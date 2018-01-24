₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by donnie(m): 10:02pm On Jan 23
The prophesy was given at the program hosted by Rev Tom Amenkhienan and Christ Embassy Abuja...
Prophecies From the Man of God, Pastor Benny Hinn for Nigeria.
God is sending an anointing for authority. God is exalting His name in the nation, Nigeria. God will do it in the next few weeks. God is going to bring change into the political system of Nigeria.
Fast for 3 weeks and when you fast, target the individuals you want to see removed. This time, we must take the kingdom by force. Target the individuals by name and position. No nation is stronger than the anointing of God. No nation is stronger than the spiritual forces in it.
Words are powerful but our words are more powerful. The church is going to affect the economy of Nigeria positively. LoveWorld is going to plough the mentality of the politicians in Abuja. We will pray for prosperity to rest in Nigeria and all power that is not of God will be defeated.
There's going to be wealth transfer from the sinners to the Children of God. There's been six wealth transfers already recorded in the Bible, and we are No. 7 on our way to heaven. Hallelujah!!
9 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by charliboy654(m): 10:18pm On Jan 23
Na today?
Abeg make we hear word.
9 Likes
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by donnie(m): 10:23pm On Jan 23
charliboy654
It has already started with OBJ's letter .
He didn't say "months"... just "weeks."
I'm set to begin my fast. I know those who must be removed. Starting with my governor, then the Fulani CIC in Aso Rock.
Lalasticlala are you there?
... This should reach promised land, for the records.
14 Likes
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by donnie(m): 10:26pm On Jan 23
See even senators Dino Melaye, Gemade and others screaming "Ameeen!!!"
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by charliboy654(m): 10:31pm On Jan 23
donnie:Is this obj first later to aso rock?
Let's just watch and see, but this is not the first time such prophecy has been made by men of god, yet nothing happened, I don't think this will be different.
2 Likes
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by charliboy654(m): 10:33pm On Jan 23
donnie:See Dino sef dey praise god o, there's nothing we will not see in this country.
8 Likes
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by donnie(m): 10:33pm On Jan 23
charliboy654:
My dear, This one is different o....
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by donnie(m): 10:36pm On Jan 23
charliboy654:
Is it your praising ??
8 Likes
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by TomHagen: 10:44pm On Jan 23
donnie:So OBJ letter na fulfilment of prophecy?
Small kolomental dey your head sha...
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by TomHagen: 10:45pm On Jan 23
charliboy654:Like attract like.
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by Ever8054: 10:47pm On Jan 23
I have already started my fasting and my targets are Buhari and governor ortom of Benue state..... but come to think of it,if all Nigerians pray and target there hated politicians,that means all leaders would be remove...anyway me waiting for buhari to be remove like.....
7 Likes
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by Uyi168(m): 10:54pm On Jan 23
..He should take his prophecy to israel
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by ifex370(m): 7:43am
Nigerians are just too religious
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by charliboy654(m): 7:55am
Ever8054:Na today Nigerians dey pray?
How many god don answer.
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by megrimor(m): 9:47am
Dino is a certified mad man
Buhari is "madder"
1 Like
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by fistonati(m): 9:47am
My birthday gift must be sending PMB out of Aso villa. God please deliver it to me
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by kevoh(m): 9:48am
The last paragraph though! Expecting wealth transfer from sinners! Ok na, keep expecting!
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by alphaconde(m): 9:49am
theres no need to pray and fast the zombies didnt fast and pray to bring him in the first place.
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by Articul8(m): 9:49am
They will nt allow this man in Nigeria again.
Do you know what i think the joker to dislodge this administration? Osinbajo should resign. But i am afraid he will be killed if he does.
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by Napoleonsammy: 9:51am
we no need to fast if na prophecy abeg e go hapen
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by jayson87: 9:52am
We are still suffering from the one Rv. father Mbaka declared on us
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by lilfreezy: 9:52am
is God in the federal government
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by wildcatter23(m): 9:52am
Q
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by olapluto(m): 9:53am
Any congregation where looters and dishonest people are seated in front, while the honest and hardworking people are at the back, is suspect.
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by Gossiplover: 9:54am
we are watching
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by MorataFC: 9:55am
Thank you JESUS
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by desreek9(f): 9:55am
God's words are "ye and amen", if you believe
1 Like
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by Jigba(f): 9:55am
donnie:
Dino is not even concentrating
|Re: Benny Hinn Prophesies Change In Nigeria's Political System In A "Few Weeks" by IdiAmin2(m): 9:55am
how much pastor Chris go give benny Hinn this time around?
Last time love-vendor Benny came to naija, na 1 million dollars okays dash am
Rogues
won Ole jatijati
