|Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by Islie: 6:17pm
Posted By: Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi
http://thenationonlineng.net/northern-governors-beg-ortom-not-abandon-forum-benue-killings/
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by iwattpro(m): 6:18pm
Booked
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by madridguy(m): 6:18pm
Useless people going around with their usual political interests. The blood of the innocent souls will hunt you all.
Evil people.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by joinnow: 6:23pm
Let him pull out if it will make the herdsmen to stop killing
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by countryfive: 6:29pm
resignation or no resignation this may be his first and last term in office
his reelection bid may fail under APC.
the buhari he supported has disappointed him.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by TheFreeOne: 6:43pm
He accused South West and South-south leaders of coming to score cheap political points.
Why not blame SW/SS for the murderous rampages of Fulani militia terrorist herdsmen too? Is that not all you guys are good at?
And kindly ask Buhari to score cheap political points too by visiting Benue as the C in C.
Awon alailanu olofo dede.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by TheFreeOne: 6:46pm
irepnaija4eva:
Northern leaders have always been known to be irresponsible.
It is the same silly mindset that made them to encourage 'proliferation' of almajiris via arrangements of mass marriages instead of encouraging education of their less privileged.
The same abandoned children later turned to boko haram to unleashed terror on the north whilst this stupid and greedy leaders blame others for the mess they created.
I hope their youths will wake up soon from slumber.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by irepnaija4eva(m): 6:58pm
TheFreeOne:
The ediot didn't even mention about the Fulani or said something concerning the killings. But yet some how he roped in the sw/ss..
Smh.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by sarrki(m): 6:59pm
APC lost it with Benue crisis
In as much that they can't handle it
I doubt if they can manage anything
For shetimma to say SS and SW came to score political gain shows madness on his part
So the way Buhari distanced himself shows political maturity shay ?
Rubbish
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by ettybaba(m): 7:04pm
Most northern governors are happy with the killings in Benue.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by smogup: 8:10pm
If you still have faith in buhari then your faith can make the earth flat
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by ifyan(m): 8:57pm
What a disgrace, wicked, selfish, unreasonable, bias,incompetent etc animals.
Can they try this nonsense with Fayose.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by wikiadamin: 8:57pm
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by simplemach(m): 8:57pm
No, they should tell him to implement sharia law
Rubbish
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by Kingspin(m): 8:57pm
Help Benue stop fulani herdsmen killing first... Lazy governors
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by kennygee(f): 8:58pm
He better dust his bumbum and leave those vipers.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by ignis(f): 8:59pm
It's about time benue people know that northeen leaders are thier enemies.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by jrusky(m): 8:59pm
Beg Too late all is fake beg Ortom act like a man you have nothing to loose. Benue people act like people you have nothing to loose you were with them.you oose all so out of them is even better for you.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by BAILMONEY: 9:00pm
sarrki:SAI BARBER
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by aspirebig: 9:02pm
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by hucienda: 9:02pm
For core north mind, states like Benue na north during election and un-north during 'sharing' time.
More like caught in the middle of nowhere.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by Built2last: 9:02pm
Stupid people
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by BankeSmalls(f): 9:07pm
sarrki:
Keep fooling yourself.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by gudnex22(m): 9:07pm
#Bye baba
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by Xano(m): 9:09pm
Interesting
Insensitive and immature statement from him.
He deliberately avoided to mention and criticise herdsmen.
These people are fanning the flames of revenge attacks
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by campuscatch(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by dakeskese(m): 9:09pm
Give him wheelbarrows.. And watch him pledge more allegiance to the forum
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by AishaBuhari: 9:09pm
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by Sunnycliff(m): 9:09pm
Imagine them trying to force him to suffer and pledge allegiance to them when he will soon be ruling over ghost.
|Re: Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings by Dindondin(m): 9:10pm
The north is doomed for failure come 2019
