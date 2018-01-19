Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) (24380 Views)

I'm driving myself today. #nodriverday

http://www.jambhelp.com/im-driving-myself-today-comedienne-emanuella-photo

hmmm



she is not coming up as expected



she need to step up her game



she is so talented 4 Likes

She z already successful n I wish her more suxex. She won't be like home alone character 53 Likes

And me here no get tyre



See below for data shaa.. 30 Likes 1 Share

I just hope that was a joke, imagine a minor on a steering wheel? 2 Likes

Should i wish her rest in peace in Advance 9 Likes

Am I the only one who don't find this girl funny? ...



. must u find her funny?..

There is noway the whole nigerians will find her funny.. Then is not normal



But the fact that her yotube channel is has the highest subscribers accross Africa means she is really funny.

With this Efe(D Johnson) Height? 2 Likes

Ok

Better be joking, I no want hear song of ur dismissal oooo, u won't die now ijn cause I love ppl who find their feet at a tender age 2 Likes

She z already successful n I wish her more suxex. She won't be like home alone character

you don't even know what you're saying



the kid in home alone no longer use to be young anymore

hmm...happy driving... 1 Like

you don't even know what you're saying



the kid in home alone no longer use to be young anymore



f



Go n check his life and profile now. He z now a drug addict

Am I the only one who don't find this girl funny? 22 Likes 3 Shares

Pls will she c her front

Should i wish her rest in peace in Advance

chill chill

i am sure u need extra pillows and working stick to do that 1 Like

f



Go n check his life and profile now. He z now a drug addict

Full time drug addict

And me here no get tyre





urs will come soon....

am not hating but she ain't funny one shii, well that's life for u, some people just have grace, i wish her well

She is eighteen yet, she isn't suppose to drive herself, except her handlers want her to contravene rules guiding driving in Nigeria.









With which drivers license?



Let me assume that this is another comedy show.

















this is not mark Angel Comedy show

Is this news ?



quickfinda.com 1 Like

Yes, you re the only one

Definition of a slay queen in its totality. God take you higher little angel 2 Likes