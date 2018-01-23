Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo (10327 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a group comprising elders from the north, says it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to decide on whether to re-contest or not.



ACF said this in response to the opposition of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to the re-election bid of Buhari.



Obasanjo had advised the president to retire from active civil service, accusing him of failing to live up to expectation.



The elder statesman said Buhari’s government had reached its limit.



But in a statement in Kaduna, ACF said Obasanjo is entitled to his opinion.



“The statement credited to former President Obasanjo that President Buhari should not run in the 2019 election, it is his democratic right to express his view like any other Nigerian on all issues, including democracy,” read the statement signed by Muhammad Biu, national publicity secretary of ACF.



“However, it is President Buhari’s prerogative and that of his party to decide on whether to re-contest or not.”

https://www.thecable.ng/cant-decide-buhari-northern-leaders-reply-obasanjo 2 Likes 2 Shares

My joy now is that all roads will be leading to Daura very soon by God's grace 84 Likes 4 Shares

“However, it is President Buhari’s prerogative and that of his party to decide on whether to re-contest or not.”



Of course it's only a dog that will not listen for his master's whistle that will get lost in the forest.Buhari have bastardized Nigeria hence it's time for him to go with or without these equally useless northern fucktards. 35 Likes 2 Shares

No wonder Buhari ensured his brother from Daura now heads the ACF 13 Likes 1 Share

Obasanjo is not God to determines one's fate. It is left to Buhari to decide whether to contest or not. But we strongly need him to go for second term so that he can consolidate on the good work he has started. 8 Likes 1 Share

Spicycat:

Who want to be a president





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HwtPhtnt-I 12 Likes 2 Shares

This country is so messed up..Nothing can work in this country again, never until we break this country into smaller parts. See what supposed regional leaders are saying? The same idiots that said CAN created Fulani killings Hullabaloos. I don't even know what to do next. I think is high time I started plan to relocate my family to Ghana or american region. You wake up, it is headache of nonsense radio talk talk, before evening you would have developed headaches on different parts of your head at intervals, in fact I have banned viewing Nigerian news from my house totally on tvs all because of nonsense talk like this. They always beehive they own Nigeria and no body dare to challenge them. Tell me, how can we move forward like this?

What I want is that let him contest and be disgraced woefully by loosing to an unexpected special candidate that can help this country suffering.. 10 Likes 1 Share

They are digging this man’s grave...anyways

“Aja ti o ba ma sonu koni gbo fere ode” 5 Likes 1 Share

Like someone said. Shits everywhere. Just different toilets. 4 Likes

He should recontest if he wants to.... But what i know is anybody that covertly or overtly propagates buhari for a second term will never know peace whether he wins or not 6 Likes 1 Share

this mumu cattle rearers are pained by this, Nigeria is now a joke I can see this mumu cattle rearers are pained by this, Nigeria is now a joke I can see

True



It's just a candid advice that can be accepted or rejected.



With this advice from OBJ, PMB will sit up. And Yorubas will get a better deal from PMB.



Many forget OBJ has powerful international connections. They may have told him to write that letter. 9 Likes

obj don buy market 1 Like 1 Share

Newbiee:

Obasanjo is not God to determines one's fate. It is left to Buhari to decide whether to contest or not. But we strongly need him to go for second term so that he can consolidate on the good work he has started. only zombies and paid fools will suppor the disaster from daura in 2019 only zombies and paid fools will suppor the disaster from daura in 2019 17 Likes 1 Share

Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.



When OBJ wrote a similar letter to GEJ, this was how Asari Dokubo, FFK, Annkio Briggs, Edwin Clark and some other miscreants were insulting OBJ. Those who lacked electoral value and couldn't win elections for themselves and in their own name caused problems for GEJ and thereafter abandoned him after the elections.



Now, if the ACF likes, they should insult everyone. The clouds are gathering over PMB and there's nothing they can do to stop it. 11 Likes 1 Share

Newbiee:

Obasanjo is not God to determines one's fate. It is left to Buhari to decide whether to contest or not. But we strongly need him to go for second term so that he can consolidate on the good work he has started.

Buhari is being criticised by his own wife and daughter, yet you're making excuses for his factory-fitted incompetence. Buhari is being criticised by his own wife and daughter, yet you're making excuses for his factory-fitted incompetence. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Was it only the northern elders that voted for this buhsri? Why are they now acting like its them that installed him 1 Like



.

This is what they brought, he has been crying since Meanwhile my friend just received the sex doll he purchased online from jumiaThis is what they brought, he has been crying since 5 Likes

But he decided for him 2015 1 Like

So quick to reply...

Fulani herdsmen have been ravaging communities yet no quick reply from the Acf.

Obj is entitled to his own say.

Pmb take heed now. The clouds are gathering. 2 Likes 1 Share

kahal29:





https://www.thecable.ng/cant-decide-buhari-northern-leaders-reply-obasanjo They should go to blazes. When people see things and they begin to judge with sentiments. When OBJ wrote to GEJ befor the 2015 elections, I didnt see where SS people attacked OBJ. Rather, it was GEJ that replied himself. This is why this same northern elements find it difficult to condemn the hersdmen killing farmers all over the country. Nonsense. They should go to blazes. When people see things and they begin to judge with sentiments. When OBJ wrote to GEJ befor the 2015 elections, I didnt see where SS people attacked OBJ. Rather, it was GEJ that replied himself. This is why this same northern elements find it difficult to condemn the hersdmen killing farmers all over the country. Nonsense. 1 Like

Every lover of this nation must stand up and tell this clueless president to go home and rest. 4 Likes 1 Share



What is good for the goose is also good for the gander.



Enjoy your Obj

Nigerians never see something. But he could decide for Jona.What is good for the goose is also good for the gander.Enjoy your ObjNigerians never see something. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari should be wasting his tim contesting 2019 election 3 Likes 1 Share

dem say advice no be curse. na advice e advice am he can take it or leave it 2 Likes 1 Share

They have taken it tribal. This is how back the north is. 6 Likes 2 Shares