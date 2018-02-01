₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by dre11(m): 9:25pm
By Steve Uzoechi
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/02/just-okorocha-plans-erect-three-statues/
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by SUPERPACK: 9:26pm
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by Evablizin(f): 9:27pm
In the land of Imo,and a time of statue,the destiny of great Imo rests on the shoulders of a statue builder. His name is.........OKOROSTATUE.
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:27pm
For posting this news on NL, Okorocha reasoning Dre11's matter now
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by BlackDBagba: 9:28pm
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by Treasure17(m): 9:31pm
Well-done sir. Not surprise cause that's your area of specialization. The Lord is your strength.
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by emeijeh(m): 9:32pm
Ekwueme!
Ekwueme!
You are the living God o.....
Eze no one like you.
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by pyyxxaro: 9:33pm
When would he errect Buhari's own
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by Blakjewelry(m): 9:34pm
Make una send the guy my pictures make he add my own
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by DaniDani(m): 9:39pm
Nawao! Seriously the gods are to be blamed. Anyway thank God he's erecting statues of his people unlike Jacob zuzuma statue.
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:40pm
With our money?Ah it is not fair at all.Despite all the criticisms he has received he still wants to continue.Well if he does these ones are Nigerians and not the foreigners he erected for before.
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by Firefire(m): 9:43pm
Good move...
Dividend of democracy!
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by obafemee80(m): 10:24pm
Imo State ...
The Centre Of Statues
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by Iruobean(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by eliadekx(m): 10:25pm
This time Na in mama him go mod
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by pol23: 10:25pm
I will be home on Saturday.
You come take the measurement.
I will prefer a Gold statue.
If I could get indiana Jones koboko,this guy deserve some for brain reset.
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by ekems2017(f): 10:25pm
Okorocha pls remember me when erecting your statue
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by MrMoney007: 10:26pm
it has been scientifically proven that men with erectile dysfunction tends to erect at least a statue.
In Okorocha's case, he's got no scrotum, no testes, no vas defrens, no urethra, he does all excretion through his shithole and pee by vomiting through his vocal cavity
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by Trump4ril: 10:26pm
Nepotism Smelling All Over Nigeria
===========================
"Words of Dr. Junaid Mohammed a northern ethno-religious irredentist.
“Let me say straight away that whether one calls it a cabal or a mafia or power within the presidency under Buhari, whatever you say it is; it is, and a lot worse. First, the most influential person in the presidency today is one Mamman Daura whom as you know, is a nephew of the president. His father was Buhari’s elder brother. In addition, Mamman Daura was the one who single-handedly brought up Abba Kyari, the current chief of staff to the president. In fact, Abba Kyari knows Mamman Daura more than he knows his own father.
“Next, the personal assistant to Buhari himself is the son of Mamman Daura, next is the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), and is also a son-in-law to Mamman Daura because he is married to Mamman Daura’s daughter. Next, the minister they unilaterally chose, against the interest of the party and against the wishes of Sokoto people, happens to be the daughter of the younger sister of Mamman Daura’s wife. Both of them are daughters of Sultan Dasuki, who was sacked by General Abacha. We have the aide-de-camp to Buhari himself, Colonel Abubakar. He is married to the granddaughter of one of Buhari’s elder sisters. Next we have the woman who represents Kaduna in the Federal Executive Council, she is a cousin to Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai. It is a well known that el-Rufai is one of the closest governors to Muhammadu Buhari.
“Next, we have the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Minister of the FCT is the man called Musa Bello, who used to be the Managing Director of the Northern Nigeria Development Corporation, which used to be the biggest holding company that belonged to all the northern states. His only qualification to be the FCT minister is the fact that his father has been Buhari’s friend over the years. Now, there is a young man called Sabiu Yusuf, nicknamed Tunde – probably because of the late General Tunde Idiagbon. He is another PA to President Buhari. He is also a grandson of another sister of Buhari.
“This is enough to prove to you that this is shamelessly the worst form of nepotism in the history of government in Nigeria. In fact, in the history of Africa, let me make bold to assert that I have never seen any level of nepotism that has equalled or surpassed this in my entire life – I am now in my 67th year. Another thing I also want you to know is that Amina Zakari, who was and is still a national commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission representing the entire seven states in the North-west; it is being claimed that Buhari knows nothing about her appointment (before he became the president), it is a lie.
“When President Goodluck Jonathan was reorganising INEC and he was bringing in Prof. Attahiru Jega, he reached out to Buhari and asked him to nominate somebody from the North-west so that, that person would be a national commissioner. Of all the people in the North-west, Buhari decided to nominate his own niece, the daughter of his elder sister – Amina Zakari. She has been there; when Jega left, Buhari was determined to make her the chairman, it was because of the massive backlash that he dropped the idea like hot potatoes. As we are talking today, that woman is a national commissioner which means she is one of the principal members of the election umpire.
“Throughout my reading of history, political science and social sciences generally, I have never heard of any dictator or any tyrant under any system of government whether totalitarian or fascist, appointing his own niece to conduct elections in which he was either a party or going to be a party to; Buhari has done that. The immediate younger brother to Amina Zakari is currently the Minister for Water Resources representing Jigawa State in the same Buhari government. In addition, even though they are from Kazaure, Kazaure is contiguous to Daura. The eldest sister of both of them is now the Commissioner for Education in the All Progressives Congress government in Jigawa State. If this is not nepotism, then I don’t know what nepotism is. For somebody who had the guts and the brutal arrogance to appoint these relations, not bothered about public opinion, about the sense of justice, and about competence, then you can see that he has a very serious question to answer.”
God is watching
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by CaptainJeffry: 10:26pm
Chai.
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by ciopnigeria: 10:26pm
Angel Michael Please blow the trumpet.....bikonu
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by Godvilla(m): 10:28pm
Oh lawd! Not again...
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by simons17(m): 10:28pm
What a plan.
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by rickyrex(m): 10:29pm
He should just leave some space where him and buhari will be erected after been kicked out 2019
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by wunmi590(m): 10:29pm
I was actually expecting it, because if he has not erect lalasticlala, Seun and buhari statues, is just like doing nothing.
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by Hapigirlxoxo: 10:29pm
Nawa oo. What's his own na, is that why he was elected?
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by Alariiwo: 10:32pm
Won't he erect for Abiola, Victor Banjo and co?
Rochas should park well o
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by Kingbet: 10:34pm
RIDE ON SIR, WE NAIRALAND ARE WITH YOU
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by kingsaif(m): 10:37pm
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by pweshboi(m): 10:38pm
pyyxxaro:lolz guy
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by kazzy4u(m): 10:38pm
Dem use statue do dis short man
|Re: Okorocha Plans To Erect Statues For Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Michael Okpara by kings09(m): 10:39pm
He should nt forget d fulani cows
