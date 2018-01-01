₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:23am
ABUJA—The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, declined to set-aside the order that designated the Indigeniuos People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist organisation.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/ipob-remains-terrorist-organisation-court/
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by tchimatic(m): 6:36am
We willl conquer!!
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by eezeribe(m): 6:37am
Buhari said "IPOB is a terrorist group",they are unarmed but the Nigeria army would always be sent to shoot them at sight...
Buhari said "Fulani Herdsmen are very peaceful",they are armed with AK-47 guns but the Nigeria army would always be sent to protect them and aid them to massacre even pregnant women and babies...
Buhari is worse than Adolf Hitler,Idi Amin Dada and Emperor Nero....
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by cursedAbiola(f): 6:42am
Ohanaeze should shatap
when they're busy romancing abokiss and yeroba Muslims they don't know.
now that sultan just confirmed that fulani herdsmen are just like Ohanaeze and afenifere they're talking Nonsense.
honestly only the northerners understand the concept of Nigeria because even in the climax of everything they're still hausa/fulani before Nigeria
that's why even after murdering innocent people
they still support their own people (murderers)
but what about the so called intelligent South?
you'll see yerobas castigating afenifere just to sound politically correct or maybe to please Tinubu (who is after expanding his empire)
you'll see Ohanaeze castigating ipob just to look good in the eyes of northerners and yeroba Muslims
these are armless/harmless groups.
that's why the north will always call the shot forever because they know that we the south are just educated mumus
kiss the truth
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by eezeribe(m): 6:46am
cursedAbiola:
You are absolutely right,even the dumb Igbos and southerners voted for Buhari,led by Rotimi Amaechi....
Nothing will make the Hausa/Fulani Nation to vote for an 'outsider' at the expense of their own brother;even if the said brother is as incapacitated as a STONE...
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by hatchy: 6:48am
That's their business there.
Ndi Ara!
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by sarrki(m): 6:50am
Its in line
Any group or organization that supports ipobs are terrorist
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:52am
They only believe in the judiciary, when it favours them...
Useless, Idiotic Pigs Of Biafra ( IPOB)
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Emyogalanya: 6:53am
OHANEZE ARE TERRORIST
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Mastadestiny(m): 6:54am
Was OHANAEZE in support of ipob from the start?
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by LionDeLeo: 6:56am
NgeneUkwenu:Even "a very educated & just" Binta Nyako later became "an illiterate gworo chewing almajiri"
Na only God know how some people dey combine two opposing ideologies inside one entity.
As in, how dem dey even take do am sef?
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Alexgeneration(m): 7:01am
Shithole Country doing what they know how to do
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by elvischukie(m): 7:09am
Trump was right, this country is realy a shithole..
bunch of brainless leaders, ohaneze my foot
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by usba: 7:12am
NgeneUkwenu:
Once you don't support them you are a bad person. The story of pigs and idiots
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Homeboiy: 7:13am
I don't care if it's a terrorist group or not
If u support evil, evil will come to you
Ask benue people
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by usba: 7:14am
elvischukie:
Only Biafra is a shiithole
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by sarrki(m): 7:14am
SadiqBabaSani:
E pain am
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Lomprico2: 7:38am
Ohaneze should shut up!
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by tashashiel(f): 7:42am
Please where did they bomb, who did they kill
and fulani herds men are not terrorist
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by irepnaija4eva(m): 7:47am
sarrki:
Biafrans r terrorist, while herdsmen are not abi?
You need this.
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Oblang(m): 8:02am
If ohaneze dont like it, they should go and change it....
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Omeokachie: 8:40am
We major one minor in this country.
Trample on the weak and look away from the attrocities of the strong.
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Nairalanddist: 8:41am
Even though i don't support ipob, they are not a terrorist organization. They have not killed a fly since they began their agitations. Buhari is a Biased old hag
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by trolley: 8:46am
This is powerful from Florence:
“Go and tell government that they can kill the flesh but definitely not the spirit. Many souls may still be killed by the security agencies, but generations after us will continue from where we stopped”
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Lilimax(f): 8:59am
IPOB are terrorist while Miyetti Allah/ Fulani Herdsmen are religious organization
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Richardabbey(m): 8:59am
#endbuhari
#sexdoll Ti Take Over
#istandwithsexdoll
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by drey076(m): 9:00am
M
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by proeast(m): 9:00am
Worthless Sh!Thole Zoo of a country! My happiness is that the country will remain cursed till its ultimate break up & the Arewa will then emerge as the worlds first 4th world country. The NE has been destroyed by boko haram & is today the most poverty stricken & miserable part of the world. Now they have shifted to the NC & by the time the herdsmen are done it will also be like the NE!! From NC they will move back to NW. What they dont know is that North is already the most backward region of the world, worse than the likes of Chad, Niger, S.Sudan etc & this fact is being masked by the Nigerian average after adding the statistics from the South. I only have pity for them because their future is so bleak. They keep millions of almajiris out of school & out of work/craft while encouraging them to be idle & begging, & hoping to use them as a blackmail tool to cause trouble. Igbos should continue traveling the world, dominating in education, business, industry & craft. Nigeria can never keep us down forever!
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Okoyeebos: 9:00am
Ipob is secessionist while fulani herdsmen are terrorists.
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by olamil34(m): 9:02am
Stupidity of the highest order
|Re: Court Ruling On IPOB As Terrorist Group Denigration Of Judiciary - Ohaneze Says by Sanford77: 9:03am
Okay
