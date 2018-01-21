Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Cattle Colonies In Nigerian States Begin Next Week – FG (2483 Views)

Benue Leaders To Buhari - No Land For Cattle Colonies In Our State / Fulani Herdsmen: Nigerians Misunderstood What I Meant By Cattle Colonies – Ogbeh / Ekiti Will Not Surrender Its Land For Any Cattle Colonies; FAYOSE (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Minister of agriculture and rural development, Audu Ogbeh, who disclosed this when he visited the agriculture and veterinary complex of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, however explained that states which are not interested in the idea would be exempted.



He said that the committee working on the matter had decided that activities in this regard would begin by next week.



The government had proposed the establishment of cattle colonies as a way to avert the recurring bloody clashes between herders and farmers that has left hundreds dead and property destroyed.



LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that there is tension in the land following the killings perpetrated by herdsmen in various parts of the country of late, the most prominent being the attacks on Benue communities in the New Year which left 73 people dead and hundreds of houses destroyed.



But some states, including Benue, where Ogbeh hails from, stoutly rejected the establishment of colonies, saying they do not have land for such.



However, defending the concept, Ogbeh said it was part part of the resolutions by the committee set up to resolve the conflict.



“One of the most topical issues we have today is that of farmers and herdsmen clashes,” he said.



“If we do not deal with it quickly, we run the risk of damaging the harmony and the co-existence of Nigeria as a country. The killings are getting too many.



“In our attempt to solve the problem, we have proffered certain solutions, but perhaps we were not sensitive enough to Nigeria’s fragile sensitivities and suspicions.



“When we spoke of colonies, we were immediately greeted with reactions that this was an attempt to seize Nigeria’s land and give to the Fulanis to colonise.



“The intention is not for Fulanis or anyone to colonise any territory.



It is to provide a haven for cattle to graze in peace under controlled environments to prevent the conflicts between farmers and herdsmen.



“Only yesterday, a committee was set up by the vice-president with members, most of them state governors, discussing this matter and resolving that states that are interested will begin work on this matter as soon as next week.’’



Source The federal government has revealed that work will commence on establishing cattle colonies across the country next week.Minister of agriculture and rural development, Audu Ogbeh, who disclosed this when he visited the agriculture and veterinary complex of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, however explained that states which are not interested in the idea would be exempted.He said that the committee working on the matter had decided that activities in this regard would begin by next week.The government had proposed the establishment of cattle colonies as a way to avert the recurring bloody clashes between herders and farmers that has left hundreds dead and property destroyed.LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that there is tension in the land following the killings perpetrated by herdsmen in various parts of the country of late, the most prominent being the attacks on Benue communities in the New Year which left 73 people dead and hundreds of houses destroyed.But some states, including Benue, where Ogbeh hails from, stoutly rejected the establishment of colonies, saying they do not have land for such.However, defending the concept, Ogbeh said it was part part of the resolutions by the committee set up to resolve the conflict.“One of the most topical issues we have today is that of farmers and herdsmen clashes,” he said.“If we do not deal with it quickly, we run the risk of damaging the harmony and the co-existence of Nigeria as a country. The killings are getting too many.“In our attempt to solve the problem, we have proffered certain solutions, but perhaps we were not sensitive enough to Nigeria’s fragile sensitivities and suspicions.“When we spoke of colonies, we were immediately greeted with reactions that this was an attempt to seize Nigeria’s land and give to the Fulanis to colonise.“The intention is not for Fulanis or anyone to colonise any territory.It is to provide a haven for cattle to graze in peace under controlled environments to prevent the conflicts between farmers and herdsmen.“Only yesterday, a committee was set up by the vice-president with members, most of them state governors, discussing this matter and resolving that states that are interested will begin work on this matter as soon as next week.’’ 1 Like

RUBBISH! 2 Likes

no body should near my state my state oooo.....or dogs and baboons will sock together !! 6 Likes

seems this is the most important thing in the country now. Other countries of the world are celebrating meaningful achievement, Bubu is talking about cattle colonies 4 Likes

Establish U Colonies in Bauchi, Xamfara,Jigawa, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Et Al, BT Any Attempt to Come South will be Greeted With Massive fightback 5 Likes 1 Share

This is not fair at all. 1 Like

Buhari did not request for new oil refineries for states,

Buhari did not request for international airport for states,

Buhari did not request for power plant for states,

Buhari did not request for World Bank assisted projects for states.

Buhari is not requesting for an improves education, health care, good roads, and security in your States.



What Buhari and the northern leaders are requesting for your states is "Cattle Colonies. There we go Nigeria... 26 Likes 5 Shares

Fake News...



Buhari craze never reach to dare the might of Nigerians.

Cattle Colonies??

Nigeria will then become Federal Cattle Colonies with Herdsmen as the Colonial Masters.

Sai Buhari, Nothing do us!!

Donald Trump was right, we are in a S.hiithole.

May God save us from this mess we have found ourselves in hands of Buhari 3 Likes

I smell a bitter civil war coming .. Nigerians get ready to defend your stead because we have elected the spirit of Usman Danfodio who is bent on destroying Nigeria and handing it over to his blood thirsty tribe ..God Punish You Buhari God Punish Audu Ogbe 6 Likes

It seems these idiots wants war.



This is democracy and not military regime where you shove things into people's throats.



Cows! 2 Likes

What committee are you setting up? To do what? During Niger Delta militancy, was any committee set up b4 the military swung to action? How about IPOb? Any committee? Teacher's protest in Kaduna, no committee, the military was on time! But herdsmen case will require time wasting committee rather than military action against external aggressors. Cattles colonies to take off, one week after it was proposed! Could it be that, it had earlier been budgeted for, else, which money is being used? If the FG has approved the take off of the proposed colonies, then of what use is the Osinbajo committee? You already have a solution! We are not deceived. The voice of the people is the voice of God. If you're in doubt, ask Sani Abacha? Not even the super rigging plan will over shadow the will of God. And if you force yourselves on Nigeria against the will of God, then God will fight His course. Let everyone do their bit. Get your PVC, vote according to your conscience and let God do His thing. As we speak people are being killed, militias are being imported to help in the carnage, yet people are saying this government is still the best! Let God prevail. #myonekobo 2 Likes 2 Shares

I blame the governors that agreed to this, little by little the herdsmen will form their association, then request for their people to represent them at state level, then request for LGA, then LGA chairman, and the take-over begins.

hehe



These are three three tribes in Nigeria...



1. FULANI - First class citizens



2. HAUSA - Second class citizens



3. OTHERS - Those that fall here just dey answer Nigerians for mouth. 4 Likes

It's important to state here that the presidency has not issued any condemnation to the fulani herdsmen that carried out the venue attack and non of those attackers have been arrested yet despite the IGP 'stationed' in Benue state rather what we have is the presidency fast tracking the establishment of Fulani Islamic colonies across the nation as a reward to the marauders.



Posterity would judge any southerner still supporting this evil Islamic government. 1 Like





Abeg someone should help me tell Audu that

No none Northern state will subscribe to this his BUHARI COLONIES policy.



On the other hand. The Fulanis value cows more than human life so there farmlands can be donated for grazing.



You see. There is no need for cattle colony policy in Nigeria.





Other countries are working towards technological advancement, Nigeria is working towards establishing cattle colonies for Fulani herdsmen.





Trump was right after all. This village called Nigeria is exactly what he called it. 2 Likes

explained that states which are not interested in the idea would be exempted. So far they are not forcing state governors to surrender some parts of their land, I have no problem with the cattle colonies. So far they are not forcing state governors to surrender some parts of their land, I have no problem with the cattle colonies.

Deltans get ready for war against Buhari and his herdsmen. Okowa, try nonsense and see the thunder fire that your mouth! 2 Likes

killsmith:

Buhari did not request for new oil refineries for states,

Buhari did not request for international airport for states,

Buhari did not request for power plant for states,

Buhari did not request for World Bank assisted projects for states.

Buhari is not requesting for an improves education, health care, good roads, and security in your States.



What Buhari and the northern leaders are requesting for your states is "Cattle Colonies. There we go Nigeria...

Buhari is one of my worst mistake. Buhari is one of my worst mistake. 2 Likes 1 Share

Colony is trying to cage them.



They will still go out to kill farmers and rob them. 1 Like

If only the lands would be rented and 70% of the revenue goes to the state and community



If only the fulanis would accept that if any cow is seen outside the colonies it should be killed



And yes the colonies should be in the north bronu and Nigeria can provide all the lands needed for this



Anyone who wish to buy cow has to go to this two place or leave

huh ok











Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys

A good move. Live and let live.

Really



lemme take the time out to welcome u all to Nigeria, the land of cattle colonies wonders shall never end!lemme take the time out to welcome u all to Nigeria, the land of cattle colonies

Cattle colonization?

Over Fayose's dead body will he allow such in his state

Let's see those States that would be interested