So.... erhm....there's this guy that approach me for my number sometime back, I didn't give him and I think I responded rudely kind of...I was really tired that day...But since then, I've had this huge crush on him...We make eye contacts alot wheneva we're at the same place, but I can't see him making another attempt to come...Now m leaving the area soon....How Do I Get Him? 2 Likes 1 Share

dearie walk up to him and tell him your mind and stop procastinating..le mi tell u wat to say.tell him the other day he was asking for number you were tired and not in the mood...then continue from there. dearie walk up to him and tell him your mind and stop procastinating..le mi tell u wat to say.tell him the other day he was asking for number you were tired and not in the mood...then continue from there. 52 Likes 1 Share

you have lost him for good..if u kukuma go back to him your kpekus go suffer pass...cos he will take your poo for granted 22 Likes 1 Share

Lol!



Walk up to him, apologize for your attitude the other day and ask him if he still wants to be your friend. So simple! 43 Likes 1 Share

dearie walk up to him and tell him your mind and stop procastinating..le mi tell u wat to say.tell him the other day he was asking for number you were tired and not in the mood...then continue from there. ...What if I've been misinterpreting the eye contacts ...What if I've been misinterpreting the eye contacts 1 Like

Lol!



Walk up to him, apologize for your attitude the other day and ask him if he still wants to be your friend. So simple! ...But I will just die from embarrassment if he says no ...But I will just die from embarrassment if he says no 3 Likes

...But I will just die from embarrassment if he says no Lol! come on, he didn't die from embarrassment when you rudely turned him down, did he?.



Point is, you will never know what's on his mind and the only way to know is to ask him. If there is anything I hate most in life, it is regret! The regret of maybe if I had done this or that.



Ask him straight up if he wants to be your friend, make it a solemn military request, that way you will be able to walk with your head up high even if he rejects you. 28 Likes

...But I will just die from embarrassment if he says no



No you won't die... you'll simply dust your feet and move on. No you won't die... you'll simply dust your feet and move on. 1 Like 1 Share

Forget and move on, crush nr dey last. If he comes, fine, if he doesn't make e go. Crush neva help anybody. 6 Likes 1 Share

Just Walk Up 2 Him, Apologise N tell Why U Gave Him Dat Attitude. Den Tell Him U Dnt Want Him 2 See U As A Rude Lady. If He Really Likes U, He Wil Do D Needful 2 Likes

my dear Just let go of him and protect your ego cuz if he truly wants you he would ask for your number again. 1 Like

Lol



Op I can relate, once asked a gal for her number after church, she said no,



up till now I still don't how she got mine later 7 Likes

my dear Just let go of him and protect your ego cuz if he truly wants you he would ask for your number again.

which ego are you protecting? Wrong mentality. Even if nothing will happen between them again. Apologize for your attitude.

Learn to build bridges which ego are you protecting? Wrong mentality. Even if nothing will happen between them again. Apologize for your attitude.Learn to build bridges 29 Likes 1 Share

link him through a friend. i mean u shud get close to tru a friend that is close to him. get his number and start from there 2 Likes

GIVE HIM MIND BLOWING POSITIONING SEX

Dont be too obvious in your act.......just start by greeting him each time you meet........then u can introduce a small chit chat........like asking how his day was.......if he responds well u can go ahead and apologise 11 Likes

see ya life outside see ya life outside 1 Like

GIVE HIM MIND BLOWING POSITIONING SEX U REALLY didn't have to comment U REALLY didn't have to comment 4 Likes

U REALLY didn't have to comment

I'm in my bedroom, oya come and beat me I'm in my bedroom, oya come and beat me

I COME TO READ COMMENTS. BUT WAIT THIS COULD B D BAE THAT REJECTED MY REQUEST LAST MONTH O.. 1 Like

...Now m leaving the area soon....How Do I Get Him?

You were tired that day, that was why you didn't give him your number? Oh c'mon... tell me something else. Shakara gree leave you?



Anyway, just go to him and apologize for being rude the other day, then go your way. Dazzol.



Dude will definitely ask for the number again IF he still have anything for you. Inugo? You were tired that day, that was why you didn't give him your number? Oh c'mon... tell me something else. Shakara gree leave you?Anyway, just go to him and apologize for being rude the other day, then go your way. Dazzol.Dude will definitely ask for the number again IF he still have anything for you. Inugo? 4 Likes

Ok

Give him your Number



Shikena 1 Like 1 Share

WHERE ARE THOSE FEMINISTS WHEN WE NEED THEM...









