Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana. (3937 Views)

Cattle Colonies In Nigeria: 16 States Ready / Cattle Colonies In Nigerian States Begin Next Week – FG / FCT Minister Orders End To Cattle Grazing In Abuja City Centre (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

In a determined bid to solve the perennial clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the various parts of the country, the Buhari administration had embarked on a vigorous campaign for the establishment of ranches in the country. Over a year ago, the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Audu Ogbe announced that 11 state governments and the federal capital territory administration had made available 55 hectares of land for the establishment of ranches.





He also announced that the federal government had concluded plans to engage the services of 3,000 young men and women to guard the proposed ranches. But for reasons best known to the federal government the plan to set up the ranches was jettisoned to the detriment of peace and stability of the nation.



But having lost thousands of people and destruction of properties worth billions of Naira in avoidable clashes between farmers and herdsmen in several parts of the country the federal government has now decided to establish the ranches. While this belated decision is a welcome development Chief Audu Ogbe should be restrained from causing confusion by giving the misleading impression that the federal government intends to allow owners of cattle to colonise the states that have donated land for the establishment of ranches.



In other words, Chief Ogbe should not be allowed to sabotage the establishment of the ranches with his pet project of "Cattle Colonies ". Since a ranch is a large area of land acquired for raising grazing livestock such as cattle or sheep for the production of meat the proposed ranches should not be called "cattle colonies"

http://saharareporters.com/2018/01/21/no-cattle-colonies-femi-falana

I agree with Femi Falana, a cattle colony is just a bigger cattle ranch. Audu Ogbe should stop confusing the people with big grammar in order not to sabotage the policy. A cattle ranch is a cattle ranch whether big or small.



Cc: lalasticlala

Whether we like it or not, these cattle colonies are going to stand because this is a government that never listens and is on a mission. 1 Like

Escalze:

Whether we like it or not, these cattle colonies are going to stand because this is a government that never listens and is on a mission.

I am tired of the ups and downs of this country along with its ill-mannered rulers .Instead of the State Governors to also quickly capitalise on this lovely idea to create ranches or "colonies" not for any Fulani or Northerners, but for the citizens of their respective states.By the time the Southerners start producing large and healty cattle for both dairy and consumption, then ild like to see who would patronise the fulanis.



Post No Bill. I am tired of the ups and downs of this country along with its ill-mannered rulers .Instead of the State Governors to also quickly capitalise on this lovely idea to create ranches or "colonies" not for any Fulani or Northerners, but for the citizens of their respective states.By the time the Southerners start producing large and healty cattle for both dairy and consumption, then ild like to see who would patronise the fulanis.Post No Bill. 5 Likes

Femi falana has started speaking again.







finally.

Escalze:

Whether we like it or not, these cattle colonies are going to stand because this is a government that never listens and is on a mission.

What exactly is wrong with having cattle colonies? What exactly is wrong with having cattle colonies?

Falana should keep playing to the gallery, rather than demand the media approach the issue with honesty and integrity, you turn around and blame Audu Ogbeh whose only crime is suggesting a simple solution to a lingering problem. 1 Like

Falana should enjoy his romance with APC government and support them totally. You cannot serve two masters

we already know the real enemies.



Cattle colony is demonic 2 Likes

Ok

6 Likes 1 Share

G

imagine how the people of Benue state will feel if u take a portion of their land and give to the same herdsmen killing them... Wedding MC 2 Likes 1 Share

seunmsg:





What exactly is wrong with having cattle colonies?

Go to kogi and kwara and ask them the same question. Go to kogi and kwara and ask them the same question. 3 Likes

I tire tire Nigeria!

mickeyenglish:





I am tired of the ups and downs of this country along with its ill-mannered rulers .Instead of the State Governors to also quickly capitalise on this lovely idea to create ranches or "colonies" not for any Fulani or Northerners, but for the citizens of their respective states.By the time the Southerners start producing large and healty cattle for both dairy and consumption, then ild like to see who would patronise the fulanis.



Post No Bill. Smart talk Smart talk 1 Like

They've started waking up at last.

LOL

Great!!

What is the Wisdom in Colonies if every mayhem was linked to the Herders.



You want to spread violence?

NIGERIANS..



2013-- Hi Baba.



2014-- Ready Baba.



2015-- Sai Baba.



2016-- Why baba.



2017--Kai Baba.



2017-- Chai! Baba.



2018-- God purnish Baba.



2019-- Bye Baba. 3 Likes

seunmsg:





What exactly is wrong with having cattle colonies?

The income goes to private pockets, governmemnt, federal, state or local government, has no business in donating land for a private business, that is what is wrong. The income goes to private pockets, governmemnt, federal, state or local government, has no business in donating land for a private business, that is what is wrong. 7 Likes

Some of my yoruba people and blind loyalty even when those close to them feel otherwise!

I just weak from the comments I read here with some trying too hard to defend or justify actions even when sounding stupid with the likelihood of them not also believing it.

wheather Colony or Ranch, One thing is sure, They bring death and mayham as time goes by and they get matured. THOU SHALL NOT FORGET THE WORDS OF SIR NNAMDI KANU

Una where vote for Buhari na goats.

I have bitcoin available for sale please don’t ask me to send first I will show you my balance even on video call for your verification on blockchain wallet.... contact me on whatsapp with +27603467203

Femi i dont your intentions, why say that your minister for agriculture is given the wrong impressions? For your information this sentiment is not chief Audu's he didnt champion it, we've all known this fact since two years ago. The FG is not given our state to herdsmen or however you understand it, he is simply trying to solve a problem by creating a new one. This belief of herdsmen taking full control of any land given to them "by FG" in whatever name- cattle colony OR ranch is not a hypothesis its an eventuality history has record of it, it will surely happen. Why should FG use tax payers money to sponsor peoples private biz, is it not suspicious?

Iweala wrk with politician and bcom evil, adesina was a responsible man bfor joinning politic

k