Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by 30BillionGang: 6:14am
As shared online...

I'm driving myself today. #nodriverday

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by majamajic(m): 6:30am
hmmm

she is not coming up as expected

she need to step up her game

she is so talented

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Iseoluwani: 6:43am
She z already successful n I wish her more suxex. She won't be like home alone character

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Kenzico(m): 6:49am
cool
Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Partnerbiz: 6:58am
And me here no get tyre

See below for data shaa..

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Threebear(m): 6:59am
I just hope that was a joke, imagine a minor on a steering wheel?

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 7:02am
Should i wish her rest in peace in Advance

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 7:03am
Amarabae:
Am I the only one who don't find this girl funny?
...
stale!
. must u find her funny?.. undecided
There is noway the whole nigerians will find her funny.. Then is not normal

But the fact that her yotube channel is has the highest subscribers accross Africa means she is really funny.

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Odobaone: 7:14am
With this Efe(D Johnson) Height?

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Homeboiy: 7:23am
Ok
Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by balosunky(m): 8:11am
Better be joking, I no want hear song of ur dismissal oooo, u won't die now ijn cause I love ppl who find their feet at a tender age

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Tension532: 8:12am
Iseoluwani:
She z already successful n I wish her more suxex. She won't be like home alone character

you don't even know what you're saying

the kid in home alone no longer use to be young anymore
Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Geraldyne(f): 8:13am
hmm...happy driving...

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Iseoluwani: 8:31am
Tension532:


you don't even know what you're saying

the kid in home alone no longer use to be young anymore

f

Go n check his life and profile now. He z now a drug addict

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 8:35am
Am I the only one who don't find this girl funny?

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Litesanti(m): 8:36am
Pls will she c her front
Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Drinokrane: 8:36am
GIDIBANKZ:
Should i wish her rest in peace in Advance

chill
Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by bewla(m): 8:36am
i am sure u need extra pillows and working stick to do that

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by daclint(m): 8:37am
Iseoluwani:
f

Go n check his life and profile now. He z now a drug addict

Full time drug addict

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by soshi(m): 8:37am
Partnerbiz:
And me here no get tyre



urs will come soon....

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by blakball: 8:37am
Geraldyne:
hmm...happy driving...
Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by BrightDeGea(m): 8:38am
Amarabae:
Am I the only one who don't find this girl funny?
am not hating but she ain't funny one shii, well that's life for u, some people just have grace, i wish her well smiley

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by IamPatriotic(m): 8:38am
She is eighteen yet, she isn't suppose to drive herself, except her handlers want her to contravene rules guiding driving in Nigeria.
Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Icecomrade: 8:38am




With which drivers license?

Let me assume that this is another comedy show.







Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 8:38am
angry this is not mark Angel Comedy show

Is this news ?
Is this news ?

Check out my shopping engine
quickfinda.com

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by ovadozes(m): 8:39am
Amarabae:
Am I the only one who don't find this girl funny?
Yes, you re the only one

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by adekhingz(m): 8:39am
grin grin

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by Sunnycliff(m): 8:41am
Definition of a slay queen in its totality. God take you higher little angel

Re: Emanuella Samuel: I'm Driving Myself Today (Photo) by LionDeLeo: 8:41am
Drive what? Does the car look like those toys in amusement parks?

Better sell the car and return the money to your account until you are physically matured.

