|Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by 30BillionGang: 6:14am
As shared online...
I'm driving myself today. #nodriverday
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by majamajic(m): 6:30am
hmmm
she is not coming up as expected
she need to step up her game
she is so talented
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Iseoluwani: 6:43am
She z already successful n I wish her more suxex. She won't be like home alone character
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Kenzico(m): 6:49am
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Partnerbiz: 6:58am
And me here no get tyre
See below for data shaa..
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Threebear(m): 6:59am
I just hope that was a joke, imagine a minor on a steering wheel?
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 7:02am
Should i wish her rest in peace in Advance
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 7:03am
Amarabae:...
stale!
. must u find her funny?..
There is noway the whole nigerians will find her funny.. Then is not normal
But the fact that her yotube channel is has the highest subscribers accross Africa means she is really funny.
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Odobaone: 7:14am
With this Efe(D Johnson) Height?
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Homeboiy: 7:23am
Ok
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by balosunky(m): 8:11am
Better be joking, I no want hear song of ur dismissal oooo, u won't die now ijn cause I love ppl who find their feet at a tender age
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Tension532: 8:12am
Iseoluwani:
you don't even know what you're saying
the kid in home alone no longer use to be young anymore
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Geraldyne(f): 8:13am
hmm...happy driving...
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Iseoluwani: 8:31am
Tension532:f
Go n check his life and profile now. He z now a drug addict
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 8:35am
Am I the only one who don't find this girl funny?
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Litesanti(m): 8:36am
Pls will she c her front
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Drinokrane: 8:36am
GIDIBANKZ:
chill
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by bewla(m): 8:36am
i am sure u need extra pillows and working stick to do that
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by daclint(m): 8:37am
Iseoluwani:
Full time drug addict
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by soshi(m): 8:37am
Partnerbiz:
urs will come soon....
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by blakball: 8:37am
Geraldyne:
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by BrightDeGea(m): 8:38am
Amarabae:am not hating but she ain't funny one shii, well that's life for u, some people just have grace, i wish her well
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by IamPatriotic(m): 8:38am
She is eighteen yet, she isn't suppose to drive herself, except her handlers want her to contravene rules guiding driving in Nigeria.
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Icecomrade: 8:38am
With which drivers license?
Let me assume that this is another comedy show.
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 8:38am
this is not mark Angel Comedy show
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by olamil34(m): 8:38am
Is this news ?
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by ovadozes(m): 8:39am
Amarabae:Yes, you re the only one
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by adekhingz(m): 8:39am
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Sunnycliff(m): 8:41am
Definition of a slay queen in its totality. God take you higher little angel
|Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by LionDeLeo: 8:41am
Drive what? Does the car look like those toys in amusement parks?
Better sell the car and return the money to your account until you are physically matured.
