|How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Khostlybeauty18(f): 8:43pm
So.... erhm....there's this guy that approach me for my number sometime back, I didn't give him and I think I responded rudely kind of...I was really tired that day...But since then, I've had this huge crush on him...We make eye contacts alot wheneva we're at the same place, but I can't see him making another attempt to come...Now m leaving the area soon....How Do I Get Him?
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by mikejj(m): 8:51pm
dearie walk up to him and tell him your mind and stop procastinating..le mi tell u wat to say.tell him the other day he was asking for number you were tired and not in the mood...then continue from there.
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Pubichairs(m): 9:01pm
you have lost him for good..if u kukuma go back to him your kpekus go suffer pass...cos he will take your poo for granted
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by RuthDaniels(f): 9:03pm
Lol!
Walk up to him, apologize for your attitude the other day and ask him if he still wants to be your friend. So simple!
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Daniel2289(m): 9:04pm
Khostlybeauty18:Next time u c him, try to flirt with him. Like on anything he's wearing. Eg. His clothes, shoes hair style etc. And also learn to wear a smile whenever u see him. If u continue doing this. He must get the hit. And u should not play hard to get, which may spoil the game.
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Khostlybeauty18(f): 9:16pm
mikejj:...What if I've been misinterpreting the eye contacts
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Khostlybeauty18(f): 9:17pm
RuthDaniels:...But I will just die from embarrassment if he says no
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by RuthDaniels(f): 9:25pm
Khostlybeauty18:Lol! come on, he didn't die from embarrassment when you rudely turned him down, did he?.
Point is, you will never know what's on his mind and the only way to know is to ask him. If there is anything I hate most in life, it is regret! The regret of maybe if I had done this or that.
Ask him straight up if he wants to be your friend, make it a solemn military request, that way you will be able to walk with your head up high even if he rejects you.
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by elantraceey(f): 9:27pm
Khostlybeauty18:
No you won't die... you'll simply dust your feet and move on.
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by 11Anonymous(m): 9:36pm
Forget and move on, crush nr dey last. If he comes, fine, if he doesn't make e go. Crush neva help anybody.
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Petonis(m): 9:42pm
Just Walk Up 2 Him, Apologise N tell Why U Gave Him Dat Attitude. Den Tell Him U Dnt Want Him 2 See U As A Rude Lady. If He Really Likes U, He Wil Do D Needful
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Tessie01(f): 9:57pm
my dear Just let go of him and protect your ego cuz if he truly wants you he would ask for your number again.
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by neezar: 10:04pm
Lol
Op I can relate, once asked a gal for her number after church, she said no,
up till now I still don't how she got mine later
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Adeinfo: 10:10pm
Tessie01:
which ego are you protecting? Wrong mentality. Even if nothing will happen between them again. Apologize for your attitude.
Learn to build bridges
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Maleka1: 10:12pm
link him through a friend. i mean u shud get close to tru a friend that is close to him. get his number and start from there
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by bobokeshington: 10:15pm
GIVE HIM MIND BLOWING POSITIONING SEX
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by amakadihot87(f): 10:16pm
Dont be too obvious in your act.......just start by greeting him each time you meet........then u can introduce a small chit chat........like asking how his day was.......if he responds well u can go ahead and apologise
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by bobokeshington: 10:16pm
Khostlybeauty18:
see ya life outside
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Khostlybeauty18(f): 10:17pm
bobokeshington:U REALLY didn't have to comment
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by bobokeshington: 10:24pm
Khostlybeauty18:
I'm in my bedroom, oya come and beat me
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by RuthDaniels(f): 10:28pm
Khostlybeauty18:double post!
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by deafeyez: 10:29pm
I COME TO READ COMMENTS. BUT WAIT THIS COULD B D BAE THAT REJECTED MY REQUEST LAST MONTH O..
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Khostlybeauty18(f): 10:36pm
RuthDaniels:...I will try
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Khostlybeauty18(f): 10:36pm
RuthDaniels:
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Splinz(m): 10:41pm
Khostlybeauty18:
You were tired that day, that was why you didn't give him your number? Oh c'mon... tell me something else. Shakara gree leave you?
Anyway, just go to him and apologize for being rude the other day, then go your way. Dazzol.
Dude will definitely ask for the number again IF he still have anything for you. Inugo?
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by jeeqaa7(m): 10:42pm
Ok
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by aflyingbird(f): 10:42pm
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Spaxon(f): 10:43pm
Give him your Number
Shikena
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by akeentech(m): 10:43pm
WHERE ARE THOSE FEMINISTS WHEN WE NEED THEM...
|Re: How Do I Get Him Back?!!! by Jamariwolff(f): 10:43pm
In whatever you do, don't let him know you was interested all along.
. The joke'll be on you heavily,
My advice is this: there are over millions of fine rich men that can take care of you girl! Move on and stop crying over spilt milk.
