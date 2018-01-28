Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / First Fruit Time Is Here! (2016 Views)

There is a financial system God has for His children.



Two special giving you must not play with as a Christian:

1. First fruit

2. Tithe

These two God said belongs to Him. And they came before the law.

You don't keep the first fruit to yourself because it's a hallowed thing that belongs to God. If you decide to keep it , you will ruin your life.



The firstfruit is God's plan for continuous stream of financial abundance and flow for His children.



Honour the Lord with thy substance, and with the firstfruits of all thine increase: So shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine. Proverbs 3:9‭-‬10 KJV



Giving is an act of faith!

Honouring God is the key to firstfruit giving and when you do it, God is bound to honour you.



For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love, which ye have shewed toward his name, in that ye have ministered to the saints, and do minister. Hebrews 6:10 KJV

I swear, these pastors are worst than our politicians.





At least, we get to see more crumbs from politicians unlike pastors.



RCCG generates more money than Ogun state. But Ogun state has built far more roads, has by far many people on it's payroll...





Pastors are the major problem of this country. They serve as drainage to weatlh which could have been ploughed back for the development of this country.



Let's not talk about the manpower hours wasted in worship centres.



Imagine if all churches in this country were converted to industries, won't we be by far the greatest nation on earth



Commercialized religion is the greatest scam on earth.



Pastorpreneurs be cheating and deceiving the gullible from ages unending. Give your first fruits to pastors to build mansions and buy private jets while your family die this January of lack

Naso Naso

You threaten that my life will be ruined if I don't give "first fruit"?



Oh Lord, please make my life be ruined like Dangote's; ruin my life, Oh Father, like Zuckerberg's; let my life be as ruined as all the Arab billionaires who will not give a "first fruit" today. Thank you, Lord Jesus, for answering my prayer. Amen.



OP, you are an absolute idi.ot.

Are we supposed to give the first fruit to the pastors or to the needy/less privileged?

Nawa o.



the op IS A VERY GULLIBLE PERSON



ONLY A FOOOL WILL BELIEVE IN FIRST FRUIT.



IT'S EVERYTHING THAT YOUR PASTOR SPEW THAT YOU BELIEVE.



SO AFTER PAYING IT,YOUR PASTOR WILL GET A NEW CAR FOR HIMSELF AND HIS CHILDREN WILL ALSO USE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY TO FLEX ON INSTAGRAM



Nawa for una. U need to check yourselves.



Must you people even worship God tru your pastors ni.



ALLAHU AKBAR!!!



AND DON'T GET ME WRONG I LOVE YOU GUYS BUT BETTER RETHINK THIS YOUR FIRST FRUIT STUFF



BCUS PEOPLE THAT GIVE IT,DON'T GIVE IT FROM THEIR HEARTS.

Pastors go hammer this month ooo.

Lol. Scammer

OP call your self to order or!!

Kya remember the house rent, school fees and your parents after which you can pay the first fruit. The bible doesn't make someone stupid. You can choose to live smart and worship God or follow your pastor teachings and be stupid

If u talk am,na u sabi!

Keep hustlin bro.



But Islamic one I must declare whatever

Christian tread is left open for all to comment
But Islamic one I must declare whatever
That shows you who we are





The missionaries did not harp on all these, is it that the today's preachers are more knowledgeable of God's words than those who brought it to us? Who is Mark Zuckerberg paying his first fruitsto, for him to be "blessed"?

I can bet nobody on Forbes's richest 100 gives tithes or first fruits.



I can bet nobody on Forbes's richest 100 gives tithes or first fruits.

The key thing is giving, and according to Jesus, giving to the poor is the main thing. Not all these uber rich pastors who use your money to satisfy their selfish ends.

make daddy freeze hear you first LMAO

My problem isn't with the first fruit issue.... My problem is the final destination of the first fruits we all give. Who receives it, for what is it used for.... Is there any form of accountability?? Or we should just give the pastors our first fruits so they can all use to buy private jets and hire police escorts?

This is just some manipulative bullshit.



You scam preachers capitalise on the fact that many Nigerians are poor and in need of financial breakthrough to steal their monies in name of tithe and first fruit.



So if someone cannot pay first fruit or tithe God will not bless them financially?

What a load of bull.

But, this first fruit is usually taken/collected in January. The Bible verse u quoted said '...of thine INCREASE'. What then happens if my salary remains the same in January? Because, people still give their whole salary to God every January irrespective of being increased or not.

Sheeples, una don hear?



Make your pastors richer

XXLDICK:

I know MFM collects first fruit offering.



Christ embassy too

cashlurd:

My problem isn't with the first fruit issue.... My problem is the final destination of the first fruits we all give. Who receives it, for what is it used for.... Is there any form of accountability?? Or we should just give the pastors our first fruits so they can all use to buy private jets and hire police escorts?

It is said once you give, you have no business asking what it is used for as it is between God and the Church leaders.

MhizzAJ:

why u dey open ur dirty mouth why u dey open ur dirty mouth

Sowing and reaping is a natural law, not a spiritual law. Even if an atheist or animist gives, he also receives.



Tithers try to bribe God by giving to receive, not freely but expecting something in return. Those who give to charity give freely, not expecting anything in return. That's why those who pay tithes are usually poorer than those who give to charity



The poverty in Nigeria is to the benefit of the churches in Nigeria.This is why you find the highest number of churches in the poorest areas. Instead of dashing pastor your money, give it to certain persons who are in need. They'll value it more and their hearts would pray for u. 4 Likes 1 Share

Olukat:

Christian tread is left open for all to comment

But Islamic one I must declare whatever

That shows you who we are

That's bcus you guys are very hateful and don't respect other religions