Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Funds Diversion: Adesola Amosu Holds Plea Bargain Talks With EFCC (3656 Views)

Paris Loan Refund: Nigeria’s 36 Governors Threaten War With EFCC Chair, Magu / Adesola Amosun Proposes Plea Bargain / 'All Former Air Force Chiefs Diverted N558.2million Monthly'-Ex-NAF Finance Dir. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Funds diversion: Ex-NAF chief holds plea bargain talks with EFCC





Posted By: Ahmed



February 12, 2018





A former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu, on Monday told the Federal High Court in Lagos that he was holding plea bargain talks with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



An investigation officer, Tosin Owobo, had earlier testified that Amosu and two other former Nigeria Air Force (NAF) chiefs allegedly diverted N21billion to their personal accounts from NAF.



He said they diverted the sum through several companies which they personally incorporated and none of which had any transaction or contract with NAF.



Owobo was testifying in the trial of Amosu, former NAF Chief of Accounts and Budgeting, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo.







They were arraigned before Justice Mohammed Idris but pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against them.



An initial plea bargain talks with EFCC broke down after they reportedly refunded about N2billion to the Federal Government.



EFCC accused them of converting N21billion from NAF through various companies – Delfina Oil and Gas Limited, Mcallan Oil and Gas Limited, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Limited, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Limited, Deegee Oil and Gas Limited, Timsegg Investment Limited and Solomon Health Care Limited.



On Monday, EFCC’s lawyer, Nnaemeka Omewa, told the court that the defence team was currently in talks with the Commission towards reaching a plea bargain agreement.



“My lord, the defence team met with the prosecution and has proposed terms of settlement. We are still on it, but we are also ready to go on with the trial of the accused persons,” Omewa said.



Amosu’s lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), confirmed that talks were ongoing, but he sought an adjournment to allow parties conclude with discussions.







“It is true that parties have met. It is also true that terms have not been fully perfected. Therefore, parties will be willing to come back before the court to report the outcome of our discussions,” he said.



Owobo had testified that N5.9billion was transferred from NAF accounts to Delfina Oil and Gas Limited.



http://thenationonlineng.net/funds-diversion-ex-naf-chief-holds-plea-bargain-talks-efcc/ Posted By: AhmedFebruary 12, 2018A former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu, on Monday told the Federal High Court in Lagos that he was holding plea bargain talks with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).An investigation officer, Tosin Owobo, had earlier testified that Amosu and two other former Nigeria Air Force (NAF) chiefs allegedly diverted N21billion to their personal accounts from NAF.He said they diverted the sum through several companies which they personally incorporated and none of which had any transaction or contract with NAF.Owobo was testifying in the trial of Amosu, former NAF Chief of Accounts and Budgeting, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo.They were arraigned before Justice Mohammed Idris but pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against them.An initial plea bargain talks with EFCC broke down after they reportedly refunded about N2billion to the Federal Government.EFCC accused them of converting N21billion from NAF through various companies – Delfina Oil and Gas Limited, Mcallan Oil and Gas Limited, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Limited, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Limited, Deegee Oil and Gas Limited, Timsegg Investment Limited and Solomon Health Care Limited.On Monday, EFCC’s lawyer, Nnaemeka Omewa, told the court that the defence team was currently in talks with the Commission towards reaching a plea bargain agreement.“My lord, the defence team met with the prosecution and has proposed terms of settlement. We are still on it, but we are also ready to go on with the trial of the accused persons,” Omewa said.Amosu’s lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), confirmed that talks were ongoing, but he sought an adjournment to allow parties conclude with discussions.“It is true that parties have met. It is also true that terms have not been fully perfected. Therefore, parties will be willing to come back before the court to report the outcome of our discussions,” he said.Owobo had testified that N5.9billion was transferred from NAF accounts to Delfina Oil and Gas Limited.

This is why they want Buhari gone.



If you have not stolen public fund, will you be begging for plea bargain? 28 Likes 10 Shares

All the blood of the innocent victims of Boko Haram atrocities will continue to haunt Jonathan to his grave.. 19 Likes 7 Shares

IkpuNnu:

All the blood of the innocent victims of Boko Haram atrocities will continue to haunt Jonathan to his grave..

This one na tip of the iceberg...

The big one is coming..





Breaking:

How 31 suspects put $11.4m in Jonathan’s wife’s account

Posted By: Yusuf Alli On: February 13, 2018







‘$41,438 blown in one-day shopping’



Ex-First Lady to EFCC: let’s settle



THE DEPOSITORS



Festus Iyoha

Ocheche Emmanuel

Philemon Buoro

Festus Isidahomen

Felicia Apatake

Patricia Okogun

Buoro Ojo

Stella Wasiu

Amaka Adebayo

Segun Moses

Jimoh Peter

Ahmed Musa

Ibrahim Musa

Dame P. Jonathan

Ayemere Sunday

Eneji A.P

Johnson Ojo

Mary Buoro

Jude Bosede

Festus Iyoha

Jimoh Moses

Ahmed Musa

Germaine

Dudafa

Germani

Ade Suleiman

Mohammed Adamu

Francis Muhd

Kunle Peter

Suleiman Ade

Jonathan Patience

Former First Lady Mrs Patience Jonathan is a shopping freak – going by facts and figures unveiled by detectives.







She blew thousands of dollars at highbrow stores. The cash came from $11,849,069.03, which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said 31 individuals and companies paid into her two domiciliary accounts.



The accounts, which are Skye Bank (2110001712) and First Bank (2022648664) had “questionable deposits” between 2013 and 2017.



The Skye Bank account had about $7,452,319.32 lodged in it. Detectives found $4,036,750.00 in the second account with First Bank.



The ex-First Lady allegedly spent the cash at TFS stores, Selfridges, John Lewis, Kingsgate, Sainsbury’s, Harrods, Marks and Spencer, Dolce and Gabbana, and Gina.



She went on a shopping spree in expensive outlets in the United States, Britain, Germany, Hong Kong, UAE, Italy and China.



The highest shopping was at Goyard Beijing in Beijing CN on January 28, 2014 where Mrs. Jonathan shelled out $28,388.72.







On the same day at Hulian Xinguang Beijing CN, she blew $13, 069.68 on some luxury items.



There were transactions traced to Oakham School, Natwest Bank and $26, 228. 18 spent at Hotel Nassaeur HOF Wishbaden DE on November 20, 2015.



Perhaps overwhelmed by the EFCC probe and its likely consequences, the ex-First Lady has applied for an out-of-court settlement with the EFCC.



In “a major breakthrough by EFCC with international collaboration” detectives found that about $7,452,319.32 suspicious funds were deposited in the ex-First Lady’s account with number 2110001712 between 8th February 2013 and 7th April 2015.



The account was opened on September 12, 2013 by a former Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Hon. Dudafa Waripamo Owei depositing $1,948,400.00.



About 23 other individuals, including the ex-First Lady allegedly deposited cash into the account as follows: Festus Iyoha ($287,100.000); Ocheche Emmanuel ($150,000); Philemon Buoro ($150,000); Festus Isidahomen ($100,000); Felicia Apatake ($148,900); Patricia Okogun ($ 99,700); Buoro Ojo ($400,000); Stella Wasiu ($250,000); Amaka Adebayo ($250,000); Segun Moses ($249,400); Jimoh Peter ($246,700); Ahmed Musa ($196,400); Ibrahim Musa($198,300); Dame P. Jonathan ($100,000); Ayemere Sunday ($ 250,000); Eneji A.P ($300,000); Johnson Ojo ($300,000); Mary Buoro ($400,000); Jude Bosede ($500,000); Festus Iyoha ($400,000); Jimoh Moses ($400,000) and Ahmed Musa ($100,000).



“The balance in this account as at 9th September 2016 was about $5,831,173.55,” the EFCC said.



The second account was opened on February 22, 2013 at First Bank.



Cash deposits were made into the account between 26th February 2013 and 30th April, 2017 which altogether was $4,036,750.



Apart from the ex-First Lady who deposited $2,037,650 in nine tranches, other lodgments ranged from $98,900 to $400,000.



The former SA Domestic, Dudafa Waripamo Owei, led the pack of depositors on 27th February 2013 with a deposit of $400,000. Other depositors are: Germaine ($100,000); Dudafa ($400,000); Germani ($200,000); Ade Suleiman ($200,000); Mohammed Adamu ($300,000); Francis Muhd ($300,000); Kunle Peter ($200,000); Suleiman Ade ($299,900,00) and Jonathan Patience ($2,037,650).



“Detectives traced the transactions pattern placed the card holder in various countries to United States, Great Britain, Germany, Hong Kong, UAE and Italy.



The card was allegedly used in highbrow shops, such as Marks and Spencer, Kingsgate, Natwest Bank, Gina stores and Harrods.



“ The balance in this account as at 9th September 2016 was $3,691,145.48.”



A source in EFCC said: “We have gone far in our investigation of the ex-First Lady to prove that it is not a case of witch-hunt in any manner whatsoever. We are already trying to verify the names of the depositors if they really existed or they are fake.



“ Since we have uncovered all these suspicious deposits, we only need her to account in court on how she came about them. Our crack teams worked day and night to trace these funds.



“With international collaboration, there is no hiding place for Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) because some of these malls sometimes report suspicious transactions or spending. They marvelled at where top Nigerian political office holders and their spouses got the cash being lavished.”



The former First Lady, however, seems to be tired of litigation over her fortune. In a January 30, 2018 letter, titled “Proposal for out-of-Court Settlement of all cases related to Dame (Mrs.) Ibifaka Patience Jonathan,” she told the EFCC of her intention to settle the matter.



The letter, which was written by her counsel, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), is being considered by the EFCC.



The letter said: “As senior counsel, representing Dame (Mrs.) Patience Jonathan (former First Lady) and companies linked to her and some family members, associates, companies and NGOs, we have thought it fit to engage your commission in a discussion over all issues involving her and the commission with a view to having amicable resolution of all cases as stated above.



“This will enable both sides create an atmosphere for mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence. We will therefore appreciate it, if you can give us an appointment at your earliest convenience to have a discussion over all matters involving her and members of her family.



“We believe that an amicable settlement will be in the best interest of both your commission and our client.



“We assure you of our utmost commitment and sincerity of purpose in this connection, and we solicit your cooperation in this regard. Please, accept the assurances of our warm regards.”



Another EFCC source said: “We have received a letter from the ex-First Lady, we are studying it on whether or not to accept the out-of-court settlement or allow justice to take its course.”



Apart from the cash, the ex-First Lady is linked to 12 choice properties and a plot of land on which a building is being built.



The investigative team had recommended that Section 7 of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004 be invoked on the properties after due verification.



The assets linked to Mrs. Jonathan in Port Harcourt are: Former Customs Service officers mess; two duplexes at 2/3 Bauchi Street; landed property with blocks at Ambowei Street; 3 Luxury apartments of 4-bedroom each at Ambowei Street; and Grand View Hotel along airport road.



In Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, are two marble duplexes at Otioko GRA by Isaac Boro Expressway; Glass House along Sani Abacha Expressway which is housing Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board; Akemfa Etie Plaza by AP filling Station, Melford Okilo Road; and Aridolf Resort, Wellness and Spa on Sani Abacha Expressway. This one na tip of the iceberg...The big one is coming..Posted By: Yusuf Alli On: February 13, 2018Festus IyohaOcheche EmmanuelPhilemon BuoroFestus IsidahomenFelicia ApatakePatricia OkogunBuoro OjoStella WasiuAmaka AdebayoSegun MosesJimoh PeterAhmed MusaIbrahim MusaDame P. JonathanAyemere SundayEneji A.PJohnson OjoMary BuoroJude BosedeFestus IyohaJimoh MosesAhmed MusaGermaineDudafaGermaniAde SuleimanMohammed AdamuFrancis MuhdKunle PeterSuleiman AdeJonathan PatienceFormer First Lady Mrs Patience Jonathan is a shopping freak – going by facts and figures unveiled by detectives.She blew thousands of dollars at highbrow stores. The cash came from $11,849,069.03, which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said 31 individuals and companies paid into her two domiciliary accounts.The accounts, which are Skye Bank (2110001712) and First Bank (2022648664) had “questionable deposits” between 2013 and 2017.The Skye Bank account had about $7,452,319.32 lodged in it. Detectives found $4,036,750.00 in the second account with First Bank.The ex-First Lady allegedly spent the cash at TFS stores, Selfridges, John Lewis, Kingsgate, Sainsbury’s, Harrods, Marks and Spencer, Dolce and Gabbana, and Gina.She went on a shopping spree in expensive outlets in the United States, Britain, Germany, Hong Kong, UAE, Italy and China.The highest shopping was at Goyard Beijing in Beijing CN on January 28, 2014 where Mrs. Jonathan shelled out $28,388.72.On the same day at Hulian Xinguang Beijing CN, she blew $13, 069.68 on some luxury items.There were transactions traced to Oakham School, Natwest Bank and $26, 228. 18 spent at Hotel Nassaeur HOF Wishbaden DE on November 20, 2015.Perhaps overwhelmed by the EFCC probe and its likely consequences, the ex-First Lady has applied for an out-of-court settlement with the EFCC.In “a major breakthrough by EFCC with international collaboration” detectives found that about $7,452,319.32 suspicious funds were deposited in the ex-First Lady’s account with number 2110001712 between 8th February 2013 and 7th April 2015.The account was opened on September 12, 2013 by a former Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Hon. Dudafa Waripamo Owei depositing $1,948,400.00.About 23 other individuals, including the ex-First Lady allegedly deposited cash into the account as follows: Festus Iyoha ($287,100.000); Ocheche Emmanuel ($150,000); Philemon Buoro ($150,000); Festus Isidahomen ($100,000); Felicia Apatake ($148,900); Patricia Okogun ($ 99,700); Buoro Ojo ($400,000); Stella Wasiu ($250,000); Amaka Adebayo ($250,000); Segun Moses ($249,400); Jimoh Peter ($246,700); Ahmed Musa ($196,400); Ibrahim Musa($198,300); Dame P. Jonathan ($100,000); Ayemere Sunday ($ 250,000); Eneji A.P ($300,000); Johnson Ojo ($300,000); Mary Buoro ($400,000); Jude Bosede ($500,000); Festus Iyoha ($400,000); Jimoh Moses ($400,000) and Ahmed Musa ($100,000).“The balance in this account as at 9th September 2016 was about $5,831,173.55,” the EFCC said.The second account was opened on February 22, 2013 at First Bank.Cash deposits were made into the account between 26th February 2013 and 30th April, 2017 which altogether was $4,036,750.Apart from the ex-First Lady who deposited $2,037,650 in nine tranches, other lodgments ranged from $98,900 to $400,000.The former SA Domestic, Dudafa Waripamo Owei, led the pack of depositors on 27th February 2013 with a deposit of $400,000. Other depositors are: Germaine ($100,000); Dudafa ($400,000); Germani ($200,000); Ade Suleiman ($200,000); Mohammed Adamu ($300,000); Francis Muhd ($300,000); Kunle Peter ($200,000); Suleiman Ade ($299,900,00) and Jonathan Patience ($2,037,650).“Detectives traced the transactions pattern placed the card holder in various countries to United States, Great Britain, Germany, Hong Kong, UAE and Italy.The card was allegedly used in highbrow shops, such as Marks and Spencer, Kingsgate, Natwest Bank, Gina stores and Harrods.“ The balance in this account as at 9th September 2016 was $3,691,145.48.”A source in EFCC said: “We have gone far in our investigation of the ex-First Lady to prove that it is not a case of witch-hunt in any manner whatsoever. We are already trying to verify the names of the depositors if they really existed or they are fake.“ Since we have uncovered all these suspicious deposits, we only need her to account in court on how she came about them. Our crack teams worked day and night to trace these funds.“With international collaboration, there is no hiding place for Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) because some of these malls sometimes report suspicious transactions or spending. They marvelled at where top Nigerian political office holders and their spouses got the cash being lavished.”The former First Lady, however, seems to be tired of litigation over her fortune. In a January 30, 2018 letter, titled “Proposal for out-of-Court Settlement of all cases related to Dame (Mrs.) Ibifaka Patience Jonathan,” she told the EFCC of her intention to settle the matter.The letter, which was written by her counsel, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), is being considered by the EFCC.The letter said: “As senior counsel, representing Dame (Mrs.) Patience Jonathan (former First Lady) and companies linked to her and some family members, associates, companies and NGOs, we have thought it fit to engage your commission in a discussion over all issues involving her and the commission with a view to having amicable resolution of all cases as stated above.“This will enable both sides create an atmosphere for mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence. We will therefore appreciate it, if you can give us an appointment at your earliest convenience to have a discussion over all matters involving her and members of her family.“We believe that an amicable settlement will be in the best interest of both your commission and our client.“We assure you of our utmost commitment and sincerity of purpose in this connection, and we solicit your cooperation in this regard. Please, accept the assurances of our warm regards.”Another EFCC source said: “We have received a letter from the ex-First Lady, we are studying it on whether or not to accept the out-of-court settlement or allow justice to take its course.”Apart from the cash, the ex-First Lady is linked to 12 choice properties and a plot of land on which a building is being built.The investigative team had recommended that Section 7 of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004 be invoked on the properties after due verification.The assets linked to Mrs. Jonathan in Port Harcourt are: Former Customs Service officers mess; two duplexes at 2/3 Bauchi Street; landed property with blocks at Ambowei Street; 3 Luxury apartments of 4-bedroom each at Ambowei Street; and Grand View Hotel along airport road.In Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, are two marble duplexes at Otioko GRA by Isaac Boro Expressway; Glass House along Sani Abacha Expressway which is housing Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board; Akemfa Etie Plaza by AP filling Station, Melford Okilo Road; and Aridolf Resort, Wellness and Spa on Sani Abacha Expressway. 10 Likes 6 Shares

IkpuNnu:

All the blood of the innocent victims of Boko Haram atrocities will continue to haunt Jonathan to his grave..

I see the name Jonathan is really giving you pains and sleepless nights. I see the name Jonathan is really giving you pains and sleepless nights. 5 Likes 3 Shares

deji17:

This is why they want Buhari gone.



If you have not stolen public fund, will you be begging for plea bargain?

After all the lies and propaganda, buhari will still be sent back to daura. So stop trying too hard to spread deceit, Nigerians are smarter now. After all the lies and propaganda, buhari will still be sent back to daura. So stop trying too hard to spread deceit, Nigerians are smarter now. 2 Likes 2 Shares

EricBloodAxe:



After all the lies and propaganda, buhari will still be sent back to daura. So stop trying too hard to spread deceit, Nigerians are smarter now.



Defender of corruption, una number no reach.. lol Defender of corruption, una number no reach.. lol 18 Likes 6 Shares

We is the deterrent in plea bargaining?







This is a no no.... This is one of those times you which the military is in charge..... 2 Likes

deji17:

This is why they want Buhari gone.



If you have not stolen public fund, will you be begging for plea bargain?



Its a pity, Nigerians can't read in between the lines that all this noise to remove Buhari are mainly from the real enemies of the country. They want to go back to freelance looting. Its a pity, Nigerians can't read in between the lines that all this noise to remove Buhari are mainly from the real enemies of the country. They want to go back to freelance looting. 16 Likes 6 Shares

And some useless people are shouting Buhari this Buhari that.



May thunder fire anybody that supports looting of our common patrimony! 10 Likes 5 Shares

lalasticlala 2 Likes 1 Share

Diverting the people's attention.....the oldest trick in the book.



Try harder zombies, Nigerians just dey laugh una!! 1 Like 2 Shares

dlondonbadboy:

Diverting the people's attention.....the oldest trick in the book.



Try harder zombies, Nigerians just dey laugh una!!



Reporting court proceedings is now about BMC? Amosun is requesting for plea bargain and you think such is not related to our sorry state of the economy and weak security ? Reporting court proceedings is now about BMC? Amosun is requesting for plea bargain and you think such is not related to our sorry state of the economy and weak security ? 9 Likes 3 Shares

lalasticlala another one here

Why should we encourage plea bargains with criminals..Instead of Plea bargain our prosecution should be gunning for the death sentence as it can easily be established that such brazen and unholy looting of Air force funds must have affected the ability of the men and women of the Air force to perform optimally in their operations and must have also impeded on their safety and also caused the uneccessary deaths of many personal thrown into action theatres under equipped from a head to toe and jet to chopper just because this useless man stole 21 billion Naira from funds allocated to the entire Air force.. 3 Likes

IkpuNnu:

lalasticlala another one here

do yo want fulanni herdsmen to see him and kill him for us?



stop shouting his nameabeg do yo want fulanni herdsmen to see him and kill him for us?stop shouting his nameabeg

deji17:

This is why they want Buhari gone.



If you have not stolen public fund, will you be begging for plea bargain?

Foreign reserves now $40.5m they would have to kill us to loot this money again. This is so bad.

APC and their media arm are just so pathetic! They are working frantically to fool Nigerians. Take this people to court if they are found guilty! Enough of this sensational headlines.

deji17:

This is why they want Buhari gone.

If you have not stolen public fund, will you be begging for plea bargain? tell dem oo tell dem oo

bcoz of tribalism cries and corruption of our judges, it's not gonna be feasible to lock up big men like ds one and others like patience, ibori, etc hence the preferability of plea bargain 1 Like

deji17:







Reporting court proceedings is now about BMC? Amosun is requesting for plea bargain and you think such is not related to our sorry state of the economy and weak security ?

Honestly bro. Our problem is in the reasoning style of our people. We fail to see the issues at hand Honestly bro. Our problem is in the reasoning style of our people. We fail to see the issues at hand 1 Like

FreddyKruger:



I see the name Jonathan is really giving you pains and sleepless nights.

That name Jonathan should cause pains and sleepless nights to all Nigerians , he was s disaster. The kind of havoc he wreckd on that country , it will take years to clear the mess and start again.This Amosu stealing is part of that mess. That name Jonathan should cause pains and sleepless nights to all Nigerians , he was s disaster. The kind of havoc he wreckd on that country , it will take years to clear the mess and start again.This Amosu stealing is part of that mess.

It is so glaring to every one even to the wailers that Nigeria was stolen dry and the same powers wouldn't want PMB to come back. The noise makers on Nairaland and social medias can progress with their noises while the faithfuls pray and work for the progress of this Nation and come back of PMB.

deji17:

This is why they want Buhari gone.



If you have not stolen public fund, will you be begging for plea bargain?

Dude, we want Buhari to go simply because he has not delivered on his promise. Recall he promises to deal with corruption, but the reality on ground is different. The question you need to ask now is why is this case been delayed up till now when the government claimed it had vital evidence to prosecute the case? The simple answer is that corruptìon is still very much prevalent Dude, we want Buhari to go simply because he has not delivered on his promise. Recall he promises to deal with corruption, but the reality on ground is different. The question you need to ask now is why is this case been delayed up till now when the government claimed it had vital evidence to prosecute the case? The simple answer is that corruptìon is still very much prevalent

BUNCH OF CRIMINALS 1 Like

kolaaderin:





Its a pity, Nigerians can't read in between the lines that all this noise to remove Buhari are mainly from the real enemies of the country. They want to go back to freelance looting.

But the wailers will never understand........ But the wailers will never understand........ 2 Likes

EricBloodAxe:



After all the lies and propaganda, buhari will still be sent back to daura. So stop trying too hard to spread deceit, Nigerians are smarter now. I can see the type of wisdom Nigerians claim to have, foolishness indeed. Whether you like it or not PMB till 2023. I can see the type of wisdom Nigerians claim to have, foolishness indeed. Whether you like it or not PMB till 2023. 1 Like