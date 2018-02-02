₦airaland Forum

Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by UmuEri(m): 8:50pm On Feb 01
From right, Christ Ngige former governor of Anambra State looking at Chief Willie Obiano. Plus his legs were not even touching the ground grin grin grin

please give it a caption

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by dtruth3(m): 9:02pm On Feb 01
Ngige be like.... Boss you wicked oooo, na so you just nack us 21/21 during the last guber election

Willie Obiano be like... You no dey fear before? I be your mate?

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by babywhite(f): 9:09pm On Feb 01
hahahahaga this really got me

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by OfoIgbo: 9:15pm On Feb 01
Ngige be like "Chai, this Anambra governor and im deputy dey coolele. I hope dis people no see my APC hard-on" grin grin grin grin

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by psucc(m): 9:24pm On Feb 01
hahabuahhaha abeg una don see wetin me i see, Ngige legs no even touch ground, why?

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by doublewisdom: 9:42pm On Feb 01
psucc:
hahabuahhaha abeg una don see wetin me i see, Ngige legs no even touch ground, why?
The guy is a midget.

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by agadez007(m): 9:53pm On Feb 01
Obiano and Swagg shouldn't be used in the same Sentence

Abeg, don't keee me with Laughness abeg

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by jonero4(m): 10:07pm On Feb 01
grin ngige be like ..wen i go return for dis position again

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by yudee233: 10:21pm On Feb 01
psucc:
hahabuahhaha abeg una don see wetin me i see, Ngige legs no even touch ground, why?
Someone said the more he lies the shorter he becomes.... FGN spent over 1billion....

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Xeedorf: 10:23pm On Feb 01
Ibo man with pride.

Executive Governor sitting like agbero chairman in a bear parlour.
Mtchew..

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by ZZ22: 10:33pm On Feb 01
Xeedorf:
Ibo man with pride.

Executive Governor sitting like agbero chairman in a bear parlour.
Mtchew..
Don't rush here to exhibit stupidity whenever your high on ewedu.

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by DieBuhari: 10:39pm On Feb 01
Xeedorf:
Ibo man with pride.

Executive Governor sitting like agbero chairman in a bear parlour.
Mtchew..

No be only bear parlour, na lion parlour.

Idiotic Yor uba Muslim

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by adadike281(f): 10:47pm On Feb 01
please say funny things coz I will be back to laugh my arse off.

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by dododawa1: 11:06pm On Feb 01
I saw three men with GOOGLE
Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by strangest(m): 1:03am
short ngige, his legs cant even touch ground.... they should have given him that Ghana stool

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by undisputedgbola(m): 3:10am
Is Ngige this short??


Damn grin grin

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by SweetPuffPuff(f): 3:14am
u mean his lack of swag grin
Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 4:15am
This guy can't believe a drunkard got the seat he shed so much blood in ritual to sit in.

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by benben1000: 4:43am
Ngige's legs are not even touching the ground...LOL.

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:12am
psucc:
hahabuahhaha abeg una don see wetin me i see, Ngige legs no even touch ground, why?
shocked cry



Ngige when reading your comment on Nairaland

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Earthkumy(m): 6:27am
Wickedness in high places. Who can people be so wicked to take this kind of picture?

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Yyeske(m): 6:34am
Xeedorf:
Ibo man with pride.
Executive Governor sitting like agbero chairman in a bear parlour. Mtchew..
E pain am, sorry dear

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Yyeske(m): 6:36am
My governor is ever swaggalious

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Samusu(m): 7:24am
psucc:
hahabuahhaha abeg una don see wetin me i see, Ngige legs no even touch ground, why?

Be careful

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:28am
Ngige is just sitting like a houseboy sitting next to the oga in fia

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by 1shortblackboy: 7:28am
psucc:
hahabuahhaha abeg una don see wetin me i see, Ngige legs no even touch ground, why?
hey Ghod

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Lvlink(f): 7:41am
Ngige - Boss abeg no vex for me, i be think say Bubu has something upstairs, please can you accept me back to apga?


Obiano - I told you before joining APC that they will make you shorter, but you wouldn't listen to me, now see what they have done to you.

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by UmuEri(m): 7:44am
Lvlink:
Ngige - Boss abeg no vex for me, i be think say Bubu has something upstairs, please can you accept me back to apga?


Obiano - I told you before joining APC that they will make you shorter, but you wouldn't listen to me, now see what they have done to you.

Savage!
Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Omeokachie: 7:50am
The dwarf that wanted to claim N1b for burial arrangements.

Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by RZArecta2(m): 7:53am
What is hilarious and what is the swag here ? Nonsense bloggers
Re: Ngige Looking At Obiano's Swag At Ekwueme's Burial (Photo) by Adeoba10(m): 7:55am
Lmao... . Naso d man short reach?

