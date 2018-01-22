₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by metroblogger: 9:49pm
Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Inauguration Ceremony of Newly Elected Liberian President George Weah in Monrovia, Liberia.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 10:02pm
Ok.
The event look so colorful.
God bless Liberia.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by owomida1: 10:03pm
Be very careful Amara. u no suppose dey bed?
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by opymx: 10:03pm
K
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by Uyiii: 10:03pm
should we now fry sardine
Where my sex doll sef, I have more important things to do.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by phlamesG: 10:04pm
Do you know how much that agbada cost?
And his pple are here suffering
Between himself and Buhari I don't know who is more clueless
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by Paradigme777: 10:04pm
Ma men wor hapin ? Our Gor ha giing us a good presiden
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by iamJ(m): 10:04pm
christ embassy pastors
very easy to spot, dirty suit and Jheri curl hair, tell puff puff cheeks that i send my greetings
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 10:04pm
Short man
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by djfabmusik(m): 10:05pm
Amarabae:.
fine girl you are always on NL
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by atobs4real: 10:05pm
At last man... The best he can produce is football
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by jaksmillioniar: 10:05pm
Amarabae:hippocrate when last did u type dat for naija u kip wishin bad thing for naija dat we seprate
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by ko40(m): 10:06pm
metroblogger:MY ABLE VP
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 10:06pm
.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by ehardetola(m): 10:06pm
What's so special about the George weah self, are u d new madalla.
Make I go sleep.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by ngwababe(f): 10:06pm
Success attracts success (please this my English correct??)
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by DaddyKross: 10:06pm
Figure head baba
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by farem: 10:06pm
Beautiful
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by mrskillz: 10:07pm
All these contri no dey fear Nigeria again. We just dey form rubbish big brother upandan
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by ehardetola(m): 10:07pm
ngwababe:
Hope u and google no dey fight
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by David456(m): 10:07pm
its good.....george shud b able to make a football academy during is tenure...if he doesnt then he doesnt deserve d world best player award .
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by farem: 10:08pm
DaddyKross:
At least someone still has figure. No figure has ever been traced to your generation. If there's any, bring it up
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:09pm
ok
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by davibid: 10:10pm
Always doing the errand boy job
Mtsweeeew
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by amakaokoye200: 10:11pm
True democrat
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by Topmaike007(m): 10:14pm
dat z my man,i can see him rule Nigeria for 8 years as a president cos everything about him is good.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by wizod(m): 10:16pm
davibid:and dats what he is
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by ebujany(m): 10:16pm
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by ngwababe(f): 10:17pm
ehardetola:
We dey quarrel bro
Thanks though!
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo At George Weah Inauguration Ceremony In Liberia (Photos) by iswallker(m): 10:18pm
ngwababe:
This ngwababe..
Not looking bad...
Reply my p.m.
