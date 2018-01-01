₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:17am
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is under intense pressure to prevail on the state assembly to repeal the antigrazing law, which had become a sore point for the Muhammadu Buhari administrarion, findings by the Saturday Telegraph have shown. The situation has led to a brewing war between the governor and some of his colleagues in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as revealed by impeccable sources within the ruling party. While the herdsmen are hell bent on not obeying the law and go about their open grazing practice unchecked, the leadership of the state is not ready to back down on the implementation of the law, a situation that had put the Federal Government in a dilemma.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/01/anti-open-grazing-apc-governors-beg-ortom-reverse-law/
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:17am
Herdsmen kill farmer in Ogun, two arrested
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by stefanweeks: 5:29am
More troubles for ortom
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by hisgrace090: 5:31am
Another bad move!
Asking the governor to allow the killer headsmen have their way in Benue state despite all their attrocity is not a welcome development.
Otom! Stick with your people, period.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by Chevronstaff: 5:46am
How people don't see any wrong in the Benue killings by these Fulani herdsmen is alarming..!! More annoying is the audacious activities of the Miyetti Allah group under Buhari 's watch. If you didn't think this government is mad, then you are a terrorist.!!!
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by Funnicator: 5:49am
he who sticks with his people, sticks with God. buhari has already lost touch with the people just like King Saul.
ortom if you reverse the bill, you'll lose reelection.
fulani maffia must be brought to an end
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by nero2face: 5:50am
Something is clear about this APC government, everybody is always ready to do anything just to please the man at De top...most of them sell their rights and conscience just to belong to Baba's group...even the other animal from Kogi wants to register Fulanis as indigens of the state just to show support for Baba... I've never seen a set of useless governors like we have them now
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by DemonInSiege: 5:55am
Crop farming is their primary source of income
Why should they change their law because of immigrant Fulani parasites?
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by ghettowriter(m): 5:58am
Who else had notice
d that the presidency always back the Fulani's even if there are right or wrong.
Is it by force that Benue people should allow Fulani's roam their lands, spoil their farm products and kill their people?
Buhari is just a terrorist.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by Pavore9: 6:01am
He should stick to it.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by greatgod2012(f): 6:09am
Those governors are interpreting PMB's loud silence on Fulani herdsmen terrorism to Gov. Ortom. I hope Gov. Ortom is wise enough to stand with his people and not be scared of PMB and his spokesmen pressure to reverse the law.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by Omofunaab2: 6:18am
Buhari is a big disappointment...
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by DonBobes(m): 6:21am
Reverse my yansh
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by mycare(m): 6:25am
All this is a conspiracy agenda.
They should reverse the sharia laws too in their states.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by orisa37: 6:27am
Ortom, you are right.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by Hector09: 6:33am
This APC governors are cluless instead of them to ask buhari to caution his disciples, they are asking ortom to reverse the law, they should ask fayose to reverse d law, cus ekiti is a pdp state thats why d herdsmen nd miyatti alla is calm but since ortom is puppet to buhari
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by cursedAbiola(f): 6:37am
I pity those that still believes in one Nigeria
the one binding factor of one Nigeria is the oil
no one is talking about the slain 75+ innocent farmers
no one have been brought to book or even arrested
the only thing they're talking is how to please the murders the more and stroking their wings instead of clipping it.
no justice no fairness and people are still interested in this union
like i said before only Fulanis and Hausas understand the concept of one Nigeria honestly
Unity in oil and other natural and human resources
let the intelligent mumus of the south keep dreaming of one Nigeria while the owners of Nigeria keeps getting away with something like murder and terrorism
they (intelligent mumus of the south) should continue celebrating the tagging of terrorists to armless harmless ipob that never killed a mosquito instead trying to liberate them while the north keeps supporting their law abiding terrorists that have killed more than 80 persons this January only.
who's talking about restructuring again?
the whole noise have followed Nnamdi Kanu in exile or wherever he is.
we're all talking about next election where the possibility of voting out Buhari is 20% if he contests (you think say na Gej that allowed you to make good use of your pvc)
no one is talking about restructuring again even the hypocritical committee set up by apc.
well like i said before the intelligent mumus of the south will continue to be ruled by gworo chewing illiterate abokiis till they get sense which i doubt.
as for the north
just like bokoharam this monster you are grooming will turn and eat you and your generations one day
the blood of the innocent will revenge.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by aolawale025: 7:42am
What manner of "APC governors". Is Ortom working for APC or benue? It's like APC want Nigerians to stay down for the herdsmen to ride upon
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by Sprumbabafather: 7:43am
Ortom should beg them to raise the dead
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by NaijaMutant(f): 7:45am
ok
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by Samtash(m): 7:47am
this is serious
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by RZArecta2(m): 7:50am
I've never seen a situation where violent foreigners would blackmail a people and the FG would back those foreigners instead of it's citizens. Buhari's hands are soaked in the blood of many Nigerians and he won't go unpunished
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by ideology(m): 7:56am
By now, anyone who thinks that Nigeria cannot be islamized should wake up.
2016 - El Rufai paid herdsmen to stop killing in southern Kaduna.
2017 - Herdsmen Extended killing to SE, SW & SS
2018 - Herdsmen asking for colonies
2025 - Herdmen will kill the original owners of the land or send them away and nothing will happen
2026 - If you must dwell with herdsmen, you must obey their laws, (sharia inclusive)
2027 - Herdsmen reports to Caliphate, by now Caliphate would have established colonies across Nigeria.
All the countries that are Muslim countries today, check their history how it all began.
2017 was a turning point, they tried a lot including removing CRK and forcing all students to study Islamic course.
U guys have not seen anything.
I pity the youths like collecting peanuts from politicians and dancing along
Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Nasawara, Plateau & Taraba are originally and geographically mid-belt region
But they have gradually turned Northern states
Let's keep watching
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by Omeokachie: 8:04am
More like they came to threaten him to reverse the law or...
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by ReubenE(m): 8:10am
ideology:Very true
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by codedguy1(m): 8:11am
I am so pissed off with the few lines I read and did not finish reading the write up.
we are fhucked in this country.
I read a WhatsApp message recently where mostly SS and SE military officers have been retired unceremoniously, I can't confirm it though but thinks like this just makes me feel sorry for all those who thing their PVC will remove that despotic nepotistic tribalistic, bigoted recessionist if he loses the next election.
15million voters gave gave legitimate power to somebody that has no heart.
if the govs can be putting pressure on ortom yo reverse that law, then we are truly done in this country.
They want to take peoples ancestral lands and give to a particular ethnic group for their businesses. why can't they get loans from banks to purchase the land for their business.
The sad thing about this is that there will be southern collaborators to them achieve this grazing colonies for selfish reasons.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by anibi9674: 8:14am
they are mad.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by debolayinka(m): 8:20am
Ortom! Ortom!! Ortom!!!
Don't listen to these people, only you knows where the shoe pinches your people.
Why didn't any of them challenge Fayose's decision?
Idiotic Elements.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by annnikky(f): 8:24am
Ortom should stand with the people that voted him into power, is he there to protect lives or his party? Better still he should equip his youth secretly in case of another attack because the useless fuhani's will come again.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by funlord(m): 8:28am
Nigeria? A country where the security and social needs of its citizens are predicated on future elections, votes or on the feelings of an inactive leader rather than on the right thing to do!
Una too much.....
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by TheFreeOne: 8:30am
When Nnamdi Kanu called Nigeria a zoo he was insulted by many and eventually tagged a terrorist by Buhari and his Fulani gang cos of his secessionist campaigns.
Now same Fulani presidency is giving tacit support to Fulani militia terrorists herdsmen murderous rampages and pushing for cow colonies across the country thereby attempting to give animals more right at the detriment of land owners.
What could be more ZOO-LIKE than these actions.
To all those who voted and supported Buhari and his gang of incompetents and bloodthirsty demons I say "the joke is on you"
And to Benue indigenes I say fight for your right, defend yourselves, stick with anti grazing law, break away from northern domination and look south ward cos its a perfect opportunity for your freedom from the evil of Fulani hegemony.
IT IS NOW OR NEVER.
|Re: Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law by Firefire(m): 8:39am
They already said the killings will never end until this happens...
Shame on any Southerners still supporting this wicked & useless APC government.
