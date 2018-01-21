₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by seunmsg(m): 7:20am
In a determined bid to solve the perennial clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the various parts of the country, the Buhari administration had embarked on a vigorous campaign for the establishment of ranches in the country. Over a year ago, the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Audu Ogbe announced that 11 state governments and the federal capital territory administration had made available 55 hectares of land for the establishment of ranches.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:21am
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by seunmsg(m): 7:30am
I agree with Femi Falana, a cattle colony is just a bigger cattle ranch. Audu Ogbe should stop confusing the people with big grammar in order not to sabotage the policy. A cattle ranch is a cattle ranch whether big or small.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by Escalze(m): 7:35am
Whether we like it or not, these cattle colonies are going to stand because this is a government that never listens and is on a mission.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by mickeyenglish(m): 7:43am
I am tired of the ups and downs of this country along with its ill-mannered rulers .Instead of the State Governors to also quickly capitalise on this lovely idea to create ranches or "colonies" not for any Fulani or Northerners, but for the citizens of their respective states.By the time the Southerners start producing large and healty cattle for both dairy and consumption, then ild like to see who would patronise the fulanis.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by bloodmoneyspita: 7:45am
Femi falana has started speaking again.
finally.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by seunmsg(m): 7:52am
What exactly is wrong with having cattle colonies?
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by usba: 7:58am
Falana should keep playing to the gallery, rather than demand the media approach the issue with honesty and integrity, you turn around and blame Audu Ogbeh whose only crime is suggesting a simple solution to a lingering problem.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by magoo10(m): 8:47am
Falana should enjoy his romance with APC government and support them totally. You cannot serve two masters
we already know the real enemies.
Cattle colony is demonic
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by yeyeboi(m): 9:27am
Ok
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by ChangetheChange: 9:28am
imagine how the people of Benue state will feel if u take a portion of their land and give to the same herdsmen killing them... Wedding MC
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by princechurchill(m): 9:29am
Go to kogi and kwara and ask them the same question.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by Gepheral: 9:29am
I tire tire Nigeria!
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:30am
mickeyenglish:Smart talk
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by dukie25: 9:31am
They've started waking up at last.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by Icecomrade: 9:33am
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by BIGTinfotech: 9:33am
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by MARKETfund: 9:33am
What is the Wisdom in Colonies if every mayhem was linked to the Herders.
You want to spread violence?
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by TheBlessedMAN: 9:35am
NIGERIANS..
2013-- Hi Baba.
2014-- Ready Baba.
2015-- Sai Baba.
2016-- Why baba.
2017--Kai Baba.
2017-- Chai! Baba.
2018-- God purnish Baba.
2019-- Bye Baba.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by luvinhubby(m): 9:36am
The income goes to private pockets, governmemnt, federal, state or local government, has no business in donating land for a private business, that is what is wrong.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by gbadexy(m): 9:36am
Some of my yoruba people and blind loyalty even when those close to them feel otherwise!
I just weak from the comments I read here with some trying too hard to defend or justify actions even when sounding stupid with the likelihood of them not also believing it.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by Donpresh95(m): 9:37am
wheather Colony or Ranch, One thing is sure, They bring death and mayham as time goes by and they get matured. THOU SHALL NOT FORGET THE WORDS OF SIR NNAMDI KANU
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by Einl(m): 9:38am
Una where vote for Buhari na goats.
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by Vizboy1: 9:39am
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by chineduemmao: 9:39am
Femi i dont your intentions, why say that your minister for agriculture is given the wrong impressions? For your information this sentiment is not chief Audu's he didnt champion it, we've all known this fact since two years ago. The FG is not given our state to herdsmen or however you understand it, he is simply trying to solve a problem by creating a new one. This belief of herdsmen taking full control of any land given to them "by FG" in whatever name- cattle colony OR ranch is not a hypothesis its an eventuality history has record of it, it will surely happen. Why should FG use tax payers money to sponsor peoples private biz, is it not suspicious?
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by easyfem(m): 9:40am
Iweala wrk with politician and bcom evil, adesina was a responsible man bfor joinning politic
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by Rigel95(m): 9:40am
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by spafu(m): 9:41am
If you don't kikwaet there I will call you a useless son of afonja. When you were busy supporting and routing for Buhari didn't you know he was a useless Fulani with 150 barren cows with precedent for achieving success in anything before? I no want vex this early morning o.
Come, OP wetin dey do you sef? Why will you make me pour my vexation on Femi Falana and yet his name is not mention in the article? Hope the thing doing Buhari is not doing you?
|Re: No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. by diaplo22: 9:41am
