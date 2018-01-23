₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by kahal29: 9:12pm
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a group comprising elders from the north, says it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to decide on whether to re-contest or not.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:14pm
My joy now is that all roads will be leading to Daura very soon by God's grace
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Paperwhite(m): 9:17pm
“However, it is President Buhari’s prerogative and that of his party to decide on whether to re-contest or not.”
Of course it's only a dog that will not listen for his master's whistle that will get lost in the forest.Buhari have bastardized Nigeria hence it's time for him to go with or without these equally useless northern fucktards.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by SalamRushdie: 9:18pm
No wonder Buhari ensured his brother from Daura now heads the ACF
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Newbiee: 9:19pm
Obasanjo is not God to determines one's fate. It is left to Buhari to decide whether to contest or not. But we strongly need him to go for second term so that he can consolidate on the good work he has started.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Paperwhite(m): 9:21pm
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by priceaction: 9:25pm
This country is so messed up..Nothing can work in this country again, never until we break this country into smaller parts. See what supposed regional leaders are saying? The same idiots that said CAN created Fulani killings Hullabaloos. I don't even know what to do next. I think is high time I started plan to relocate my family to Ghana or american region. You wake up, it is headache of nonsense radio talk talk, before evening you would have developed headaches on different parts of your head at intervals, in fact I have banned viewing Nigerian news from my house totally on tvs all because of nonsense talk like this. They always beehive they own Nigeria and no body dare to challenge them. Tell me, how can we move forward like this?
What I want is that let him contest and be disgraced woefully by loosing to an unexpected special candidate that can help this country suffering..
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by nuti(m): 9:25pm
They are digging this man’s grave...anyways
“Aja ti o ba ma sonu koni gbo fere ode”
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by wildcatter23(m): 9:26pm
Like someone said. Shits everywhere. Just different toilets.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by BruncleZuma: 9:26pm
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Millz404(m): 9:26pm
He should recontest if he wants to.... But what i know is anybody that covertly or overtly propagates buhari for a second term will never know peace whether he wins or not
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Pubichairs(m): 9:26pm
this mumu cattle rearers are pained by this, Nigeria is now a joke I can see
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Firgemachar: 9:26pm
True
It's just a candid advice that can be accepted or rejected.
With this advice from OBJ, PMB will sit up. And Yorubas will get a better deal from PMB.
Many forget OBJ has powerful international connections. They may have told him to write that letter.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by ruggedboy01: 9:26pm
obj don buy market
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by capatainrambo: 9:27pm
Newbiee:only zombies and paid fools will suppor the disaster from daura in 2019
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by MrMcJay(m): 9:27pm
Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
When OBJ wrote a similar letter to GEJ, this was how Asari Dokubo, FFK, Annkio Briggs, Edwin Clark and some other miscreants were insulting OBJ. Those who lacked electoral value and couldn't win elections for themselves and in their own name caused problems for GEJ and thereafter abandoned him after the elections.
Now, if the ACF likes, they should insult everyone. The clouds are gathering over PMB and there's nothing they can do to stop it.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by MrMcJay(m): 9:27pm
Buhari is being criticised by his own wife and daughter, yet you're making excuses for his factory-fitted incompetence.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by plusfield: 9:27pm
Was it only the northern elders that voted for this buhsri? Why are they now acting like its them that installed him
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Raydos(m): 9:27pm
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Sweetcollins: 9:27pm
But he decided for him 2015
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Awoofawo(m): 9:27pm
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Dagaya(m): 9:28pm
So quick to reply...
Fulani herdsmen have been ravaging communities yet no quick reply from the Acf.
Obj is entitled to his own say.
Pmb take heed now. The clouds are gathering.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Tecno66: 9:28pm
kahal29:They should go to blazes. When people see things and they begin to judge with sentiments. When OBJ wrote to GEJ befor the 2015 elections, I didnt see where SS people attacked OBJ. Rather, it was GEJ that replied himself. This is why this same northern elements find it difficult to condemn the hersdmen killing farmers all over the country. Nonsense.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by KennedicalEnergy(m): 9:28pm
Every lover of this nation must stand up and tell this clueless president to go home and rest.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by Cordis92(f): 9:28pm
But he could decide for Jona.
What is good for the goose is also good for the gander.
Enjoy your Obj
Nigerians never see something.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by gratiaeo(m): 9:29pm
Buhari should be wasting his tim contesting 2019 election
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by 1shortblackboy: 9:29pm
dem say advice no be curse. na advice e advice am he can take it or leave it
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by naijapips04: 9:29pm
They have taken it tribal. This is how back the north is.
|Re: "You Can’t Decide For Buhari" — Northern Leaders Reply Obasanjo by plusfield: 9:29pm
Which good work? That man needs to get out from there before 2019 before he destroys this nation
