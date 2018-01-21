Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready (5571 Views)

Benue Leaders To Buhari - No Land For Cattle Colonies In Our State / Ekiti Will Not Surrender Its Land For Any Cattle Colonies; FAYOSE / Fg’s N5,000 Conditional Cash Transfer List Of 8 States READY! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

• Ogbeh sheds light on plan, blames past governors for herdsmen killings



• Says they wasted N100bn received from Jonathan







Posted By: Jide Babalola, Abdulgafar Alabelewe,







Sixteen of the 36 states have signified intention to be part of the cattle colonies initiative of the federal government, The Nation can now reveal.



More are expected to join, according to Dr. Olukayode Oyedele, Special Assistant to Agriculture Minister, Audu Ogbeh. Oyedele did not name the 16 states or those in line to join the initiative.



But Taraba, Benue and Abia states have categorically declared that they should be counted out.



Ogbeh, who has been holding series of meetings with stakeholders on the project, defined the ‘colony’ as “a place where many owners of cattle can co-exist, be fed well, because we can make their feeds; they can get good water to drink, cows drink a lot of water and we can give them green fodder.”



Government, according to him, will provide veterinary services for the animals and “protect the cows against rustlers.”



“By a special design, we have to make sure that rustlers can’t cross into the ranches and steal cows and walk away,” he said. Each colony will comprise between 20 and 40 co-located ranches.



The scheme is part of the strategy to check the incessant clashes between farmers and pastoralists whose animals often stray into cultivated farms and destroy crops.



Such clashes have claimed hundreds of lives across the country, setting communities and communities and endangering national security.



It was gathered that Kogi and Plateau states are among the enthusiastic supporters of the cattle colony initiative.

Plateau already has a few ranches which may grow into colonies.



However, the support of the governors for the project is not without opposition from some communities and opinion leaders in their states.



In Kogi State for example, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Mr. Teejay Yusuf, asked Governor Yahaya Bello to tread cautiously on the matter “in the interest of coming generations.”



Yusuf said the governor should shun the temptation of taking unilateral decisions on the scheme.



Another member of the House of Representatives from the state, Mr.James Faleke, berated the governor for buying into the initiative without proper consultation with the people while a group called Igala Project from the Kogi East Senatorial District has commenced compiling signatures in support of a petition against the establishment of any such colony in the senatorial district.



The group is objecting to Bello’s alleged designation of part of the district as a cattle colony, saying its position follows “the multiple acts of war and mayhem being unleashed daily, on our innocent farmers and hapless law-abiding citizens, in their villages, homes and farm lands , by rampaging Fulani herdsmen.”



It adds: “between June 2015 and December 2017, Igala land has witnessed several incidences of killings as a result of herdsmen violence in several areas including Ebeje where eight people were killed and farms set ablaze, Agbada/Agojeju where 19 people were slaughtered, Edede – two persons were killed, six people killed in Oganenigu, three people killed in Ojapata, five people killed in Ojuwo Anawo. All these happened in Dekina Local Government Area.”



Audu is quoted as saying: “once the colonies begin, we are also going into large scale artificial insemination to improve the breed of cattle so that the yield of milk can increase.



“As at today, our cows deliver just about one beer bottle which is a litre of milk a day but in East Africa, cows do 15 litres of milk, and in Europe, they do averagely 50 litres of milk a day.



“Somebody said to me in a text, very angry at this policy, that the word colony means that we are trying to use the Fulani to colonize their state, and that it reminds them of colonialism.



“Well, we don’t really want to take anybody’s land to give anybody.”



“We won’t come to a state, take land and give Fulani or Hausa or Itsekiri or Idoma or Tiv and say this area has been seized and given to an ethnic group. That’s not the idea but we’ll also tell the herdsmen: ‘If you are passing through a state, you can only go to the colony and stay there, feed your cattle and, when you are moving off, agro -rangers will follow you and make sure you don’t destroy anybody’s farm.'”



And speaking to reporters in Zaria, Kaduna State yesterday on the sideline of his tour of facilities of research institutes in the university town, Ogbeh blamed state governors during the Jonathan administration for the farmers/herdsmen clashes in the country.



He claimed that the governors received N100 billion to solve the crisis without anything to show for it.



His words: “In 2014, President Goodluck Jonathan gave N100 billion to state governors to solve the farmers/herdsmen crisis once and for all.



“Though, I don’t have the details, it doesn’t appear anything was done.



“If the money went to the states and they have done nothing, what do you expect?



“Let me ask: we have three tiers of government, why does everybody blame Buhari at the centre all the time? Why don’t we ask our state governments questions? ”





http://thenationonlineng.net/16-states-ready-cattle-colonies/ 1 Like



Sixteen of the 36 states have signified intention to be part of the cattle colonies initiative of the federal government, The Nation can now reveal.



More are expected to join, according to Dr. Olukayode Oyedele, Special Assistant to Agriculture Minister, Audu Ogbeh. Oyedele did not name the 16 states or those in line to join the initiative.



But Taraba, Benue and Abia states have categorically declared that they should be counted out. Taraba, Benue and Abia are rejecting the colony, what about Ekiti? When did Fayose agreed to cattle colony?

Audu Ogbe is high on Sai Baba's urine. Taraba, Benue and Abia are rejecting the colony, what about Ekiti? When did Fayose agreed to cattle colony?Audu Ogbe is high on Sai Baba's urine. 23 Likes

ok

Ok

I pity Okowa if Delta state is among those sixteen states. 6 Likes 1 Share

I hope they give Igbo and Yoruba traders all over Nigeria Trading Colonies since Buhari and his minions want to turn personal business into a federal matter? At least, there should be equity in justice this time around.. 15 Likes

They can have their colonies in the north, nothing like colony in the South 8 Likes

I hope Anambra isn't among those states either by omission or commission because original fire will thunder him, Gov. Obiano.











Nonsense 2 Likes

This guy must be APC member, always shifting blames on past administrative...



Again I will want this guy to go back to memory lane and also the history of the Fulani's how they normally invade a place by this their style of rearing of cow's and planting of crops....

They will start giving birth and become thousands in number .....



Also remember that pmb is Fulani , I guess he will be the initiator of this 2 Likes

If it is true, Edo state will most likely be one of them. 4 Likes

look at Nigeria map. you will know that no igbo south east and south south she be among this devilish colony. they need to upgrade to ranches. we are eating infected and contaminated animals.



look the map 1 Like

Just to make the cattle colony looks so good and true apc and lies are 5 and 6

If you believe this story click like

If not click share

A covert move by a robotic president.

Cattle Colony 1 Like

What committee are you setting up? To do what? During Niger Delta militancy, was any committee set up b4 the military swung to action? How about IPOb? Any committee? Teacher's protest in Kaduna, no committee, the military was on time! But herdsmen case will require time wasting committee rather than military action against external aggressors. Cattles colonies to take off, one week after it was proposed! Could it be that, it had earlier been budgeted for, else, which money is being used? If the FG has approved the take off of the proposed colonies, then of what use is the Osinbajo committee? You already have a solution! We are not deceived. The voice of the people is the voice of God. If you're in doubt, ask Sani Abacha? Not even the super rigging plan will over shadow the will of God. And if you force yourselves on Nigeria against the will of God, then God will fight His course. Let everyone do their bit. Get your PVC, vote according to your conscience and let God do His thing. As we speak people are being killed, militias are being imported to help in the carnage, yet people are saying this government is still the best! Let God prevail. #myonekobo 10 Likes

This news reads like fiction. Government is not truthful as usual 1 Like

Yeye bello, posterity will judge you.

This is another propaganda, apart from Yayaya Bello who is licking Bubu ass, saying Kogi is ready for cattle colony, who else?. 1 Like

hmmm，with the kind of attention and protection given to cattles in this country,



i wont be suprised if they are allowed to vote come 2019 2 Likes

They should list the state abeg.



Let's see if we have any south west so we can send the bastard Yoruba governor that agrees with that to exile. 8 Likes 1 Share

2cato:

Just to make the cattle colony looks so good and true apc and lies are 5 and 6

If you believe this story click like

If not click share just say you are here to fetch for likes and shares. It will look more understandable. just say you are here to fetch for likes and shares. It will look more understandable. 1 Like 1 Share

this is what happens when u bring an old man to make 21 century decisions. colonies! This is to all our so called decision makers, "Your fathers were cowards, no ethics, no common sense" thatz what we will tell you generation unborn when dey ask "who waz our fathers?, before they destroyed the country". 1 Like

PaulOgrady:



Taraba, Benue and Abia are rejecting the colony, what about Ekiti? When did Fayose agreed to cattle colony?

Audu Ogbe is high on Sai Baba's urine. read and comprehend, Audu Ogbe didn't name the 16 states, so how did you come to Ekiti being in the list? Educated indeed read and comprehend, Audu Ogbe didn't name the 16 states, so how did you come to Ekiti being in the list? Educated indeed

Can any good and reliable news be reported by a propagandist newspaper?

Nation newspaper owned by Asiwaju Tinubu always known for biased and self serving agenda in its reportages.

Believe the nation newspaper at your own perils. If truly the so-called cattle colony enjoys so much support as being published here, they should go ahead and name the states that endorsed this devilish plan.

It can only be that Kogi boy who is neck bent on "eye service" it is a pity, Kogi state hasn't really enjoyed the dividends of democracy, always exposed to poor and ineffective leadership. 2 Likes

Its better you say Sixteen (16) Northern states.











Cos











No reasonable Southern or western state, worst "East" will support such rubbish. 1 Like

samx4real:

Its better you say Sixteen (16) Northern states.











Cos











No reasonable Southern or western state, worst "East" will support such rubbish.

U don't know who Rochas is.



Am sure he will try to support this nonsense U don't know who Rochas is.Am sure he will try to support this nonsense 2 Likes

Should people lose their sanity and honesty because they are in government?

Is Audu Ogbeh !not a Benue man?

Is it not Brnue people that are being slaughtered by Herdsmen?

Is it not the same Herdsmen killing Benur people that Audi Ogbeh seeking to create Cattle Colony for in Benue state?

State governments say they don't want Cattle colonies, is it by force?

Why did the FG ban cattle in Abuja Metropolis? Isn't it because they don't want Herdsmen menace near their homes in Abuja? They push the Herdmens to the satellite towns of Abuja far from them.

Let Audu Ogbeh create the Cattle colony near his house or village.

Thunder fire Audu Ogbeh and his entire generation and all those calling for Cattle colonies. 7 Likes 1 Share

After passing through heartless lecturers & professors who derive joy in failing students, and serving their fatherland in the most inconvenient ways possible, this is what Nigerian youth graduates pass through to secure a job that pay less than ₦50,000 monthly salary!





ARISE NIGERIAN YOUTHS! We must change the change come 2019! Get your PVC ready because ENOUGH is ENOUGH!



#YouthsMustTakeOver

#ToSaveNigeria

#iAmANYbody

vivalavida:





U don't know who Rochas is.



Am sure he will try to support this nonsense



Oh... I forgot that there is one Northern governor in the south. Oh... I forgot that there is one Northern governor in the south. 2 Likes

Nigeria is finish 1 Like

huh ok











Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys