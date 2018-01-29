Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Melaye Lambastes Hameed Ali For Not Coming Down To Receive Committee (5263 Views)

The feud between the Senate and Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), resurfaced on Monday in Abuja.



Trouble started when the Senate Ad- hoc Committee on Economic Waste in Nigeria visited the Customs Headquarters in Abuja as part of its oversight functions.



The drama was triggered by remarks made by Chairman of the Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, over the way the Senate delegation was received by the Customs high command.



Melaye said by protocol, the Customs chief was expected to come down from his office to welcome the committee members into the Custom premises.



The Kogi West lawmaker said it was a breach of protocol for the Customs CG to casually meet the delegation at the conference room.



Melaye said the practice of ushering in the Senate delegation has been the practice with statutory bodies like Customs, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) and others over the years.



He wondered why such established etiquette which was the norm under previous Customs chiefs was not accorded the committee by Ali.



Melaye said: “Before reading the prepared speech of the committee, let me make this small remark on what we have just observed here in form of breach of protocols.



“Mr. CG, rather than meeting us here at the conference room by way of courtesy, you supposed to have met us at the ground floor on arrival into the premises.



“That has been the practice of statutory bodies headed by Chief Executive Officers like you. Relevant Senate committees have over the years been accorded this by bosses of Immigration Service, Prison Service and others, making us to wonder why it was not so here today under your leadership.



“Therefore before proceeding further, on account of this observation, we want the Customs management to know that the presence of this committee before it implies that the Senate itself is before it to put things in order as regards the economic waste taking place in the Customs Service requiring the seriousness it deserves from you and the entire management.”



The Customs CG told the Senate delegation that the agency has its own protocol that is different from other public establishments.



Ali said: “We have our own protocol as regards receiving visitors like you. I don’t need to come downstairs to receive you just as nobody in the Senate or House of Representatives has ever come out to receive us anytime we visit the National Assembly.”



I just like this Customs CG. I would like him to remain after we must have sent Buhari back to Daura 30 Likes 1 Share

That is the man, Col. Ali putting cowards in their place. 34 Likes 6 Shares

Power tussle 2 Likes

Lol... sharp reply from the Customs boss 10 Likes

Why should he come down and meet you? Delusion of grandeur at work abeg. 23 Likes 4 Shares

..........but Ali is giving us result....... 10 Likes



Ali said: “We have our own protocol as regards receiving visitors like you. I don’t need to come downstairs to receive you just as nobody in the Senate or House of Representatives has ever come out to receive us anytime we visit the National Assembly.” See uppercut 28 Likes 4 Shares

Shikina 3 Likes

Daviddson:

See uppercut not only uppercut, this one na finishing not only uppercut, this one na finishing 18 Likes

Revenge is sweet! You expect a red carpet reception after you walked him out of your chamber for not putting on uniform.



But this melaye self, it is hard to believe such a character occupies a sit in the National Assembly 10 Likes 1 Share

This Ali is too arrogant, all these madness from fulani thieves must end in 2019, after sending the dry fooll in Aso Rock to Daura 9 Likes 3 Shares

Hammed Ali responded quite well



But Buhari is a sinking ship that can't protect him forever.



Deep down Ali's mind he knows he goes with PMB 4 Likes 1 Share

Hehehehehe.



That Hameed Ali guy is cold as ice.



He was something else as a young officer.



Ali must be looking at Melaye like 'see this bloody civilian'



Stupid senators.



That is the group of people I detest most in this country, the senators.



Very corrupt but always forming hollier than thou. 11 Likes 3 Shares

This stupid man again 1 Like

I have never seen anything this stupid in my life.



imagine a senator, a very ineffective one at that, raising hell because he wasn't given a red carpet welcoming. Because the CG is his servant.



Nigerian politicians and pride. 3 Likes

I would like to meet this Ali of a man 2 Likes



Chaiii....Dino be lyk "iz he talking to me??" Chaiii....Dino be lyk "iz he talking to me??" 4 Likes

Dino Dino nwanne

Wow! The rejoinder by Ali was a knockout only Rocky Balboa could throw. 5 Likes

tribalistseun:

This Ali is too arrogant, all these madness from fulani thieves must end in 2019, after sending the dry fooll in Aso Rock to Daura





Who is diz thing ? Who is diz thing ? 13 Likes 1 Share

All these dinosaurs wey Buhari go bring out of retirement to rule Nigeria. How will they know protocol?! 3 Likes

Ali said: “We have our own protocol as regards receiving visitors like you. I don’t need to come downstairs to receive you just as nobody in the Senate or House of Representatives has ever come out to receive us anytime we visit the National Assembly.”

Ali wishing it was when he was a colonel -- Dino, you're a lucky man.

Ali said: “We have our own protocol as regards receiving visitors like you. I don’t need to come downstairs to receive you just as nobody in the Senate or House of Representatives has ever come out to receive us anytime we visit the National Assembly.”



SAVAGE 3 Likes

easyfem:

This stupid man again

Yhu are stupid Yhu are stupid

Hamid Ali, On behalf of good loving Nigerians.... thank you for telling those rogue senators that they are actually nobody. 6 Likes 1 Share

See uppercut

989900:

Ali said: “We have our own protocol as regards receiving visitors like you. I don’t need to come downstairs to receive you just as nobody in the Senate or House of Representatives has ever come out to receive us anytime we visit the National Assembly.” with this statement this Ali or what is his name should be booted out but our senator are just dog that can't bite.... Tell that to a USA senator and your employer will face the music...... We need to build institutions that will work not humans like Ali and the senator.... Ali just rubbish the whole 109 constituency in this country. with this statement this Ali or what is his name should be booted out but our senator are just dog that can't bite.... Tell that to a USA senator and your employer will face the music...... We need to build institutions that will work not humans like Ali and the senator.... Ali just rubbish the whole 109 constituency in this country.

This is what i call.. ELA OJU KAN!!

All this display of a bery high level of ineptitude and crassness is becoming one too many from Dino and his cohorts! Must you stare the hornet’s next even when you know the implications?

This CG of Customs is one of the very few things Buhari did right! 3 Likes 2 Shares

The Red Barret Col. Hamidu Ali