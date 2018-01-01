₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:04pm
Governor Samuel Ortom today led the Benue State delegation (comprising Benue State lawmakers and State Executive Council members) to Takum for the burial of a member of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Hosea Ibi who was recently kidnapped and later killed by his abductors.
Governor Ortom was received in Takum by his host, Governor Darius Ishaku.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/governor-ortom-leads-benue-lawmakers-to.html?m=1
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:05pm
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by jdluv(f): 9:07pm
rest on oh but i just they wonder if your hands were not stain with ritual blood as most politicians sacrifice innocent souls to get positions.....But may God forgive all your shortcomins and grant you rest
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by Oye0404(m): 9:10pm
Lord!!! Heal our wounded and bleeding land
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:13pm
Rest In Peace Sir.
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by israelboy1(m): 9:21pm
Life truly is like a big merry-go-round
What goes around may come around...
We keep playing all sort of games...
Without the idea...when the checkmate is gonna be made...
We may keep mute to events of today...
What if we fall a victim of same tomorrow...
All definitely is gonna be well...not until we realize what we are really in for.
God bless Nigeria
God bless the reader and
God bless me.
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by Paramount01(m): 9:21pm
And you think this governor will win election in is state?idiot
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by ehardetola(m): 9:21pm
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by Pubichairs(m): 9:22pm
they wicked shall never go unpunished, but Ibi means a scrotum infection
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by olushevy05: 9:22pm
Mztarstrechy:
Something that is sure, one day one day, the killer will also die, ask don manny
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by benuejosh(m): 9:22pm
Disheartening.
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by ajibolabd(m): 9:23pm
O ma se o
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by FaniDan(f): 9:24pm
jdluv:who are you to judge or wonder
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by Raydos(m): 9:24pm
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by obojememe: 9:24pm
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by amani63(m): 9:25pm
RIP SIR
THE WICKED WILL NEVER LIVE IN MY WORLD
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by FaniDan(f): 9:26pm
Its so painful, can't believe you are gone forever.. Sometimes I wonder why wicked people keep having their ways and good people keep dying. Rest in Peace Sir
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by leocollins(m): 9:26pm
The person that killed him is also among those people rejoicing inside him..politic is really a dirty game...
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by kobzul(m): 9:27pm
R.i.p
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by highchief1: 9:33pm
jdluv:which cave are you from
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:33pm
Mztarstrechy:
RIP
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by vanessanelson: 9:42pm
Sinful nation, evil human government.
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by Hector09: 9:43pm
Nigeria is now a dead zone, every thing is dead
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by Edagentle(m): 9:45pm
And the murderer(s) will be there forming sympathy. SMH
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by TolaTosin: 9:45pm
Why do I have this feeling that he was kidnapped by herdsmen
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 9:49pm
Foolanis work
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by godofuck231: 9:53pm
The nation will mourn since na politician or rich man kidnappers kill, as for benue Victims una sorry
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by fSociety: 9:59pm
Raydos:
Boring.
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by histemple: 10:03pm
leocollins:
Oh you know the person that killed him?
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by bonechamberlain(m): 10:11pm
the synergy between Benue and taraba should continue, it would be good for their people against killers
|Re: Burial Of Hosea Ibi Who Was Kidnapped & Murdered In Taraba (Photos) by debolayinka(m): 10:14pm
TolaTosin:Seconded!
Meanwhile, Ortom must be very matured to have done that!
