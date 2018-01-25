₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by Irukkanews: 6:01pm On Jan 24
Igbo Youths under the aegis of Igbo Youths Initiative has thrown their weight behind the call by former president Olusegun Obasanjo for President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election. Speaking with irukkanews, the Founder/President of the group, Prince Alexander Ezeobi said that Buhari has no reason whatsoever to seek second term of office. According to him, the citizens of the country are currently going through hell, adding that Nigerians cannot bear another four years of Buhari in office.
He said Nigerians have shown enough patience for Buhari`s myriad of incompetence. According to him, Buhari must not try to stretch the patience of Nigerians further since there is a limit to human endurance. He said that it is insanity for anybody to wish for Buhari to stay in office beyond 2019, going by the suffering in the land. According to him, the best thing for President Muhammdau Buhari is to start packing his bag out of the presidential villa. His words,
"To be honest, I am not a fan of former President Olusegun Obasanjo because I strongly believe that he is one of the problems with Nigeria. But if I am not happy with the messenger, I am happy with the message. Obasanjo spoke the minds of the majority of the country. Nigerians are currently going through hell. We have never had it this bad in the country.
Buhari would do a lot of good to Nigerians and also himself by not seeking re-election in 2019. If you look at his frailty now and imagine how he would be looking in the next five years. So, apart from his failures in every front, the youths are now ruling the world. He should go home to take a deserved rest. Age is not on his side. He is also not in the best of health, therefore, the best thing for him to do is to go home and rest. He has made his mark”.
Ezeobi lambasted the Igbo leaders in APC who went to endorse President Buhari for second term. According to him, the people are a disgrace not only to themselves and their families but to Igbo nation. He said that the so-called Igbo leaders in APC that went to endorse Buhari don’t have electoral values.
"The so called Igbo in APC that went to endorse Buhari for second term are vagabonds. They have no electoral values. For instance, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu who for many years was the National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party(ANPP), did not even produce counselor for the party in his village.
So,do the rest of them. I want to tell you that next year, if Buhari dares to run, he would utterly be humiliated, not only in Igbo land but in every part of the country. So, I want Nigerians to know that those who went
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by Sprumbabafather: 6:01pm On Jan 24
The country sinned, Buharri is the punishment
Another 4 years till you all complete your jail terms.
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by ehbellsho(m): 6:04pm On Jan 24
Gbam.
God bless una
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by GoroTango(m): 6:07pm On Jan 24
Oya we don hear
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by countryfive: 6:07pm On Jan 24
this buhari is evil, with an evil a gender .God must stop him.
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by Likei(m): 6:15pm On Jan 24
He spoke the minds of Nigerians.
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by Ophilabraham: 6:16pm On Jan 24
Our leader no get brain, just believe e go affect us.
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by plusfield: 10:01pm On Jan 24
Anybody pushing for buhari to continue is doing so for selfish personal gains, tribal and ethnic bigotry reasons, islamic reasons, or just petty pride of not wanting to be seen as regretting it.
Check it
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by 234GT(m): 10:25pm On Jan 24
Unfortunately most Nigerians are insane.
Some mad people are still supporting this devil called Buhari.
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by oooduancalmdown: 10:36pm On Jan 24
Lols!!! Losers!!! Una never cry finish after Jonathan was sent packing abi? Una go wail for another 4 years because buhari will win his second term. If Nigeria tire una, make una declare Biafra and stop wailing here because your oga defeated by the same man in 2015.
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by Balkan(m): 1:35am
oooduancalmdown:l am very sure that this robot is wondering about in Nigeria looking for food. He has been progarmmed. So you guys should have mercy on him for he does not really know what he is saying
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by Lot13(m): 3:31am
Is it not insanity to try to force someone from exercising it's fundamental human rights?
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by Kyliegame: 5:53am
oooduancalmdown:
lol
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by SouthEastFacts: 6:39am
oooduancalmdown:Herdsmen are making major incursion into the South West. Their mode of Operation is burning up large acres of farms. Soon they will start burning houses. Continue supporting evil and one day you shall be a victim.
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by okachie1(m): 7:24am
Buhari is clueless period!
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by Omeokachie: 8:38am
True, and there are many insane people around!
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by seunlayi(m): 10:30am
High level of insanity
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by velai(m): 10:30am
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by GreatMahmud: 10:31am
Why wait till 2019..PMB should be impeached NOW.
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by Macgreat(m): 10:31am
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by Stethaine: 10:32am
If you don't know. Muslim leaders don't give power easily
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by pol23: 10:32am
Yes.
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by blackpanda: 10:32am
mumus....and u think igbo will ever make presidency
keep dreaming
|Re: It Is Insanity For Anybody To Wish Buhari To Continue Beyond 2019 - Igbo Youths by seunlayi(m): 10:32am
Apc rubbished a golden opportunity by using buhari
