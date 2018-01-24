Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" (9652 Views)

The prophesy was given at the program hosted by Rev Tom Amenkhienan and Christ Embassy Abuja...



Prophecies From the Man of God, Pastor Benny Hinn for Nigeria.



God is sending an anointing for authority. God is exalting His name in the nation, Nigeria. God will do it in the next few weeks. God is going to bring change into the political system of Nigeria.



Fast for 3 weeks and when you fast, target the individuals you want to see removed. This time, we must take the kingdom by force. Target the individuals by name and position. No nation is stronger than the anointing of God. No nation is stronger than the spiritual forces in it.



Words are powerful but our words are more powerful. The church is going to affect the economy of Nigeria positively. LoveWorld is going to plough the mentality of the politicians in Abuja. We will pray for prosperity to rest in Nigeria and all power that is not of God will be defeated.



There's going to be wealth transfer from the sinners to the Children of God. There's been six wealth transfers already recorded in the Bible, and we are No. 7 on our way to heaven. Hallelujah!! 9 Likes 4 Shares

Na today?

Abeg make we hear word. 9 Likes





It has already started with OBJ's letter .

He didn't say "months"... just "weeks."



I'm set to begin my fast. I know those who must be removed. Starting with my governor, then the Fulani CIC in Aso Rock.



Lalasticlala are you there?



See even senators Dino Melaye, Gemade and others screaming "Ameeen!!!" 15 Likes 1 Share

Is this obj first later to aso rock?

Let's just watch and see, but this is not the first time such prophecy has been made by men of god, yet nothing happened, I don't think this will be different. Is this obj first later to aso rock?Let's just watch and see, but this is not the first time such prophecy has been made by men of god, yet nothing happened, I don't think this will be different. 2 Likes

See Dino sef dey praise god o, there's nothing we will not see in this country. See Dino sef dey praise god o, there's nothing we will not see in this country. 8 Likes

So OBJ letter na fulfilment of prophecy?



Small kolomental dey your head sha... So OBJ letter na fulfilment of prophecy?Small kolomental dey your head sha...

I have already started my fasting and my targets are Buhari and governor ortom of Benue state..... but come to think of it,if all Nigerians pray and target there hated politicians,that means all leaders would be remove...anyway me waiting for buhari to be remove like..... 7 Likes

..He should take his prophecy to israel

Nigerians are just too religious

Ever8054:

I have already started my fasting and my targets are Buhari and governor ortom of Benue state..... but come to think of it,if all Nigerians pray and target there hated politicians,that means all leaders would be remove...anyway me waiting for buhari to be remove like..... Na today Nigerians dey pray?

How many god don answer. Na today Nigerians dey pray?How many god don answer.

Dino is a certified mad man





Buhari is "madder" 1 Like

My birthday gift must be sending PMB out of Aso villa. God please deliver it to me

Expecting wealth transfer from sinners! Ok na, keep expecting! The last paragraph though!Expecting wealth transfer from sinners! Ok na, keep expecting!

theres no need to pray and fast the zombies didnt fast and pray to bring him in the first place.

They will nt allow this man in Nigeria again.

Do you know what i think the joker to dislodge this administration? Osinbajo should resign. But i am afraid he will be killed if he does.

we no need to fast if na prophecy abeg e go hapen

We are still suffering from the one Rv. father Mbaka declared on us

is God in the federal government

Any congregation where looters and dishonest people are seated in front, while the honest and hardworking people are at the back, is suspect.

we are watching

Thank you JESUS

God's words are "ye and amen", if you believe 1 Like

donnie:

See even senators Dino Melaye, Gemade and others screaming "Ameeen!!!"





Dino is not even concentrating Dino is not even concentrating