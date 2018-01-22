Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) (3215 Views)

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-osinbajo-george-weah-inauguration-ceremony/ Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Inauguration Ceremony of Newly Elected Liberian President George Weah in Monrovia, Liberia.

The event look so colorful.

God bless Liberia.

And his pple are here suffering



Ma men wor hapin ? Our Gor ha giing us a good presiden 2 Likes







fine girl you are always on NL fine girl you are always on NL

At last man... The best he can produce is football

metroblogger:

Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Inauguration Ceremony of Newly Elected Liberian President George Weah in Monrovia, Liberia.



http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-osinbajo-george-weah-inauguration-ceremony/



MY ABLE VP MY ABLE VP

Success attracts success (please this my English correct??)

Beautiful

its good.....george shud b able to make a football academy during is tenure...if he doesnt then he doesnt deserve d world best player award .

True democrat

dat z my man,i can see him rule Nigeria for 8 years as a president cos everything about him is good.

