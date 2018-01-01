SENATOR representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district, Isah Misau, has said that all the appointments being made by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration are the handiwork of the cabals.







Misau who stated this on Thursday at the Senate plenary, pointedly told his colleagues that Mr. Buhari was not the one running the affairs of this nation.



He was speaking on the menace of alleged Fulani herdsmen and the need to reform the Nigeria Police Force, citing that the police was doing nothing to arrest the situation of killings across the country which has increased even after the chamber gave the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, an ultimatum to arrest the culprits so they could face the wrath of the law.



The senator said over fifty percent of those appointed by this government were incompetent as their portfolio were assigned to them by the cabals who determines those to be appointed.



“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, President Buhari is not in charge, but the cabals. They determine who and who to be appointed,” he said.



The lawmaker also said a minister was fronting the removal of the red chamber’s president, Bukola Saraki, while they went for the Christmas and New year holiday stating that their reason was that Saraki may leave the All Progressive Congress (APC).



Misau who urged Saraki to call the executive to order said it was time to jettison ethnicity, tribe, and religion to work for the betterment of the country.



Calling names, he said: “The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was almost a nuisance.”



He also faulted the recent appointment of a Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) pointing out that his appointment was the handiwork of the cabals.



HEADLINE recalls that this is not the first time a lawmaker in the senate was attacking the president insisting that he is not in charge of the government.



Last year, a senator representing Ekiti-south senatorial district, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, had made the same allegation as Misau.



Mrs. Olujimi said President Buhari had lost his authority as ‘nobody’ was in charge of the current administration.



She was reacting to the face-off which would have turned bloody between two agencies which are under the control of the president.



“Right now, we have a situation whereby nobody is in charge of anything and we cannot honestly blame anyone for what is happening. The truth is that you cannot go to the house of a security agent, a man who had kept the secrets of Nigeria for so long, and just try to arrest him like chicken.



“Mr. President, there has to be someone that we can hold responsible when two brothers are fighting. The person that is supposed to be held responsible has not done anything, is not doing his work.



“This is the first time we’ll see gross irresponsibility in government whereby there is no arbiter. No one to come in between two agencies that belong to only one person. The two agencies report to one person, the presidency and now we find them fighting on the pages of the newspapers, it’s a shame. We are calling on the President, he has to sit up, he should be up and doing. Call these people to order,” she said.



As at press time, effort to get to get the reaction of the presidency on Misau allegation proved abortive as calls placed to the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, repeatedly rang unanswered.

Source:



lalasticlala Source: https://www.headlineng.com/cabals-appointing-incompetent-people-buharis-government-senator/