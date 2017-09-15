Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Military Declares IPOB As A "Militant Terrorist Organisation" (416 Views)

The Nigerian military has declared the pro-Biafra separatist group, IPOB, a “terrorist organisation.”

The military made the declaration in a statement on Friday by the Director of Defence Information, John Enenche.



Clashes between soldiers on a military operation and IPOB members in Abia State have left several people wounded. Although there have been reports of deaths particularly of IPOB members, none has been confirmed.



IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu are campaigning for an independent country of Biafra made up of ethnic Igbos. Although they had said their campaign was non-violent, Mr. Kanu said this week that that stance would be reviewed, accusing the military of attacking unharmed members of his organisation.



PREMIUM TIMES also reported how the police in Abia State blamed IPOB for the burning of a police station in Aba, where a dusk to dawn curfew has since been imposed.



In his statement, Mr. Enenche, a major general, listed five reasons the military considered for labelling IPOB a terror group.



These include “The formation of a Biafra Secret Service, claimed formation of Biafra National Guard, unauthorised blocking of public access roads; extortion of money from innocent civilians at illegal road blocks, and militant possession and use of weapons (stones, molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles among others) on a military patrol on 10 September 2017.”



Read the military’s full statement below.



PUBLIC AWARENESS ON THE STATE OF INDEPENDENT PEOPLE OF BIAFRA



1. The Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) group which has posed to be a security challenge in the Country, has been metamorphosing from one stage to the other. After due professional analysis and recent developments, it has become expedient, to notify the general public that; the claim by IPOB actors that the organization is non-violent is not true. Hence, the need to bring to public awareness the true and current state of IPOB. In this regard, some of their actions, clandestinely and actively, that has been terrorising the general public among others include;



a. The formation of a Biafra Secret Service.



b. Claimed formation of Biafra National Guard.



c. Unauthorised blocking of public access roads.



d. Extortion of money from innocent civilians at illegal road blocks.



e. Militant possession and use of weapons (stones, molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles among others) on a military patrol on 10 September 2017.



f. Physical confrontation of troops by Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB actors at a check point on 11 September 2017 and also attempts to snatch their rifles.



g. Attack by IPOB members, on a military check point on 12 September 2017, at Isialangwa, where one IPOB actor attempted to snatch a female soldier’s rifle.



3. From the foregoing, the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to confirm to the general public that IPOB from all intent, plan and purpose as analysed, is a militant terrorist organisation. Therefore, parents and particularly unsuspecting residents of the South East and other Nigerians should advice their wards to desist from joining the group.



4. The Defence Headquarters restates its commitment to handling all the security challenges in the Country and further assures all Nigerians of the protection of lives and property.



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/243351-breaking-nigerian-military-declares-ipob-terrorist-organisation.html

Someone should tell the clueless Nigerian Military that their damage control is useless.



It is known world over that IPOB have been a non-violent group since inception

Its widely known that IPOB has yet to kill any human since inception despite the latest provocation

Its stupidity for the Nigerian army to reference activities post invasion of a hitherto peaceful region as acts of violence

Can the Nigerian clearly outline their reason for rolling tanks into peaceful neighborhoods that have not recorded violence in decades?



We know who the violent ones are who have massacred humans from the middle belt down to the delta in the name of Fulani herdsmen. this government is yet to name these group of killers as terrorist but quick to name a group that has never hurt anyone as a terrorist group. We know who the subtle sponsors of bokoharam are as well.



We might not retaliate but we are no fools and we wont forget and we will make sure our children do not forget as well. 4 Likes 1 Share

...signed by Major General John Eneche, a son of the soil...



...like play, like play IPOB has transformed from being a small group to being tagged as terrorist group...as such the years that Nnamdi Kanu will spend in prison will be very long indeed...

John Eneche is from Benue state. The implicit tribalism in your false assertion is ironic. Isn't the Nigerian Army a force drawn from all states? Does a declaration by a "son of the soil" in a professional force gives it more legitimacy than if he wasn't a "son of the soil"?



Your cognitive dissonance is comical. John Eneche is from Benue state. The implicit tribalism in your false assertion is ironic. Isn't the Nigerian Army a force drawn from all states? Does a declaration by a "son of the soil" in a professional force gives it more legitimacy than if he wasn't a "son of the soil"?Your cognitive dissonance is comical. 1 Like

When this happens and IPOB is fully armed, then it will be time for me to become a member.



actually Ipob miscreants are terrorists

They are not the only ones waiting. As at now only the NA is armed and dangerous. IPOB is yet to be. They are not the only ones waiting. As at now only the NA is armed and dangerous. IPOB is yet to be.

Shekau to the North,Kanu to the East, Bado to the West, Militants to the South...enemies everywhere but wherever they are, The Python will find them and Dance

That means we have many terrorists here on nairaland

See what this Kanu has caused. Shay he would like to see businesses grounded in the East? No freedom of movement?

kingxsamz:

actually Ipob miscreants are terrorists

That won't be a bad idea.



They have the spread and network to organise nationwide smart sabotage, and organised terror attacks. There are litany of soft targets across the country. Nigeria security agencies will simply be overwhelmed by the quantum of fear, civil disorder and mutual suspicion a 'terrorist' IPOB can wrought.



Careful what you wish for, clueless ones! That won't be a bad idea.They have the spread and network to organise nationwide smart sabotage, and organised terror attacks. There are litany of soft targets across the country. Nigeria security agencies will simply be overwhelmed by the quantum of fear, civil disorder and mutual suspicion a 'terrorist' IPOB can wrought.Careful what you wish for, clueless ones! 1 Like

