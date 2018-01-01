₦airaland Forum

Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by CastedDude: 9:33am
This is savage. A Nigerian lady who wanted to trend online never expected this after sharing photos of her flaunting bum on Twitter. The young lady shared some hot photos of herself online while showing off her backside. She expected to be hailed by her male fans and admirers but rather, she was TOTALLY ignored as twitter users flooded her timeline with football discussions that she even had to beg them (see screenshots below)...

The lady also shared multiple pictures on Twitter after that to see whether there will be an improvement via the comments but it all ended the same way as she was ignored yet again....

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/see-nigerian-guys-sexy-lady-twitter-sharing-photos.html

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by CastedDude: 9:34am
see more >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/see-nigerian-guys-sexy-lady-twitter-sharing-photos.html

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by CastedDude: 9:35am
cc; lalasticlala

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by austin2all: 9:37am
chai. savage.
see big boys' tweets.
but watch nairalanders (shildren) buy Vaseline for her head.
a lot is happening in this sex doll era.

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Iphone5: 9:37am
Abeg Has Chelsea finally signed Oliver Giroud?

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by donstan18(m): 9:38am
Iphone5:
Abeg Has Chelsea finally signed Oliver Giroud?

I doubt brO!

I just pray it doesn't work out.

Suarez will be better cheesy

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Evablizin(f): 9:40am
shocked


Chai,niggas were viewing the pictures with bad belle mood, babe right now.....

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Gossiplover: 9:41am
I can't wait for Tottenham V Manchester United match today.

Sanchez will be on point

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Daniel2289(m): 9:41am
Nice and perky Butt. I can see the helm of her pant in d first pic.

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Iphone5: 9:41am
donstan18:


I doubt brO!

I just pray it doesn't work out.

Suarez will be better cheesy

I don't think Chelsea can afford Suarez neither will Barca be willing to sell
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Daniel2289(m): 9:42am
Iphone5:
Abeg Has Chelsea finally signed Oliver Giroud?
Not done yet.
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by austin2all: 9:42am
will arsenal still retain their natural spot (4th) this season?
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Blackhawk01: 9:42am
And Arsenal lost again last night as usual... cry cry
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by donstan18(m): 9:43am
Iphone5:


I don't think Chelsea can afford Suarez neither will Barca be willing to sell

Chelsea will be willing to pay, it's just that Barca won't sell.

What if Madrid sign Mikel today?
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Iphone5: 9:43am
Daniel2289:

Not done yet.

Stupid Chelsea keep delaying Transfers angry
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by AfricanElite: 9:44am
If Wenger can't be sacked, someone should pls poison him

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by donstan18(m): 9:44am
Gossiplover:
I can't wait for Tottenham V Manchester United match today.

Sanchez will be on point

I can't pray to see Man u loose cheesy
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Iphone5: 9:45am
donstan18:


Chelsea will be willing to pay, it's just that Barca won't sell.

What if Madrid sign Mikel today?

Then they can retain the champions League for the 3rd time in a row


After all PSG with all their wealth just brought in Lassana Diarra

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by donstan18(m): 9:46am
Blackhawk01:
And Arsenal lost again last night as usual... cry cry

What were you expecting, when they sold their savior "Sanchez" to man u. cheesy
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Twoclans(f): 9:46am
I pray Nigeria wins the CHAN semi finals today embarassed

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Iphone5: 9:47am
AfricanElite:
If Wenger can't be sacked, someone should pls poison him

Similarity between Arsenal fans and APC supporters

They are all Zombies

Loose one match = Wenger must go
Win the next match = In Wenger we trust

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by donstan18(m): 9:48am
Iphone5:


Then they can retain the champions League for the 3rd time in a row


After all PSG with all their wealth just brought in Lassana Diarra

It's no biggy, what of Chelsea that talked of Peter crouch grin and Carrol cheesy

Clubs amazes me sometimes.
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Iphone5: 9:49am
donstan18:


It's no biggy, what of Chelsea that talked of Peter crouch grin and Carrol cheesy

Clubs amazes me sometimes.

Yeah, Impossible is nothing in the world of Transfers
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by donstan18(m): 9:50am
Twoclans:
I pray Nigeria wins the CHAN semi finals today embarassed

Do people still watch Nigerian games?

U d try ooo

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by donstan18(m): 9:51am
Iphone5:

Yeah, Impossible is nothing in the world of Transfers
Ah de tell u!
Well, lets just wait and see how today's transfer will end.
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by donstan18(m): 9:52am
Iphone5:

Yeah, Impossible is nothing in the world of Transfers
Ah de tell u!
Well, lets just wait and see how today's transfer will end.
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Iphone5: 9:53am
donstan18:


Ah de tell u!

Well, lets just wait and see how today's transfer will end.

donstan18:


Ah de tell u!

Well, lets just wait and see how today's transfer will end.

Fingers are crossed

BTW Bro, why you dey stammer now grin
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by donstan18(m): 9:55am
Iphone5:



Fingers are crossed
BTW Bro, why you dey stammer now grin
Lol, grin Network error brO!
Sh*t happens, just like Arsenal lost last night cheesy
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Twoclans(f): 9:58am
donstan18:


Do people still watch Nigerian games?

U d try ooo


Yes people still do, Nigeria has made it to the semi finals,they will be playing today by 8.30pm wink

Please watch the match and support Nigeria. cheesy
Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Iphone5: 9:59am
donstan18:


Lol, grin Network error brO!

Sh*t happens, just like Arsenal lost last night cheesy

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by Iphone5: 10:01am
Twoclans:



Yes people still do, Nigeria has made it to the semi finals,they will be playing today by 8.30pm wink

Please watch the match and support Nigeria . cheesy

WHY angry

Re: Guys Derail Sexy Lady's Photos On Twitter With Football Talks by donstan18(m): 10:03am
Iphone5:

..

