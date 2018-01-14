₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Joelsblog(m): 10:29am
When I say Nigerian girls in fact women as a whole should mind the friends they keep, they will say Joel has started again, the snake that deceived eve Age’s ago.. Still exists in human form and they are the bad friends that you keep, they will possibly lure you to Destruction.
The case of Nigerian Instagram user Rillimilz, was popularly discussed on JoelsBlog Readers Corner, a lot of people Aired their opinion.
Rillimilz, Nigerian IG user took to her Instagram page to share her sad story of how her friend betrayed her, according to her.. She never knew the guy from anywhere, her Best friend linked her up with the guy who was looking for young girls to attend a senators party and they will be given 500k each, unknown to her that her friend har told him that she was a Runs girl which she was not.
In a Chat with JoelsBlog, when asked on how she responded to Valentine’s Day following her recent ordeal with the Rapist, she said:
“I didn’t see any reason to celebrate valentine… I was heartbroken… A shadow of what I use to be… I just didn’t feel like Val was a day worth Celebrating”
When Asked on what she thought about her relationship with people especially Girls, she said’
“If a woman could do this to another woman.. I don’t see any reason keeping friends.. Who knows my next friend will kill me… I wonder what I did wrong to have gotten such an Inhumane treatment from a friend I trusted, I am crying because… Because… I know what I went through in the hands of that monster, I am not a Runs girl… I am not”
Read her Instagram Post Below:
I have a problem. Let me make some screenshots. My best friend linked me to a guy looking for girls to attend senators party dat each girl wil be given 500k. She told the guy that I am a runs girl.I went to meet him at Ilesha.after I told him that I am not a runs girl he agreed to give me my tfare so I can go back but after a while, he told me he wants to help me. I have never done anything related to charms or runs my entire life but I found out that anything this guy asks me to do. I do willingly without objecting. I did videos of my nudes with face showing. He made me withdraw 271k from my account. He then gave me one calabash with three sponges to bath with saying he used the money he collected from me to do it so I will go to a man he’s going to love-vendor me with and ask for millions. He had sex with me different times. Still, I didn’t realise what was going on. He told me how he pimps girls. That he will get me rich. He told me not to talk to anyone and also asked me to go upgrade my account so the huge amount of money can enter. I left Akure Immediately. I dont know how this guy got hold of my access bank atm and how he new my pin. Went to the atm and withdrew the last 141k in my account. I didnt even realise because he held unto my phone and didnt allow me talk to anybody. I guess he deleted the alert. So i went back to akure very early for monthly NYSC signing and on tuesday d guy told me to check my account. I found out he withdrew everything. I rushed to the bank and that was where i came back to my senses. I called him and he started threatening me with my nudes. I checked my phone and found out that he deleted all our chats and block me on whatsapp and social mediasAnd wen I chatted him, he started making everything seem as if I wanted it, meanwhile, he’s alwez been instructing me. And kept threatening me….he said he snapped my NYSC ID card and threatens to destroy me. I then called that my friend(who introduced me to him saying they are close)aid she know him very well). She denied knowing him. What do i do now?
See The Reaction of Nigerians below:
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Joelsblog(m): 10:29am
On confronting her friend on whatsapp her Best friend denied leaving her in a confused state...
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Joelsblog(m): 10:30am
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by FluidQueen(f): 10:32am
The whole vuju juju Voodoo thingy sounds so unbelievably ludicrous to me...
Couldn't read past a couple of lines.
But whatever tho.
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Joelsblog(m): 10:38am
FluidQueen:
LOL
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:52am
Acting
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Lloydfather(m): 10:58am
NONSENSE. If she's not runs girl why did she agree to attend a Senator val party that will fetch her 500k.
In short some girls are stupid with their foolish claims. You already prepared urself to be f--ked for money and ur friend helped you make it easier and u are crying foul.
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by maviduchez77(m): 10:58am
I have nothing to say
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Joelsblog(m): 11:00am
Onijagidijagan:
Seriously... U.... Urffgghh!
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Joelsblog(m): 11:01am
maviduchez77:Why u too dey book space
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by LessNoise: 11:01am
I'm supposed to believe you thought it was just going to be a party where you'll rock a senator with ur backside and collect 500k....aunty this your story no dey add up buh continue lying
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by felix55(m): 11:01am
I don't pity u at all...na wetin fit girls...
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Lalas247(f): 11:03am
story doesn't add up
didn't read it but I knowx
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Franzee(m): 11:06am
Wu read all the gist..... Should briefly explain wat happend
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Dannieln1(m): 11:18am
Am here wondering how I will survive today
And u are talking rubbish
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Joelsblog(m): 11:27am
Lloydfather:
U are so Mad.. Why do you always feel its ur right to Bleep a vagina... Is it by force?
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Joelsblog(m): 11:28am
Dannieln1:
I don't think u have any chance of survival
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Joelsblog(m): 11:28am
Franzee:
Yeye ... Readam
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by biggerboyc(m): 11:47am
Please if anyone is looking for roommate in Lagos I have someone who wants to pair or a cheap room
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by BruncleZuma: 11:47am
Op this your rubbish post wen you take dey attack people upandan so s no get any relevant actionable information...you should have just covered the Airforces latest drone instead.
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by salbis(m): 11:47am
Brainless creatures!
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by maxiuc(m): 11:47am
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by chinawapz(m): 11:48am
Hmmmm
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by mccoy47(m): 11:48am
Rubbish!
Silly slut looking for attention
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by Yinxies(f): 11:50am
Ok
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by MrImole(m): 11:50am
I have missed Kanayo O. Kanayo.
Maneyyyyyyy...
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by chronique(m): 11:51am
Hmm. So much fuckery and stupidity laced with foolishness in her story. You were told if you attend a senator's party,they'd pay you 500k. You didn't ask what the 500k was for? You traveled to another town to meet the love-vendor and you are not a runz girl? Which work did you do/intend to do at the party, to entitle you to earn 500k? Abeg, don't come and insult our intelligence. The one buhari and his herdsmen are doing to us,is more than enough.
|Re: N500k Each For Girls At Senators Party: How I Was Charmed, Used Many Times- Lady by robosky02(m): 11:52am
issorite
