|If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by baba2know: 1:46pm On Feb 05
In my previous post, I talked about the ways girls behave when they need Your anaconda. I want to balance the equation to be fair to both genders, so this is like a counter thread. As I said earlier, this is post is merely to unwind after a busy schedule at Nigeria Online Business where I share online business opportunities with my readers.
And to my fellow guys, forgive me in advance ooo.
So let’s get started with the signs.
1. He starts being nice when you say you’re visiting: Immediately you hint that you’re visiting, he begins to get nicer than before. He calls you before you sleep and when you awake. He calls you repeatedly before you arrive to ask if you’re fine and if you still understand the directions to his place. He even asks you what he should get you before you arrive and then you start thinking he’s nice. If I hear!
2. He puts special effort in preparing his room: The usual thing a guys does is to clean his room before you arrive. However, if you arrive and notice he made special efforts such as laying his bed by adding colourful spread or by using an exotic room freshner or by serving you special refreshment like wine, he’s preparing for the kill. The special efforts may vary but the point is that it is unusual. As a Nigerian adage says, “chicken wey we wan kill next week n aim we dey feed well.”
3. He changes the arrangement of his furniture: While this looks similar to the first point, it is actually different. The first point is to impress you, but this one is to put you in a position that makes it easy for actions to take place. So don’t be surprised if only the 2 seater sofa is suddenly available. Campus guys would even take out the chairs so you can only sit on the bed.
4. He starts touching: Erm.. this is obviously easy. He would start with the light touches that are harmless to test your receptivity. When he sees that is fine, he takes it one step further. You know the rest.
5. He dims the light: Whether it’s because dim lights is romantic or bad things happen in the dark, I don’t know oo. But when he drops the curtain and switches off the light so you can both watch the TV, my sister, just know the real show is about to begin.
6. He goes in and out: This one is for the inexperienced guys. Since he’s uncomfortable in your presence due to his intentions, he starts forming busy and and move in and out. There’s no busy anywhere! He’s just still thinking for a good strategy to get started.
7. He flirts heavily: A day or two before you show up, he starts keeping you on chat longer than usual. While you both talk into the night, the conversations starts to get a sexual undertone and plenty of innuendoes. He’s getting you ready and planting images in your mind innocently so at the back of your mind, you know something would happen even though you try to fight that thought
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by JULIE1925(f): 1:53pm On Feb 05
4. He starts touching: Erm.. this is obviously easy. He would start with the light touches that are harmless to test your receptivity. When he sees that is fine, he takes it one step further. You know the rest.
I juz want to make sure that his "light" touch will send message straight down to my NUNU saying, "GET READY, HE'S ABOUT TO GET LAID ANY MOMENT.."
This is 2018, ladies should EAT that mighty meaty as if it will be her last meal
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by taylor88(m): 1:56pm On Feb 05
Lol
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by iamhilary: 2:22pm On Feb 05
OP why u dey expose Guy Code naw
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by Factfinder1(f): 10:51pm
One person will just wake up and post something from his mindset and generalize or try to paint everyone in the light of his thinking.... This is not true for everyone some now negotiate for kpekus even bfor hookup so once you go there no time for long talks and all this garbage you wrote up here
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by 234GT(m): 10:51pm
Na lie jare. Not all guys are pussy hungry
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by sexymoma(f): 10:51pm
u visit him nd he immediately changed his Chanel to telemundo or Zeeword.. o gurl.."Matthew 7 Vs 7" ja ara e.. open eye.
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by Jamariwolff(f): 10:52pm
No guy on earth will taste my honey pot if I don't want him to fuckin taste it.
So all the signs up there are rubbish. Touch me, I butcher your hands.
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by paul5378(m): 10:53pm
I dnt understand that num 6. In and out were?
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by ReubenE(m): 10:54pm
JULIE1925:Hmm
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by Lakside1955: 10:54pm
Lol, oya tell me more about the person that did not want to sleep with you
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by Uwaomapaul(m): 10:54pm
Lol
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by NairanlandMOD: 10:56pm
Jamariwolff:
See this one
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by ManFromJos: 10:57pm
I no dy do this pikin thing again o.. me i dy commot clean dy pop the question whether we go run am or not..
this is 2018, no time for fooling around.. after all, na just sex.. e just dy over hyped.
!mqp
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by Chuknovski(m): 10:57pm
lols
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by Jamie23(m): 10:57pm
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by BiafranBushBoy: 10:59pm
Jamariwolff:
Are you gay? Do guys have honey pots?
Or you mean from your arse?
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by Nonnyflex(m): 11:00pm
Speechless... Only came for comments
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by theunnamed: 11:02pm
Wash wash...
All na wash
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by kokakola: 11:03pm
Every Nigerian Chikala know these signs very well. Unfortunately, they will still fall for it Yakata like the 'Walls of Jericho'.
You kant change it. Mbanu!
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by ManFromJos: 11:03pm
Jamariwolff:
Waishe honeypot.. lol. no be today we start to hear ths fvckn story na
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by sekem: 11:04pm
Are you guys never gonna be tired of writing stupid and outdated stuff like this?
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by syncACE(m): 11:05pm
;
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by b5ive(m): 11:07pm
JULIE1925:Julie bahddo, I'm feeling ur vybe.
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by Grayjoy: 11:07pm
Jamariwolff:
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by gbaskiboy(m): 11:08pm
Op is writing from his experience, keep it up
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by HolarQD(m): 11:09pm
Jamariwolff:
Your mumu still never do abi aunty?
JULIE1925:
Wa shere omo mi gbayi
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by syncACE(m): 11:13pm
Jamariwolff:And yet the list of those that have tasted it is innumerable...
we know your type, we have heard of your exploits
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by CaptainJeffry: 11:14pm
This light touch eeh, no be today oo.
|Re: If He Behaves In These 7 Ways, He Definitely Wants To Taste Your Honey Pot by PreacherMAN1: 11:16pm
Tell her you would take care of her and her family.....hhehehehhehe
That's all!
anyways if you are thinking of taking her out in Lagos , you should visit www.ekocityguide.com to find the perfect place or event
