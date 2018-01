Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Midget Lady And Her Tall Man (10620 Views)

A facebook user by name Esther Ukwa shared pictures of these couple on facebook and captioned it;



Love is really blind as they said. Happy married life my friend. You guys are invited.

Kai! Watin be this! 5 Likes

As long as



They are happy 17 Likes

for real ? 2 Likes

beauty lies in the eye of the beholder they look happy 1 Like

babywhite:

beauty lies in the eye of the beholder BEERHOLDER

they look happy 14 Likes 1 Share

babywhite:

beauty lies in the eye of the beholder they look happy 29 Likes 1 Share

Our slay queens won't like this, even midget dey marry, no to talk about a full woman , for once think about your own slayers.



Wishing the couple a happy married life. 13 Likes





kai, am just wondering how they will measure up to each other in the other room?

No sucking of boobs for d guy when they are in the act.

No kissing

No playing with tips.

No nothing.



Another thing of concern to me is the size of the honey pot; considering the size of the female.

will it be wide enough to accommodate girth?

will it be long enough to accommodate length?



In conclusion I think this is cross breeding.

The guy should leave midget females for midget males. 11 Likes

No comment

His choice 1 Like

I'm tempted to laugh but I won't. Everyone is beautiful and handsome in his /her own way.







Who else was thinking about him I was thinking about Elrufai when I open this threadWho else was thinking about him 4 Likes

The guy's looks shows he has passed through several ladies yet he found happiness in a midget.



#lovecanmovemountains 2 Likes

sexybbstar:

The guy's looks shows he has passed through several ladies yet he found happiness in a midget.



#lovecanmovemountains



Which kain rubbish be this

As long as she doesn't need to bend down to go down 2 Likes

sexybbstar:

The guy's looks shows he has passed through several ladies yet he found happiness in a midget.



#lovecanmovemountains



I don't know what to say , I'm speechless. 2 Likes

The guy priick go penetrate her womb o.

RadicallyBlunt:

The guy priick go penetrate her womb o.



He's deceiving her!

she don use nyash confuse am 2 Likes

Could this really be love or are there hidden agendas? 1 Like

ayam not undestanding 1 Like

nuggarito:

Our slay queens won't like this, even midget dey marry, no to talk about a full woman , for once think about your own slayers.



Wishing the couple a happy married life.

Now this got me laughing



Now this got me laughing

Most modern day slay queens are feminists and say marriage does not define them

Happy married life to them..They actually look happy together. 1 Like