|Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by UmuEri(m): 8:50pm On Feb 01
From right, Christ Ngige former governor of Anambra State looking at Chief Willie Obiano. Plus his legs were not even touching the ground
please give it a caption
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by dtruth3(m): 9:02pm On Feb 01
Ngige be like.... Boss you wicked oooo, na so you just nack us 21/21 during the last guber election
Willie Obiano be like... You no dey fear before? I be your mate?
63 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by babywhite(f): 9:09pm On Feb 01
hahahahaga this really got me
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by OfoIgbo: 9:15pm On Feb 01
Ngige be like "Chai, this Anambra governor and im deputy dey coolele. I hope dis people no see my APC hard-on"
4 Likes
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by psucc(m): 9:24pm On Feb 01
hahabuahhaha abeg una don see wetin me i see, Ngige legs no even touch ground, why?
81 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by doublewisdom: 9:42pm On Feb 01
psucc:The guy is a midget.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by agadez007(m): 9:53pm On Feb 01
Obiano and Swagg shouldn't be used in the same Sentence
Abeg, don't keee me with Laughness abeg
3 Likes
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by jonero4(m): 10:07pm On Feb 01
ngige be like ..wen i go return for dis position again
3 Likes
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by yudee233: 10:21pm On Feb 01
psucc:Someone said the more he lies the shorter he becomes.... FGN spent over 1billion....
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Xeedorf: 10:23pm On Feb 01
Ibo man with pride.
Executive Governor sitting like agbero chairman in a bear parlour.
Mtchew..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by ZZ22: 10:33pm On Feb 01
Xeedorf:Don't rush here to exhibit stupidity whenever your high on ewedu.
77 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by DieBuhari: 10:39pm On Feb 01
Xeedorf:
No be only bear parlour, na lion parlour.
Idiotic Yor uba Muslim
56 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by adadike281(f): 10:47pm On Feb 01
please say funny things coz I will be back to laugh my arse off.
1 Like
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by dododawa1: 11:06pm On Feb 01
I saw three men with GOOGLE
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by strangest(m): 1:03am
short ngige, his legs cant even touch ground.... they should have given him that Ghana stool
25 Likes
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by undisputedgbola(m): 3:10am
Is Ngige this short??
Damn
3 Likes
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by SweetPuffPuff(f): 3:14am
u mean his lack of swag
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 4:15am
This guy can't believe a drunkard got the seat he shed so much blood in ritual to sit in.
1 Like
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by benben1000: 4:43am
Ngige's legs are not even touching the ground...LOL.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:12am
psucc:
Ngige when reading your comment on Nairaland
7 Likes
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Earthkumy(m): 6:27am
Wickedness in high places. Who can people be so wicked to take this kind of picture?
4 Likes
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Yyeske(m): 6:34am
Xeedorf:E pain am, sorry dear
11 Likes
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Yyeske(m): 6:36am
My governor is ever swaggalious
1 Like
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Samusu(m): 7:24am
psucc:
Be careful
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:28am
Ngige is just sitting like a houseboy sitting next to the oga in fia
1 Like
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by 1shortblackboy: 7:28am
psucc:hey Ghod
4 Likes
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Lvlink(f): 7:41am
Ngige - Boss abeg no vex for me, i be think say Bubu has something upstairs, please can you accept me back to apga?
Obiano - I told you before joining APC that they will make you shorter, but you wouldn't listen to me, now see what they have done to you.
5 Likes
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by UmuEri(m): 7:44am
Lvlink:
Savage!
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Omeokachie: 7:50am
The dwarf that wanted to claim N1b for burial arrangements.
3 Likes
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by RZArecta2(m): 7:53am
What is hilarious and what is the swag here ? Nonsense bloggers
|Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Adeoba10(m): 7:55am
Lmao... . Naso d man short reach?
