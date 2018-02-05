₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by gimmehear(f): 5:36am
The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has deployed over 4,000 officers and men to ensure a hitch-free visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bello Ahmed, told newsmen on Monday in Lafia that the command had put up a robust security arrangement with sister agencies to ensure a successful visit of the President to the state.
Lalasticlala
He said about 3,000 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies would be working in synergy with the police.
Ahmed said that security personnel would be positioned in strategic locations, adding that there would be road diversions along the route where the President would inaugurate some projects.
“I appeal to members of the public to be law abiding as they come out massively to welcome the president to the state.
“I also urge you to cooperate with the security agencies as they discharge their duties,’’ Ahmed said.
President Buhari is during the visit expected to inaugurate some projects embarked upon by the State Government which include; the Comprehensive Special School for the Physically Challenged in Lafia and headquarters of the State Fire Service, also in Lafia.
Other projects billed for inauguration are: Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Kwandere near Lafia, Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, and the flag-off of construction of cargo airport in Lafi.
Lalasticlala
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by topearos(m): 5:39am
Hummm
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by Anyenmoney(m): 5:47am
over 73 killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue state... no visit., new year massacre in river state... no visit., few cows killed in nassarawa state... see state visit with over "4000+ police men" .... #2019 my PVC dey wait.
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by python1: 5:49am
Cool. Make I begin waka before sub-Nigerians go show .
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by python1: 5:52am
Anyenmoney:
Sharrap.
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by emmie14: 5:53am
Anyenmoney:Sorry he was busy iiiiiiii
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by emmalexabl(m): 5:54am
Buhari, who failed to visit Benue when 73 persons were killed in the state by suspected Fulani Herdsmen, would want to visit Nasarawa to condole with herdsmen who allegedly lost 40 cows in the state......
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by clevvermind(m): 6:20am
Buhari is a crook. 2019 will see his end in aso rock.
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by Esseite: 7:06am
Imagine a presidents scale of preference on affected citizens...
Buhari would ruin this nation.
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by SalamRushdie: 7:10am
Esseite:
He has ruined it already and we need to vote him out as the first step to recovery
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by MiyettiAllah: 10:18am
xxxxx
We own Nasarawa state.
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by Giddymoney(m): 10:18am
"In TRUMP voice
NIGERIA IS A SHITHOLE
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by modelmike7(m): 10:18am
GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by tstx(m): 10:19am
Nigeria
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by rxmusa(m): 10:19am
Nigeria shall be great
Patience is a virtue, tolerance is an amazing positive gift. Buhari is a leader full of astonishing positive qualities, a manager of human behaviour, never sentimental, never hostile, never takes the excesses on insinuations to heart but understands the actions of all as a father. He has chosen peace other than segregation and takes everyone as his own. How else can he be defined if not a rare character of emulation worthy to continue as the President of Nigeria.
#iStandWithBuhari 110%
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by modelmike7(m): 10:19am
SalamRushdie:
Did you vote for him in the first place?
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:20am
The safety of Buhari is more paramount to him then that of the people who voted for him
What a shame
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by Newbiee: 10:20am
Mr. Presidio carry Go!
We at the grassroot that are with you are greater than the wailers on social media that are against you.
No amount of politically motivated killings, blackmail and gang up of 2nd to 4th force can stop you in 2019 by the grace of Almighty God.
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:20am
modelmike7:
I wonder the God you are referring to?
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by modelmike7(m): 10:21am
ZombiePUNISHER:THE ONE AND ONLY GOD!
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:21am
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by Yeeyo: 10:21am
Why deploying policeman while fulani herdsmen and boko haramis are all his merchinerist
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:22am
modelmike7:
He doesn't reward terrorists
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:22am
7000 security personels for just one person. That's crap mhen
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by RagingWind: 10:23am
Nigerians look at the type of person you voted in. Apparently, he prefers cattles to his citizens.
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by TheFreeOne: 10:23am
4,000 policemen for his visit
How many were deployed for security in the middle belt since the killings by his terrorists kinsmen
Ha..Buhari /IGP make una fear God o.
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by etech102(m): 10:23am
4000 police for one man SMH
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by Amirullaha(m): 10:23am
4000 for just a person
This shows he has failed in tackling security...
Naija i hail thee...
|Re: 4000 Policemen Deployed To Nasarawa As Buhari Visits by Karlman: 10:24am
And more soldiers that number
Dude now moves like Abacha
