 Likes
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by buhariguy(m): 6:36pm
I can't take this.
Misau and sani shehu must pay for their disloyalty.
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will wail for you
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Nutase(f): 7:10pm
The boldest senator.
3 Likes
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by mbaboy(m): 7:45pm
This senator has said what Tinibu could not say. Thanks for speaking without fear
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Limitednow: 7:47pm
mbaboy:
That's nigga for you, even lalasticlala won't speak ill of his boss else...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Histrings08(m): 9:52pm
Hnmm
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by desreek9(f): 9:52pm
Buhari appointed the so called cabals so he is the incompetent one
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:52pm
Limitednow:Even the law makers knew this and you are all keeping quiet
You are all part of the canal and the blood of these people killed are on you!
Are you waiting for them to kill your children before you impeach him
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by oshe11(m): 9:53pm
Fulani Herdsmen MILKING AND SUCKING NIGERIA LIKE.....
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by yanshDoctor: 9:54pm
..the cabals really missed up this administration if truly they are the brain behind this government.
the southern part of the country already lost trust and confident on this administration.
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by yeyerolling: 9:54pm
Bulharry never reshuffle cabinet since 2015. Eleribu person
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Mcsenior(m): 9:55pm
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Kingspin(m): 9:55pm
See country
1 Like
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by free2ryhme: 9:55pm
Incompetence begat incompetence
1 Like
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by bedspread: 9:56pm
B
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Elukapendragon(m): 9:56pm
I am a Nigerian, but people call my country poo hole and my government proves them right
1 Like
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by TheKingdom: 9:56pm
Maybe “Cabals” are proscribing IPOB too...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cfZEY3R6Io
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by afbstrategies: 9:57pm
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by eddyslim(m): 9:57pm
Okay na. Shey em ban me? God pass them
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by lmo1stson: 9:57pm
We vote Buhari again and again. We are in this mess together.
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by 1shortblackboy: 9:57pm
All these people trying hard to shift blame from Buhari. Which kind nonsense cabal. The man is just incompetent jor
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by DrToche: 9:57pm
we all know
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by hucienda: 9:58pm
It must always be someone else's fault not Buhari's.
Dunno if his sycophants are afraid he will flog them or sth.
|Re: Cabals Appointing Incompetent People In Buhari’s Government – Senator Misau by Krafty006: 9:58pm
nnn
(0) (Reply)
