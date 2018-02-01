Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) (7513 Views)

The new husband Osaretin is a graduate of Igbinedion University Okada, Edo State and met his wife during their university days.



Congrats to them once more.



The girl is a legend of patience! 22 Likes

The girl is a legend of patience!

The girl is a legend of patience!

The makeup on her face though. 4 Likes



buh God forbid i date a girl for 10 years congrats to them..buh God forbid i date a girl for 10 years 2 Likes

Correct ... loyal couples

Congratulations to them at LAST.

waaawuuu....

Ten years of Sex.

Ten years of deceit.

Ten years of Fornication.

Ten years of abortion.

Ten years of lies.

Ten years of cheating.

Ten years of sleeping with each other's best friends.

After everytin, u guys settle for marriage.



Lemme tell you, u ve bn married for the past ten years. Why not jux rename dis ceremony:" Celebration of Ten years of illegal Sex and final settling down ceremony" 2 Likes 1 Share

10 whole years una try oo 1 Like

This guy go don nak am like Nakamura I dey double sure say this girl No be tear rubber again.....This guy go don nak am like Nakamura

The dude is rich naa...

In all, Lovely couple... I applaud their patience and wish them all the best as ONE. Congratulations are in order. Wow! After a patient decade, they finally sealed it. Really cool and romantic. Hope this patience serves them even more in their marriage life as they will need all of it. And remember folks, marriage is not the ultimate but only a long beautiful phase tied to your ultimate destiny as a couple and as individuals. Stay strong for and in each other....In all, Lovely couple... I applaud their patience and wish them all the best as ONE. Congratulations are in order.

10years. A woman lik ds deserves d world.

True Love

HML, but nowadays marriage is sumtin else





just imagin dis

After 10yrs of dating..... Congrats.

oga swave... otondo, simple congrats that you will say, u are here misbehaving, wat if he dont marry her you will start insulting oga swave... otondo, simple congrats that you will say, u are here misbehaving, wat if he dont marry her you will start insulting 3 Likes

Sugomu alatarodo!!! U dey find cheap likes abi?Sugomu alatarodo!!! 1 Like

Thanks very much sir and ma for not doing Bumbum and doggystyle pre-wedding pics. We are so irritated by and tired of that.

And how does this affect the nation's economy? Isn't it suppose to be their own celebration? Poor moderators...

Congratulations to both of them.



It's not easy to remain faithful to someone for a decade and agree to legally settle down. There are some people here that can't even be faithful to themselves, talk less of being faithful to another person.

The makeup on her face though.

Good. Would've been so cruel of him to leave her after ten years of dating to chase after someone else. Congrats and hml.

U dey find cheap likes abi?

Sugomu alatarodo!!! Lol! Lol!