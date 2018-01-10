₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by aminulive: 8:08am
Dr. Junaid Mohammed has reacted to the viral bombshell letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by Elder statesman and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.
Mohammed, a second republic senator maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has failed and will continue to fail. He pointed out that nothing good will come out of the president's government.
Chief Obasanjo, on Tuesday, wrote a lengthy letter criticizing President Buhari's government and giving reasons why Buhari should not re-contest in 2019.
He also criticized the two most prominent parties in the country saying that he "will gladly join such a Movement when one is established as Coalition for Nigeria, CN, taking Nigeria to the height God has created it to be. From now on, the Nigeria eagle must continue to soar and fly high."
Reacting to this, Junaid told newsmen, “I think Obasanjo’s letter is justified. President Buhari is not in good health and therefore should not contest.
“His government is also surrounded by nepotism and Obasanjo pointed that out to him.
“I believe strongly that no government will based on nepotism and will succeed. This government has failed and from all indication, they will continue to fail.”
https://politicsngr.com/obasanjos-letter-buhari-will-continue-fail-junaid-mohammed/
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 8:10am
Let him who get ear listen
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by usba: 8:12am
IPoB come and lick this man shithole.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Gentle034(m): 8:12am
This is simply a case of leadership with no direction, all they are interested in is Chop-Chop and dispense patronage.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by imhotep: 8:13am
aminulive:May Junaid Mohammed walk and never stumble
Cc sarrki alariwo2 ngeneukwenu yarimo
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Luisema4luv(m): 8:17am
If only pmb no get ear infection
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by femolacqua(m): 8:19am
True talk
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by madridguy(m): 8:19am
Sai Baba till 2023
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by fakeprophet(m): 8:19am
According to Mr Junaid, this government have failed and from all indication, they will continue to fail...
this is coming from Buhari kinsman, but some few hoodlums from South West will always take it personal by the time u pointed out Buhari incompetency for them to see. this particular group people are really pathetic walahi.......
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by isaacsegun(m): 8:20am
gbamest
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by amamahdaniel(m): 9:06am
usba:As you always lick bubu shithole abi?
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 9:19am
Guess Nigerians can see the monumental catastrophe called Buhari? Zombies what sayeth you guys?
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by smartty68(m): 9:29am
Obj(Inventor of Corruption) letter was a hit back to back
Buhari (Papa Wicked) I heard is having sleepless nights over Obj's letter
Scoreline Now
Obj = 10
Buhari = -0
Meanwhile, in times of depression he finds confidence with his cows
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by free2ryhme: 9:29am
aminulive:
Buhari come and go oooo
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by massinola(m): 9:29am
usba:You
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Jaykolo10(m): 9:29am
Tbh obj is right just that he's such a Judas
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Mc1807: 9:31am
DaMN right !ALL ROAD MUST LEAD TO DAURA COme 2019
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Shortyy(f): 9:34am
madridguy:
You're now very tired. No tangible reason to support Buhari these days. Na just "sai baba till 2023" u dey shout upandan.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by jayson87: 9:34am
Buhari will recontest and win because he knows there is no one in the land that can match his political might not even one. As long as our elections still remain a game of numbers and considering the tremendous and fraternal support Buhari has from the North, I don't see why Buhari won't win 2019 if he recontest. We are paying for the sins of our error in 2015, and we have till 2022 to make amends and ensure no bitter, incompetent, ill-will and nepotic leader assumes the seat of the presidency ever again in this country. The question is...
Who is the alternative to Buhari come 2019? Obviously No One
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by wildcatter23(m): 9:36am
After the hullabaloo on the wake of the letter Obj graciously bestowed upon us. It's still gonna be business as usual. Yeah a few ruffled feathers. Maimings, killings and hate would continue
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Lilimax(f): 9:37am
jayson87:
So you mean he is the only person fit to rule Nigeria out of over 200 million citizens of this nation?
God forbid! Either you're living in denial of your zombiesm is irredeemable
By the way, what are his antecedents and per-degree
BUHARI is a monumental failure!!!!
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Firefire(m): 9:39am
FAILED government.
In fact, Buhary is a FAILUIRE
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Firefire(m): 9:39am
jayson87:
Nigerians prefer a stone to Buhary.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Ladipodeal: 9:40am
Nepotism started earlier in this administration. We PMB supporters soo much believed in him that we gave excuses on his behalf there were more appointments to be made.
Three years down, it is in full glare and the soo called cabal seems not to care.
OBJ letter should awake his conscience and PMB should begin to right some of his wrong before it gets too late.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by omoseth(m): 9:40am
quote author=jayson87 post=64468275]Buhari will recontest and win. The question we should be asking ourselves is..
Who is the alternative to Buhari?
Ain't u an alternative? abi dem get 4 heads?
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:41am
imhotep:those robots are out of lies
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by kennosklint(m): 9:41am
jayson87:slowpoke like you
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Lilimax(f): 9:41am
Firefire:
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by Lilimax(f): 9:43am
jayson87:Your zombiesm is irredeemable
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by jayson87: 9:43am
omoseth:I AM, but can I muster the kind of political strength Buhari has in the north. Let us not forget election is a game of majority, apparently, i am from the south
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by imhotep: 9:44am
1nigeriamyfoot:I no come see their brake light on top this Obasanjo letter oh
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter is Justified, Buhari should not re-contest - Junaid Mohammed by jayson87: 9:47am
Lilimax:You can't comprehend what I wrote as a comment. You should go back to the romance section where most of your comment bias sound rational. I asked a simple rhetorical question. Who is the alternative to Buhari come 2019. Do me a favour and and answer
