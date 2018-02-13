Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others (5230 Views)

•Tasks Judiciary on speedy prosecution of illegal arms holders, others



Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians, yesterday, that his administration will implement solutions to the current insecurity plaguing the country.



This was just as the president ordered security agencies, including the Department of the State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, among others, to step up efforts in addressing insecurity across the country.



The president disclosed that one of the resolutions at the meeting was that all law-enforcement agencies must take intelligence-gathering and sharing much more seriously.



He said this through his twitter handle, @MBuhari.



Yesterday, the president met with security chiefs for two and half hours at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



“Today (yesterday), I presided over a meeting of the Security Council. We fully understand the seriousness and urgency of Nigeria’s security issues and are determined to implement carefully considered solutions that will not only earn the confidence of Nigerians, but also, stand the test of time.”



“The police and DSS especially have been charged to step up their efforts and capacity in this regard.



“Our law enforcement agencies must, at all times, stay ahead of bandits and criminals, wherever they are across the country, by efficiently gathering, sharing and acting on credible Intelligence. I am assuring that we will give them all the support needed to succeed.



“Let me also assure that all persons arrested so far, including those arrested for illegally possessing arms, will be duly prosecuted. I urge judicial officers to be alive to their responsibilities in this regard, to enable the speedy dispensation of justice.”



The meeting started around 11:00am and ended at 1:30pm.Service chiefs at the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar. The Aso Rock meeting was an enlarged one with heads of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in attendance.



Also in attendance were Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Interior, Abdurrahman Dambazau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).



Others were Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.



Although no official reason was given, Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was convened to review the current security situation in the country.



Monguno declined to speak to newsmen when approached to brief them on the outcome of the meeting.

Old grand fool, so who will be monitoring the hate speech on social networks?, and what about the python dance3 ?, have u finished with Metu and Dasuki, what about de 13 ex governors u want to reopen their corruption cases?, remember APC crisis, who will fix things up for u ahead of 2019?, and what about ur Son Yusuf and his health, Obasanjo's letter nko, have u done anything yet?... Just answer these questions and you will see there are more to do than the (Fulani) killings in de country... Confused deaf Man 13 Likes

Why is he a fool for asking the security chiefs to be more proactive in tackling our security issues? Because tackling the killer herdsmen challenge will rob you of your herdsmen propaganda against the President's candidacy in 2019?



The complain was that the President is not active enough against the herdsmen, now that he wants to focus and tackle the problem squarely, you suddenly want to distract him with other trivial issues?



May the Almighty punish every single person who is exploiting the current herdsmen-farmer crisis for political advantage.



May every perpetrator in the crisis never know peace and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Why? Because tackling the killer herdsmen challenge will rob you of your herdsmen propaganda against the President's candidacy in 2019?



May the Almighty punish every single person who is exploiting the current herdsmen-farmer crisis for political advantage.



May every perpetrator in the crisis never know peace and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Ameen to your prayer. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Good move Sai Baba. 2 Likes

Yet some wailers and IPOB terrorists will claim that the security council meetings only has northerners in attendance so as to conspire against the south.



The agents of confusion will go to any length to deceive Nigerians so that they can return to Aso Rock to continue looting our commonwealth with reckless abandon.



Their resort to plain lies and ethnic propaganda will be their downfall again in 2019 like it was in 2015.



Iseee! 4 Likes 2 Shares

Why? Because tackling the killer herdsmen challenge will rob you of your herdsmen propaganda against the President's candidacy in 2019?



May the Almighty punish every single person who is exploiting the current herdsmen-farmer crisis for political advantage.



May every perpetrator in the crisis never know peace and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. It is becoming more and more glaring by the day that they are not herdsmen. I notice this attack becomes more intense after the military announced total defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents in sambisa. So my suspicion is that these are the spill overs of those "defeated" boko haram. However, I notice most of your comments are anchored on defending the govt despite its obvious negligence at loss of lives, economic situation and others, are you by any chance saying this government is infallible? Because I have never seen where you condemn any of its activities. Even sarrki, a die hard supporter of Buhari, has done that several times.

So your prayer is very hypocritical. Why not pray for the downfall and disgrace of all stakeholders in our security system who sit down and watch people innocently getting killed? It is becoming more and more glaring by the day that they are not herdsmen. I notice this attack becomes more intense after the military announced total defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents in sambisa. So my suspicion is that these are the spill overs of those "defeated" boko haram. However, I notice most of your comments are anchored on defending the govt despite its obvious negligence at loss of lives, economic situation and others, are you by any chance saying this government is infallible? Because I have never seen where you condemn any of its activities. Even sarrki, a die hard supporter of Buhari, has done that several times.So your prayer is very hypocritical. Why not pray for the downfall and disgrace of all stakeholders in our security system who sit down and watch people innocently getting killed? 5 Likes

It is becoming more and more glaring by the day that they are not herdsmen. I notice this attack becomes more intense after the military announced total defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents in sambisa. So my suspicion is that these are the spill overs of those "defeated" boko haram. However, I notice most of your comments are anchored on defending the govt despite its obvious negligence at loss of lives, economic situation and others, are you by any chance saying this government is infallible? Because I have never seen where you condemn any of its activities. Even sarrki, a die hard supporter of Buhari, has done that several times.

So your prayer is very hypocritical. Why not pray for the downfall and disgrace of all stakeholders in our security system who sit down and watch people innocently getting killed?

That is absolutely untrue and unfair of you because I quoted and completely agreed with Sarrki's criticism of the governments handling of the killer herdsmen crisis; he can vouch for me on that.



It is becoming more and more glaring by the day that they are not herdsmen. I notice this attack becomes more intense after the military announced total defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents in sambisa. So my suspicion is that these are the spill overs of those "defeated" boko haram.

I'm however glad that you are not fooled and are fully aware of the above. I also pray for the downfall and disgrace of all stakeholders in our security system who sit down and watch people innocently getting killed. Amen? 5 Likes

Yet some wailers and IPOB terrorists will claim that the security council meetings only has northerners in attendance so as to conspire against the south.



The agents of confusion will go to any length to deceive Nigerians so that they can return to Aso Rock to continue looting our commonwealth with reckless abandon.



Their resort to plain lies and ethnic propaganda will be their downfall again in 2019 like it was in 2015.



Iseee! The "wailers and IPOB terrorists" might have used the said comment in its figurative sense, but is almost literally so. Now, let's use this logic. Osibanjo cancels Buhari, Sadique Abubakar cancels Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and Abdurrahman Dambazau cancels Geoffrey Onyeama, are the rest (which are more in number) not northerners? During the meeting, which language dominates the unofficial side interactions? Be honest pls. Nobody says you shouldn't defend your belief, but just be honest. The "wailers and IPOB terrorists" might have used the said comment in its figurative sense, but is almost literally so. Now, let's use this logic. Osibanjo cancels Buhari, Sadique Abubakar cancels Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and Abdurrahman Dambazau cancels Geoffrey Onyeama, are the rest (which are more in number) not northerners? During the meeting, which language dominates the unofficial side interactions? Be honest pls. Nobody says you shouldn't defend your belief, but just be honest. 3 Likes 1 Share

Why is he a fool for asking the security chiefs to be more proactive in tackling our security issues? Because tackling the killer herdsmen challenge will rob you of your herdsmen propaganda against the President's candidacy in 2019?



The complain was that the President is not active enough against the herdsmen, now that he wants to focus and tackle the problem squarely, you suddenly want to distract him with other trivial issues?



May the Almighty punish every single person who is exploiting the current herdsmen-farmer crisis for political advantage.



May every perpetrator in the crisis never know peace and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Replyin u is a waste of Data, blind follower Replyin u is a waste of Data, blind follower 1 Like

12submarine:



Figuratively? So you agree that the claim that only northerners attend the security meeting is factually false? Good.



Let me ask if you have any evidence of any other language being used during the meetings asides the official language (including side interactions)? I'm sure you don't so let's deal with facts please and not manifestations of our insecurities. 4 Likes

Replyin u is a waste of Data, blind follower

I thought I'd see an Amen to the prayer...typing four characters surely cannot be a waste of data except if all you've got left is 200kb. 5 Likes 1 Share

Replyin u is a waste of Data, blind follower Nigga, if you really desire the rising insecurity of lives and property be ended, that your initial comment is very unnecessary. Security first, before any other thing. Nigga, if you really desire the rising insecurity of lives and property be ended, that your initial comment is very unnecessary. Security first, before any other thing. 3 Likes

Trash until he proscribe herdsmen as Terrorists just in the same spirit as IPOB.



Fulani Herdsmen are Terrorists and should be given IPOB treatment if Buhari is not biased. 3 Likes

Quotasystem.Free those hate filled,blind bat immigrants. from poto republic. That's their character. .They cannot be satisfied. Quotasystem.Free those hate filled,blind bat immigrants. from poto republic. That's their character. .They cannot be satisfied. 3 Likes

the president met with security chiefs or the cloned imposter met with his fellow brothers 2 Likes

Nigga, if you really desire the rising insecurity of lives and property be ended, that your initial comment is very unnecessary. Security first, before any other thing. i think u should be telling ur grand patron Buhari that, when he neglects de killing of innocent people, when he won't condemn fulanis and their killings, when all he does is chasing shadows and fighting opposition all in DE name of fighting corruption... I think u need to remind him i think u should be telling ur grand patron Buhari that, when he neglects de killing of innocent people, when he won't condemn fulanis and their killings, when all he does is chasing shadows and fighting opposition all in DE name of fighting corruption... I think u need to remind him 3 Likes

Yet the Benue state govt keeps informing months ahead before an attack by Fulani herdsmen and you refused to act on the information you Bastard....Buhari you are a devil and a failure 2 Likes

i think u should be telling ur grand patron Buhari that, when he neglects de killing of innocent people, when he won't condemn fulanis and their killings, when all he does is chasing shadows and fighting opposition all in DE name of fighting corruption... I think u need to remind him One, I am not a buharist, two, I dont like these killings going on. It is only fools that make politics out of the killings of innocent citizens. I don't think any same Nigerian who really wants the killing to stop will be more interested in a letter written by Obasanjo than the solution to the ongoing killings. I don't like buhari, but that doesn't mean I am brainless. One, I am not a buharist, two, I dont like these killings going on. It is only fools that make politics out of the killings of innocent citizens. I don't think any same Nigerian who really wants the killing to stop will be more interested in a letter written by Obasanjo than the solution to the ongoing killings. I don't like buhari, but that doesn't mean I am brainless. 3 Likes

It is becoming more and more glaring by the day that they are not herdsmen. I notice this attack becomes more intense after the military announced total defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents in sambisa. So my suspicion is that these are the spill overs of those "defeated" boko haram. However, I notice most of your comments are anchored on defending the govt despite its obvious negligence at loss of lives, economic situation and others, are you by any chance saying this government is infallible? Because I have never seen where you condemn any of its activities. Even sarrki, a die hard supporter of Buhari, has done that several times.

So your prayer is very hypocritical. Why not pray for the downfall and disgrace of all stakeholders in our security system who sit down and watch people innocently getting killed?

Miyetti Allah , the Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano have all at one pointvor the other all agreed they are herdsmen and listed their grievances yet you still chose to believe they are still outs of Boko Haram ...We have seen videos of 100 percent Fulani Maruders loading their weapon somewhere in Benue just before the embark on an attack but you still chose to believe they are Boko Haram remnants ....Even Buhari has begged Nigerians not to retaliate against them yet you insist they are not herdsmen but Boko Haram...so are you saying Buhari is negotiating colonies on behalf of Boko Haram ? What re you even saying ? Miyetti Allah , the Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano have all at one pointvor the other all agreed they are herdsmen and listed their grievances yet you still chose to believe they are still outs of Boko Haram ...We have seen videos of 100 percent Fulani Maruders loading their weapon somewhere in Benue just before the embark on an attack but you still chose to believe they are Boko Haram remnants ....Even Buhari has begged Nigerians not to retaliate against them yet you insist they are not herdsmen but Boko Haram...so are you saying Buhari is negotiating colonies on behalf of Boko Haram ? What re you even saying ? 5 Likes

Miyetti Allah , the Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano have all at one pointvor the other all agreed they are herdsmen and listed their grievances yet you still chose to believe they are still outs of Boko Haram ...We have seen videos of 100 percent Fulani Maruders loading their weapon somewhere in Benue just before the embark on an attack but you still chose to believe they are Boko Haram remnants ....Even Buhari has begged Nigerians not to retaliate against them yet you insist they are not herdsmen but Boko Haram...so are you saying Buhari is negotiating colonies on behalf of Boko Haram ? What re you even saying ? You seem to be thinking everyone will easily buy into lies. Pls may I see where those people you mentioned said the killers are herdsmen? I will also want to see where Buhari begged Nigerians not to retaliate against the herdsmen. (Key word, herdsmen). I am more than willing that Buhari does not go close to aso rock come 2019 IJN, but criticism is not foolishness. How does negotiation of colonies act as a pointer to the real killers? Criticise with sense to avoid undermining intelligent analyses of Buhari’s failure. You seem to be thinking everyone will easily buy into lies. Pls may I see where those people you mentioned said the killers are herdsmen? I will also want to see where Buhari begged Nigerians not to retaliate against the. (Key word, herdsmen). I am more than willing that Buhari does not go close to aso rock come 2019 IJN, but criticism is not foolishness. How does negotiation of colonies act as a pointer to the real killers? Criticise with sense to avoid undermining intelligent analyses of Buhari’s failure. 2 Likes

Figuratively? So you agree that the claim that only northerners attend the security meeting is factually false? Good.



Let me ask if you have any evidence of any other language being used during the meetings asides the official language (including side interactions)? I'm sure you don't so let's deal with facts please and not manifestations of our insecurities.





Respond to his questions objectively and stop putting questions to him when you are expected to be providing answers to questions he has already posed to you.



You Cowharians have a way of dodging relevant questions.

The "wailers and IPOB terrorists" might have used the said comment in its figurative sense, but is almost literally so. Now, let's use this logic. Osibanjo cancels Buhari, Sadique Abubakar cancels Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and Abdurrahman Dambazau cancels Geoffrey Onyeama, are the rest (which are more in number) not northerners? During the meeting, which language dominates the unofficial side interactions? Be honest pls. Nobody says you shouldn't defend your belief, but just be honest. Respond to his questions objectively and stop putting questions to him when you are expected to be providing answers to questions he has already posed to you.You Cowharians have a way of dodging relevant questions. 2 Likes

As in be in front, let them be behind

Police will kill more Innocent people this time

GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT.

Pls who is this man in airforce uniform sitting directly opposite the service chiefs.

This d same old man was so fast to attack and disband armless ipob but he is now crawling like a snail because it affects his senseless kinsmen.