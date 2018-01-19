Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Northern Governors Beg Ortom Not To Abandon Forum Over Benue Killings (10468 Views)

Ortom Leads David Mark, Tor Tiv, Others To Meet Buhari Over Benue Killings / Herdsmen Attacks: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Benue Mass Burial / Emir Sunusi Apologizes To Ganduje - 5 Northern Governors Beg On His Behalf

Posted By: Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi







The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, led northern governors to beg Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, not to resign from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum over herdsmen killings in the state.



It was the first move from governors in north since Fulani herdsmen killed 73 people in Benue.



The visit came after South- south, South East, South West and Middle Belt stakeholders condoled with Governor Ortom on the tragic incident.



Shettima was accompanied on the trip by governors Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Simon Lalong (Plateau).



The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Otunba Grace Titilayo Laoye also visited the Benue governor.



Governor Shettima, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said they were in Benue to commiserate with Ortom on the killings.



But midway into his speech, there was murmuring from some guests who expressed dismay that he did not condemn the attack or made mention of the Fulani herdsmen in his address.



The governor also clashed with journalists outside the Banquet hall of the Benue Government House.



He accused South West and South-south leaders of coming to score cheap political points.



Booked

Useless people going around with their usual political interests. The blood of the innocent souls will hunt you all.



Evil people. 46 Likes

Let him pull out if it will make the herdsmen to stop killing 2 Likes 1 Share

resignation or no resignation this may be his first and last term in office

his reelection bid may fail under APC.

the buhari he supported has disappointed him. 23 Likes

irepnaija4eva:









The ediot didn't even mention about the Fulani or said something concerning the killings. But yet some how he roped in the sw/ss..

Smh.



Northern leaders have always been known to be irresponsible.



It is the same silly mindset that made them to encourage 'proliferation' of almajiris via arrangements of mass marriages instead of encouraging education of their less privileged.



The same abandoned children later turned to boko haram to unleashed terror on the north whilst this stupid and greedy leaders blame others for the mess they created.



I hope their youths will wake up soon from slumber. Northern leaders have always been known to be irresponsible.It is the same silly mindset that made them to encourage 'proliferation' of almajiris via arrangements of mass marriages instead of encouraging education of their less privileged.The same abandoned children later turned to boko haram to unleashed terror on the north whilst this stupid and greedy leaders blame others for the mess they created.I hope their youths will wake up soon from slumber. 15 Likes 1 Share

APC lost it with Benue crisis



In as much that they can't handle it



I doubt if they can manage anything



For shetimma to say SS and SW came to score political gain shows madness on his part



So the way Buhari distanced himself shows political maturity shay ?



Rubbish 28 Likes

Most northern governors are happy with the killings in Benue. 22 Likes

If you still have faith in buhari then your faith can make the earth flat 6 Likes

What a disgrace, wicked, selfish, unreasonable, bias,incompetent etc animals.



Can they try this nonsense with Fayose. 7 Likes 1 Share

Ok

No, they should tell him to implement sharia law



Rubbish

Help Benue stop fulani herdsmen killing first... Lazy governors 1 Like

He better dust his bumbum and leave those vipers. 2 Likes 1 Share

It's about time benue people know that northeen leaders are thier enemies. 3 Likes 1 Share

Too late all is fake beg Ortom act like a man you have nothing to loose. Benue people act like people you have nothing to loose you were with them.you oose all so out of them is even better for you. BegToo late all is fake beg Ortom act like a man you have nothing to loose. Benue people act like people you have nothing to loose you were with them.you oose all so out of them is even better for you.

Story

For core north mind, states like Benue na north during election and un-north during 'sharing' time.



More like caught in the middle of nowhere. 6 Likes

Stupid people 1 Like

#Bye baba 1 Like

Interesting



Insensitive and immature statement from him.



He deliberately avoided to mention and criticise herdsmen.



These people are fanning the flames of revenge attacks 1 Like

...

Give him wheelbarrows.. And watch him pledge more allegiance to the forum

Imagine them trying to force him to suffer and pledge allegiance to them when he will soon be ruling over ghost.

