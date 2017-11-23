₦airaland Forum

Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by rawpadgin(m): 9:45am
Here is mine

Hustling over over frivolous spending grin grin grin

8 Likes

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by IamAirforce1: 9:46am
Who's this attention seeker

This isn't even a valentine photo

Not even today's photo

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by OceanmorganTrix: 9:47am
Ayam cummin...
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by youngreva(m): 9:47am
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by dollyjoy(f): 9:48am
Everyday for me is val. tongue

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 9:49am
filter filter filter

1 Like

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 9:49am
rawpadgin:
Here is mine

Hustling over over frivolous spending grin grin grin
which one is you there?
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by labanj1(m): 9:53am
Mine

4 Likes

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by XhosaNostra(f): 9:58am
Yes! A thread for some eyecandy.

Keep posting boys.

3 Likes

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by sexybbstar(f): 10:00am
pre valentine's picture.. Unexpected shot that turns out to be good.

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:00am
Diary and dilemma of a valess man

3 Likes

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:01am
sexybbstar:
Make I book space for my pre valentine's picture
You stole my ETC space...



Why?

@Xinzu is your dog the val you were talking about?
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by Xinzu: 10:02am
grin

11 Likes

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by rawpadgin(m): 10:07am
IamAirforce1:
Who's this attention seeker

This isn't even a valentine photo

Not even today's photo
a$$ hole

Am not like u who publicize every details of his mediocre life on nairaland cheesy cheesy

We balling but we don't flaunt it cool cool cool

Here is a proof that i just snapped the pic

126 Likes 14 Shares

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by Xinzu: 10:07am
TonyeBarcanista:

You stole my ETC space...



Why?

@Xinzu is your dog the val you were talking about?


My dog na my love o, more loyal than some of these gals grin
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by Pubichairs(m): 10:09am
an eye for an eye

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by sexybbstar(f): 10:10am
TonyeBarcanista:

You stole my ETC space...



Why?

@X.inzu is your dog the val you were talking about?
Sowie sir grin
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by rawpadgin(m): 10:10am
midehi2:
filter filter filter
u want to see an unedited picture of me? Check my dp tongue
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:10am
Xinzu:



My dog na my love o, more loyal than some of these gals grin
Ooops! At least one more competitor down!

I wish all guys will be like you so that you can allow me space to take care of the ladies... I am a womaniser feminist by nature

1 Like

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 10:12am
rawpadgin:
u want to see an unedited picture of me? Check my dp tongue
grin
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:12am
sexybbstar:

Sowie sir grin
Apology not accepted!

You have to take my 9th to comment and give me the 8th to comment...


Meanwhile, happy Val to you, your boyfriends, your fiancés, crushes and my brothers in your friendzone...

(I don't do this often tho)
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by MhizAJ(f): 10:13am
Lemme spread my mat hia cool
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by sexybbstar(f): 10:13am
TonyeBarcanista:
Apology not accepted!

You have to take my 9th to comment and give me the 8th to comment...


Meanwhile, happy Val to you, your boyfriends, your fiancés, crushes and my brothers in your friendzone...

(I don't do this often tho)
grin grin grin
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 10:13am
rawpadgin:
a$$ hole

Am not like u who publicize every details of his mediocre life on nairaland cheesy cheesy

We balling but we don't flaunt it cool cool cool

Here is a proof that i just snapped the pic
hahahahahahaa....damn cheesy cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by Xinzu: 10:14am
TonyeBarcanista:
Ooops! At least one more competitor down!

I wish all guys will be like you so that you can allow me space to take care of the ladies... I am a womaniser by nature


We know you well, sir! grin

3 Likes

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 10:14am
MhizAJ:
Lemme spread my mat hia cool
shift for me cheesy
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:14am
midehi2:
grin
The pic at DP! Is that yours?


Waiting for your response before I summon members of Politics Board of Perverts
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:15am
Xinzu:


We know you well, sir! grin
That was caused by autocorrect bro
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by eezeribe(m): 10:16am
IamAirforce1:
Who's this attention seeker

This isn't even a valentine photo

Not even today's photo
Maybe he learnt from you... I never expected that comment from you.
This is a real example of kettle calling pot black....
Once again,I am shocked that you made this comment

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by MhizAJ(f): 10:16am
midehi2:

shift for me cheesy

cheesy
Oya sit here

Anyone with popcorn?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by midehi2(f): 10:16am
TonyeBarcanista:
The pic at DP! Is that yours?



Waiting for your response before I summon members of Politics Board of Perverts
Don't be a pervert guy, tits not yours cheesy
Re: Post Your Valentine's Day Picture(s) Here by amani63(m): 10:16am
sexybbstar:
pre valentine's picture.. Unexpected shot that turns out to be good.
so you have grown like this

What are you eating

My Boo gets tired of kisses easily: Is he still attracted to me? / Loud And Outspoken Or Quiet And Shy? / Couples: Beautiful Women Dating Older/ugly Men.

