|U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by nwabobo: 3:13am
The United States Government has said it does not consider the Indigenous People of Biafra a terrorist organisation.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by ngwaba(m): 3:18am
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by elijahsinto(m): 3:18am
FTC Lalasticala... I go send my bank details. For ipob I go comment my reserve later.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by nwabobo: 3:23am
The Nigerian government just keeps making a mess of itself daily.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by istandfortruth: 3:36am
The Nigerian government was clearly in a hurry to label IPOB as a terrorrist organisation simply because it needs to justify its actions. If only the government will let go of nepotism (which is in itself a form of political corruption) and treat all Nigerians as equals the aggitations will cease. The Biafra aggitation isn't only a pull-driven one but also a push-driven aggitation, that's the reason why the aggitations increased in this administration. Just let go of nepotism and watch aggitations fizzle out.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by Aufbauh(m): 3:38am
Fake News everywhere! Afonja newspaper always carrying false news about Ipob.
But for we obodo naija hia IPOB is a terrorist group. Gbagan! QED!!!
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by nwabobo: 3:39am
Mazi Aufbauh who was deported from Deutschland is viewing with trepidation
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by Aufbauh(m): 3:45am
nwabobo:
This is my issue with you kids. You don't know when you insult or provokes an elder by violating nairaland's rules.
I'll forgive you because today is Sunday. Ask people who spam my mention with unruly comment, I don't pity them.
But you have to modify your comment or I'll do the needful.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by nwabobo: 3:46am
Aufbauh:
I do have evidence that Aufbauh was deported from Germany.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by MasterChen: 3:52am
nwabobo:
You believe afonja newspaper now?
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by Ratello: 3:52am
nwabobo:Make I dey observe you jejely as you speak on.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by Ratello: 3:54am
By 2019, Nigerian 15 million mumus and zombies that forced this useless government on us will looked back with regrets for taking innocent Nigeria into the dark age. This is the worst of the worst government to ever grace Africa.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by subtlemee(f): 3:54am
How can they be in US and see IPOB as being or not being a terrorist group? I don't blame them anyway he's not affecting them yet, maybe the federal government should allow it become a menace like boko haram so CNN can have news about Nigeria that's when they'll now SEE
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by freeze001(f): 3:55am
It's only useless charlatans in Nigeria from d executive to the judiciary that have some justification for the government approved rascality that has been in play in the last few weeks. Their timid zombie supporters aren't left out too.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by Aufbauh(m): 3:57am
MasterChen:
IPOB miscreants and goal post shifting are like butter and bread. To them anyone or anything that supports their agitation whether na Lucifer or not all correct.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by nwabobo: 3:57am
MasterChen:
I believe the US embassy spokesperson. This report is different as it named specific people unlike the other one from Tinubu's media firm which was beating about the bush.
This particular report is like reporting that the president of Nigeria is Muhammadu Buhari. That'd be an incontrovertible fact.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by sorom4: 3:58am
FG don dey shame me....
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by nwabobo: 4:00am
subtlemee:
The law is not based on emotion or sentiments. How you equate IPOB to Boko Haram beats me though, an organisation that has remained peaceful even in the face of provocation?
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by MasterChen: 4:00am
nwabobo:
See Alinco trying to spin words.
Both were reported by Punch. You discredited the first one, but you're agreeing with this one cos it's in line with what you want to hear
Punch isn't even owned by Tinubu lol.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by sorom4: 4:01am
Stop acting like a child
Aufbauh:
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by subtlemee(f): 4:03am
nwabobo:
That's how all organisations starts...PEACEFUL till it gets out of hand
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by Nemesis1: 4:05am
They accuse certain people of sleepless nights but they themselves can't sleep in the bid to defend Ipob
Anyways, USA may not understand the logic behind the labeling or the nature of the people accused of being terrorists but I can tell for sure, even USA will not take that shyttt, Buhari held off for too long
And its funny LiePob miscreants no longer cite Catalonia these days as a reason for their right to referendum, last I heard government in Spain / Barcelona arrested 700 agitators , if Buhari had arrested these many fools in Nigeria UN and Trumps page will be full of spam
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by nwabobo: 4:09am
subtlemee:
As long as they've remained peaceful so far, there was no basis to label it a terrorist organisation. It's like jailing a stubborn child because he has the potential to become a criminal if he remains in the society.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by TheCabal: 4:09am
nwabobo:
What they are doing
The US embassy, however, declined to comment on whether the Federal Government had asked it to treat IPOB as a terrorist organisation.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by nwabobo: 4:11am
MasterChen:
The former was reported by The Nation, Tinubu's propaganda mill.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by tit(f): 4:14am
subtlemee:
ok.
let us declare all organizations terrorists.
from market women association to muric to pfn.
because they will soon pick up arms.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by Cjrane2: 4:14am
Now watch Nigerian army suddenly begin "arresting" IPOB with Bombs, Ogbunigwe, North Korean rockets and heavy guns to frame them.
Yet it won't deceive anybody what the zoo and it's army does to cover their lies.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by Blue3k(m): 4:26am
How do you tell difference between IPOB and MASSOB? Do they membership cards or something? Anyway we can assume Nigerian governments probably asked them to since the trying to clap down.
Its National Director of Information, Mr. Sunday Okereafor, told SUNDAY PUNCH that security agencies should have known the difference between IPOB members and MASSOB followers.
The US embassy, however, declined to comment on whether the Federal Government had asked it to treat IPOB as a terrorist organisation and to block money sent to IPOB from the US.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by abes(m): 4:33am
In Turkey, the US does not recognize the PKK as a terrorist organization. In Syria, the US does not recognize Al Nusra as a terrorist organization, In Palestine, Iran and Russia do not recognize 'Hezbolla' as a terrorist organization. The world does not start and end with USA.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by OjukwuWarBird: 4:47am
Sarrki, Tonyebarcanista, Madridguy Yyeske etc
Hope you guys now know that education doesn't mean wisdom.
We told you guys that Buhari has fallen into Kanu's trap but you guys doubted it.
Now declare US, a terrorist nation and send Python to dance in the US
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by Rawani: 4:47am
The headline is highly misleading and heavily mischievous.
nwabobo:
The above is pretty obvious, the law that is in operation where IPOB carries out its terrorist activities is Nigerian Law so nobody expected that U.S. law would view them as terrorists, until they begin attacking U.S. Military convoys and innocent people in America and with stones, bottles and sticks, setting up bonfires on American public roads, burning down American police stations, disarming American soldiers at checkpoints and blocking American roads while searching for innocent people to attack inside buses, and threatening to burn the USA down and bring back the head of President Trump, like Kanu and IPOB did recently in Abia before they were declared terrorists.
IPOB are bloody terrorists under Nigerian Law, and under any law where they perform their terrorist activities.
|Re: U.S Doesn’t See IPOB As Terrorist Organisation – Russell Brooks by princeSammyz: 4:50am
IPOB is not a terrorist org under any law anywhere in the world! Even blood brotherhood is negotiable talk more of the unity of a nation. However, to me, Nigeria is better as one and the path to its continual existence as one should be sought on the negotiation table, and not by instruments of war. BIAFRA is like a hunger in the soul of the east, and force can only tame it but but for a moment.
