₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,527 members, 4,051,438 topics. Date: Sunday, 28 January 2018 at 10:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / First Fruit Time Is Here! (2016 Views)
Time Is NOT Real: Physicists Show EVERYTHING Happens At The Same Time / "Buhari's Time Is Up, A New President Is Emerging In Nigeria" - Primate Olabayo / The End Time Is Imminent Christ Is Almost Here! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|First Fruit Time Is Here! by ProPastorChris: 8:39am
There is a financial system God has for His children.
Two special giving you must not play with as a Christian:
1. First fruit
2. Tithe
These two God said belongs to Him. And they came before the law.
You don't keep the first fruit to yourself because it's a hallowed thing that belongs to God. If you decide to keep it , you will ruin your life.
The firstfruit is God's plan for continuous stream of financial abundance and flow for His children.
Honour the Lord with thy substance, and with the firstfruits of all thine increase: So shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine. Proverbs 3:9-10 KJV
Giving is an act of faith!
Honouring God is the key to firstfruit giving and when you do it, God is bound to honour you.
For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love, which ye have shewed toward his name, in that ye have ministered to the saints, and do minister. Hebrews 6:10 KJV
2 Likes
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by juventino: 9:08am
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by XXLDICK(m): 9:39am
I know MFM collects first fruit offering.
I swear, these pastors are worst than our politicians.
At least, we get to see more crumbs from politicians unlike pastors.
RCCG generates more money than Ogun state. But Ogun state has built far more roads, has by far many people on it's payroll...
Pastors are the major problem of this country. They serve as drainage to weatlh which could have been ploughed back for the development of this country.
Let's not talk about the manpower hours wasted in worship centres.
Imagine if all churches in this country were converted to industries, won't we be by far the greatest nation on earth
Commercialized religion is the greatest scam on earth.
#SayNoToComercializedReligion.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by lonikit: 9:39am
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Powermind: 9:39am
Pastorpreneurs be cheating and deceiving the gullible from ages unending. Give your first fruits to pastors to build mansions and buy private jets while your family die this January of lack
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by konkonbilo(m): 9:39am
Naso
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Egein(m): 9:39am
You threaten that my life will be ruined if I don't give "first fruit"?
Oh Lord, please make my life be ruined like Dangote's; ruin my life, Oh Father, like Zuckerberg's; let my life be as ruined as all the Arab billionaires who will not give a "first fruit" today. Thank you, Lord Jesus, for answering my prayer. Amen.
OP, you are an absolute idi.ot.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Ximenez(m): 9:41am
Are we supposed to give the first fruit to the pastors or to the needy/less privileged?
4 Likes
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Terminator1234g: 9:41am
Nawa o.
the op IS A VERY GULLIBLE PERSON
ONLY A FOOOL WILL BELIEVE IN FIRST FRUIT.
IT'S EVERYTHING THAT YOUR PASTOR SPEW THAT YOU BELIEVE.
SO AFTER PAYING IT,YOUR PASTOR WILL GET A NEW CAR FOR HIMSELF AND HIS CHILDREN WILL ALSO USE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY TO FLEX ON INSTAGRAM
Nawa for una. U need to check yourselves.
Must you people even worship God tru your pastors ni.
ALLAHU AKBAR!!!
AND DON'T GET ME WRONG I LOVE YOU GUYS BUT BETTER RETHINK THIS YOUR FIRST FRUIT STUFF
BCUS PEOPLE THAT GIVE IT,DON'T GIVE IT FROM THEIR HEARTS.
2 Likes
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by twaintoy(f): 9:41am
Pastors go hammer this month ooo.
3 Likes
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by ednut1(m): 9:41am
Lol. Scammer
2 Likes
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by ikaboy: 9:41am
OP call your self to order or!!
1 Like
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by michlins: 9:42am
Kya remember the house rent, school fees and your parents after which you can pay the first fruit. The bible doesn't make someone stupid. You can choose to live smart and worship God or follow your pastor teachings and be stupid
2 Likes
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by gabrielgmw01(m): 9:42am
Instead of bringing fruit,you'll bring.....
If u talk am,na u sabi!
1 Like
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by fuckerstard: 9:42am
Keep hustlin bro.
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Olukat(m): 9:42am
Christian tread is left open for all to comment
But Islamic one I must declare whatever
That shows you who we are
1 Like
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Pavore9: 9:42am
Who is Mark Zuckerberg paying his first fruitsto, for him to be "blessed"?
The missionaries did not harp on all these, is it that the today's preachers are more knowledgeable of God's words than those who brought it to us?
4 Likes
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by hadow(m): 9:42am
ProPastorChris:
can you give me a scriptural reference that justifies the first fruit
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by HeyCorleone(m): 9:42am
I can bet nobody on Forbes's richest 100 gives tithes or first fruits.
The key thing is giving, and according to Jesus, giving to the poor is the main thing. Not all these uber rich pastors who use your money to satisfy their selfish ends.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Snow02(m): 9:42am
make daddy freeze hear you first LMAO
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by cashlurd(m): 9:42am
My problem isn't with the first fruit issue.... My problem is the final destination of the first fruits we all give. Who receives it, for what is it used for.... Is there any form of accountability?? Or we should just give the pastors our first fruits so they can all use to buy private jets and hire police escorts?
1 Like
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by valdovas: 9:44am
This is just some manipulative bullshit.
You scam preachers capitalise on the fact that many Nigerians are poor and in need of financial breakthrough to steal their monies in name of tithe and first fruit.
So if someone cannot pay first fruit or tithe God will not bless them financially?
What a load of bull.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Tammynator(m): 9:44am
But, this first fruit is usually taken/collected in January. The Bible verse u quoted said '...of thine INCREASE'. What then happens if my salary remains the same in January? Because, people still give their whole salary to God every January irrespective of being increased or not.
1 Like
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by jerflakes(m): 9:44am
Sheeples, una don hear?
Make your pastors richer
3 Likes
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by MhizzAJ(f): 9:44am
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by trillville(m): 9:45am
.
1 Like
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Wawaman: 9:45am
XXLDICK:Christ embassy too
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Pavore9: 9:46am
cashlurd:
It is said once you give, you have no business asking what it is used for as it is between God and the Church leaders.
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by highchief1: 9:47am
MhizzAJ:why u dey open ur dirty mouth
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by MrMcJay(m): 9:47am
Sowing and reaping is a natural law, not a spiritual law. Even if an atheist or animist gives, he also receives.
Tithers try to bribe God by giving to receive, not freely but expecting something in return. Those who give to charity give freely, not expecting anything in return. That's why those who pay tithes are usually poorer than those who give to charity
The poverty in Nigeria is to the benefit of the churches in Nigeria.This is why you find the highest number of churches in the poorest areas. Instead of dashing pastor your money, give it to certain persons who are in need. They'll value it more and their hearts would pray for u.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Terminator1234g: 9:49am
Olukat:
That's bcus you guys are very hateful and don't respect other religions
2 Likes
|Re: First Fruit Time Is Here! by Elnino4ladies: 9:50am
Ladies hardly comment on religious thread. feeble minded people they are.
If One Kill Himself To Avoid Sin / Jesus And Christian Symbology / Christians Would You Repent?
Viewing this topic: Yubee40(m), femijay8271(m), happy200, dejibanjo, sirusX(m), 5thAngel, Chukwuemeka007(m), ptaller(m), efesodje, collinspro(m), Timoleon(m), fabian063(m), Adekunleideology(m), MizMyColi(f), tundeariyo1(m), nnamdi7160, Yisolar(f), badmus306(m), MsFaith(f), martineverest(m), Quelme, BATISNAIJA(m), Davidson134(m), ecele, soleski01(m), 2021, popov, mekstaniac(m), LibertyRep, HausaOverlord, TerdooDue, piax(m), PeaceGord, Rolly83(m), sugaslim, fuckboys, DeepLearning, SHABZ, cliff26 and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30