What manner of a President will give order to the IGP on January 9, only to be telling Nigerians on March 12 (2 months after) that he never knew that the IGP disobeyed his order? Does this President really know anything about happenings around him, not to talk about Nigeria?



https://twitter.com/GovAyoFayose/status/973241392372834304



Come and see this response

If at all he was serious to curb the killings in the first place,he would have sent in the army. But alas he sent in the police and never bothered finding out if they were on ground. 142 Likes 6 Shares



Vintage Peter the Rock

A dullish uneducated one .



The fact that this man is proud enough to state that he did not know that the igp in not in benue something that everybody knows shows us that he is not only incompetent but lacking in character and mind to even run a farm.



Very irresponsible government 179 Likes 10 Shares

Fayose, are u stylishly saying that he is brain dead? 124 Likes 6 Shares

just imagine the kind of thing ruling Nigeria, very pathetic. spit 120 Likes 2 Shares

Afonja(s) don enter one chance be that! 36 Likes 3 Shares

When PEJ declared that Buhari has no brain, zombies insulted her like a village woman. Well, today PEJ has been vindicated!

It is confirmed! Buhari has no BRAIN!!!!!!





Buhari's self confession has finally confirmed popular opinion that He (Buhari) is no longer in charge of his govt. Cabals are the ones ruling Nigeria, and buhari is just the figurehead.





Indeed Nigeria is in DEEP TROUBLE!!!!!!!!!!



This APC disaster of a govt MUST be removed from power as soon as possible before the Cabals sell Nigeria to Shakau!!!!! 118 Likes 5 Shares

Buhari is suffering from amnesia. 15 Likes

IGP knows that nothing will happen, at least not in 6 months time.



Except he would be used as political pawn, it takes PMB 'Pentium 1' time to select his ministers then he stick to them like tick in dog's ear 35 Likes 1 Share

Vintage Peter the Rock

Epic reply.Just imagine how the world sees Nigeria in background of the numerous unpardonable gaffes of this hopeless & useless government

Buhari remain the certified certificateless illiterate that he is as the man just kept on disgracing Nigeria from antiquity.

And to think that this is the same catastrophe some ill-minded zombified followers want to foist down again on reasonable Nigeria remains an enigma that will take eternity to unravel. 29 Likes 1 Share

He has never been in charge, hence they are running rings around him.



Incompetent! 19 Likes



Zombie sorry sarrki, over to you! what manner of cow are you defending This is going to be intetesting! 32 Likes 3 Shares

Peter Ayodele Fayose. Very controversial man who says things how it is . 17 Likes

Looking for a definition of High cluelessness and Sheer Incompetence.... Behold Mohammed Buhari 22 Likes

Correct. Correct. 5 Likes

As a sincere Nigerian

the government of buhari have failed us.

they are doing everything possible to redeem their image and lying shouldn't be the best option. 5 Likes

How can a President and chief commander of a country armed forces says he's unaware of the whereabout or activity of his IGP, who reports to no one in this world but him?

These are impeachable remarks. U can’t be Unaware! 28 Likes 2 Shares

In simple, clear and unambiguous term, PMB isn't in charge of this administration. 28 Likes

Buhari is clearly an idiot and a wicked one at that 18 Likes 2 Shares

Fayose mindeding your businesses but Buhari self 1 Like

Upper cut. 13 Likes

yet, apc wants him to contest again 20 Likes

aswear d man matter e weak me...



how i found myself in a country being ruled by some kind of heartless/clueless creatures is something m still making research about...



shame just dey catch me on this man's behalf aswear....nd na person papa b this 27 Likes

Nigeria Nigeria

7 Likes

When a lie is told every time is become a habit. 8 Likes