|Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Crocky23: 6:13pm
Osokomale of the entire human race, lol.
What manner of a President will give order to the IGP on January 9, only to be telling Nigerians on March 12 (2 months after) that he never knew that the IGP disobeyed his order? Does this President really know anything about happenings around him, not to talk about Nigeria?
https://twitter.com/GovAyoFayose/status/973241392372834304
Come and see this response
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by dangermouse(m): 6:19pm
If at all he was serious to curb the killings in the first place,he would have sent in the army. But alas he sent in the police and never bothered finding out if they were on ground.
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Kundagarten: 6:20pm
See finishing
Vintage Peter the Rock
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Ezenwammadu(m): 6:20pm
A dullish uneducated one .
The fact that this man is proud enough to state that he did not know that the igp in not in benue something that everybody knows shows us that he is not only incompetent but lacking in character and mind to even run a farm.
Very irresponsible government
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by yarimo(m): 6:20pm
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by nairavsdollars(f): 6:20pm
Fayose, are u stylishly saying that he is brain dead?
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by surgical: 6:21pm
just imagine the kind of thing ruling Nigeria, very pathetic. spit
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Turantula(m): 6:21pm
Afonja(s) don enter one chance be that!
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by saarumann: 6:22pm
When PEJ declared that Buhari has no brain, zombies insulted her like a village woman. Well, today PEJ has been vindicated!
It is confirmed! Buhari has no BRAIN!!!!!!
Buhari's self confession has finally confirmed popular opinion that He (Buhari) is no longer in charge of his govt. Cabals are the ones ruling Nigeria, and buhari is just the figurehead.
Indeed Nigeria is in DEEP TROUBLE!!!!!!!!!!
This APC disaster of a govt MUST be removed from power as soon as possible before the Cabals sell Nigeria to Shakau!!!!!
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by melvinjames: 6:26pm
Buhari is suffering from amnesia.
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by omowolewa: 6:26pm
IGP knows that nothing will happen, at least not in 6 months time.
Except he would be used as political pawn, it takes PMB 'Pentium 1' time to select his ministers then he stick to them like tick in dog's ear
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by AngelicBeing: 6:30pm
Kundagarten:
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Tmelisfon: 6:30pm
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Paperwhite(m): 6:30pm
Epic reply.Just imagine how the world sees Nigeria in background of the numerous unpardonable gaffes of this hopeless & useless government
Buhari remain the certified certificateless illiterate that he is as the man just kept on disgracing Nigeria from antiquity.
And to think that this is the same catastrophe some ill-minded zombified followers want to foist down again on reasonable Nigeria remains an enigma that will take eternity to unravel.
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Omeokachie: 6:30pm
He has never been in charge, hence they are running rings around him.
Incompetent!
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:30pm
This is going to be intetesting!
Crocky23:Zombie sorry sarrki, over to you! what manner of cow are you defending
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Badboiz(m): 6:31pm
Peter Ayodele Fayose. Very controversial man who says things how it is .
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by bedspread: 6:31pm
Looking for a definition of High cluelessness and Sheer Incompetence.... Behold Mohammed Buhari
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by luvinhubby(m): 6:31pm
Crocky23:
Correct.
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by xmanco42: 6:32pm
As a sincere Nigerian
the government of buhari have failed us.
they are doing everything possible to redeem their image and lying shouldn't be the best option.
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Adekorya: 6:32pm
How can a President and chief commander of a country armed forces says he's unaware of the whereabout or activity of his IGP, who reports to no one in this world but him?
These are impeachable remarks. U can’t be Unaware!
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by LibertyRep: 6:32pm
In simple, clear and unambiguous term, PMB isn't in charge of this administration.
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by FarahAideed: 6:32pm
Buhari is clearly an idiot and a wicked one at that
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by afbstrategies: 6:32pm
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Zaikon(m): 6:32pm
Fayose mindeding your businesses but Buhari self
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:32pm
Upper cut.
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by omocalabar(m): 6:32pm
yet, apc wants him to contest again
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by dynicks(m): 6:32pm
aswear d man matter e weak me...
how i found myself in a country being ruled by some kind of heartless/clueless creatures is something m still making research about...
shame just dey catch me on this man's behalf aswear....nd na person papa b this
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by dfrost: 6:33pm
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by afbstrategies: 6:33pm
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Sarrakii: 6:34pm
When a lie is told every time is become a habit.
|Re: Fayose’s Response To Buhari's "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa" Comment by Homers123(m): 6:35pm
It is finished.
