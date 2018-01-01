Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says (4344 Views)

Lawyers Speak On Military Declaration Of IPOB As Terrorist Group / Biafra: Atiku Speaks On IPOB, Army Clash In Abia / Nnamdi Kanu Was Not Jobless Before He Embarked On IPOB And Biafra Mission (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

ABUJA—The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, declined to set-aside the order that designated the Indigeniuos People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist organisation.



The court, in a ruling that was delivered by the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Abdu-Kafarati, dismissed the application IPOB filed to challenge the September 20, 2017, order that outlawed its activities in Nigeria.



Justice Kafarati said he was persuaded by an affidavit evidence and exhibits the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, adduced before the court, which he said showed that existence of the IPOB constituted a threat to national security.



Though he acknowledged that every Nigerian citizen has the right to assemble freely and to form or belong to any association for the protection of his interests, Justice Kafarati however stressed that under section 45 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, such right could be curtailed “in the interest of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health”, as well as “for the purpose of protecting the rights and freedom of other persons”.



He further dismissed the argument of counsel to the IPOB, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, that the group, not being a registered entity in Nigeria, could not be validly sued by the Federal Government.



The court maintained that the fact that IPOB claimed that it was registered in so many countries outside Nigeria, did not exculpate it from legal liabilities if it was found to have by its activities, violated any law in Nigeria



“The question is whether a foreigner in Nigeria is subject to Nigerian law? Can that foreigner be arrested and prosecuted in Nigeria? The answer is yes.



“It is therefore my considered view that the argument of Ejiofor has no basis. I hold that the applicant is subject to Nigerian law and courts”, the Judge added.



More so, he held that the proscription order he issued against IPOB in chambers was proper in law since it was based on an ex-parte motion that was anchored on provisions of the Terrorism Prevention Act, adding that the motion was backed with “Presidential approval.”



Consequently, it resolved all three issues that were formulated against the proscription order against the IPOB, and also awarded a cost of N500, 000 against the outlawed group.



Meanwhile, shortly after the judgment, IPOB’s lawyer, Ejiofor, vowed to take the case before the Court of Appeal.



Ejiofor decried that the Judge failed to consider fundamental issues that IPOB raised in its application.



IPOB had asked the court to vacate the proscription order which it said was surreptitiously obtained by the AGF.



The court had in the ruling last year, declared as illegal, all activities of the IPOB, particularly in the South-east and South-South regions of the country.



It specifically restrained “any person or group of persons from participating in any of the group’s activities”.



However, the IPOB, in a motion it filed pursuant to Section 6(6) (1) of the 1999 constitution, as amended, maintained that the proscription order “was made without jurisdiction”, adding that it was “granted against an entity unknown to law.”



IPOB queried the legal validity of the order, saying there was “clear suppression and misrepresentation of facts,” in the affidavit evidence the AGF submitted, upon which the order was granted.



It argued that the proscription order was tantamount to declaring over 30 million Nigerians of Igbo extraction as terrorists.



Ruling, denigration of judiciary—Ohanaeze



In a related develpoment, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo in his reaction said: “It is unfortunate that our courts are allowing themselves to be used for unlawful and political ends. IPOB has done nothing to qualify, as defined by international standards, to be called a terrorist organisation.



“Sadly, the Federal Attorney General in his parochialism, unmitigated bias and calumny has not found it necessary to classify Fulani herdsmen as terrorists inspite of their classification by the Global Terrorist Index as the fourth deadliest terrorist organization in the world.



“Ohanaeze frowns at this nepotism, this denigration of our judiciary and this stigmatization of our children.”



Similarly, another Igbo group, Aligbo Development Foundation, ADF, said the court decision sounded like a political statement.



President of ADF, Prof. Timothy Nwala said: “the declaration sounds like a political statement. Legal declarations are born out of sound logic. I doubt if there is any rational thought in this case.



“There was no rational basis for the court verdict. The world knows what they are doing. If Fulani Marauders are not terrorists, I wonder what the world would say.”



IPOB not terorist group—Survey



However, an air of disbelief and shock enveloped parts of Imo State yesterday, following the court judgment that confirmed Federal Government’s position that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is a terrorist group.



People were seen in groups, discussing the development in hushed tones, as soon as the outcome of the judgment filtered into Owerri municipality.



Efforts made to get some government officials to speak on the issue failed, as they reasoned that “it is a very delicate national issue”.



However, some people who claimed to be IPOB loyalists said they were not surprised by the judgment of the court.



“What did you expect from the court controlled by the same government that called us a terrorist group? It is sheer irony that those who don’t carry firearms and don’t believe in wasting precious human lives are branded terrorists. This is Nigeria for you”, Ikechukwu Okam said.



According to Ikechukwu, “everything about Ndigbo must be treated like our views and aspirations don’t count”.



In her own opinion, Florence, a mother of three queried why the rampaging herdsmen that have killed several people, are still treated with kid gloves, while IPOB loyalists are branded terrorists.



“Go and tell government that they can kill the flesh but definitely not the spirit. Many souls may still be killed by the security agencies, but generations after us will continue from where we stopped”, Florence said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/ipob-remains-terrorist-organisation-court/ 3 Likes

We willl conquer!! 21 Likes

Buhari said "IPOB is a terrorist group",they are unarmed but the Nigeria army would always be sent to shoot them at sight...



Buhari said "Fulani Herdsmen are very peaceful",they are armed with AK-47 guns but the Nigeria army would always be sent to protect them and aid them to massacre even pregnant women and babies...



Buhari is worse than Adolf Hitler,Idi Amin Dada and Emperor Nero.... 63 Likes 6 Shares

Ohanaeze should shatap

when they're busy romancing abokiss and yeroba Muslims they don't know.

now that sultan just confirmed that fulani herdsmen are just like Ohanaeze and afenifere they're talking Nonsense.



honestly only the northerners understand the concept of Nigeria because even in the climax of everything they're still hausa/fulani before Nigeria

that's why even after murdering innocent people

they still support their own people (murderers)

but what about the so called intelligent South?

you'll see yerobas castigating afenifere just to sound politically correct or maybe to please Tinubu (who is after expanding his empire)

you'll see Ohanaeze castigating ipob just to look good in the eyes of northerners and yeroba Muslims

these are armless/harmless groups.

that's why the north will always call the shot forever because they know that we the south are just educated mumus



kiss the truth 33 Likes 3 Shares

cursedAbiola:

Ohanaeze should shatap

when they're busy romancing abokiss and yeroba Muslims they don't know.

now that sultan just confirmed that fulani herdsmen are just like Ohanaeze and afenifere they're talking Nonsense.



honestly only the northerners understand the concept of Nigeria because even in the climax of everything they're still hausa/fulani before Nigeria

that's why even after murdering innocent people

they still support their own people (murderers)

but what about the so called intelligent South?

you'll see yerobas castigating afenifere just to sound politically correct or maybe to please Tinubu (who is after expanding his empire)

you'll see Ohanaeze castigating ipob just to look good in the eyes of northerners and yeroba Muslims

these are armless/harmless groups.

that's why the north will always call the shot forever because they know that we the south are just educated mumus



kiss the truth

You are absolutely right,even the dumb Igbos and southerners voted for Buhari,led by Rotimi Amaechi....



Nothing will make the Hausa/Fulani Nation to vote for an 'outsider' at the expense of their own brother;even if the said brother is as incapacitated as a STONE... You are absolutely right,even the dumb Igbos and southerners voted for Buhari,led by Rotimi Amaechi....Nothing will make the Hausa/Fulani Nation to vote for an 'outsider' at the expense of their own brother;even if the said brother is as incapacitated as a STONE... 24 Likes

That's their business there.



Ndi Ara! 1 Like

Its in line



Any group or organization that supports ipobs are terrorist

They only believe in the judiciary, when it favours them...



Useless, Idiotic Pigs Of Biafra ( IPOB) 2 Likes 3 Shares

OHANEZE ARE TERRORIST 2 Likes

Was OHANAEZE in support of ipob from the start?

NgeneUkwenu:

They only believe in the judiciary, when it favours them...



Useless, Idiotic Pigs Of Biafra ( IPOB) Even "a very educated & just" Binta Nyako later became "an illiterate gworo chewing almajiri"



Na only God know how some people dey combine two opposing ideologies inside one entity.



As in, how dem dey even take do am sef? Even "a very educated & just" Binta Nyako later became "an illiterate gworo chewing almajiri"Na only God know how some people dey combine two opposing ideologies inside one entity.As in, how dem dey even take do am sef? 10 Likes 1 Share

Shithole Country doing what they know how to do 6 Likes





bunch of brainless leaders, ohaneze my foot Trump was right, this country is realy a shithole..bunch of brainless leaders, ohaneze my foot 9 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

They only believe in the judiciary, when it favours them...



Useless, Idiotic Pigs Of Biafra ( IPOB)





Once you don't support them you are a bad person. The story of pigs and idiots Once you don't support them you are a bad person. The story of pigs and idiots 1 Like 1 Share





If u support evil, evil will come to you



Ask benue people I don't care if it's a terrorist group or notIf u support evil, evil will come to youAsk benue people 4 Likes

elvischukie:

Trump was right, this country is realy a shithole..



bunch of brainless leaders, ohaneze my foot



Only Biafra is a shiithole Only Biafra is a shiithole

SadiqBabaSani:

u r a lost soul

E pain am E pain am 1 Like

Ohaneze should shut up!

Please where did they bomb, who did they kill



and fulani herds men are not terrorist 7 Likes

sarrki:

Its in line



Any group or organization that supports ipobs are terrorist







Biafrans r terrorist, while herdsmen are not abi?

You need this. Biafrans r terrorist, while herdsmen are not abi?You need this. 12 Likes

If ohaneze dont like it, they should go and change it....

We major one minor in this country.



Trample on the weak and look away from the attrocities of the strong. 2 Likes

Even though i don't support ipob, they are not a terrorist organization. They have not killed a fly since they began their agitations. Buhari is a Biased old hag 12 Likes 1 Share

“Go and tell government that they can kill the flesh but definitely not the spirit. Many souls may still be killed by the security agencies, but generations after us will continue from where we stopped” This is powerful from Florence: 3 Likes

IPOB are terrorist while Miyetti Allah/ Fulani Herdsmen are religious organization 6 Likes



#sexdoll Ti Take Over

#istandwithsexdoll #endbuhari#sexdoll Ti Take Over#istandwithsexdoll

M

Worthless Sh!Thole Zoo of a country! My happiness is that the country will remain cursed till its ultimate break up & the Arewa will then emerge as the worlds first 4th world country. The NE has been destroyed by boko haram & is today the most poverty stricken & miserable part of the world. Now they have shifted to the NC & by the time the herdsmen are done it will also be like the NE!! From NC they will move back to NW. What they dont know is that North is already the most backward region of the world, worse than the likes of Chad, Niger, S.Sudan etc & this fact is being masked by the Nigerian average after adding the statistics from the South. I only have pity for them because their future is so bleak. They keep millions of almajiris out of school & out of work/craft while encouraging them to be idle & begging, & hoping to use them as a blackmail tool to cause trouble. Igbos should continue traveling the world, dominating in education, business, industry & craft. Nigeria can never keep us down forever! 6 Likes 1 Share

Ipob is secessionist while fulani herdsmen are terrorists. 3 Likes

Stupidity of the highest order