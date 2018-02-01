₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,278 members, 4,081,427 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 February 2018 at 12:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" (894 Views)
|Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by BoneBlogger(m): 8:17am
A female lawyer and social media influencer has shared her opinion on fornication and witchcraft which she said are alike. The young lady said this ahead of Valentine's day (February 14) . According to Chukwuba Chiluba, when one fornicates, he or she looses spiritual power because fornication is an act which provokes God to anger.
Below is what she shared on Facebook;
Fornication and witchcraft are twin sisters. In witches coven, fornication is a free for all activity. They deliberately engage in it to provoke God to anger. One way you can easily recognize a witch or wizard is their lose and seductive nature.
Another evil of fornication is the loss of power or vision. If you fornicate, you can easily loose spiritual power. If you are a fornicator, Satan will give you something else- an idol to take the place of God in your life. It is impossible for the one who is living in fornication to serve God.
Every fornicator is either into witchcraft, or is a victim of witchcraft. These heinous sins are combined, hence God cannot stand anyone who fornicates. According to 1 Samuel 15:23, there is a link between witchcraft and idolatry. Every witch, wizard or subscriber to the occult in any form is an idolater.
Ask that God’s judgement will come on unrepentant agents of darkness sent to seduce men and women of God all over the world.
In another pose made on Facebook, she wrote;
Why is it that Real virgins are shy to admit their status? I guess it's because society would "Virgin shame them "..
.
Tomorrow is valentine, you don't need to prove anything , you are good the way you are , don't be pressurised to do anything you are not ready for . If you still want to be a virgin
Then virgin you shall be , you are not harming anyone , be proud of yourself. You don't have to worry about pregnancy or STD ... Enjoy it
Virginity is the new cool
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/fornication-witchcraft-twin-sisters-lady-says-ahead-valentines-day-photos.html
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:18am
Thank God you said twin sisters not brother.
But truly we've misinterpreted the real meaning of Valentine,especially in Africa, may God forgive us.
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by biacan(f): 8:18am
Guys won't mind to sell up their father's house and fornicate with the money..... na wa ooo
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by Stevengerd(m): 8:20am
Indirectly this wan is Marketing herself.
2 Likes
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by xynerise(m): 8:20am
Not totally against what she said but we should stop making virgins look like saints....sin and evil go beyond having pre-marital sex.
That means I had a lot of demons during school days
1 Like
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by kelvine(m): 8:21am
I concur
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by Thegamingorca(m): 8:23am
Is she married?
Who is she to be a judge?
There is no such thing as witchcraft.
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by xynerise(m): 8:23am
biacan:
So they are fornicating with Trees?
What did a girl sell to accept the guy's Johnson into her life?
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by StrawberryGloss(f): 8:23am
Someone preaching with her bosoms out.
I'll pass.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by IsYou: 8:39am
You're talking about fornication with your boobs showing like this,don't you know that if a man looks at your open boobs and lust after you,he has committed fornication with you in his heart? Meaning that you're not far away from God's anger too.
Men are not wired the way women are wired,they are also affected by what they see.
Preach
Cleavage for sale.
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by Asowari(m): 8:42am
Is she a virign herself lubish
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by IsYou: 8:47am
Thegamingorca:.
Look at you.
Do you even know the meaning of Judge?
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by sandit: 12:13pm
Jj
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by AngelicBeing: 12:13pm
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by Narldon(f): 12:14pm
Ok
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by modelmike7(m): 12:14pm
VIRGINITY IS BAE!
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by Narldon(f): 12:14pm
Ok
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by microzues707: 12:14pm
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by chuks34(m): 12:15pm
See who is talking, this one that has fornicated her destiny out.
I have never believed in soul tie bulshit
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by castrol180(m): 12:15pm
.
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by talk2percy(m): 12:16pm
Taaa, shut up, are u a virgin? If u check am well she fit be a lesbian
1 Like
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by Fukafuka: 12:16pm
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by Fukafuka: 12:16pm
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by Yinxies(f): 12:18pm
Who will be my Val?
|Re: Valentine: "Fornication, Witchcraft Are Twin Sisters, Virginity Is The New Cool" by Chiedu4Trump: 12:18pm
(0) (Reply)
Campus Girl M@sterbate With Her Adult Toy & Posted It On Her FB Wall 18+ / For The Ladies: Secret To Maintaining Relationship With Your Husband / Woman Gang-raped 2 Weeks To Wedding, Fiancé Cancels Wedding
Viewing this topic: Metrofox(m), jossey94(m), sandit, Olumide1986, Gudcity, tunji1(m), sweerychick(f), Narldon(f), lobinche101(m), Teetol, Prandeli, apokan200(m), gonnas4eva, brossam2001(m), sirAliyu(m), castrol180(m), mikesly, Judolisco(m), crystalfarmer, QUOTATION, hebrew03, Samanza89(m), freelancewriter, lampard01(m), daikale, scobyhybrid, kaycious, iroko212, Ladex2012, Fukafuka, kekeolu(f), shalomdrum(m), Ihebu4chelsea(m), chybosaint(m), chronique(m), Mortiano(m), TheSuperNerd(m), Donwyz(m), Engrr(m), FUNCY22(f), chuks34(m), ayovi(m), Wolenice(m), simestgirl2002, Funkybabee(f), samju100(m), taylor88(m), mayze, shedgoz(m), Chiedu4Trump, Afam4eva(m), kingtemmy, emmanude(m), kkkap, Zester, Iamzik, Brainrex(m), legionnaire, teoiyalla(m), Edykul(f), Dianeetdiana(f), Kokaine(m), henrybomb(m), marvin904(m), AdemolaA2, Johngla(m), ogoh4(m), ND1243, otetwo, NZAN(m), earnvest, erosimo(m), microzues707, charliboy654(m), mukailasule, obict, Amynamerica, sexyjuly(f), AdeMarley, Iyke366 and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5