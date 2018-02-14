₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,818 members, 4,083,513 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 February 2018 at 12:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist (1884 Views)
|5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by mantosa(m): 8:44am
It is another season of celebration of love as valentine day which is February 14th of every year is here again. In the midst of the love sharing through gifts, dinner dates, trips cinema outings and many more, the power of music and it’s effective utilization to prove and strengthen our love towards and with our spouses, relatives and loved ones in general cannot be overemphasized.
Popular author, Hans Christian Andersen once stated that “Where words fail, music speaks” and the famous Rock and Blues musician, Edgar Winter also emphasized the power of music by saying “music is very spiritual and has the power to bring people together.”
In the season of love and the spirit of sharing, we present to you a playlist of powerful songs that will spice up your valentine celebration with your loved ones and make it a memorable one.
Perfect by Ed Sheeran
Released off the singer’s third studio album, Perfect is indeed a perfect song for lovers this season. With perfect lyrics and melody, creating a perfect love atmosphere and scenario through lines like
“Baby, I’m dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight.”
Ed Sheeran delivers on this classic that would sure get lovers in the mood and create the feeling of appreciation and love everyone craves this season.
Love by Lana Del Rey
Taken off her Lust For Life album, Love was released to critical reception and acclaim. Various reviews have tagged the song one of the best love songs ever made and a perfect anthem for lovers. With a laid back tempo and soothing lyrics from Lana which spurs an atmosphere for exchange of deep feelings and emotions, Love is sure the tune to play while cuddled up with your partner or out late at night spending time with your loved ones.
My Love by Ric Hassani ft Johnny Drille and Tjan
This is a song that must surely be on everyone’s valentine playlist. Released off the African Gentle Man project, the trio powerfully profess their love for their lover with lyrics like
” When I sleep I dream about you my love
You are an angel sent from heaven above
And I go place no one above you
And I’ll do anything for you,
My love.”
Ric Hassani, Johnny Drille and Tjan pulls through with a classic to serenade lovers this valentine season.
Joromi By Simi
Joromi is one of the lead singles off Simi’s debut album titled “Simisola“. The Oscar produced tune was released to massive acceptance and love across the country. With the message centering round the game of trying to win the heart of one’s partner, the song refreshes memory of lovers of the antics employed when lovers first met and is sure a must have on any valentine playlist this season.
Bamidele by Temmie Owvasa
YBNL First Lady, came through on the Id Cabasa produced infectious tune where she professed her love to her lover by promising to treat him right if he follows her home. With a traditional melody and a sing-along hook that can easily be mastered by lovers and sonorous voice of Temmie to complement, this is sure a tune that must not be missing in the playlist of lovers and music minded persons for this valentine season.
These songs on your playlist would definitely create a memorable and unforgettable valentine this year for you and your loved ones as they would sure appreciate your taste of music and reference for them which In turns fosters the whole idea and purpose of the season: Love !!!!
Source: http://tushmagazine.com.ng/5-songs-valentine-playlist/
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by tmx21(m): 8:54am
Nice picks, thanks for including our own artistes.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by Jackdaniels16(m): 8:57am
M
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by aleeyus(m): 11:46am
What is Valentine ?
1 Like
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by Handsomebeing(m): 11:47am
Good songs
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by KingAD16(m): 11:47am
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by emmabest2000(m): 11:47am
Fry fish songs!
Fry them dry ....
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by DotmanCeo(m): 11:47am
Yeah well arranged playlists
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by rastaLivity: 11:47am
1) love me jeje, love me tender
2) somebody call my name showkey!
3) jamina hah ah hah ah
4) buhari is mad (kanu ft ipob)
5) is buhari still mad? YES! (Benue indigenous gospel group)
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by TheSuperNerd(m): 11:48am
Perfect by Ed Sheeran gets top pick for me. That song is truly lovely and bound to remain ever green even down the years. A true classic. I also recommend Romeo and Juliet by Johnny Drille...
So, this is dedicated to she who must not be named....
1 Like
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by GambaOsaka: 11:49am
Kenny Rogers - Through the Years
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4WvK442P6U
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by Annnonymous: 11:49am
Free Madness by Terry G
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by chukkass: 11:49am
Even " Only you" by ric hassani is also good
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by arherfish(m): 11:49am
@ op. U could just simply say, suggested songs for Valentine's day cos all of the songs you mentioned here won't make my playlist.
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by okuneddie(m): 11:49am
Mine is Owuro lojo by Beautiful Nubia
1 Like
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by GreenArrow1(m): 11:51am
Op forgot to add YEBA and Olamide's Wo.
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by gentlegenius(m): 11:52am
Kenny Rogers... Bed of roses
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by Divay22(f): 11:52am
I really don't like that jolomi by simi
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by mcayomind(m): 11:54am
Abubakar shekau singing like a bird on NA custody could have been the best ever song for the VAL
1 Like
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by gentlegenius(m): 11:56am
GreenArrow1:Those are wack songs.
Noise!
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by Dollabiz: 11:57am
Good
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by Benjom(m): 11:57am
Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21RVgBu5o2c
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by Krafty006: 11:58am
happy val, quality custom shoes.....check my profile
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by Christmasdon(m): 11:58am
that fish up there what does it mean.?
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by GreenArrow1(m): 11:59am
gentlegenius:
It depends on the kind babe wey you get na.
For some babes, it's even Timaya and Terry G's respective "Jump and Pass" tracks you'll be playing.
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by 007author(m): 12:09pm
Playlist by MI ft Nonso Amadi
|Re: 5 Perfect Songs For Your Valentine Playlist by gaventa: 12:11pm
1One love...onyeka onwenu 2 one love Bob nesta Marley 3 Eji owuro Shola Allyson 4 angel of my life Paul play 5 iyawo mi timi dakolo
(0) (Reply)
The Personality Declaration Thread. / Prominent Nigerians Children Now Get Married To White Americans! / A Perfect Song!
Viewing this topic: Epositive(m), rohteem03(m), Seunvense(m), D3mon, MrHandsome2013, otokx(m), Godgold, sanandreas(m), OreoPaschal(m), fantasticone1, dejisky(m), Weir, daxxle, slimzy91(m), CharlesJok3r, sparog(m), Thugnificent(m) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33