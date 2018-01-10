Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed (4572 Views)

Dr. Junaid Mohammed has reacted to the viral bombshell letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by Elder statesman and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.



Mohammed, a second republic senator maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has failed and will continue to fail. He pointed out that nothing good will come out of the president's government.



Chief Obasanjo, on Tuesday, wrote a lengthy letter criticizing President Buhari's government and giving reasons why Buhari should not re-contest in 2019.



He also criticized the two most prominent parties in the country saying that he "will gladly join such a Movement when one is established as Coalition for Nigeria, CN, taking Nigeria to the height God has created it to be. From now on, the Nigeria eagle must continue to soar and fly high."



Reacting to this, Junaid told newsmen, “I think Obasanjo’s letter is justified. President Buhari is not in good health and therefore should not contest.



“His government is also surrounded by nepotism and Obasanjo pointed that out to him.



“I believe strongly that no government will based on nepotism and will succeed. This government has failed and from all indication, they will continue to fail.”



Let him who get ear listen 7 Likes

IPoB come and lick this man shithole. 1 Like

This is simply a case of leadership with no direction, all they are interested in is Chop-Chop and dispense patronage. 6 Likes

cc: lalasticlala, mynd44 May Junaid Mohammed walk and never stumble



Cc sarrki alariwo2 ngeneukwenu yarimo May Junaid Mohammed walk and never stumbleCc sarrki alariwo2 ngeneukwenu yarimo 5 Likes

If only pmb no get ear infection 9 Likes

True talk 3 Likes

Sai Baba till 2023

According to Mr Junaid, this government have failed and from all indication, they will continue to fail...





this is coming from Buhari kinsman, but some few hoodlums from South West will always take it personal by the time u pointed out Buhari incompetency for them to see. this particular group people are really pathetic walahi....... 14 Likes 3 Shares

gbamest 2 Likes

usba:

IPoB come and lick this man shithole. As you always lick bubu shithole abi? As you always lick bubu shithole abi? 6 Likes 1 Share

Zombies what sayeth you guys? Guess Nigerians can see the monumental catastrophe called Buhari?Zombies what sayeth you guys? 3 Likes

Obj(Inventor of Corruption) letter was a hit back to back



Buhari (Papa Wicked) I heard is having sleepless nights over Obj's letter



Scoreline Now



Obj = 10

Buhari = -0



Meanwhile, in times of depression he finds confidence with his cows 9 Likes

Buhari come and go oooo Buhari come and go oooo 3 Likes

usba:

IPoB come and lick this man shithole. You You

Tbh obj is right just that he's such a Judas 2 Likes

DaMN right !ALL ROAD MUST LEAD TO DAURA COme 2019 3 Likes

madridguy:

Sai Baba till 2023

You're now very tired. No tangible reason to support Buhari these days. Na just "sai baba till 2023" u dey shout upandan. You're now very tired. No tangible reason to support Buhari these days. Na just "sai baba till 2023" u dey shout upandan. 9 Likes 1 Share

Buhari will recontest and win because he knows there is no one in the land that can match his political might not even one. As long as our elections still remain a game of numbers and considering the tremendous and fraternal support Buhari has from the North, I don't see why Buhari won't win 2019 if he recontest. We are paying for the sins of our error in 2015, and we have till 2022 to make amends and ensure no bitter, incompetent, ill-will and nepotic leader assumes the seat of the presidency ever again in this country. The question is...



Who is the alternative to Buhari come 2019? Obviously No One 2 Likes

After the hullabaloo on the wake of the letter Obj graciously bestowed upon us. It's still gonna be business as usual. Yeah a few ruffled feathers. Maimings, killings and hate would continue

jayson87:

Buhari will recontest and win. The question we should be asking ourselves is..

Who is the alternative to Buhari?

So you mean he is the only person fit to rule Nigeria out of over 200 million citizens of this nation?

God forbid! Either you're living in denial of your zombiesm is irredeemable

By the way, what are his antecedents and per-degree



BUHARI is a monumental failure!!!! So you mean he is the only person fit to rule Nigeria out of over 200 million citizens of this nation?God forbid! Either you're living in denial of your zombiesm is irredeemableBy the way, what are his antecedents and per-degreeBUHARI is a monumental failure!!!! 8 Likes 1 Share





In fact, Buhary is a FAILUIRE FAILED government.In fact, Buhary is a FAILUIRE 1 Like

jayson87:

Buhari will recontest and win. The question we should be asking ourselves is..



Who is the alternative to Buhari?



Nigerians prefer a stone to Buhary. Nigerians prefer a stone to Buhary. 3 Likes 3 Shares

Nepotism started earlier in this administration. We PMB supporters soo much believed in him that we gave excuses on his behalf there were more appointments to be made.



Three years down, it is in full glare and the soo called cabal seems not to care.



OBJ letter should awake his conscience and PMB should begin to right some of his wrong before it gets too late. 1 Like

quote author=jayson87 post=64468275]Buhari will recontest and win. The question we should be asking ourselves is..



Who is the alternative to Buhari?



Ain't u an alternative? abi dem get 4 heads? 3 Likes

imhotep:



May Junaid Mohammed walk and never stumble



Cc sarrki alariwo2 ngeneukwenu yarimo those robots are out of lies those robots are out of lies 2 Likes

jayson87:

Buhari will recontest and win because he knows there is no one in the land that can match his political might not even one. As long as our elections still remain a game of numbers and considering the tremendous and fraternal support Buhari has from the North, I don't see why Buhari won't win 2019 if he recontest. We are paying for the sins of our error in 2015, and we have till 2022 to make amends and ensure no bitter, incompetent, ill-will and nepotic leader assumes the seat of the presidency ever again in this country. The question is...



Who is the alternative to Buhari come 2019? Obviously No Onrr slowpoke like you slowpoke like you 2 Likes

Firefire:







Nigerians prefer a stone to Buhary. 1 Like

jayson87:

[b]Buhari will recontest and win because he knows there is no one in the land that can match his political might not even one. [/b]As long as our elections still remain a game of numbers and considering the tremendous and fraternal support Buhari has from the North, I don't see why Buhari won't win 2019 if he recontest. We are paying for the sins of our error in 2015, and we have till 2022 to make amends and ensure no bitter, incompetent, ill-will and nepotic leader assumes the seat of the presidency ever again in this country. The question is...



Who is the alternative to Buhari come 2019? Obviously No Onrr Your zombiesm is irredeemable Your zombiesm is irredeemable

omoseth:





Ain't u an alternative?



Ain't u an alternative? abeg dem get 4 heads? I AM, but can I muster the kind of political strength Buhari has in the north. Let us not forget election is a game of majority, apparently, i am from the south I AM, but can I muster the kind of political strength Buhari has in the north. Let us not forget election is a game of majority, apparently, i am from the south

1nigeriamyfoot:



those robots are out of lies I no come see their brake light on top this Obasanjo letter oh I no come see their brake light on top this Obasanjo letter oh