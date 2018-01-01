Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) (8165 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Governor Ortom was received in Takum by his host, Governor Darius Ishaku.



Source: Governor Samuel Ortom today led the Benue State delegation (comprising Benue State lawmakers and State Executive Council members) to Takum for the burial of a member of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Hosea Ibi who was recently kidnapped and later killed by his abductors.Governor Ortom was received in Takum by his host, Governor Darius Ishaku.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/governor-ortom-leads-benue-lawmakers-to.html?m=1 1 Share

rest on oh but i just they wonder if your hands were not stain with ritual blood as most politicians sacrifice innocent souls to get positions.....But may God forgive all your shortcomins and grant you rest

Lord!!! Heal our wounded and bleeding land





Rest In Peace Sir. Rest In Peace Sir.

Life truly is like a big merry-go-round

What goes around may come around...



We keep playing all sort of games...

Without the idea...when the checkmate is gonna be made...



We may keep mute to events of today...

What if we fall a victim of same tomorrow...



All definitely is gonna be well...not until we realize what we are really in for.



God bless Nigeria

God bless the reader and

God bless me. 1 Like

And you think this governor will win election in is state?idiot 1 Like 1 Share

O

Ibi means a scrotum infection they wicked shall never go unpunished, butIbi means a scrotum infection 1 Like

Mztarstrechy:

Governor Samuel Ortom today led the Benue State delegation (comprising Benue State lawmakers and State Executive Council members) to Takum for the burial of a member of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Hosea Ibi who was recently kidnapped and later killed by his abductors.

Governor Ortom was received in Takum by his host, Governor Darius Ishaku.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/governor-ortom-leads-benue-lawmakers-to.html?m=1





Something that is sure, one day one day, the killer will also die, ask don manny Something that is sure, one day one day, the killer will also die, ask don manny

Disheartening.

O ma se o

jdluv:

rest on oh but i just they wander if your hands were not stain with ritual blood? who are you to judge or wonder who are you to judge or wonder



.

This is what they brought, he has been crying since Meanwhile my friend just received his sex doll he purchased online from jumiaThis is what they brought, he has been crying since

i just wanted to waste this space for nothing



u dig?

RIP SIR

THE WICKED WILL NEVER LIVE IN MY WORLD

Its so painful, can't believe you are gone forever.. Sometimes I wonder why wicked people keep having their ways and good people keep dying. Rest in Peace Sir

The person that killed him is also among those people rejoicing inside him..politic is really a dirty game...

R.i.p

I buy unused gift cards for cash

I offer best rates

Gift card of all types

✅ Amazon

✅ iTunes

✅ Walmart

✅ Steam

E.t.c

And I pay as soon as your gifts card are validated..

WhatsApp me on: 08135901193

Contact me on: 07066740766

jdluv:

rest on oh but i just they wonder if your hands were not stain with ritual blood as most politicians sacrifice innocent souls to get positions.....But may God forgive all your shortcomins and grant you rest which cave are you from which cave are you from

Mztarstrechy:

Governor Samuel Ortom today led the Benue State delegation (comprising Benue State lawmakers and State Executive Council members) to Takum for the burial of a member of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Hosea Ibi who was recently kidnapped and later killed by his abductors.

Governor Ortom was received in Takum by his host, Governor Darius Ishaku.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/governor-ortom-leads-benue-lawmakers-to.html?m=1

RIP RIP

Sinful nation, evil human government.

Nigeria is now a dead zone, every thing is dead

And the murderer(s) will be there forming sympathy. SMH

Why do I have this feeling that he was kidnapped by herdsmen

Foolanis work

The nation will mourn since na politician or rich man kidnappers kill, as for benue Victims una sorry

Raydos:

Meanwhile my friend just received his sex doll he purchased online from jumia

.

This is what they brought, he has been crying since

Boring. Boring.

leocollins:

The person that killed him is also among those people rejoicing inside him..politic is really a dirty game...

Oh you know the person that killed him? Oh you know the person that killed him?

the synergy between Benue and taraba should continue, it would be good for their people against killers