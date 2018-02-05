Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits (4897 Views)

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bello Ahmed, told newsmen on Monday in Lafia that the command had put up a robust security arrangement with sister agencies to ensure a successful visit of the President to the state.

He said about 3,000 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies would be working in synergy with the police.



Ahmed said that security personnel would be positioned in strategic locations, adding that there would be road diversions along the route where the President would inaugurate some projects.



“I appeal to members of the public to be law abiding as they come out massively to welcome the president to the state.



“I also urge you to cooperate with the security agencies as they discharge their duties,’’ Ahmed said.



President Buhari is during the visit expected to inaugurate some projects embarked upon by the State Government which include; the Comprehensive Special School for the Physically Challenged in Lafia and headquarters of the State Fire Service, also in Lafia.



Other projects billed for inauguration are: Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Kwandere near Lafia, Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, and the flag-off of construction of cargo airport in Lafi.

Hummm

over 73 killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue state... no visit., new year massacre in river state... no visit., few cows killed in nassarawa state... see state visit with over "4000+ police men" .... #2019 my PVC dey wait. 54 Likes 7 Shares

. Cool. Make I begin waka before sub-Nigerians go show 1 Like

over 73 killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue state... no visit., new year massacre in river state... no visit., few cows killed in nassarawa state... see state visit with over "4000+ police men" .... #2019 my PVC dey wait.

Sharrap. Sharrap. 7 Likes 1 Share

over 73 killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue state... no visit., new year massacre in river state... no visit., few cows killed in nassarawa state... see state visit with over "4000+ police men" .... #2019 my PVC dey wait. Sorry he was busy iiiiiiii Sorry he was busy iiiiiiii 4 Likes

Buhari, who failed to visit Benue when 73 persons were killed in the state by suspected Fulani Herdsmen, would want to visit Nasarawa to condole with herdsmen who allegedly lost 40 cows in the state...... 21 Likes 4 Shares

Buhari is a crook. 2019 will see his end in aso rock. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Imagine a presidents scale of preference on affected citizens...



Buhari would ruin this nation. 16 Likes 3 Shares

Imagine a presidents scale of preference on affected citizens...



Buhari would ruin this nation.

He has ruined it already and we need to vote him out as the first step to recovery He has ruined it already and we need to vote him out as the first step to recovery 19 Likes 4 Shares







We own Nasarawa state.



xxxxxWe own Nasarawa state.

"In TRUMP voice



NIGERIA IS A SHITHOLE 3 Likes

GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria

Nigeria shall be great



Patience is a virtue, tolerance is an amazing positive gift. Buhari is a leader full of astonishing positive qualities, a manager of human behaviour, never sentimental, never hostile, never takes the excesses on insinuations to heart but understands the actions of all as a father. He has chosen peace other than segregation and takes everyone as his own. How else can he be defined if not a rare character of emulation worthy to continue as the President of Nigeria.



#iStandWithBuhari 110% 1 Share

He has ruined it already and we need to vote him out as the first step to recovery

Did you vote for him in the first place? Did you vote for him in the first place? 2 Likes 1 Share

The safety of Buhari is more paramount to him then that of the people who voted for him









What a shame 3 Likes 2 Shares

Mr. Presidio carry Go!

We at the grassroot that are with you are greater than the wailers on social media that are against you.



No amount of politically motivated killings, blackmail and gang up of 2nd to 4th force can stop you in 2019 by the grace of Almighty God. 1 Like

GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT

I wonder the God you are referring to? I wonder the God you are referring to? 8 Likes 1 Share

I wonder the God you are referring to? THE ONE AND ONLY GOD! THE ONE AND ONLY GOD! 2 Likes 1 Share

Only? 4 Likes 1 Share

Why deploying policeman while fulani herdsmen and boko haramis are all his merchinerist 3 Likes 2 Shares

THE ONE AND ONLY GOD!

He doesn't reward terrorists He doesn't reward terrorists 3 Likes 1 Share

7000 security personels for just one person. That's crap mhen 3 Likes





Nigerians look at the type of person you voted in. Apparently, he prefers cattles to his citizens. 6 Likes 2 Shares





How many were deployed for security in the middle belt since the killings by his terrorists kinsmen



Ha..Buhari /IGP make una fear God o. 4,000 policemen for his visitHow many were deployed for security in the middle belt since the killings by his terrorists kinsmenHa..Buhari /IGP make una fear God o. 5 Likes 2 Shares

4000 police for one man SMH 4 Likes 2 Shares



This shows he has failed in tackling security...

Naija i hail thee... 4000 for just a personThis shows he has failed in tackling security...Naija i hail thee... 4 Likes 1 Share