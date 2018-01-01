Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anti-open Grazing: APC Governors Beg Ortom To Reverse Law (7211 Views)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is under intense pressure to prevail on the state assembly to repeal the antigrazing law, which had become a sore point for the Muhammadu Buhari administrarion, findings by the Saturday Telegraph have shown. The situation has led to a brewing war between the governor and some of his colleagues in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as revealed by impeccable sources within the ruling party. While the herdsmen are hell bent on not obeying the law and go about their open grazing practice unchecked, the leadership of the state is not ready to back down on the implementation of the law, a situation that had put the Federal Government in a dilemma.



The battle ahead, which will see the governor either dumping the party and go with his people or stick with the APC and incur the wrath of Benue indigenes, may alter the political calculations in the ‘Food Basket of the Nation’ ahead of the 2019 general elections.



Further findings by our correspondents show that some APC governors, who felt that Ortom is embarrassing President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC with his insistence on the anti-grazing law, had met with the party leaders and agreed to mount pressure on the Benue governor to reverse his accent to the bill promulgating the law or tone it down by prevailing on the state lawmakers to amend the contentious aspects. However, Ortom, who is also under pressure from his people to maintain the law, has got the backings of some other governors who are encouraging him to stay with his people.



The governor is now said to be in a dilemma as to where his political future lies but sources within the state informed Saturday Telegraph that Ortom will in the coming days take a bold step that would determine his political future. A top rank official in the state civil service confirmed to Saturday Telegraph that there is a mounting pressure on Ortom to reverse the law, because it was the main cause of the recent attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen.



“The governors are doing the biddings of their party leaders but the mood in the state is not favourable towards the APC, and that is the situation the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is capitalising on, to woo the governor into its fold. “It is true that the PDP is wooing him, but the decision will come after all stakeholders had been contacted. Some of the APC governros want him to drop the law but it is going to be very difficult because our people want the law to stay.



The herdsmen have done more than enough damage and that was what led to the law in the first place. “It is not all the APC governors that are with him but he has some supporting him. Those ones asking him to reverse the law are just doing eyeservice to please the president.



They promised Buhari that they will get it done, but Ortom himself had told the president that there is no going back on the law, when he visited him the villa with some of our leaders. “If he reverses the law he will definitely lose the 2019 election. In fact, if he remains in the APC, he will still lose.



The whole of Benue is speaking with one voice on this. Why do you think Dr. Paul Unongo resigned as the chairman of Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF)? He is not happy? We are all not happy. No true Benue person can be happy with the way the Federal Government is handling the situation.



The killings are just unforgivable”, he said. However, the media aide to Ortom, Mr. Tarhav Agerzua, told Saturday Telegraph on the phone that the decision to repeal the law was beyond his principal, noting that the legislation came after long term agitations by the people. “None of the governors said it openly, it is possible they said that during their private meeting.



But it is the people’s desire and the governor had to give in. It is deeper than what you know. They want to push us out of Benue Valley so that they can occupy everywhere and have free reign. “They said it at a press conference on May 30, 2017, that they will attack Benue and they carried it out. We have reported them in the past but it seems they are above the law.



“The people prefer to be annihilated than to give in on this law, it is beyond the governor, and it is about the people of the state. The law was made through proper legislation”, the spokesperson said.



Shettima leads APC govs to Benue



Coming on the heels of our investigation, and as if to buttress what our correspondents found out, six governors of the APC yesterday visited Benue State to commiserate with the governor over the New Year’s day invasion that left 73 people killed in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state.



The governors; Kashim Shettima of Borno, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Nasir el- Rufai of Kaduna, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Muhammed Abubakar of Jigawa, and the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Otunba Grace Titilayo expressed regrets over the violent activities ravaging the northern apart of the country, and restated their resolve to take necessary steps in ensuring that the crises were nipped in the bud.



Though Saturday Telegraph could not confirm what they discussed behind closed doors, our sources said it was not unconnected with our findings, insisting that the visiting governors begged Ortom to see to the party’s demand. But in the open, Shetima, who led the delegation, noted that Nigeria had continued to witness series of ethnic and religious uprisings while stressing the need to evolve urgent steps to end the carnage.



“You are the man on the ground, none of us here can claim to understand the challenges of what is happening in the state better than you for they said he that wears the shoes knows where it pinches”.



“We are here to exchange condolences on behalf of 18 sister northern states and 24 sister APC states as brothers and sisters. We know what exactly it is and we share in your pains, we know and share the agonies of those who have lost loved ones and those who have sustained injuries as well as those displaced, and we pray that the Almighty God should bring eternal peace in the state and nation at large”. However, Ortom in his response, made it clear that there is no going back on the law, noting that the state is under siege while revealing that over 80, 000 people had been displaced as a result of the invasion and killings.



Ortom also renewed his call for the arrest of the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore over their threats to unleash mayhem and take over Benue. Ortom who said the promulgation of the law was aimed at ending many years of conflict between Fulani cattle rearers and crop farmers, said it was not aimed at driving anybody away from the state and urged all those wishing to stay in the state to obey the laws of the land.



While receiving the National President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Mahmoud Abubakar Balarabe (SAN), Ortom also insisted that there was no land for the establishment of cattle colonies proposed in some quarters as a possible solution to the crisis. He flayed insinuations that the crisis was triggered as a result of the promulgation of the law.

Herdsmen kill farmer in Ogun, two arrested



Less than 24 hours after killing a pregnant woman in Ekiti State, the rampaging herdsmen yesterday hacked to death a farmer in Afon, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State. This is coming few hours after the state government said it had taken proactive steps to prevent clashes between herders and farmers.



The farmer, identified as Adetona Owolabi, was attacked on Thursday while working on his farmland at Afon, along Owode-Abeokuta Road. When contacted yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying two suspects had been arrested. Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the state command for further investigation and possible prosecution.



He said that the Area Commander, Ilaro, had been directed to relocate to the Afon apparently to forestall reprisal or outbreak of violence in the area. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the cattle of the herders had earlier destroyed the victim’s farm produce, including cassava, yam and vegetables.



The victim, who was said to be in his mid-60s, was inflicted with varying degrees of machete cuts all over his body for daring to accost the herdsmen who allegedly allowed cattle to graze on his farmland. Our correspondent learnt that the assailants disappeared into the thin air immediately after the attack.



Abia stakeholders demand action



Stakeholders and members of the Farmers, Herdsmen Conflict Resolution Committee in Abia State have expressed worry over the inability of the committee to take decisive action to stop the menace of herdsmen in the state. The members who spoke at the meeting of the committee yesterday at the police officers mess in Umuahia lamented that since the last meeting neither the compensation promised to farmers nor the total stop of the destruction of farm crops by cattle had been enforced. Addressing the meeting whose membership is drawn from security agencies, traditional rulers, town union executive, government representatives and farmers’ representatives, chairman of the committee and Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, said everyone must work to ensure that the Benue State incident did not happen in the state.



He warned that no one should take the law into their hands or allow the provocation that would lead to unpleasant circumstances. But the traditional ruler of Ohuhu and chairman of the Umuahia North Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Philip Ajomiwe, urged the committee to be proactive and match the resolutions with action. He said since the promise of compensation in previous meetings nothing had happened as the farmers were still counting their losses.





Citing Exodus Chapter 22:5, he said it was not right for the government to accept to pay compensation for damages but those responsible for damage to someone’s farm or killing of someone’s cow should be made to pay for it. He said: “Government should not use money meant for development of the state to pay compensation for damage done by cattle. If herdsmen cause damage they should pay and if the villagers kill any cow they should pay, even the Bible supports that. Talking (about compensation) without doing it is dangerous. There is a limit to which someone can be patient.”



Also, Eze Patrick Ude of Bende Local Government Area corroborated his colleague, saying that in spite of efforts made by the local government chairman and the DPO, the herders have continued with the destruction of their farms In his remarks, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, said the committee should formally write to the local government chairmen and the Myetti Allah to cooperate with the committee to ensure that government’s objective for setting up the committee was realised. In his contribution, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Capt Awa Udensi, said the issue needed concrete action because in spite of the warnings the cattle menace had not abated.



He said it was restraint on the part of the Ameka Abam and Isiadu communities that prevented bloodshed. Udensi said the Myetti Allah should explain how it would control the cows. A participant, Sarki Yaro Danladi, advised the chairman of the Myetti Allah in the state, Hassan Buba, to have the identities of the resident herdsmen in the state in order to identify the violent infiltrators.

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

More troubles for ortom 1 Like

Another bad move!



Asking the governor to allow the killer headsmen have their way in Benue state despite all their attrocity is not a welcome development.



Otom! Stick with your people, period. 58 Likes 3 Shares

How people don't see any wrong in the Benue killings by these Fulani herdsmen is alarming..!! More annoying is the audacious activities of the Miyetti Allah group under Buhari 's watch. If you didn't think this government is mad, then you are a terrorist.!!! 68 Likes 6 Shares

he who sticks with his people, sticks with God. buhari has already lost touch with the people just like King Saul.



ortom if you reverse the bill, you'll lose reelection.



fulani maffia must be brought to an end 30 Likes 1 Share

Something is clear about this APC government, everybody is always ready to do anything just to please the man at De top...most of them sell their rights and conscience just to belong to Baba's group...even the other animal from Kogi wants to register Fulanis as indigens of the state just to show support for Baba... I've never seen a set of useless governors like we have them now 21 Likes

Crop farming is their primary source of income

Why should they change their law because of immigrant Fulani parasites? 14 Likes 1 Share

Who else had notice

d that the presidency always back the Fulani's even if there are right or wrong.





Is it by force that Benue people should allow Fulani's roam their lands, spoil their farm products and kill their people?





Buhari is just a terrorist. 17 Likes 1 Share

He should stick to it. 1 Like

Those governors are interpreting PMB's loud silence on Fulani herdsmen terrorism to Gov. Ortom. I hope Gov. Ortom is wise enough to stand with his people and not be scared of PMB and his spokesmen pressure to reverse the law. 19 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a big disappointment... 13 Likes

Reverse my yansh

All this is a conspiracy agenda.

They should reverse the sharia laws too in their states. 2 Likes

Ortom, you are right. 3 Likes

This APC governors are cluless instead of them to ask buhari to caution his disciples, they are asking ortom to reverse the law, they should ask fayose to reverse d law, cus ekiti is a pdp state thats why d herdsmen nd miyatti alla is calm but since ortom is puppet to buhari 3 Likes

I pity those that still believes in one Nigeria

the one binding factor of one Nigeria is the oil

no one is talking about the slain 75+ innocent farmers

no one have been brought to book or even arrested

the only thing they're talking is how to please the murders the more and stroking their wings instead of clipping it.

no justice no fairness and people are still interested in this union

like i said before only Fulanis and Hausas understand the concept of one Nigeria honestly

Unity in oil and other natural and human resources



let the intelligent mumus of the south keep dreaming of one Nigeria while the owners of Nigeria keeps getting away with something like murder and terrorism

they (intelligent mumus of the south) should continue celebrating the tagging of terrorists to armless harmless ipob that never killed a mosquito instead trying to liberate them while the north keeps supporting their law abiding terrorists that have killed more than 80 persons this January only.

who's talking about restructuring again?

the whole noise have followed Nnamdi Kanu in exile or wherever he is.

we're all talking about next election where the possibility of voting out Buhari is 20% if he contests (you think say na Gej that allowed you to make good use of your pvc)

no one is talking about restructuring again even the hypocritical committee set up by apc.

well like i said before the intelligent mumus of the south will continue to be ruled by gworo chewing illiterate abokiis till they get sense which i doubt.



as for the north

just like bokoharam this monster you are grooming will turn and eat you and your generations one day

the blood of the innocent will revenge. 21 Likes

What manner of "APC governors". Is Ortom working for APC or benue? It's like APC want Nigerians to stay down for the herdsmen to ride upon 1 Like

Ortom should beg them to raise the dead 4 Likes 1 Share

ok

this is serious

I've never seen a situation where violent foreigners would blackmail a people and the FG would back those foreigners instead of it's citizens. Buhari's hands are soaked in the blood of many Nigerians and he won't go unpunished 6 Likes 1 Share

By now, anyone who thinks that Nigeria cannot be islamized should wake up.





2016 - El Rufai paid herdsmen to stop killing in southern Kaduna.

2017 - Herdsmen Extended killing to SE, SW & SS

2018 - Herdsmen asking for colonies

2025 - Herdmen will kill the original owners of the land or send them away and nothing will happen

2026 - If you must dwell with herdsmen, you must obey their laws, (sharia inclusive)

2027 - Herdsmen reports to Caliphate, by now Caliphate would have established colonies across Nigeria.



All the countries that are Muslim countries today, check their history how it all began.

2017 was a turning point, they tried a lot including removing CRK and forcing all students to study Islamic course.



U guys have not seen anything.



I pity the youths like collecting peanuts from politicians and dancing along



Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Nasawara, Plateau & Taraba are originally and geographically mid-belt region



But they have gradually turned Northern states



Let's keep watching 15 Likes 2 Shares

More like they came to threaten him to reverse the law or...

ideology:

By now, anyone who thinks that Nigeria cannot be islamized should wake up.





2016 - El Rufai paid herdsmen to stop killing in southern Kaduna.

2017 - Herdsmen Extended killing to SE, SW & SS

2018 - Herdsmen asking for colonies

2025 - Herdmen will kill the original owners of the land or send them away and nothing will happen

2026 - If you must dwell with herdsmen, you must obey their laws, (sharia inclusive)

2027 - Herdsmen reports to Caliphate, by now Caliphate would have established colonies across Nigeria.



All the countries that are Muslim countries today, check their history how it all began.

2017 was a turning point, they tried a lot including removing CRK and forcing all students to study Islamic course.



U guys have not seen anything.



I pity the youths like collecting peanuts from politicians and dancing along



Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Nasawara, Plateau & Taraba are originally and geographically mid-belt region



But they have gradually turned Northern states



Let's keep watching Very true Very true

I am so pissed off with the few lines I read and did not finish reading the write up.



we are fhucked in this country.



I read a WhatsApp message recently where mostly SS and SE military officers have been retired unceremoniously, I can't confirm it though but thinks like this just makes me feel sorry for all those who thing their PVC will remove that despotic nepotistic tribalistic, bigoted recessionist if he loses the next election.



15million voters gave gave legitimate power to somebody that has no heart.



if the govs can be putting pressure on ortom yo reverse that law, then we are truly done in this country.



They want to take peoples ancestral lands and give to a particular ethnic group for their businesses. why can't they get loans from banks to purchase the land for their business.



The sad thing about this is that there will be southern collaborators to them achieve this grazing colonies for selfish reasons. 2 Likes

they are mad.

Ortom! Ortom!! Ortom!!!

Don't listen to these people, only you knows where the shoe pinches your people.



Why didn't any of them challenge Fayose's decision?

Idiotic Elements.

Ortom should stand with the people that voted him into power, is he there to protect lives or his party? Better still he should equip his youth secretly in case of another attack because the useless fuhani's will come again.

Nigeria? A country where the security and social needs of its citizens are predicated on future elections, votes or on the feelings of an inactive leader rather than on the right thing to do!



Una too much.....

When Nnamdi Kanu called Nigeria a zoo he was insulted by many and eventually tagged a terrorist by Buhari and his Fulani gang cos of his secessionist campaigns.



Now same Fulani presidency is giving tacit support to Fulani militia terrorists herdsmen murderous rampages and pushing for cow colonies across the country thereby attempting to give animals more right at the detriment of land owners.

What could be more ZOO-LIKE than these actions.



To all those who voted and supported Buhari and his gang of incompetents and bloodthirsty demons I say "the joke is on you"



And to Benue indigenes I say fight for your right, defend yourselves, stick with anti grazing law, break away from northern domination and look south ward cos its a perfect opportunity for your freedom from the evil of Fulani hegemony.

IT IS NOW OR NEVER. 6 Likes