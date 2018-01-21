₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by Islie: 7:25am
• Ogbeh sheds light on plan, blames past governors for herdsmen killings
• Says they wasted N100bn received from Jonathan
Posted By: Jide Babalola, Abdulgafar Alabelewe,
http://thenationonlineng.net/16-states-ready-cattle-colonies/
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by PaulOgrady: 7:26am
Taraba, Benue and Abia are rejecting the colony, what about Ekiti? When did Fayose agreed to cattle colony?
Audu Ogbe is high on Sai Baba's urine.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by hatchy: 7:28am
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by madridguy(m): 7:28am
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by doublewisdom: 7:37am
I pity Okowa if Delta state is among those sixteen states.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:39am
I hope they give Igbo and Yoruba traders all over Nigeria Trading Colonies since Buhari and his minions want to turn personal business into a federal matter? At least, there should be equity in justice this time around..
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by kurupt1: 7:42am
They can have their colonies in the north, nothing like colony in the South
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:42am
I hope Anambra isn't among those states either by omission or commission because original fire will thunder him, Gov. Obiano.
Nonsense
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by adechi: 7:46am
This guy must be APC member, always shifting blames on past administrative...
Again I will want this guy to go back to memory lane and also the history of the Fulani's how they normally invade a place by this their style of rearing of cow's and planting of crops....
They will start giving birth and become thousands in number .....
Also remember that pmb is Fulani , I guess he will be the initiator of this
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by booblacain(m): 7:48am
If it is true, Edo state will most likely be one of them.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by yanshDoctor: 7:55am
look at Nigeria map. you will know that no igbo south east and south south she be among this devilish colony. they need to upgrade to ranches. we are eating infected and contaminated animals.
look the map
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by 2cato: 7:58am
Just to make the cattle colony looks so good and true apc and lies are 5 and 6
If you believe this story click like
If not click share
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by ShobayoEmma(m): 7:58am
A covert move by a robotic president.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by wordcat(m): 8:14am
Cattle Colony
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by Ibegtodiffer: 8:29am
What committee are you setting up? To do what? During Niger Delta militancy, was any committee set up b4 the military swung to action? How about IPOb? Any committee? Teacher's protest in Kaduna, no committee, the military was on time! But herdsmen case will require time wasting committee rather than military action against external aggressors. Cattles colonies to take off, one week after it was proposed! Could it be that, it had earlier been budgeted for, else, which money is being used? If the FG has approved the take off of the proposed colonies, then of what use is the Osinbajo committee? You already have a solution! We are not deceived. The voice of the people is the voice of God. If you're in doubt, ask Sani Abacha? Not even the super rigging plan will over shadow the will of God. And if you force yourselves on Nigeria against the will of God, then God will fight His course. Let everyone do their bit. Get your PVC, vote according to your conscience and let God do His thing. As we speak people are being killed, militias are being imported to help in the carnage, yet people are saying this government is still the best! Let God prevail. #myonekobo
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by aolawale025: 8:33am
This news reads like fiction. Government is not truthful as usual
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by MisterGrace: 8:41am
Yeye bello, posterity will judge you.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by Realist2: 8:44am
This is another propaganda, apart from Yayaya Bello who is licking Bubu ass, saying Kogi is ready for cattle colony, who else?.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by Holybachelor: 8:45am
hmmm，with the kind of attention and protection given to cattles in this country,
i wont be suprised if they are allowed to vote come 2019
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by EarthXmetahuman: 8:45am
They should list the state abeg.
Let's see if we have any south west so we can send the bastard Yoruba governor that agrees with that to exile.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by deboysben(m): 8:51am
2cato:just say you are here to fetch for likes and shares. It will look more understandable.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by gerald09(m): 9:00am
this is what happens when u bring an old man to make 21 century decisions. colonies! This is to all our so called decision makers, "Your fathers were cowards, no ethics, no common sense" thatz what we will tell you generation unborn when dey ask "who waz our fathers?, before they destroyed the country".
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by usba: 9:04am
PaulOgrady:
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by VEE2010(m): 9:19am
Can any good and reliable news be reported by a propagandist newspaper?
Nation newspaper owned by Asiwaju Tinubu always known for biased and self serving agenda in its reportages.
Believe the nation newspaper at your own perils. If truly the so-called cattle colony enjoys so much support as being published here, they should go ahead and name the states that endorsed this devilish plan.
It can only be that Kogi boy who is neck bent on "eye service" it is a pity, Kogi state hasn't really enjoyed the dividends of democracy, always exposed to poor and ineffective leadership.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by samx4real(m): 9:25am
Its better you say Sixteen (16) Northern states.
Cos
No reasonable Southern or western state, worst "East" will support such rubbish.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by vivalavida(m): 9:39am
samx4real:
U don't know who Rochas is.
Am sure he will try to support this nonsense
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by CharleyBright(m): 9:44am
Should people lose their sanity and honesty because they are in government?
Is Audu Ogbeh !not a Benue man?
Is it not Brnue people that are being slaughtered by Herdsmen?
Is it not the same Herdsmen killing Benur people that Audi Ogbeh seeking to create Cattle Colony for in Benue state?
State governments say they don't want Cattle colonies, is it by force?
Why did the FG ban cattle in Abuja Metropolis? Isn't it because they don't want Herdsmen menace near their homes in Abuja? They push the Herdmens to the satellite towns of Abuja far from them.
Let Audu Ogbeh create the Cattle colony near his house or village.
Thunder fire Audu Ogbeh and his entire generation and all those calling for Cattle colonies.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by NYRP: 9:46am
After passing through heartless lecturers & professors who derive joy in failing students, and serving their fatherland in the most inconvenient ways possible, this is what Nigerian youth graduates pass through to secure a job that pay less than ₦50,000 monthly salary!
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by samx4real(m): 9:46am
vivalavida:
Oh... I forgot that there is one Northern governor in the south.
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by rawpadgin(m): 9:46am
Nigeria is finish
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by joystickextend1(m): 9:47am
|Re: Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:48am
