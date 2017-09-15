₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation"
|Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by OneHead: 3:35pm
The Nigerian military has declared the pro-Biafra separatist group, IPOB, a “terrorist organisation.”
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/243351-breaking-nigerian-military-declares-ipob-terrorist-organisation.html
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by Flets: 3:40pm
Someone should tell the clueless Nigerian Military that their damage control is useless.
It is known world over that IPOB have been a non-violent group since inception
Its widely known that IPOB has yet to kill any human since inception despite the latest provocation
Its stupidity for the Nigerian army to reference activities post invasion of a hitherto peaceful region as acts of violence
Can the Nigerian clearly outline their reason for rolling tanks into peaceful neighborhoods that have not recorded violence in decades?
We know who the violent ones are who have massacred humans from the middle belt down to the delta in the name of Fulani herdsmen. this government is yet to name these group of killers as terrorist but quick to name a group that has never hurt anyone as a terrorist group. We know who the subtle sponsors of bokoharam are as well.
We might not retaliate but we are no fools and we wont forget and we will make sure our children do not forget as well.
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by wakaman: 3:41pm
Thank you
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by TheShopKeeper(m): 3:45pm
...signed by Major General John Eneche, a son of the soil...
...like play, like play IPOB has transformed from being a small group to being tagged as terrorist group...as such the years that Nnamdi Kanu will spend in prison will be very long indeed...
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by gfat7: 3:46pm
but why?
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by OneHead: 3:47pm
TheShopKeeper:
U get eye...
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by APCsupporter: 3:47pm
Very good. There is now tension in Karina all because of the nonsense they are doing to the innocent in the east
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by boostdom: 3:54pm
TheShopKeeper:
John Eneche is from Benue state. The implicit tribalism in your false assertion is ironic. Isn't the Nigerian Army a force drawn from all states? Does a declaration by a "son of the soil" in a professional force gives it more legitimacy than if he wasn't a "son of the soil"?
Your cognitive dissonance is comical.
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by intruxive(m): 4:01pm
Gbam!
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by PointB: 4:03pm
@Topic,
When this happens and IPOB is fully armed, then it will be time for me to become a member.
Valar Mourgulis...
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by fairplay90(m): 4:04pm
oo
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by Adminisher: 4:05pm
OKAY. IPOB fell into the trap.
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by Adminisher: 4:06pm
PointB:
This is exactly what NA is waiting for. Congrats
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by kingxsamz(m): 4:08pm
actually Ipob miscreants are terrorists
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by PointB: 4:08pm
Adminisher:
They are not the only ones waiting. As at now only the NA is armed and dangerous. IPOB is yet to be.
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by MrKong: 4:09pm
Shekau to the North,Kanu to the East, Bado to the West, Militants to the South...enemies everywhere but wherever they are, The Python will find them and Dance
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by AgbariOjukwu1: 4:12pm
That means we have many terrorists here on nairaland
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by CHeapTins(m): 4:14pm
See what this Kanu has caused. Shay he would like to see businesses grounded in the East? No freedom of movement?
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by PointB: 4:14pm
kingxsamz:
That won't be a bad idea.
They have the spread and network to organise nationwide smart sabotage, and organised terror attacks. There are litany of soft targets across the country. Nigeria security agencies will simply be overwhelmed by the quantum of fear, civil disorder and mutual suspicion a 'terrorist' IPOB can wrought.
Careful what you wish for, clueless ones!
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by Keneking: 4:17pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by TINALETC3(f): 4:17pm
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by LUGBE: 4:17pm
Yeye people
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by brainpulse: 4:17pm
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by nkwuocha1: 4:18pm
Loo
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by Dandeson1(m): 4:18pm
CV
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by paiz(m): 4:18pm
.
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by freedomforall30: 4:18pm
x
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by DoTheNeedful: 4:18pm
Flets:
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by OmoManU: 4:18pm
Fine
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by magoo10: 4:18pm
j
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by rozayx5(m): 4:18pm
|Re: Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" by eluquenson(m): 4:18pm
Good
