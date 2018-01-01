Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks (7317 Views)

The lady also shared multiple pictures on Twitter after that to see whether there will be an improvement via the comments but it all ended the same way as she was ignored yet again....



This is savage. A Nigerian lady who wanted to trend online never expected this after sharing photos of her flaunting bum on Twitter. The young lady shared some hot photos of herself online while showing off her backside. She expected to be hailed by her male fans and admirers but rather, she was TOTALLY ignored as twitter users flooded her timeline with football discussions that she even had to beg them (see screenshots below)...

chai. savage.

see big boys' tweets.

but watch nairalanders (shildren) buy Vaseline for her head.

a lot is happening in this sex doll era. 8 Likes

Abeg Has Chelsea finally signed Oliver Giroud? 1 Like

Abeg Has Chelsea finally signed Oliver Giroud?

I doubt brO!



I just pray it doesn't work out.



I doubt brO!

I just pray it doesn't work out.

Suarez will be better







Chai,niggas were viewing the pictures with bad belle mood, babe right now.....

I can't wait for Tottenham V Manchester United match today.



Sanchez will be on point 4 Likes

Nice and perky Butt. I can see the helm of her pant in d first pic. 1 Like

I doubt brO!



I just pray it doesn't work out.



Suarez will be better

I don't think Chelsea can afford Suarez neither will Barca be willing to sell

Not done yet.

will arsenal still retain their natural spot (4th) this season?

And Arsenal lost again last night as usual...

I don't think Chelsea can afford Suarez neither will Barca be willing to sell

Chelsea will be willing to pay, it's just that Barca won't sell.



Chelsea will be willing to pay, it's just that Barca won't sell.

What if Madrid sign Mikel today?

Not done yet.

Stupid Chelsea keep delaying Transfers

If Wenger can't be sacked, someone should pls poison him 2 Likes

I can't wait for Tottenham V Manchester United match today.



Sanchez will be on point

I can't pray to see Man u loose

Chelsea will be willing to pay, it's just that Barca won't sell.



What if Madrid sign Mikel today?

Then they can retain the champions League for the 3rd time in a row





Then they can retain the champions League for the 3rd time in a row

After all PSG with all their wealth just brought in Lassana Diarra

And Arsenal lost again last night as usual...

What were you expecting, when they sold their savior "Sanchez" to man u.

I pray Nigeria wins the CHAN semi finals today 1 Like

If Wenger can't be sacked, someone should pls poison him

Similarity between Arsenal fans and APC supporters



They are all Zombies



Loose one match = Wenger must go

Similarity between Arsenal fans and APC supporters

They are all Zombies

Loose one match = Wenger must go

Win the next match = In Wenger we trust

Then they can retain the champions League for the 3rd time in a row





After all PSG with all their wealth just brought in Lassana Diarra

It's no biggy, what of Chelsea that talked of Peter crouch and Carrol



It's no biggy, what of Chelsea that talked of Peter crouch and Carrol

Clubs amazes me sometimes.

It's no biggy, what of Chelsea that talked of Peter crouch and Carrol



Clubs amazes me sometimes.

Yeah, Impossible is nothing in the world of Transfers

I pray Nigeria wins the CHAN semi finals today

Do people still watch Nigerian games?



Do people still watch Nigerian games?

U d try ooo

Yeah, Impossible is nothing in the world of Transfers Ah de tell u!

Ah de tell u!

Well, lets just wait and see how today's transfer will end.

Yeah, Impossible is nothing in the world of Transfers Ah de tell u!

Ah de tell u!

Well, lets just wait and see how today's transfer will end.

Ah de tell u!



Well, lets just wait and see how today's transfer will end.

Ah de tell u!



Well, lets just wait and see how today's transfer will end.

Fingers are crossed



Fingers are crossed

BTW Bro, why you dey stammer now

Fingers are crossed

BTW Bro, why you dey stammer now Lol, Network error brO!

Lol, Network error brO!

Sh*t happens, just like Arsenal lost last night

Do people still watch Nigerian games?



U d try ooo



Yes people still do, Nigeria has made it to the semi finals,they will be playing today by 8.30pm



Yes people still do, Nigeria has made it to the semi finals,they will be playing today by 8.30pm

Please watch the match and support Nigeria.

Lol, Network error brO!



Sh*t happens, just like Arsenal lost last night

Yes people still do, Nigeria has made it to the semi finals,they will be playing today by 8.30pm



Please watch the match and support Nigeria .

WHY 1 Like