My Mother Was Arrested And Forced To Apologize To Apostle Suleman-stephanie Otob / Rising Atheism By Deji Yesufu / "You Will Die" - Johnson Suleiman To El-Rufai (Video)

Concerning Stephanie Otobo’s Apology to Apostle Suleiman



by Deji Yesufu



I have been receiving messages on social media informing me that Ms. Stephanie Otobo has confessed to being sponsored by politicians to tarnish the image of “Apostle” Suleiman, and in the process she has apologized to him and sort his forgiveness.



Many reactions have followed this confession. I am just reading Daddy Freeze’s response to it, where he stated that Otobo would need to go further to mention the names of the politicians and pastors that sent her on this mission. He also suggested that the account number and various bank transactions that followed should be published. These were my thoughts initially too but I have since decided to look at the matter from another perspective.



In Ibadan, I am a leading Suleiman antagonist. When the “apostle” came to University of Ibadan last year April, I led a one man protest against him; for which I was arrested and later released. I have since documented my position against the so called apostle of Christ and I shall not be rehearsing those here.



Suffice to say, however, that observers of the religious scene in Nigeria have noticed a sudden wave of confessions and apologies and forgiveness that seem to be following the numerous cases of Pastors’ philandering. Just last week, Kemi Olunloyo was also videoed pleading for David Ibiyeomi to forgive her. I am convinced the whole thing is scripted.



But let me make my point clear on it still...



The issues that I have with Nigerian Pentecostal Pastors is not primarily in regards to what they do but rather what they preach. Their actions are simply products of the false gospel they propagate. So whether or not they are caught in scandals, they are not absolved from the sure damnation that shall come upon them and those who listen to them.



While the gospel of prosperity is damnable heresy, Nigerian Pentecostal preachers have taken the teaching to an extent that will make its American inventors cringe in shame. The worst part of this all is that they are exporting this so called gospel en-masse to foreign countries; and the worst kind of churches you want to attend abroad are “Nigerian Churches”.



Regardless of whether these Pastors are caught in scandals or not, what they preach is already a scandalous gospel and it is doing their listeners and this nation no good. These preachers must be called what they are: false prophets.



By the way, there is massive billboard of David Ibiyeomi just erected close to Awolowo Junction, at the heart of Ibadan. It informs Ibadan resident that “Salvation Ministries” has come to the city; so go to that church to your own souls’ peril.



Do I regret protesting Suleiman?



I do not. I would likely not carry out a protest in such a fashion again but I am thankful that I did what my heart instructed me to do that day and I am grateful to God for keeping me through the process of making that statement.



The fact remains that in April 2017, some weight allegations were being bandied against a man. My protest bordered essentially against those who permitted him to come to minister to young minds. What if he was guilty as alleged? Then he would have polluted the spirit of those young people with his perverse spirit. It is bad enough that he preaches a false gospel; should he also combine it all with a perverse spirit?



I am convinced that in the days to come, the real drama behind all these so called confessions shall be unveiled. But regardless of what is unveiled: there are pastors in this Pentecostal churches who will do two things, some of them will never be caught in a scandal; others will be involved in scandals but will cover it all up. But none of them will escape the judgement of the Most High God.



Penticostal churches have done more harm and damage than good to the religion of christianity.

They have profaned the holy name of the Lord Jesus the Christ. 7 Likes 1 Share

VBCampaign:

JUST APOLOGISE PERIOD. JUST APOLOGISE PERIOD. 2 Likes

Nothing is hidden under the sun, time will tell. 1 Like

See this mannequin o!. You believed Otobo when she said that Apostle Suleiman slept with her, now you disbelieved her when she said the contrary, it is either you are a hater or your brain is on winter leave. I wonder what kind of foolishness pervades our youths like this?. You can't choose your truth neither can you impose your stupidity on us. Now clear off 19 Likes 3 Shares

BlakKluKluxKlan:

Penticostal churches have done more harm and damage than good to the religion of christianity.

They have profaned the holy name of the Lord Jesus the Christ.

Yes because Pentecostals ,not Catholics made the religion the state religion of Rome and burnt actual Christians at stakes for having a contrary opinion about the church or doctrines. 6 Likes

Degis:

See this mannequin o!. You believed Otobo when she said that Apostle Suleiman slept with her, now you disbelieved her when she said the contrary, it is either you are a hater or your brain is on winter leave. I wonder what kind of foolishness pervades our youths like this?. You can't choose your truth neither can you impose your stupidity on us. Now clear off ?......































Wọ́n ti get ẹ.. Meaning you've been caged ?......Wọ́n ti get ẹ.. Meaning you've been caged 14 Likes

Pavore9:

Nothing is hidden under the sun, time will tell. boss good day.. which online business is booming now? boss good day.. which online business is booming now?

nobody know tomorrow

both staph,deji,daddy freezer and the other person are MAD ing 1 Like

JUST APOLOGISE PERIOD.



Must you quote everything?

At the end of the day we'd know the truth..





But I feel she was forced to change mouth. It wasn't done by freewill. It's so obvious. 3 Likes

VBCampaign:

Regardless of any money passing hands and NDA, surely the real drama behind all these so called confessions shall be unveiled



petra1:

JUST APOLOGISE PERIOD.

Apologise for what? Always knew you to be a man of conviction, my dear old friendRegardless of any money passing hands and NDA, surely the real drama behind all these so called confessions shall be unveiledApologise for what? 4 Likes

na wa ooo

I have nothing to say.

She did not say he didnt sleep with her. She only said they hired her to destroy his reputation. Monica Lewinsky was used against Bill clinton as we all know but does it mean he was not guilty of having sexual relations with her? She should openly say she did not have an affair with the man. That was what I was expecting to see. 7 Likes 1 Share

Space 4 rent

Foolish Afonja wants to trend.... Incompetent fool 1 Like

There is always more than meets the eyes 1 Like

He's changed stance from Apostle Suleiman to Pentecostal pastors.



I believe in constructive arguments/criticisms and what this young critic has done is to attack Pentecostal churches in general while neglecting the main issue at hand, which is that the charges against the Prophet were false. It's like he had made up his mind to support the accusation whether they were true or not.



Not so very intelligent an argument now!

Anyway, I support her providing evidence of the said politicians

Whether You Accept This Truth Or Not.....! Your Opinion,illusion And Perspective Of Life Does Nt Matter;only D WORD OF GOD Is.

I Am Not Here To Quote To You,but To Tell You What Is The Truth;

The Truth Is You Would Perish If You Think The Faults Of The False Prophets Are Much Reasons You Should Not Recognise And Accept Jesus.

You Would Go To Hell,and Become An Inhabitant Forever Because Immorality Was Your Food.

To All The Prostitutes....!! Ashawo No Be Work...!! You Are Being Manipulated,you Are Under The Spell Of Darkness!

To All The Atheist! Who Do You Think Created The Moon,the Sun And Stars??

What About The Trees,animals And Water Bodies??

Why Are All Creation In Order,if There Was No Creator And Everything Poped Out From No Where...

Then There Would Have Been Different Kinds Of Human Beings,some Having Eyes On Their Legs And Mouths On Their Buttocks.

Then The Sun Would Come Today,and Re-appear Next Two Weeks.

All This Proves,there Was A "BRAIN" Behind Creation.

Repent...! Hell Awaits!!

they can't publicly call names of hu paid her ,tinz are not done dat way.

Bonapart:

Foolish Afonja wants to trend.... Incompetent fool Competent fool.... Continue, i love your handiwork Competent fool.... Continue, i love your handiwork

Gkay1:

And nobody tomorrow is 100% today is important ..And nobody tomorrow is 100% today is important

She was asked to pay 1billion naira for damages.(odds were always against her) Tell me why she won't listen to the offer of the apostles lawyers? Apologise or pay! 1 Like

Omudia11:

Yes because Pentecostals ,not Catholics made the religion the state religion of Rome and burnt actual Christians at stakes for having a contrary opinion about the church or doctrines. Pentecostal churches are the bane of Protestant churches. Worst of the worst.



Protestants were doing okay until Pentecostals started misbehaving. Even the Anglicans, Baptists, Methodists and other protestants frown at Pentecostal churches



Telling us the ills of the Catholic church will not exonerate the others of their ills as well. The church as a whole has been involved in abominable acts over the centuries Pentecostal churches are the bane of Protestant churches. Worst of the worst.Protestants were doing okay until Pentecostals started misbehaving. Even the Anglicans, Baptists, Methodists and other protestants frown at Pentecostal churchesTelling us the ills of the Catholic church will not exonerate the others of their ills as well. The church as a whole has been involved in abominable acts over the centuries 4 Likes 1 Share

Degis:

See this mannequin o!. You believed Otobo when she said that Apostle Suleiman slept with her, now you disbelieved her when she said the contrary, it is either you are a hater or your brain is on winter leave. I wonder what kind of foolishness pervades our youths like this?. You can't choose your truth neither can you impose your stupidity on us. Now clear off Yes I believed her when she said he slept with her because she provided evidence to that,please let her provide evidence to back the new story!!!me I no b zombie Yes I believed her when she said he slept with her because she provided evidence to that,please let her provide evidence to back the new story!!!me I no b zombie 3 Likes

I hope she knows the consequences of what she did yesterday



# was the Confession made under duress cos the Cameras can't show us what went on behind



# why is the confession coming just few days to d next hearing in court, why can't she just wait till February 7 the next hearing date and withdraw the charges publicly in court and not at Sulieman's church



# why not make a press conference like the one she first made when the whole thing started and let free minded religion unminded journalist ask her intelligent questions



#why must d confession be in Suleiman's church



# Who are the politicians and pastors that sponsored her she must mention names,like she mentioned Daniela Okeke and others whom she claimed are benefactors of the pastor



# Is she aware that she has committed a very grevios offence of perjury which have a very lengthy jail time punishment



# Is she aware that she has ruined her entire life and career if truly she did not sleep with the pastor as she previously claimed



# Does she have any evidence dat nullifies the previous evidence she provided of their numerous encounter at Ikeja airport hotel



# ## Hope no Mind game is not been played on her.. 1 Like