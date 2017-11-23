₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:45am
Here is mine
Hustling over over frivolous spending
8 Likes
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by IamAirforce1: 9:46am
Who's this attention seeker
This isn't even a valentine photo
Not even today's photo
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by OceanmorganTrix: 9:47am
Ayam cummin...
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by youngreva(m): 9:47am
�
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by dollyjoy(f): 9:48am
Everyday for me is val.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 9:49am
filter filter filter
1 Like
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 9:49am
rawpadgin:which one is you there?
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by labanj1(m): 9:53am
Mine
4 Likes
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by XhosaNostra(f): 9:58am
Yes! A thread for some eyecandy.
Keep posting boys.
3 Likes
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by sexybbstar(f): 10:00am
pre valentine's picture.. Unexpected shot that turns out to be good.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:00am
Diary and dilemma of a valess man
3 Likes
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:01am
sexybbstar:You stole my ETC space...
Why?
@Xinzu is your dog the val you were talking about?
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by Xinzu: 10:02am
11 Likes
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by rawpadgin(m): 10:07am
IamAirforce1:a$$ hole
Am not like u who publicize every details of his mediocre life on nairaland
We balling but we don't flaunt it
Here is a proof that i just snapped the pic
126 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by Xinzu: 10:07am
TonyeBarcanista:
My dog na my love o, more loyal than some of these gals
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by Pubichairs(m): 10:09am
an eye for an eye
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by sexybbstar(f): 10:10am
TonyeBarcanista:Sowie sir
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by rawpadgin(m): 10:10am
midehi2:u want to see an unedited picture of me? Check my dp
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:10am
Xinzu:Ooops! At least one more competitor down!
I wish all guys will be like you so that you can allow me space to take care of the ladies... I am a
1 Like
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 10:12am
rawpadgin:
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:12am
sexybbstar:Apology not accepted!
You have to take my 9th to comment and give me the 8th to comment...
Meanwhile, happy Val to you, your boyfriends, your fiancés, crushes and my brothers in your friendzone...
(I don't do this often tho)
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by MhizAJ(f): 10:13am
Lemme spread my mat hia
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by sexybbstar(f): 10:13am
TonyeBarcanista:
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 10:13am
rawpadgin:hahahahahahaa....damn
2 Likes
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by Xinzu: 10:14am
TonyeBarcanista:
We know you well, sir!
3 Likes
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 10:14am
MhizAJ:shift for me
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:14am
midehi2:The pic at DP! Is that yours?
Waiting for your response before I summon members of Politics Board of Perverts
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:15am
Xinzu:That was caused by autocorrect bro
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by eezeribe(m): 10:16am
IamAirforce1:Maybe he learnt from you... I never expected that comment from you.
This is a real example of kettle calling pot black....
Once again,I am shocked that you made this comment
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by MhizAJ(f): 10:16am
midehi2:
Oya sit here
Anyone with popcorn?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 10:16am
TonyeBarcanista:Don't be a pervert guy, tits not yours
|Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by amani63(m): 10:16am
sexybbstar:so you have grown like this
What are you eating
