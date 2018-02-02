Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) (17602 Views)

please give it a caption From right, Christ Ngige former governor of Anambra State looking at Chief Willie Obiano. Plus his legs were not even touching the groundplease give it a caption 18 Likes 3 Shares

Ngige be like.... Boss you wicked oooo, na so you just nack us 21/21 during the last guber election



Willie Obiano be like... You no dey fear before? I be your mate? 63 Likes 2 Shares

hahahahaga this really got me 4 Likes 1 Share

Ngige be like "Chai, this Anambra governor and im deputy dey coolele. I hope dis people no see my APC hard-on" 4 Likes

hahabuahhaha abeg una don see wetin me i see, Ngige legs no even touch ground, why? 81 Likes 10 Shares

The guy is a midget.

Obiano and Swagg shouldn't be used in the same Sentence



Abeg, don't keee me with Laughness abeg 3 Likes

ngige be like ..wen i go return for dis position again ngige be like ..wen i go return for dis position again 3 Likes

Someone said the more he lies the shorter he becomes.... FGN spent over 1billion....

Ibo man with pride.



Executive Governor sitting like agbero chairman in a bear parlour.

Mtchew.. 5 Likes 1 Share

Ibo man with pride.



Executive Governor sitting like agbero chairman in a bear parlour.

Don't rush here to exhibit stupidity whenever your high on ewedu.

Ibo man with pride.



Executive Governor sitting like agbero chairman in a bear parlour.

Mtchew..

No be only bear parlour, na lion parlour.



No be only bear parlour, na lion parlour.

Idiotic Yor uba Muslim

please say funny things coz I will be back to laugh my arse off. 1 Like

I saw three men with GOOGLE

short ngige, his legs cant even touch ground.... they should have given him that Ghana stool 25 Likes







Damn Is Ngige this short??Damn 3 Likes

u mean his lack of swag

This guy can't believe a drunkard got the seat he shed so much blood in ritual to sit in. 1 Like

Ngige's legs are not even touching the ground...LOL. 8 Likes 1 Share

hahabuahhaha abeg una don see wetin me i see, Ngige legs no even touch ground, why?







Ngige when reading your comment on Nairaland

Wickedness in high places. Who can people be so wicked to take this kind of picture? 4 Likes

Ibo man with pride.

E pain am, sorry dear

My governor is ever swaggalious 1 Like

hahabuahhaha abeg una don see wetin me i see, Ngige legs no even touch ground, why?

Be careful

Ngige is just sitting like a houseboy sitting next to the oga in fia 1 Like

hey Ghod

Ngige - Boss abeg no vex for me, i be think say Bubu has something upstairs, please can you accept me back to apga?





Obiano - I told you before joining APC that they will make you shorter, but you wouldn't listen to me, now see what they have done to you. 5 Likes

Ngige - Boss abeg no vex for me, i be think say Bubu has something upstairs, please can you accept me back to apga?





Obiano - I told you before joining APC that they will make you shorter, but you wouldn't listen to me, now see what they have done to you.

Savage!

The dwarf that wanted to claim N1b for burial arrangements. 3 Likes

What is hilarious and what is the swag here ? Nonsense bloggers