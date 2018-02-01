₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,959,695 members, 4,079,387 topics. Date: Monday, 12 February 2018 at 12:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) (7513 Views)
|Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:25am
Congratulations are in order for Erons Osaretin and his lovely wife Ofure who tied the knot over the weekend in style. According to the husband's friend Hon Mathias who celebrated the latest couple, the pair had dated for 10 years before deciding to seal the union recently.
The new husband Osaretin is a graduate of Igbinedion University Okada, Edo State and met his wife during their university days.
Congrats to them once more.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/man-finally-marries-longtime-girlfriend-10-years-dating-photos.html
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by RadicallyBlunt: 8:27am
The girl is a legend of patience!
22 Likes
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 8:31am
If this does not make ftc , I will give out 1gb each to all nairalanders If this does not make ftc , I will give out 1gb each to all nairalanders
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 8:33am
RadicallyBlunt:
The dude is rich naa...
RadicallyBlunt:
The dude is rich naa...
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by Papiikush: 8:46am
The makeup on her face though.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by marvin904(m): 8:51am
congrats to them..
buh God forbid i date a girl for 10 years
2 Likes
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by cinoedhunter: 11:36am
Correct ... loyal couples
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:36am
Congratulations to them at LAST.
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 11:37am
Partnerbiz:mtcheeew
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by jashar(f): 11:37am
waaawuuu....
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by FrenchWay: 11:38am
...
Ten years of Sex.
Ten years of deceit.
Ten years of Fornication.
Ten years of abortion.
Ten years of lies.
Ten years of cheating.
Ten years of sleeping with each other's best friends.
...
...
After everytin, u guys settle for marriage.
Lemme tell you, u ve bn married for the past ten years. Why not jux rename dis ceremony:" Celebration of Ten years of illegal Sex and final settling down ceremony"
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by blessedmeme: 11:38am
10 whole years una try oo
1 Like
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by Ancecoker(m): 11:39am
I dey double sure say this girl No be tear rubber again.. ...
This guy go don nak am like Nakamura
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 11:39am
Partnerbiz:
Bless me with MTN 1GB me na
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by TheSuperNerd(m): 11:40am
Wow! After a patient decade, they finally sealed it. Really cool and romantic. Hope this patience serves them even more in their marriage life as they will need all of it. And remember folks, marriage is not the ultimate but only a long beautiful phase tied to your ultimate destiny as a couple and as individuals. Stay strong for and in each other....
In all, Lovely couple... I applaud their patience and wish them all the best as ONE. Congratulations are in order.
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by Dreydoe: 11:41am
10years. A woman lik ds deserves d world.
True Love
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by Bustincole: 11:42am
HML, but nowadays marriage is sumtin else
just imagin dis
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by Grayjoy: 11:43am
After 10yrs of dating..... Congrats.
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by chinex276(m): 11:44am
FrenchWay:
oga swave... otondo, simple congrats that you will say, u are here misbehaving, wat if he dont marry her you will start insulting
3 Likes
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by luminouz(m): 11:44am
FrenchWay:U dey find cheap likes abi?
Sugomu alatarodo!!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by WORLDPEACE(m): 11:44am
Thanks very much sir and ma for not doing Bumbum and doggystyle pre-wedding pics. We are so irritated by and tired of that.
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by huss421(m): 11:46am
FrenchWay:
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by Bensonjayjay: 11:49am
And how does this affect the nation's economy? Isn't it suppose to be their own celebration? Poor moderators...
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by KrystosCJ(m): 11:49am
Congratulations to both of them.
It's not easy to remain faithful to someone for a decade and agree to legally settle down. There are some people here that can't even be faithful to themselves, talk less of being faithful to another person.
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by pozamz: 11:50am
Papiikush:
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by debbyrise: 11:50am
http://toopappsz8.com/?page=afans&i=1622893
Unlimited likes and followers for Facebook
PrettyCrystal:
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by TheOliveSeed(f): 11:51am
Good. Would've been so cruel of him to leave her after ten years of dating to chase after someone else. Congrats and hml.
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by Spar7tan(m): 11:52am
luminouz:Lol!
|Re: Man Marries His Girlfriend Of 10 Years (Photos) by Smartii(m): 11:52am
That's commitment, loyalty at its peak. They're an emblem of patience, passion and desire. No Need to rush in this life! Happy Married Life
This Is The Kind Of Girl Most Men Wish For / Pics: If She Serves You Like This, I Swear..... / (chubby Ladies)you Should STOP Dieting! Men Loves You Just As You Are- (photos)
Viewing this topic: Mkpakala, handsomeyitayo(m), Aooux(m), silver94(m), nathskk(m), makonko(m), timiphast(m), oche123, Deflorence, marvis13(m), simpleswazy(m), dipopooo(m), lanre377, deity, calddon(m), daseento(m), positivelord, mbchuks(m), Queenzzy, Plolly(f), KazOlufemi, damariox(m), lanre80(m), olasesi(m), mular(m), nady94, Rattybuay(m), rawtouch, oyelekeabo, dimanche4real(m), iamkingdaniel, smart111(m), Kamsichime(m), Lefty500, Maycher(m), pheranme9(m), paking(m), macaranta(m), eidreesm, edgeP(m), Quaco(m), calitosprince(m), freeman95(m), bunmila(f), Garphar(m), Kingsoul1(m), alvinjoe(m), athenswonders, Makoq(m), Gamesmart, Northmall(m), Ollywhel(m), oyb(m), acquisitions, manmorris23, drafael1, Ophilabraham, udosoft(m), Estherbelsblog, oluogbon0000(m), tobdee, queensvill(f), squino(m), rane06(f), MRAKBEE(m), ayibaba(m), djon78, tonyeverready(m), Ovonlen(m), fredola77(m), mafofo(m), Bigcola(m), ajast(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9