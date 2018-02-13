₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:45am
•Tasks Judiciary on speedy prosecution of illegal arms holders, others
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians, yesterday, that his administration will implement solutions to the current insecurity plaguing the country.
http://sunnewsonline.com/insecurity-step-up-your-efforts-buhari-orders-dss-police-others/
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by nero2face: 5:47am
Old grand fool, so who will be monitoring the hate speech on social networks?, and what about the python dance3 ?, have u finished with Metu and Dasuki, what about de 13 ex governors u want to reopen their corruption cases?, remember APC crisis, who will fix things up for u ahead of 2019?, and what about ur Son Yusuf and his health, Obasanjo's letter nko, have u done anything yet?... Just answer these questions and you will see there are more to do than the (Fulani) killings in de country... Confused deaf Man
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by QuotaSystem: 5:54am
nero2face:
Why is he a fool for asking the security chiefs to be more proactive in tackling our security issues? Because tackling the killer herdsmen challenge will rob you of your herdsmen propaganda against the President's candidacy in 2019?
The complain was that the President is not active enough against the herdsmen, now that he wants to focus and tackle the problem squarely, you suddenly want to distract him with other trivial issues?
May the Almighty punish every single person who is exploiting the current herdsmen-farmer crisis for political advantage.
May every perpetrator in the crisis never know peace and may the souls of the departed rest in peace.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by 12submarine(m): 6:03am
Pls who is this man in airforce uniform sitting directly opposite the service chiefs.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by madridguy(m): 6:04am
Ameen to your prayer.
QuotaSystem:
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by madridguy(m): 6:04am
Good move Sai Baba.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by QuotaSystem: 6:04am
Service chiefs at the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar. The Aso Rock meeting was an enlarged one with heads of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in attendance.
Yet some wailers and IPOB terrorists will claim that the security council meetings only has northerners in attendance so as to conspire against the south.
The agents of confusion will go to any length to deceive Nigerians so that they can return to Aso Rock to continue looting our commonwealth with reckless abandon.
Their resort to plain lies and ethnic propaganda will be their downfall again in 2019 like it was in 2015.
Iseee!
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by 12submarine(m): 6:18am
QuotaSystem:It is becoming more and more glaring by the day that they are not herdsmen. I notice this attack becomes more intense after the military announced total defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents in sambisa. So my suspicion is that these are the spill overs of those "defeated" boko haram. However, I notice most of your comments are anchored on defending the govt despite its obvious negligence at loss of lives, economic situation and others, are you by any chance saying this government is infallible? Because I have never seen where you condemn any of its activities. Even sarrki, a die hard supporter of Buhari, has done that several times.
So your prayer is very hypocritical. Why not pray for the downfall and disgrace of all stakeholders in our security system who sit down and watch people innocently getting killed?
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by QuotaSystem: 6:24am
12submarine:
That is absolutely untrue and unfair of you because I quoted and completely agreed with Sarrki's criticism of the governments handling of the killer herdsmen crisis; he can vouch for me on that.
12submarine:
I'm however glad that you are not fooled and are fully aware of the above. I also pray for the downfall and disgrace of all stakeholders in our security system who sit down and watch people innocently getting killed. Amen?
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by 12submarine(m): 6:30am
QuotaSystem:The "wailers and IPOB terrorists" might have used the said comment in its figurative sense, but is almost literally so. Now, let's use this logic. Osibanjo cancels Buhari, Sadique Abubakar cancels Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and Abdurrahman Dambazau cancels Geoffrey Onyeama, are the rest (which are more in number) not northerners? During the meeting, which language dominates the unofficial side interactions? Be honest pls. Nobody says you shouldn't defend your belief, but just be honest.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by nero2face: 6:44am
QuotaSystem:Replyin u is a waste of Data, blind follower
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by QuotaSystem: 6:46am
12submarine:
Figuratively? So you agree that the claim that only northerners attend the security meeting is factually false? Good.
Let me ask if you have any evidence of any other language being used during the meetings asides the official language (including side interactions)? I'm sure you don't so let's deal with facts please and not manifestations of our insecurities.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by QuotaSystem: 6:49am
nero2face:
I thought I'd see an Amen to the prayer...typing four characters surely cannot be a waste of data except if all you've got left is 200kb.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by 12submarine(m): 6:50am
nero2face:Nigga, if you really desire the rising insecurity of lives and property be ended, that your initial comment is very unnecessary. Security first, before any other thing.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by EternalTruths: 6:54am
Trash until he proscribe herdsmen as Terrorists just in the same spirit as IPOB.
Fulani Herdsmen are Terrorists and should be given IPOB treatment if Buhari is not biased.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by ipobarecriminals: 6:56am
Quotasystem.Free those hate filled,blind bat immigrants. from poto republic. That's their character. .They cannot be satisfied.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by princepeter566: 7:39am
the president met with security chiefs or the cloned imposter met with his fellow brothers
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by nero2face: 8:51am
12submarine:i think u should be telling ur grand patron Buhari that, when he neglects de killing of innocent people, when he won't condemn fulanis and their killings, when all he does is chasing shadows and fighting opposition all in DE name of fighting corruption... I think u need to remind him
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by FarahAideed: 8:55am
Yet the Benue state govt keeps informing months ahead before an attack by Fulani herdsmen and you refused to act on the information you Bastard....Buhari you are a devil and a failure
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by 12submarine(m): 9:02am
nero2face:One, I am not a buharist, two, I dont like these killings going on. It is only fools that make politics out of the killings of innocent citizens. I don't think any same Nigerian who really wants the killing to stop will be more interested in a letter written by Obasanjo than the solution to the ongoing killings. I don't like buhari, but that doesn't mean I am brainless.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by FarahAideed: 9:16am
12submarine:
Miyetti Allah , the Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano have all at one pointvor the other all agreed they are herdsmen and listed their grievances yet you still chose to believe they are still outs of Boko Haram ...We have seen videos of 100 percent Fulani Maruders loading their weapon somewhere in Benue just before the embark on an attack but you still chose to believe they are Boko Haram remnants ....Even Buhari has begged Nigerians not to retaliate against them yet you insist they are not herdsmen but Boko Haram...so are you saying Buhari is negotiating colonies on behalf of Boko Haram ? What re you even saying ?
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by 12submarine(m): 9:26am
FarahAideed:You seem to be thinking everyone will easily buy into lies. Pls may I see where those people you mentioned said the killers are herdsmen? I will also want to see where Buhari begged Nigerians not to retaliate against the herdsmen. (Key word, herdsmen). I am more than willing that Buhari does not go close to aso rock come 2019 IJN, but criticism is not foolishness. How does negotiation of colonies act as a pointer to the real killers? Criticise with sense to avoid undermining intelligent analyses of Buhari’s failure.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by Bayajidda1: 10:32am
QuotaSystem:
Respond to his questions objectively and stop putting questions to him when you are expected to be providing answers to questions he has already posed to you.
You Cowharians have a way of dodging relevant questions.
12submarine:
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by three: 10:32am
As in be in front, let them be behind
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:34am
Police will kill more Innocent people this time
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by modelmike7(m): 10:35am
GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by purem(m): 10:35am
Is me
12submarine:
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by Yinxies(f): 10:36am
Came to read comments
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by lastempero: 10:36am
This d same old man was so fast to attack and disband armless ipob but he is now crawling like a snail because it affects his senseless kinsmen.
|Re: Insecurity: Be Ahead Of The Attackers - Buhari Orders DSS, Police, Others by Omeokachie: 10:37am
Did they misquote him?
